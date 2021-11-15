ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint FCLT for the Sample Quantile and Measures of Dispersion for Functionals of Mixing Processes

By Marcel Bräutigam, Marie Kratz
 5 days ago

In this paper, we establish a joint (bivariate) functional central limit theorem of the sample quantile and the r-th absolute centred sample moment for functionals of mixing processes. More...

