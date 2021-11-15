ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low-Subpacketization Multi-Antenna Coded Caching for Dynamic Networks

By MohammadJavad Salehi, Emanuele Parrinello, Hamidreza Bakhshzad Mahmoodi, Antti Tolli
 5 days ago

Multi-antenna coded caching combines a global caching gain, proportional to the total cache size in the network, with an additional spatial multiplexing gain that stems from multiple transmitting antennas. However, classic centralized coded caching schemes are not suitable...

arxiv.org

Multi-modal land cover mapping of remote sensing images using pyramid attention and gated fusion networks

Multi-modality data is becoming readily available in remote sensing (RS) and can provide complementary information about the Earth's surface. Effective fusion of multi-modal information is thus important for various applications in RS, but also very challenging due to large domain differences, noise, and redundancies. There is a lack of effective and scalable fusion techniques for bridging multiple modality encoders and fully exploiting complementary information. To this end, we propose a new multi-modality network (MultiModNet) for land cover mapping of multi-modal remote sensing data based on a novel pyramid attention fusion (PAF) module and a gated fusion unit (GFU). The PAF module is designed to efficiently obtain rich fine-grained contextual representations from each modality with a built-in cross-level and cross-view attention fusion mechanism, and the GFU module utilizes a novel gating mechanism for early merging of features, thereby diminishing hidden redundancies and noise. This enables supplementary modalities to effectively extract the most valuable and complementary information for late feature fusion. Extensive experiments on two representative RS benchmark datasets demonstrate the effectiveness, robustness, and superiority of the MultiModNet for multi-modal land cover classification.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

PESTO: Switching Point based Dynamic and Relative Positional Encoding for Code-Mixed Languages

NLP applications for code-mixed (CM) or mix-lingual text have gained a significant momentum recently, the main reason being the prevalence of language mixing in social media communications in multi-lingual societies like India, Mexico, Europe, parts of USA etc. Word embeddings are basic build-ing blocks of any NLP system today, yet, word embedding for CM languages is an unexplored territory. The major bottleneck for CM word embeddings is switching points, where the language switches. These locations lack in contextually and statistical systems fail to model this phenomena due to high variance in the seen examples. In this paper we present our initial observations on applying switching point based positional encoding techniques for CM language, specifically Hinglish (Hindi - English). Results are only marginally better than SOTA, but it is evident that positional encoding could bean effective way to train position sensitive language models for CM text.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Self-energy recycling for low-power reliable networks: Half-duplex or Full-duplex?

Self-energy recycling (sER), which allows transmit energy re-utilization, has emerged as a viable option for improving the energy efficiency (EE) in low-power Internet of Things networks. In this work, we investigate its benefits also in terms of reliability improvements and compare the performance of full-duplex (FD) and half-duplex (HD) schemes when using multi-antenna techniques in a communication system. We analyze the trade-offs when considering not only the energy spent on transmission but also the circuitry power consumption, thus making the analysis of much more practical interest. In addition to the well known spectral efficiency improvements, results show that FD also outperforms HD in terms of reliability. We show that sER introduces not only benefits in EE matters but also some modifications on how to achieve maximum reliability fairness between uplink and downlink transmissions, which is the main goal in this work. In order to achieve this objective, we propose the use of a dynamic FD scheme where the small base station (SBS) determines the optimal allocation of antennas for transmission and reception. We show the significant improvement gains of this strategy for the system outage probability when compared to the simple HD and FD schemes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
everythingrf.com

Blu Wireless Tactical Vehicle Node Enables 360° Dynamic Mesh Networking & V2X Connectivity

Blu Wireless has announced the launch of a new 360° Tactical Vehicle Node. This mmWave mobile mesh platform offers a balance of feature rich, independently configurable, and high-performance building blocks, enabling scalable tactical connectivity between vehicles. In contrast to commercial networks, tactical 5G military networks necessitate systems that are standalone,...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Facilitating Satellite-Airborne-Balloon-Terrestrial Integration for Dynamic and Infrastructure-less Networks

This magazine investigates the potential enhancement of the data throughput of ground users by integrating ground base stations (GBS) with air stations, such as balloon, airborne, and satellite. The objective is to establish dynamic bi-directional wireless services (i.e., uplink and downlink) for ground users in congested and remote areas. The proposed integration involves satellite, high-altitude platforms (HAPs), and tethered balloons (TBs) in the exosphere, stratosphere, and troposphere, respectively, for better altitude reuse coupled with emerging optical or other high-frequency directional transceivers. This will lead to a significant enhancement in scarce spectrum aggregate efficiency. However, the air stations deployment and resource managements in this integrated system faces difficulties. This article tackles resource management challenges by (i) providing wireless services to ground users in remote areas and connecting them with metropolitan and rural areas and (ii) employing HAPs equipped with free-space-optical communication modules as back-hauling backbones. Finally, we illustrate some numerical results to show the benefit of our proposed integrated system.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Information Fusion in Attention Networks Using Adaptive and Multi-level Factorized Bilinear Pooling for Audio-visual Emotion Recognition

Multimodal emotion recognition is a challenging task in emotion computing as it is quite difficult to extract discriminative features to identify the subtle differences in human emotions with abstract concept and multiple expressions. Moreover, how to fully utilize both audio and visual information is still an open problem. In this paper, we propose a novel multimodal fusion attention network for audio-visual emotion recognition based on adaptive and multi-level factorized bilinear pooling (FBP). First, for the audio stream, a fully convolutional network (FCN) equipped with 1-D attention mechanism and local response normalization is designed for speech emotion recognition. Next, a global FBP (G-FBP) approach is presented to perform audio-visual information fusion by integrating selfattention based video stream with the proposed audio stream. To improve G-FBP, an adaptive strategy (AG-FBP) to dynamically calculate the fusion weight of two modalities is devised based on the emotion-related representation vectors from the attention mechanism of respective modalities. Finally, to fully utilize the local emotion information, adaptive and multi-level FBP (AMFBP) is introduced by combining both global-trunk and intratrunk data in one recording on top of AG-FBP. Tested on the IEMOCAP corpus for speech emotion recognition with only audio stream, the new FCN method outperforms the state-ofthe-art results with an accuracy of 71.40%. Moreover, validated on the AFEW database of EmotiW2019 sub-challenge and the IEMOCAP corpus for audio-visual emotion recognition, the proposed AM-FBP approach achieves the best accuracy of 63.09% and 75.49% respectively on the test set.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Distributed Optimal Output Consensus of Uncertain Nonlinear Multi-Agent Systems over Unbalanced Directed Networks via Output Feedback

In this note, a novel observer-based output feedback control approach is proposed to address the distributed optimal output consensus problem of uncertain nonlinear multi-agent systems in the normal form over unbalanced directed graphs. The main challenges of the concerned problem lie in unbalanced directed graphs and nonlinearities of multi-agent systems with their agent states not available for feedback control. Based on a two-layer controller structure, a distributed optimal coordinator is first designed to convert the considered problem into a reference-tracking problem. Then a decentralized output feedback controller is developed to stabilize the resulting augmented system. A high-gain observer is exploited in controller design to estimate the agent states in the presence of uncertainties and disturbances so that the proposed controller relies only on agent outputs. The semi-global convergence of the agent outputs toward the optimal solution that minimizes the sum of all local cost functions is proved under standard assumptions. A key feature of the obtained results is that the nonlinear agents under consideration are only required to be locally Lipschitz and possess globally asymptotically stable and locally exponentially stable zero dynamics.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Fake Evolutionary Generative Adversarial Networks for Imbalance Hyperspectral Image Classification

This paper presents a novel multi-fake evolutionary generative adversarial network(MFEGAN) for handling imbalance hyperspectral image classification. It is an end-to-end approach in which different generative objective losses are considered in the generator network to improve the classification performance of the discriminator network. Thus, the same discriminator network has been used as a standard classifier by embedding the classifier network on top of the discriminating function. The effectiveness of the proposed method has been validated through two hyperspectral spatial-spectral data sets. The same generative and discriminator architectures have been utilized with two different GAN objectives for a fair performance comparison with the proposed method. It is observed from the experimental validations that the proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-art methods with better classification performance.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

VeSoNet: Traffic-Aware Content Caching for Vehicular Social Networks based on Path Planning and Deep Reinforcement Learning

Vehicular social networking is an emerging application of the promising Internet of Vehicles (IoV) which aims to achieve the seamless integration of vehicular networks and social networks. However, the unique characteristics of vehicular networks such as high mobility and frequent communication interruptions make content delivery to end-users under strict delay constrains an extremely challenging task. In this paper, we propose a social-aware vehicular edge computing architecture that solves the content delivery problem by using some of the vehicles in the network as edge servers that can store and stream popular content to close-by end-users. The proposed architecture includes three components. First, we propose a social-aware graph pruning search algorithm that computes and assigns the vehicles to the shortest path with the most relevant vehicular content providers. Secondly, we use a traffic-aware content recommendation scheme to recommend relevant content according to their social context. This scheme uses graph embeddings in which the vehicles are represented by a set of low-dimension vectors (vehicle2vec) to store information about previously consumed content. Finally, we propose a Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) method to optimize the content provider vehicles distribution across the network. The results obtained from a realistic traffic simulation show the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed system when compared to the state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
Electronic Engineering Times

Why Low Complexity Video Coding is Answer to UHD TV Success

UHD TV sales might have taken off but there's not much UHD content to watch on them. A new MPEG-5 video coding standard, LCEVC, might just address this. Ever since regular TV broadcasting began by the BBC from my home town London on 26th August 1936, the broadcast industry and the technology ecosystem around it has been continually striving to improve it and make it look better. However, in recent years we have failed to upgrade traditional terrestrial broadcasting to ultra-high definition (UHD), with the consequence that most people who have been buying UHD TVs have never watched any actual UHD TV content on them!
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

MAC-ReconNet: A Multiple Acquisition Context based Convolutional Neural Network for MR Image Reconstruction using Dynamic Weight Prediction

Convolutional Neural network-based MR reconstruction methods have shown to provide fast and high quality reconstructions. A primary drawback with a CNN-based model is that it lacks flexibility and can effectively operate only for a specific acquisition context limiting practical applicability. By acquisition context, we mean a specific combination of three input settings considered namely, the anatomy under study, undersampling mask pattern and acceleration factor for undersampling. The model could be trained jointly on images combining multiple contexts. However the model does not meet the performance of context specific models nor extensible to contexts unseen at train time. This necessitates a modification to the existing architecture in generating context specific weights so as to incorporate flexibility to multiple contexts. We propose a multiple acquisition context based network, called MAC-ReconNet for MRI reconstruction, flexible to multiple acquisition contexts and generalizable to unseen contexts for applicability in real scenarios. The proposed network has an MRI reconstruction module and a dynamic weight prediction (DWP) module. The DWP module takes the corresponding acquisition context information as input and learns the context-specific weights of the reconstruction module which changes dynamically with context at run time. We show that the proposed approach can handle multiple contexts based on cardiac and brain datasets, Gaussian and Cartesian undersampling patterns and five acceleration factors. The proposed network outperforms the naive jointly trained model and gives competitive results with the context-specific models both quantitatively and qualitatively. We also demonstrate the generalizability of our model by testing on contexts unseen at train time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Multi-input Quantum Random Access Codes and Mutually Unbiased Bases

Quantum random access codes (QRACs) provide a basic tool for demonstrating the advantages of quantum resources and protocols, which have found a wide range of applications in quantum information processing tasks. However, the investigation and application of high-dimensional multi-input QRACs are still lacking. Here, we focus on $n$-dit string input QRACs with a $d$-dimensional system ($n^{(d)}\rightarrow1$ QRACs) and present a general method to find the maximum success probability of $n^{(d)}\rightarrow1$ QRACs. In particular, we give the analytical solution for maximum success probability of $3^{(d)}\rightarrow1$ QRACs under the limitation of mutually unbiased bases (MUBs). Based on the analytical solution, we show the relationship between MUBs and $n^{(d)}\rightarrow1$ QRACs. First, we provide a systematic method of searching for the operational inequivalence of MUBs (OI-MUBs) when the dimension $d$ is a prime power, which means that the choice of the subset of MUBs will affect the final results of quantum information tasks. Second, we theoretically prove that MUBs are not the optimal measurement bases to obtain the maximum success probability of $n^{(d)}\rightarrow1$ QRACs, which indicates a breakthrough according to the traditional conjecture regarding the optimal measurement bases. Furthermore, based on high-fidelity high-dimensional quantum states of orbital angular momentum, we experimentally achieve 3-input QRACs up to dimension 11. Finally, for the first time, we experimentally confirm the OI-MUBs when $d=5$. Our results open new avenues for investigating the foundational properties of quantum mechanics and quantum network coding.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Information Freshness in Multi-Hop Wireless Networks

We consider the problem of minimizing age of information in multihop wireless networks and propose three classes of policies to solve the problem - stationary randomized, age difference, and age debt. For the unicast setting with fixed routes between each source-destination pair, we first develop a procedure to find age optimal Stationary Randomized policies. These policies are easy to implement and allow us to derive closed-form expression for average AoI. Next, for the same unicast setting, we develop a class of heuristic policies, called Age Difference, based on the idea that if neighboring nodes try to reduce their age differential then all nodes will have fresher updates. This approach is useful in practice since it relies only on the local age differential between nodes to make scheduling decisions. Finally, we propose the class of policies called Age Debt, which can handle 1) non-linear AoI cost functions; 2) unicast, multicast and broadcast flows; and 3) no fixed routes specified per flow beforehand. Here, we convert AoI optimization problems into equivalent network stability problems and use Lyapunov drift to find scheduling and routing schemes that stabilize the network. We also provide numerical results comparing our proposed classes of policies with the best known scheduling and routing schemes available in the literature for a wide variety of network settings.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Generalised moment closure for discrete-state dynamics on networks

In this paper, we present a general method to obtain and truncate moment equations, applicable to any model of dynamics on networks with at most interactions between nearest neighbours and for arbitrary approximation order. We first obtain the moment equations in their general form, via a derivation from the master equation. Then, we show that closure schemes can be systematically obtained via a decomposition of the largest subgraphs into their smaller-diameter components, and, that this decomposition is exact when these components form a tree and there is independence at distances beyond their graph diameter, offering a theoretical justification for moment closure on non-tree networks. Applying our method to the SIS epidemic model on lattices and random networks, we find that the well-known long-range correlation near the epidemic threshold due to a continuous phase transition only leads to considerable bias in lower-order moment closures for low-dimensional lattices, because here, presence of loops of all sizes prevent decomposition of larger-distance correlations in terms of smaller-distance ones, unlike in random networks. Our method extends the practical applicability of moment closure to networks in which clustering due to a high density of short loops is particularly important. A Mathematica script that automates the moment closure is made available for download.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Parameterized Network for CTR Prediction

Jian Zhu, Congcong Liu, Pei Wang, Xiwei Zhao, Guangpeng Chen, Junsheng Jin, Changping Peng, Zhangang Lin, Jingping Shao. Learning to capture feature relations effectively and efficiently is essential in click-through rate (CTR) prediction of modern recommendation systems. Most existing CTR prediction methods model such relations either through tedious manually-designed low-order interactions or through inflexible and inefficient high-order interactions, which both require extra DNN modules for implicit interaction modeling. In this paper, we proposed a novel plug-in operation, Dynamic Parameterized Operation (DPO), to learn both explicit and implicit interaction instance-wisely. We showed that the introduction of DPO into DNN modules and Attention modules can respectively benefit two main tasks in CTR prediction, enhancing the adaptiveness of feature-based modeling and improving user behavior modeling with the instance-wise locality. Our Dynamic Parameterized Networks significantly outperforms state-of-the-art methods in the offline experiments on the public dataset and real-world production dataset, together with an online A/B test. Furthermore, the proposed Dynamic Parameterized Networks has been deployed in the ranking system of one of the world's largest e-commerce companies, serving the main traffic of hundreds of millions of active users.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Can neural networks predict dynamics they have never seen?

Neural networks have proven to be remarkably successful for a wide range of complicated tasks, from image recognition and object detection to speech recognition and machine translation. One of their successes is the skill in prediction of future dynamics given a suitable training set of data. Previous studies have shown how Echo State Networks (ESNs), a subset of Recurrent Neural Networks, can successfully predict even chaotic systems for times longer than the Lyapunov time. This study shows that, remarkably, ESNs can successfully predict dynamical behavior that is qualitatively different from any behavior contained in the training set. Evidence is provided for a fluid dynamics problem where the flow can transition between laminar (ordered) and turbulent (disordered) regimes. Despite being trained on the turbulent regime only, ESNs are found to predict laminar behavior. Moreover, the statistics of turbulent-to-laminar and laminar-to-turbulent transitions are also predicted successfully, and the utility of ESNs in acting as an early-warning system for transition is discussed. These results are expected to be widely applicable to data-driven modelling of temporal behaviour in a range of physical, climate, biological, ecological and finance models characterized by the presence of tipping points and sudden transitions between several competing states.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Network Dynamics: A Graph Perspective

The success of neural networks (NNs) in a wide range of applications has led to increased interest in understanding the underlying learning dynamics of these models. In this paper, we go beyond mere descriptions of the learning dynamics by taking a graph perspective and investigating the relationship between the graph structure of NNs and their performance. Specifically, we propose (1) representing the neural network learning process as a time-evolving graph (i.e., a series of static graph snapshots over epochs), (2) capturing the structural changes of the NN during the training phase in a simple temporal summary, and (3) leveraging the structural summary to predict the accuracy of the underlying NN in a classification or regression task. For the dynamic graph representation of NNs, we explore structural representations for fully-connected and convolutional layers, which are key components of powerful NN models. Our analysis shows that a simple summary of graph statistics, such as weighted degree and eigenvector centrality, over just a few epochs can be used to accurately predict the performance of NNs. For example, a weighted degree-based summary of the time-evolving graph that is constructed based on 5 training epochs of the LeNet architecture achieves classification accuracy of over 93%. Our findings are consistent for different NN architectures, including LeNet, VGG, AlexNet and ResNet.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MNet-Sim: A Multi-layered Semantic Similarity Network to Evaluate Sentence Similarity

Similarity is a comparative-subjective measure that varies with the domain within which it is considered. In several NLP applications such as document classification, pattern recognition, chatbot question-answering, sentiment analysis, etc., identifying an accurate similarity score for sentence pairs has become a crucial area of research. In the existing models that assess similarity, the limitation of effectively computing this similarity based on contextual comparisons, the localization due to the centering theory, and the lack of non-semantic textual comparisons have proven to be drawbacks. Hence, this paper presents a multi-layered semantic similarity network model built upon multiple similarity measures that render an overall sentence similarity score based on the principles of Network Science, neighboring weighted relational edges, and a proposed extended node similarity computation formula. The proposed multi-layered network model was evaluated and tested against established state-of-the-art models and is shown to have demonstrated better performance scores in assessing sentence similarity.
COMPUTERS

