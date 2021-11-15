ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Learning for CSI Recreation Based on Prior Knowledge

By Brenda Vilas Boas, Wolfgang Zirwas, Martin Haardt
Knowledge of channel state information (CSI) is fundamental to many functionalities within the mobile wireless communications systems. With the advance of machine learning (ML) and digital maps, i.e., digital twins, we have a big opportunity to learn the...

HackerNoon

Scikit Learn 1.0: New Features in Python Machine Learning Library

The scikit-learn is the most popular open-source and free python machine learning library for Data scientists and Machine learning practitioners. It contains a lot of efficient tools for machine learning and statistical modeling including classification, regression, clustering, and dimensionality reduction. In this article, I’m happy to share with you the top 5 new features presented in the new version of scikkit-learn (1.0) New Flexible Plotting API includes metrics.PrecisionRecallDisplay, metrics.DetCurveDisplay, and inspection.PartialDependenceDisplay. Pearson’s R Correlation Coefficient is a new feature in feature selection.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Handling Missing data in Machine Learning

How to deal with missing data while building ML models. In real-world (tabular) data-sets, you will often realize that not all features will be available for all of your rows. Learning to deal with this phenomenon will allow you to still make use of your data-set even when some data is missing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Review of Pedestrian Trajectory Prediction Methods: Comparing Deep Learning and Knowledge-based Approaches

In crowd scenarios, predicting trajectories of pedestrians is a complex and challenging task depending on many external factors. The topology of the scene and the interactions between the pedestrians are just some of them. Due to advancements in data-science and data collection technologies deep learning methods have recently become a research hotspot in numerous domains. Therefore, it is not surprising that more and more researchers apply these methods to predict trajectories of pedestrians. This paper compares these relatively new deep learning algorithms with classical knowledge-based models that are widely used to simulate pedestrian dynamics. It provides a comprehensive literature review of both approaches, explores technical and application oriented differences, and addresses open questions as well as future development directions. Our investigations point out that the pertinence of knowledge-based models to predict local trajectories is nowadays questionable because of the high accuracy of the deep learning algorithms. Nevertheless, the ability of deep-learning algorithms for large-scale simulation and the description of collective dynamics remains to be demonstrated. Furthermore, the comparison shows that the combination of both approaches (the hybrid approach) seems to be promising to overcome disadvantages like the missing explainability of the deep learning approach.
arxiv.org

Physics in the Machine: Integrating Physical Knowledge in Autonomous Phase-Mapping

A. Gilad Kusne, Austin McDannald, Brian DeCost, Corey Oses, Cormac Toher, Stefano Curtarolo, Apurva Mehta, Ichiro Takeuchi. Application of artificial intelligence (AI), and more specifically machine learning, to the physical sciences has expanded significantly over the past decades. In particular, science-informed AI or scientific AI has grown from a focus on data analysis to now controlling experiment design, simulation, execution and analysis in closed-loop autonomous systems. The CAMEO (closed-loop autonomous materials exploration and optimization) algorithm employs scientific AI to address two tasks: learning a material system's composition-structure relationship and identifying materials compositions with optimal functional properties. By integrating these, accelerated materials screening across compositional phase diagrams was demonstrated, resulting in the discovery of a best-in-class phase change memory material. Key to this success is the ability to guide subsequent measurements to maximize knowledge of the composition-structure relationship, or phase map. In this work we investigate the benefits of incorporating varying levels of prior physical knowledge into CAMEO's autonomous phase-mapping. This includes the use of ab-initio phase boundary data from the AFLOW repositories, which has been shown to optimize CAMEO's search when used as a prior.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Federated Learning Based on Dynamic Regularization

Durmus Alp Emre Acar, Yue Zhao, Ramon Matas Navarro, Matthew Mattina, Paul N. Whatmough, Venkatesh Saligrama. We propose a novel federated learning method for distributively training neural network models, where the server orchestrates cooperation between a subset of randomly chosen devices in each round. We view Federated Learning problem primarily from a communication perspective and allow more device level computations to save transmission costs. We point out a fundamental dilemma, in that the minima of the local-device level empirical loss are inconsistent with those of the global empirical loss. Different from recent prior works, that either attempt inexact minimization or utilize devices for parallelizing gradient computation, we propose a dynamic regularizer for each device at each round, so that in the limit the global and device solutions are aligned. We demonstrate both through empirical results on real and synthetic data as well as analytical results that our scheme leads to efficient training, in both convex and non-convex settings, while being fully agnostic to device heterogeneity and robust to large number of devices, partial participation and unbalanced data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Transformer Based Bengali Chatbot Using General Knowledge Dataset

An AI chatbot provides an impressive response after learning from the trained dataset. In this decade, most of the research work demonstrates that deep neural models superior to any other model. RNN model regularly used for determining the sequence-related problem like a question and it answers. This approach acquainted with everyone as seq2seq learning. In a seq2seq model mechanism, it has encoder and decoder. The encoder embedded any input sequence, and the decoder embedded output sequence. For reinforcing the seq2seq model performance, attention mechanism added into the encoder and decoder. After that, the transformer model has introduced itself as a high-performance model with multiple attention mechanism for solving the sequence-related dilemma. This model reduces training time compared with RNN based model and also achieved state-of-the-art performance for sequence transduction. In this research, we applied the transformer model for Bengali general knowledge chatbot based on the Bengali general knowledge Question Answer (QA) dataset. It scores 85.0 BLEU on the applied QA data. To check the comparison of the transformer model performance, we trained the seq2seq model with attention on our dataset that scores 23.5 BLEU.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

On Effective Scheduling of Model-based Reinforcement Learning

Model-based reinforcement learning has attracted wide attention due to its superior sample efficiency. Despite its impressive success so far, it is still unclear how to appropriately schedule the important hyperparameters to achieve adequate performance, such as the real data ratio for policy optimization in Dyna-style model-based algorithms. In this paper, we first theoretically analyze the role of real data in policy training, which suggests that gradually increasing the ratio of real data yields better performance. Inspired by the analysis, we propose a framework named AutoMBPO to automatically schedule the real data ratio as well as other hyperparameters in training model-based policy optimization (MBPO) algorithm, a representative running case of model-based methods. On several continuous control tasks, the MBPO instance trained with hyperparameters scheduled by AutoMBPO can significantly surpass the original one, and the real data ratio schedule found by AutoMBPO shows consistency with our theoretical analysis.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
healthitanalytics.com

Researchers Collaborate to Advance Machine Learning for RA Patients

- At the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting on November 6, Hospital for Special Surgery researchers presented the results from the RA2-Dream Challenge, a crowdsourced effort to develop machine learning tools to qualify joint damage in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Damage in the joints of those with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Based Optimization of Chiral Photonic Nanostructures: Evolution- and Neural Network-Based Design

Chiral photonics opens new pathways to manipulate light-matter interactions and tailor the optical response of meta-surfaces and -materials by nanostructuring nontrivial patterns. Chirality of matter, such as that of molecules, and light, which in the simplest case is given by the handedness of circular polarization, have attracted much attention for applications in chemistry, nanophotonics and optical information processing. We report the design of chiral photonic structures using two machine learning methods, the evolutionary algorithm and neural network approach, for rapid and efficient optimization of optical properties for dielectric metasurfaces. The design recipes obtained for visible light in the range of transition-metal dichalcogenide exciton resonances show a frequency-dependent modification in the reflected light's degree of circular polarization, that is represented by the difference between left- and right-circularly polarized intensity. Our results suggest the facile fabrication and characterization of optical nanopatterned reflectors for chirality-sensitive light-matter coupling scenarios employing tungsten disulfide as possible active material with features such as valley Hall effect and optical valley coherence.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Based Assessment of Energy Behavior of RC Shear Walls

Current seismic design codes primarily rely on the strength and displacement capacity of structural members and do not account for the influence of the ground motion duration or the hysteretic behavior characteristics. The energy-based approach serves as a supplemental index to response quantities and includes the effect of repeated loads in seismic performance. The design philosophy suggests that the seismic demands are met by the energy dissipation capacity of the structural members. Therefore, the energy dissipation behavior of the structural members should be well understood to achieve an effective energy-based design approach. This study focuses on the energy dissipation capacity of reinforced concrete (RC) shear walls that are widely used in high seismic regions as they provide significant stiffness and strength to resist lateral forces. A machine learning (Gaussian Process Regression (GPR))-based predictive model for energy dissipation capacity of shear walls is developed as a function of wall design parameters. Eighteen design parameters are shown to influence energy dissipation, whereas the most important ones are determined by applying sequential backward elimination and by using feature selection methods to reduce the complexity of the predictive model. The ability of the proposed model to make robust and accurate predictions is validated based on novel data with a prediction accuracy (the ratio of predicted/actual values) of around 1.00 and a coefficient of determination (R2) of 0.93. The outcomes of this study are believed to contribute to the energy-based approach by (i) defining the most influential wall properties on the seismic energy dissipation capacity of shear walls and (ii) providing predictive models that can enable comparisons of different wall design configurations to achieve higher energy dissipation capacity.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Variational Multi-Task Learning with Gumbel-Softmax Priors

Multi-task learning aims to explore task relatedness to improve individual tasks, which is of particular significance in the challenging scenario that only limited data is available for each task. To tackle this challenge, we propose variational multi-task learning (VMTL), a general probabilistic inference framework for learning multiple related tasks. We cast multi-task learning as a variational Bayesian inference problem, in which task relatedness is explored in a unified manner by specifying priors. To incorporate shared knowledge into each task, we design the prior of a task to be a learnable mixture of the variational posteriors of other related tasks, which is learned by the Gumbel-Softmax technique. In contrast to previous methods, our VMTL can exploit task relatedness for both representations and classifiers in a principled way by jointly inferring their posteriors. This enables individual tasks to fully leverage inductive biases provided by related tasks, therefore improving the overall performance of all tasks. Experimental results demonstrate that the proposed VMTL is able to effectively tackle a variety of challenging multi-task learning settings with limited training data for both classification and regression. Our method consistently surpasses previous methods, including strong Bayesian approaches, and achieves state-of-the-art performance on five benchmark datasets.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

3 Ways to Deploy Machine Learning Models in Production

Deploy ML models and make them available to users or other components of your project. Working with data is one thing, but deploying a machine learning model to production can be another. Data engineers are always looking for new ways to deploy their machine learning models to production. They want...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Performance Bound for Model Based Online Reinforcement Learning

Model based reinforcement learning (RL) refers to an approximate optimal control design for infinite-horizon (IH) problems that aims at approximating the optimal IH controller and associated cost parametrically. In online RL, the training process of the respective approximators is performed along the de facto system trajectory (potentially in addition to offline data). While there exist stability results for online RL, the IH controller performance has been addressed only fragmentary, rarely considering the parametric and error-prone nature of the approximation explicitly even in the model based case. To assess the performance for such a case, this work utilizes a model predictive control framework to mimic an online RL controller. More precisely, the optimization based controller is associated with an online adapted approximate cost which serves as a terminal cost function. The results include a stability and performance estimate statement for the control and training scheme and demonstrate the dependence of the controller's performance bound on the error resulting from parameterized cost approximation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Data Teaching Strategies Via Knowledge Tracing

Teaching plays a fundamental role in human learning. Typically, a human teaching strategy would involve assessing a student's knowledge progress for tailoring the teaching materials in a way that enhances the learning progress. A human teacher would achieve this by tracing a student's knowledge over important learning concepts in a task. Albeit, such teaching strategy is not well exploited yet in machine learning as current machine teaching methods tend to directly assess the progress on individual training samples without paying attention to the underlying learning concepts in a learning task. In this paper, we propose a novel method, called Knowledge Augmented Data Teaching (KADT), which can optimize a data teaching strategy for a student model by tracing its knowledge progress over multiple learning concepts in a learning task. Specifically, the KADT method incorporates a knowledge tracing model to dynamically capture the knowledge progress of a student model in terms of latent learning concepts. Then we develop an attention pooling mechanism to distill knowledge representations of a student model with respect to class labels, which enables to develop a data teaching strategy on critical training samples. We have evaluated the performance of the KADT method on four different machine learning tasks including knowledge tracing, sentiment analysis, movie recommendation, and image classification. The results comparing to the state-of-the-art methods empirically validate that KADT consistently outperforms others on all tasks.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Mobility prediction Based on Machine Learning Algorithms

Nowadays mobile communication is growing fast in the 5G communication industry. With the increasing capacity requirements and requirements for quality of experience, mobility prediction has been widely applied to mobile communication and has becoming one of the key enablers that utilizes historical traffic information to predict future locations of traffic users, Since accurate mobility prediction can help enable efficient radio resource management, assist route planning, guide vehicle dispatching, or mitigate traffic congestion. However, mobility prediction is a challenging problem due to the complicated traffic network. In the past few years, plenty of researches have been done in this area, including Non-Machine-Learning (Non-ML)- based and Machine-Learning (ML)-based mobility prediction. In this paper, firstly we introduce the state of the art technologies for mobility prediction. Then, we selected Support Vector Machine (SVM) algorithm, the ML algorithm for practical traffic date training. Lastly, we analyse the simulation results for mobility prediction and introduce a future work plan where mobility prediction will be applied for improving mobile communication.
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

What Machine Learning Can Do for Security

Machine learning can be applied in various ways in security, for instance, in malware analysis, to make predictions, and for clustering security events. It can also be used to detect previously unknown attacks with no established signature. Wendy Edwards, a software developer interested in the intersection of cybersecurity and data...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Spatial machine-learning model diagnostics: a model-agnostic distance-based approach

While significant progress has been made towards explaining black-box machine-learning (ML) models, there is still a distinct lack of diagnostic tools that elucidate the spatial behaviour of ML models in terms of predictive skill and variable importance. This contribution proposes spatial prediction error profiles (SPEPs) and spatial variable importance profiles (SVIPs) as novel model-agnostic assessment and interpretation tools for spatial prediction models with a focus on prediction distance. Their suitability is demonstrated in two case studies representing a regionalization task in an environmental-science context, and a classification task from remotely-sensed land cover classification. In these case studies, the SPEPs and SVIPs of geostatistical methods, linear models, random forest, and hybrid algorithms show striking differences but also relevant similarities. Limitations of related cross-validation techniques are outlined, and the case is made that modelers should focus their model assessment and interpretation on the intended spatial prediction horizon. The range of autocorrelation, in contrast, is not a suitable criterion for defining spatial cross-validation test sets. The novel diagnostic tools enrich the toolkit of spatial data science, and may improve ML model interpretation, selection, and design.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Model-Based Reinforcement Learning for Stochastic Hybrid Systems

Optimal control of general nonlinear systems is a central challenge in automation. Data-driven approaches to control, enabled by powerful function approximators, have recently had great success in tackling challenging robotic applications. However, such methods often obscure the structure of dynamics and control behind black-box over-parameterized representations, thus limiting our ability to understand the closed-loop behavior. This paper adopts a hybrid-system view of nonlinear modeling and control that lends an explicit hierarchical structure to the problem and breaks down complex dynamics into simpler localized units. Therefore, we consider a sequence modeling paradigm that captures the temporal structure of the data and derive an expecation-maximization (EM) algorithm that automatically decomposes nonlinear dynamics into stochastic piecewise affine dynamical systems with nonlinear boundaries. Furthermore, we show that these time-series models naturally admit a closed-loop extension that we use to extract locally linear or polynomial feedback controllers from nonlinear experts via imitation learning. Finally, we introduce a novel hybrid realtive entropy policy search (Hb-REPS) technique that incorporates the hierarchical nature of hybrid systems and optimizes a set of time-invariant local feedback controllers derived from a locally polynomial approximation of a global value function.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Towards Robust Knowledge Graph Embedding via Multi-task Reinforcement Learning

Nowadays, Knowledge graphs (KGs) have been playing a pivotal role in AI-related applications. Despite the large sizes, existing KGs are far from complete and comprehensive. In order to continuously enrich KGs, automatic knowledge construction and update mechanisms are usually utilized, which inevitably bring in plenty of noise. However, most existing knowledge graph embedding (KGE) methods assume that all the triple facts in KGs are correct, and project both entities and relations into a low-dimensional space without considering noise and knowledge conflicts. This will lead to low-quality and unreliable representations of KGs. To this end, in this paper, we propose a general multi-task reinforcement learning framework, which can greatly alleviate the noisy data problem. In our framework, we exploit reinforcement learning for choosing high-quality knowledge triples while filtering out the noisy ones. Also, in order to take full advantage of the correlations among semantically similar relations, the triple selection processes of similar relations are trained in a collective way with multi-task learning. Moreover, we extend popular KGE models TransE, DistMult, ConvE and RotatE with the proposed framework. Finally, the experimental validation shows that our approach is able to enhance existing KGE models and can provide more robust representations of KGs in noisy scenarios.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Resilient Consensus-based Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Adversarial attacks during training can strongly influence the performance of multi-agent reinforcement learning algorithms. It is, thus, highly desirable to augment existing algorithms such that the impact of adversarial attacks on cooperative networks is eliminated, or at least bounded. In this work, we consider a fully decentralized network, where each agent receives a local reward and observes the global state and action. We propose a resilient consensus-based actor-critic algorithm, whereby each agent estimates the team-average reward and value function, and communicates the associated parameter vectors to its immediate neighbors. We show that in the presence of Byzantine agents, whose estimation and communication strategies are completely arbitrary, the estimates of the cooperative agents converge to a bounded consensus value with probability one, provided that there are at most $H$ Byzantine agents in the neighborhood of each cooperative agent and the network is $(2H+1)$-robust. Furthermore, we prove that the policy of the cooperative agents converges with probability one to a bounded neighborhood around a local maximizer of their team-average objective function under the assumption that the policies of the adversarial agents asymptotically become stationary.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

