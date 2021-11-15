ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Efficient computation of some special functions

By Alessandro Languasco
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We introduce a new algorithm to efficiently compute the functions belonging to a suitable set $\mathcal F$ defined as follows: $f\in \mathcal F$ means that $f(s,x)$, $s\in A\subset \mathbb R$ being fixed and $x>0$, has a power series expansion centred at $x_0=1$ with convergence radius greater or equal than $1$; moreover,...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Local Normal Forms of Noncommutative Functions

This article describes local normal forms of functions in noncommuting variables, up to equivalence generated by isomorphism of noncommutative Jacobi algebras, extending singularity theory in the style of Arnold's commutative local normal forms into the noncommutative realm. This generalisation unveils many new phenomena, including an ADE classification when the Jacobi ring has dimension zero and, by suitably taking limits, a further ADE classification in dimension one. These are natural generalisations of the simple singularities and those with infinite multiplicity in Arnold's classification. We obtain normal forms away from some exceptional Type E cases. Remarkably these normal forms have no moduli, and the key new feature is that the noncommutative world affords larger families, and there are many more examples of each type.
MATHEMATICS
hackernoon.com

Quick Guide to the Python Ord Function

Python’s ord() function accepts a single unit of character and returns the equivalent Unicode of the passed argument. In other words, the `ord()` function can take a string or character of length one and returns an integer representing the Unicode of that string. The function is nothing but the inverse of the **[Python chr()](https://itsmycode.com/python-ord-a-step-by-Step-guide) function. If the argument passed to the function is more than 1 character, Python will raise a **TypeError: 'ord() expected a character, but string of length 2 found'
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Computationally efficient full-waveform inversion of the brain using frequency-adaptive grids and lossy compression

A tomographic technique called full-waveform inversion has recently shown promise as a fast, affordable, and safe modality to image the brain using ultrasound. However, its high computational cost and memory footprint currently limit its clinical applicability. Here, we address these challenges through a frequency-adaptive discretisation of the imaging domain and lossy compression techniques. Because full-waveform inversion relies on the adjoint-state method, every iteration involves solving the wave equation over a discretised spatiotemporal grid and storing the numerical solution to calculate gradient updates. The computational cost depends on the grid size, which is controlled by the maximum frequency being modelled. Since the propagated frequency typically varies during the reconstruction, we reduce reconstruction time and memory use by allowing the grid size to change throughout the inversion. Moreover, we combine this approach with multiple lossy compression techniques that exploit the sparsity of the wavefield to further reduce its memory footprint. We explore applying these techniques in the spatial, wavelet, and wave atom domains. Numerical experiments using a human-head model show that our methods lead to a 30% reduction in reconstruction time and up to three orders of magnitude less memory, while negligibly affecting the accuracy of the reconstructions.
SCIENCE
abilenetx.gov

Computer Basics

If you have an interest in learning how to use a computer, we have the class for you. Computer Basics is a hands-on class giving an introduction to the parts of the computer and how to use them, focusing on its primary navigational tool, the mouse. This 1-session class is designed for people with little to no computer experience, so don’t hesitate to sign-up if you fall into one of these categories. Class size is limited to five and registration is required. Register online at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal or call to register over the phone at 325-437-7323.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

BSC: Block-based Stochastic Computing to Enable Accurate and Efficient TinyML

Along with the progress of AI democratization, machine learning (ML) has been successfully applied to edge applications, such as smart phones and automated driving. Nowadays, more applications require ML on tiny devices with extremely limited resources, like implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which is known as TinyML. Unlike ML on the edge, TinyML with a limited energy supply has higher demands on low-power execution. Stochastic computing (SC) using bitstreams for data representation is promising for TinyML since it can perform the fundamental ML operations using simple logical gates, instead of the complicated binary adder and multiplier. However, SC commonly suffers from low accuracy for ML tasks due to low data precision and inaccuracy of arithmetic units. Increasing the length of the bitstream in the existing works can mitigate the precision issue but incur higher latency. In this work, we propose a novel SC architecture, namely Block-based Stochastic Computing (BSC). BSC divides inputs into blocks, such that the latency can be reduced by exploiting high data parallelism. Moreover, optimized arithmetic units and output revision (OUR) scheme are proposed to improve accuracy. On top of it, a global optimization approach is devised to determine the number of blocks, which can make a better latency-power trade-off. Experimental results show that BSC can outperform the existing designs in achieving over 10% higher accuracy on ML tasks and over 6 times power reduction.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

SPA-GCN: Efficient and Flexible GCN Accelerator with an Application for Graph Similarity Computation

While there have been many studies on hardware acceleration for deep learning on images, there has been a rather limited focus on accelerating deep learning applications involving graphs. The unique characteristics of graphs, such as the irregular memory access and dynamic parallelism, impose several challenges when the algorithm is mapped to a CPU or GPU. To address these challenges while exploiting all the available sparsity, we propose a flexible architecture called SPA-GCN for accelerating Graph Convolutional Networks (GCN), the core computation unit in deep learning algorithms on graphs. The architecture is specialized for dealing with many small graphs since the graph size has a significant impact on design considerations. In this context, we use SimGNN, a neural-network-based graph matching algorithm, as a case study to demonstrate the effectiveness of our architecture. The experimental results demonstrate that SPA-GCN can deliver a high speedup compared to a multi-core CPU implementation and a GPU implementation, showing the efficiency of our design.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Reliability Function of Quantum Information Decoupling

Quantum information decoupling is an important quantum information processing task, which has found broad applications. In this paper, we characterize the performance of catalytic quantum information decoupling regarding the exponential rate under which perfect decoupling is approached, namely, the reliability function. We have obtained the exact formula when the decoupling cost is not larger than a critical value. In the situation of high cost, we provide upper and lower bounds. This result is then applied to quantum state merging and correlation erasure, exploiting their connection to decoupling. As technical tools, we derive the exponents for smoothing the conditional min-entropy and max-information, and we prove a novel bound for the convex-split lemma.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

How efficient is the human brain?

What is the difference between human brains and those of other mammals? Potentially, energy efficiency, according to a study, published in Nature. Neurons in the brain communicate with each other via electrical pulses. These pulses, generated as ions such as potassium and sodium, enter the cell through an ion channel. The channels act as an “on-off” switch by changing shape to alter the flow of the ions, either letting them in and generating an electrical signal, or closing to prevent the signal getting through.
SCIENCE
Sonic State

Software For Efficient Studio Administration

Studium 33 Studio Manager software integrates every aspect of studio admin. Studium 33 tells us that it develops enterprise-class software for managing studios. Its flagship application, Studio Manager, is now available for license exclusively to recording, mixing and post-production facilities. Here's the Studium 33 press release with the details... Born...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Curbing computing’s environmental footprint requires efficient algorithms

This article was contributed by Neil Thompson, a research scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab and the Initiative on the Digital Economy. As computing applications become more complex and data sets grow, the environmental impact of computing is escalating. Historically, this wasn’t much of an issue because growing computational needs were offset by improvements in hardware efficiency, colloquially called Moore’s Law. But as hardware improvements wane, another (often unseen) source of efficiency is taking center stage: improved algorithms.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rodents as a model for functional connectivity in humans

Nan Xu, Theodore J. LaGrow, Nmachi Anumba, Xiaodi Zhang, Behnaz Yousefi, Azalea Lee, Yasmine Bassil, Gloria Perrin Clavijo, Vahid Khalilzad, Eric Maltbie, Lisa Meyer-Baese, Maysam Nezafati, Harry Watters, Wen-Ju Pan, Shella Keilholz. Resting-state functional magnetic resonant imaging (rs-fMRI) is increasingly utilized for the investigation of normal and pathological brain activity....
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Computing f-Divergences and Distances of High-Dimensional Probability Density Functions -- Low-Rank Tensor Approximations

Very often, in the course of uncertainty quantification tasks or data analysis, one has to deal with high-dimensional random variables (RVs). A high-dimensional RV can be described by its probability density (pdf) and/or by the corresponding probability characteristic functions (pcf), or by a polynomial chaos (PCE) or similar expansion. Here the interest is mainly to compute characterisations like the entropy, or relations between two distributions, like their Kullback-Leibler divergence. These are all computed from the pdf, which is often not available directly, and it is a computational challenge to even represent it in a numerically feasible fashion in case the dimension $d$ is even moderately large. In this regard, we propose to represent the density by a high order tensor product, and approximate this in a low-rank format. We show how to go from the pcf or functional representation to the pdf. This allows us to reduce the computational complexity and storage cost from an exponential to a linear. The characterisations such as entropy or the $f$-divergences need the possibility to compute point-wise functions of the pdf. This normally rather trivial task becomes more difficult when the pdf is approximated in a low-rank tensor format, as the point values are not directly accessible any more. The data is considered as an element of a high order tensor space. The considered algorithms are independent of the representation of the data as a tensor. All that we require is that the data can be considered as an element of an associative, commutative algebra with an inner product. Such an algebra is isomorphic to a commutative sub-algebra of the usual matrix algebra, allowing the use of matrix algorithms to accomplish the mentioned tasks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
freecodecamp.org

What is a PC? Computer Definition and Computer Basics for Beginners

Computers have revolutionized our lives. They help us get repetitive tasks done quickly and accurately. And they are tireless and do not fear complexity. Computers are able to process data and perform operations at a rate of millions per second. They can get a task done much faster compared to the time it would a human to complete the same task.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automatic Neural Network Pruning that Efficiently Preserves the Model Accuracy

Neural networks performance has been significantly improved in the last few years, at the cost of an increasing number of floating point operations per second (FLOPs). However, more FLOPs can be an issue when computational resources are limited. As an attempt to solve this problem, pruning filters is a common solution, but most existing pruning methods do not preserve the model accuracy efficiently and therefore require a large number of finetuning epochs. In this paper, we propose an automatic pruning method that learns which neurons to preserve in order to maintain the model accuracy while reducing the FLOPs to a predefined target. To accomplish this task, we introduce a trainable bottleneck that only requires one single epoch with 25.6% (CIFAR-10) or 7.49% (ILSVRC2012) of the dataset to learn which filters to prune. Experiments on various architectures and datasets show that the proposed method can not only preserve the accuracy after pruning but also outperform existing methods after finetuning. We achieve a 52.00% FLOPs reduction on ResNet-50, with a Top-1 accuracy of 47.51% after pruning and a state-of-the-art (SOTA) accuracy of 76.63% after finetuning on ILSVRC2012. Code is available at (link anonymized for review).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On the integer sets with the same representation functions

Let $\mathbb{N}$ be the set of all nonnegative integers. For $S\subseteq \mathbb{N}$ and $n\in \mathbb{N}$, let $R_S(n)$ denote the number of solutions of the equation $n=s_1+s_2$, $s_1,s_2\in S$ and $s_1<s_2$. Let $A$ be the set of all nonnegative integers which contain an even number of digits $1$ in their binary representations and $B=\mathbb{N}\setminus A$. Put $A_l=A\cap [0,2^l-1]$ and $B_l=B\cap [0,2^l-1]$. In 2017, Kiss and Sándor proved that, if $C\cup D=[0,m]$, $0\in C$ and $C\cap D=\{r\}$, then $R_C(n)=R_D(n)$ for every positive integer $n$ if and only if there exists an integer $l\ge 1$ such that $r=2^{2l}-1$, $m=2^{2l+1}-2$, $C=A_{2l}\cup (2^{2l}-1+B_{2l})$ and $D=B_{2l}\cup (2^{2l}-1+A_{2l})$. This solved a problem of Chen and Lev. In this paper, we prove that, if $C \cup D=[0, m]\setminus \{r\}$ with $0<r<m$, $C \cap D=\emptyset$ and $0 \in C$, then $R_{C}(n)=R_{D}(n)$ for any nonnegative integer $n$ if and only if there exists an integer $l \geq 2$ such that $m=2^{l}$, $r=2^{l-1}$, $C=A_{l-1} \cup\left(2^{l-1}+1+B_{l-1}\right)$ and $D=B_{l-1} \cup\left(2^{l-1}+1+A_{l-1}\right)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

ClipCap: CLIP Prefix for Image Captioning

Image captioning is a fundamental task in vision-language understanding, where the model predicts a textual informative caption to a given input image. In this paper, we present a simple approach to address this task. We use CLIP encoding as a prefix to the caption, by employing a simple mapping network, and then fine-tunes a language model to generate the image captions. The recently proposed CLIP model contains rich semantic features which were trained with textual context, making it best for vision-language perception. Our key idea is that together with a pre-trained language model (GPT2), we obtain a wide understanding of both visual and textual data. Hence, our approach only requires rather quick training to produce a competent captioning model. Without additional annotations or pre-training, it efficiently generates meaningful captions for large-scale and diverse datasets. Surprisingly, our method works well even when only the mapping network is trained, while both CLIP and the language model remain frozen, allowing a lighter architecture with less trainable parameters. Through quantitative evaluation, we demonstrate our model achieves comparable results to state-of-the-art methods on the challenging Conceptual Captions and nocaps datasets, while it is simpler, faster, and lighter. Our code is available in this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

The Stochastic Boolean Function Evaluation Problem for Symmetric Boolean Functions

E give two approximation algorithms solving the Stochastic Boolean Function Evaluation (SBFE) problem for symmetric Boolean functions. The first is an $O(\log n)$-approximation algorithm, based on the submodular goal-value approach of Deshpande, Hellerstein and Kletenik. Our second algorithm, which is simple, is based on the algorithm solving the SBFE problem for $k$-of-$n$ functions, due to Salloum, Breuer, and Ben-Dov. It achieves a $(B-1)$ approximation factor, where $B$ is the number of blocks of 0's and 1's in the standard vector representation of the symmetric Boolean function. As part of the design of the first algorithm, we prove that the goal value of any symmetric Boolean function is less than $n(n+1)/2$. Finally, we give an example showing that for symmetric Boolean functions, minimum expected verification cost and minimum expected evaluation cost are not necessarily equal. This contrasts with a previous result, given by Das, Jafarpour, Orlitsky, Pan and Suresh, which showed that equality holds in the unit-cost case.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Nanoscale 'computer' controls function of protein, influences cell behavior

The creation of nanoscale computers for use in precision health care has long been a dream of many scientists and health care providers. Now, for the first time, researchers at Penn State have produced a nanocomputing agent that can control the function of a particular protein that is involved in cell movement and cancer metastasis. The research paves the way for the construction of complex nanoscale computers for the prevention and treatment of cancer and other diseases.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Self-Attending Task Generative Adversarial Network for Realistic Satellite Image Creation

We introduce a self-attending task generative adversarial network (SATGAN) and apply it to the problem of augmenting synthetic high contrast scientific imagery of resident space objects with realistic noise patterns and sensor characteristics learned from collected data. Augmenting these synthetic data is challenging due to the highly localized nature of semantic content in the data that must be preserved. Real collected images are used to train a network what a given class of sensor's images should look like. The trained network then acts as a filter on noiseless context images and outputs realistic-looking fakes with semantic content unaltered. The architecture is inspired by conditional GANs but is modified to include a task network that preserves semantic information through augmentation. Additionally, the architecture is shown to reduce instances of hallucinatory objects or obfuscation of semantic content in context images representing space observation scenes.
ARCHITECTURE

