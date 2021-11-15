ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adaptive VEM: Stabilization-Free A Posteriori Error Analysis

By L. Beirao da Veiga, C. Canuto, R. H. Nochetto, G. Vacca, M. Verani
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

In the present paper we initiate the challenging task of building a mathematically sound theory for Adaptive Virtual Element Methods (AVEMs). Among the realm of polygonal meshes, we restrict our analysis to triangular meshes with hanging nodes in 2d -- the simplest meshes with...

Concentration for Trotter error

Quantum simulation is expected to be one of the key applications of future quantum computers. Product formulas, or Trotterization, are the oldest and, still today, an appealing method for quantum simulation. For an accurate product formula approximation in the spectral norm, the state-of-the-art gate complexity depends on the number of Hamiltonian terms and a certain 1-norm of its local terms. This work studies the concentration aspects of Trotter error: we prove that, typically, the Trotter error exhibits 2-norm (i.e., incoherent) scaling; the current estimate with 1-norm (i.e., coherent) scaling is for the worst cases. For k-local Hamiltonians and higher-order product formulas, we obtain gate count estimates for input states drawn from a 1-design ensemble (e.g., computational basis states). Our gate count depends on the number of Hamiltonian terms but replaces the 1-norm quantity by its analog in 2-norm, giving significant speedup for systems with large connectivity. Our results generalize to Hamiltonians with Fermionic terms and when the input state is drawn from a low-particle number subspace. Further, when the Hamiltonian itself has Gaussian coefficients (e.g., the SYK models), we show the stronger result that the 2-norm behavior persists even for the worst input state. Our main technical tool is a family of simple but versatile inequalities from non-commutative martingales called uniform smoothness. We use them to derive Hypercontractivity, namely p-norm estimates for low-degree polynomials, which implies concentration via Markov's inequality. In terms of optimality, we give examples that simultaneously match our p-norm bounds and the spectral norm bounds. Therefore, our improvement is due to asking a qualitatively different question from the spectral norm bounds. Our results give evidence that product formulas in practice may generically work much better than expected.
Stability and bifurcations of symmetric tops

We study the stability and bifurcation of relative equilibria of a particle on the Lie group $SO(3)$ whose motion is governed by an $SO(3)\times SO(2)$ invariant metric and an $SO(2)\times SO(2)$ invariant potential. Our method is to reduce the number of degrees of freedom at singular values of the $SO(2)\times SO(2)$ momentum map and study the stability of the equilibria of the reduced systems as a function of spin. The result is an elementary analysis of the fast/slow transition in the Lagrange and Kirchhoff tops.
Stability for Constrained Minimax Optimization

Minimax optimization problems are an important class of optimization problems arising from both modern machine learning and from traditional research areas. We focus on the stability of constrained minimax optimization problems based on the notion of local minimax point by Dai and Zhang (2020). Firstly, we extend the classical Jacobian uniqueness conditions of nonlinear programming to the constrained minimax problem and prove that this set of properties is stable with respect to small $C^2$ perturbation. Secondly, we provide a set of conditions, called Property A, which does not require the strict complementarity condition for the upper level constraints. Finally, we prove that Property A is a sufficient condition for the strong regularity of the Kurash-Kuhn-Tucker (KKT) system at the KKT point, and it is also a sufficient condition for the local Lipschitzian homeomorphism of the Kojima mapping near the KKT point.
#Error Analysis#A Posteriori#Numerical Analysis#Regularity#Vem
Finite State Markov Modeling of C-V2X Erasure Links For Performance and Stability Analysis of Platooning Applications

Mahdi Razzaghpour, Adwait Datar, Daniel Schneider, Mahdi Zaman, Herbert Werner, Hannes Frey, Javad Mohammadpour Velni, Yaser P. Fallah. Cooperative driving systems, such as platooning, rely on communication and information exchange to create situational awareness for each agent. Design and performance of control components are therefore tightly coupled with communication component performance. The information flow between vehicles can significantly affect the dynamics of a platoon. Therefore, both the performance and the stability of a platoon depend not only on the vehicle's controller but also on the information flow Topology (IFT). The IFT can cause limitations for certain platoon properties, i.e., stability and scalability. Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) has emerged as one of the main communication technologies to support connected and automated vehicle applications. As a result of packet loss, wireless channels create random link interruption and changes in network topologies. In this paper, we model the communication links between vehicles with a first-order Markov model to capture the prevalent time correlations for each link. These models enable performance evaluation through better approximation of communication links during system design stages. Our approach is to use data from experiments to model the Inter-Packet Gap (IPG) using Markov chains and derive transition probability matrices for consecutive IPG states. Training data is collected from high fidelity simulations using models derived based on empirical data for a variety of different vehicle densities and communication rates. Utilizing the IPG models, we analyze the mean-square stability of a platoon of vehicles with the standard consensus protocol tuned for ideal communication and compare the degradation in performance for different scenarios.
A posteriori error estimates for domain decomposition methods

Nowadays, a posteriori error control methods have formed a new important part of the numerical analysis. Their purpose is to obtain computable error estimates in various norms and error indicators that show distributions of global and local errors of a particular numerical solution. In this paper, we focus on a...
Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
CLMB: deep contrastive learning for robust metagenomic binning

The reconstruction of microbial genomes from large metagenomic datasets is a critical procedure for finding uncultivated microbial populations and defining their microbial functional roles. To achieve that, we need to perform metagenomic binning, clustering the assembled contigs into draft genomes. Despite the existing computational tools, most of them neglect one important property of the metagenomic data, that is, the noise. To further improve the metagenomic binning step and reconstruct better metagenomes, we propose a deep Contrastive Learning framework for Metagenome Binning (CLMB), which can efficiently eliminate the disturbance of noise and produce more stable and robust results. Essentially, instead of denoising the data explicitly, we add simulated noise to the training data and force the deep learning model to produce similar and stable representations for both the noise-free data and the distorted data. Consequently, the trained model will be robust to noise and handle it implicitly during usage. CLMB outperforms the previous state-of-the-art binning methods significantly, recovering the most near-complete genomes on almost all the benchmarking datasets (up to 17\% more reconstructed genomes compared to the second-best method). It also improves the performance of bin refinement, reconstructing 8-22 more high-quality genomes and 15-32 more middle-quality genomes than the second-best result. Impressively, in addition to being compatible with the binning refiner, single CLMB even recovers on average 15 more HQ genomes than the refiner of VAMB and Maxbin on the benchmarking datasets. CLMB is open-source and available at this https URL.
API Stability is No Black Magic!

You might be surprised how much time R&D teams spend on fixing breaking APIs. Imagine you are the Head of Product, and your R&D team just finished a ground-breaking product after two years of software development. You are ramping up and fine-tuning the production with various global variants for six months to crank out that new product in volumes. Shipping large quantities of products, you get customer feedback that you haven’t received before, and you ask your R&D team to improve the software. Now the R&D team tells you that - instead of only fixing the customer issue - the team also needs to fix the APIs of the product because the latest release of the cross-platform UI toolkit broke several of the APIs you are using. Instead of spending a few days to the customer's issue, your team spends weeks updating everything, including API documentation and integration tests. Does this sound like an unrealistic scenario?
An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
ClipCap: CLIP Prefix for Image Captioning

Image captioning is a fundamental task in vision-language understanding, where the model predicts a textual informative caption to a given input image. In this paper, we present a simple approach to address this task. We use CLIP encoding as a prefix to the caption, by employing a simple mapping network, and then fine-tunes a language model to generate the image captions. The recently proposed CLIP model contains rich semantic features which were trained with textual context, making it best for vision-language perception. Our key idea is that together with a pre-trained language model (GPT2), we obtain a wide understanding of both visual and textual data. Hence, our approach only requires rather quick training to produce a competent captioning model. Without additional annotations or pre-training, it efficiently generates meaningful captions for large-scale and diverse datasets. Surprisingly, our method works well even when only the mapping network is trained, while both CLIP and the language model remain frozen, allowing a lighter architecture with less trainable parameters. Through quantitative evaluation, we demonstrate our model achieves comparable results to state-of-the-art methods on the challenging Conceptual Captions and nocaps datasets, while it is simpler, faster, and lighter. Our code is available in this https URL.
Self-Attending Task Generative Adversarial Network for Realistic Satellite Image Creation

We introduce a self-attending task generative adversarial network (SATGAN) and apply it to the problem of augmenting synthetic high contrast scientific imagery of resident space objects with realistic noise patterns and sensor characteristics learned from collected data. Augmenting these synthetic data is challenging due to the highly localized nature of semantic content in the data that must be preserved. Real collected images are used to train a network what a given class of sensor's images should look like. The trained network then acts as a filter on noiseless context images and outputs realistic-looking fakes with semantic content unaltered. The architecture is inspired by conditional GANs but is modified to include a task network that preserves semantic information through augmentation. Additionally, the architecture is shown to reduce instances of hallucinatory objects or obfuscation of semantic content in context images representing space observation scenes.
Violin Technique: Stability and Vibrato

November 17, 2021, 11:56 AM · Since its publication 10 years or so ago, Simon Fischer’s slim volume Warming Up has become the go-to material for busy professionals and amateurs alike. In particular, the vibrato exercises have become ubiquitous. Aside from Simon’s own videos, Nathan Cole has produced an exemplary version them too (See his video, How to develop a flexible, effortless violin vibrato). I strongly recommend taking a look. The vibrato exercises provide an wonderful means of understanding and improving the mechanics of the vibrato action itself.
Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection

Existing real-time text detectors reconstruct text contours by shrink-masks directly, which simplifies the framework and can make the model run fast. However, the strong dependence on predicted shrink-masks leads to unstable detection results. Moreover, the discrimination of shrink-masks is a pixelwise prediction task. Supervising the network by shrink-masks only will lose much semantic context, which leads to the false detection of shrink-masks. To address these problems, we construct an efficient text detection network, Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection (ASMTD), which improves the accuracy during training and reduces the complexity of the inference process. At first, the Adaptive Shrink-Mask (ASM) is proposed to represent texts by shrink-masks and independent adaptive offsets. It weakens the coupling of texts to shrink-masks, which improves the robustness of detection results. Then, the Super-pixel Window (SPW) is designed to supervise the network. It utilizes the surroundings of each pixel to improve the reliability of predicted shrink-masks and does not appear during testing. In the end, a lightweight feature merging branch is constructed to reduce the computational cost. As demonstrated in the experiments, our method is superior to existing state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods in both detection accuracy and speed on multiple benchmarks.
Perceiving and Modeling Density is All You Need for Image Dehazing

In the real world, the degradation of images taken under haze can be quite complex, where the spatial distribution of haze is varied from image to image. Recent methods adopt deep neural networks to recover clean scenes from hazy images directly. However, due to the paradox caused by the variation of real captured haze and the fixed degradation parameters of the current networks, the generalization ability of recent dehazing methods on real-world hazy images is not this http URL address the problem of modeling real-world haze degradation, we propose to solve this problem by perceiving and modeling density for uneven haze distribution. We propose a novel Separable Hybrid Attention (SHA) module to encode haze density by capturing features in the orthogonal directions to achieve this goal. Moreover, a density map is proposed to model the uneven distribution of the haze explicitly. The density map generates positional encoding in a semi-supervised way. Such a haze density perceiving and modeling capture the unevenly distributed degeneration at the feature level effectively. Through a suitable combination of SHA and density map, we design a novel dehazing network architecture, which achieves a good complexity-performance trade-off. The extensive experiments on two large-scale datasets demonstrate that our method surpasses all state-of-the-art approaches by a large margin both quantitatively and qualitatively, boosting the best published PSNR metric from 28.53 dB to 33.49 dB on the Haze4k test dataset and from 37.17 dB to 38.41 dB on the SOTS indoor test dataset.
Learning Modified Indicator Functions for Surface Reconstruction

Surface reconstruction is a fundamental problem in 3D graphics. In this paper, we propose a learning-based approach for implicit surface reconstruction from raw point clouds without normals. Our method is inspired by Gauss Lemma in potential energy theory, which gives an explicit integral formula for the indicator functions. We design a novel deep neural network to perform surface integral and learn the modified indicator functions from un-oriented and noisy point clouds. We concatenate features with different scales for accurate point-wise contributions to the integral. Moreover, we propose a novel Surface Element Feature Extractor to learn local shape properties. Experiments show that our method generates smooth surfaces with high normal consistency from point clouds with different noise scales and achieves state-of-the-art reconstruction performance compared with current data-driven and non-data-driven approaches.
A Survey of Generalisation in Deep Reinforcement Learning

The study of generalisation in deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) aims to produce RL algorithms whose policies generalise well to novel unseen situations at deployment time, avoiding overfitting to their training environments. Tackling this is vital if we are to deploy reinforcement learning algorithms in real world scenarios, where the environment will be diverse, dynamic and unpredictable. This survey is an overview of this nascent field. We provide a unifying formalism and terminology for discussing different generalisation problems, building upon previous works. We go on to categorise existing benchmarks for generalisation, as well as current methods for tackling the generalisation problem. Finally, we provide a critical discussion of the current state of the field, including recommendations for future work. Among other conclusions, we argue that taking a purely procedural content generation approach to benchmark design is not conducive to progress in generalisation, we suggest fast online adaptation and tackling RL-specific problems as some areas for future work on methods for generalisation, and we recommend building benchmarks in underexplored problem settings such as offline RL generalisation and reward-function variation.
DIVA: Dataset Derivative of a Learning Task

We present a method to compute the derivative of a learning task with respect to a dataset. A learning task is a function from a training set to the validation error, which can be represented by a trained deep neural network (DNN). The "dataset derivative" is a linear operator, computed around the trained model, that informs how perturbations of the weight of each training sample affect the validation error, usually computed on a separate validation dataset. Our method, DIVA (Differentiable Validation) hinges on a closed-form differentiable expression of the leave-one-out cross-validation error around a pre-trained DNN. Such expression constitutes the dataset derivative. DIVA could be used for dataset auto-curation, for example removing samples with faulty annotations, augmenting a dataset with additional relevant samples, or rebalancing. More generally, DIVA can be used to optimize the dataset, along with the parameters of the model, as part of the training process without the need for a separate validation dataset, unlike bi-level optimization methods customary in AutoML. To illustrate the flexibility of DIVA, we report experiments on sample auto-curation tasks such as outlier rejection, dataset extension, and automatic aggregation of multi-modal data.
SimMIM: A Simple Framework for Masked Image Modeling

This paper presents SimMIM, a simple framework for masked image modeling. We simplify recently proposed related approaches without special designs such as block-wise masking and tokenization via discrete VAE or clustering. To study what let the masked image modeling task learn good representations, we systematically study the major components in our framework, and find that simple designs of each component have revealed very strong representation learning performance: 1) random masking of the input image with a moderately large masked patch size (e.g., 32) makes a strong pre-text task; 2) predicting raw pixels of RGB values by direct regression performs no worse than the patch classification approaches with complex designs; 3) the prediction head can be as light as a linear layer, with no worse performance than heavier ones. Using ViT-B, our approach achieves 83.8% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on ImageNet-1K by pre-training also on this dataset, surpassing previous best approach by +0.6%. When applied on a larger model of about 650 million parameters, SwinV2-H, it achieves 87.1% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K using only ImageNet-1K data. We also leverage this approach to facilitate the training of a 3B model (SwinV2-G), that by $40\times$ less data than that in previous practice, we achieve the state-of-the-art on four representative vision benchmarks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
