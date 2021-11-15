ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isoperimetric and Poincaré inequalities on non-self-similar Sierpiński sponges: the borderline case

By Sylvester Eriksson-Bique, Jasun Gong
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

In this paper we construct a large family of examples of subsets of Euclidean space that support a 1-Poincaré inequality yet have empty interior. These examples are formed from an iterative process that involves removing well-behaved domains, or...

#Poincar Inequality#Inequalities#Sponges#Borderline#Isoperimetric#Sierpi Ski#Semmes
