The Projection Extension Method: A Spectrally Accurate Technique for Complex Domains

By Saad Qadeer, Ehssan Nazockdast, Boyce E. Griffith
 5 days ago

An essential ingredient of a spectral method is the choice of suitable bases for test and trial spaces. On complex domains, these bases are harder to devise, necessitating the use of domain partitioning techniques such as the spectral element method. In...

Spintronic emitters for super-resolution in THz-spectral imaging

Finn-Frederik Stiewe, Tristan Winkel, Yuta Sasaki, Tobias Tubandt, Tobias Kleinke, Christian Denker, Ulrike Martens, Nina Meyer, Tahereh Sadat Parvini, Shigemi Mizukami, Jakob Walowski, Markus Münzenberg. THz-spectroscopy is an attractive imaging tool for scientific research, especially in life science, offering non-destructive interaction with matter due to its low photon energies. However,...
SCIENCE
An enhancement of the fast time-domain boundary element method for the three-dimensional wave equation

Our objective is to stabilise and accelerate the time-domain boundary element method (TDBEM) for the three-dimensional wave equation. To overcome the potential time instability, we considered using the Burton--Miller-type boundary integral equation (BMBIE) instead of the ordinary boundary integral equation (OBIE), which consists of the single- and double-layer potentials. In addition, we introduced a smooth temporal basis, i.e. the B-spline temporal basis of order $d$, whereas $d=1$ was used together with the OBIE in a previous study [Takahashi 2014]. Corresponding to these new techniques, we generalised the interpolation-based fast multipole method that was developed in \cite{takahashi2014}. In particular, we constructed the multipole-to-local formula (M2L) so that even for $d\ge 2$ we can maintain the computational complexity of the entire algorithm, i.e. $O(N_{\rm s}^{1+\delta} N_{\rm t})$, where $N_{\rm s}$ and $N_{\rm t}$ denote the number of boundary elements and the number of time steps, respectively, and $\delta$ is theoretically estimated as $1/3$ or $1/2$. The numerical examples indicated that the BMBIE is indispensable for solving the homogeneous Dirichlet problem, but the order $d$ cannot exceed 1 owing to the doubtful cancellation of significant digits when calculating the corresponding layer potentials. In regard to the homogeneous Neumann problem, the previous TDBEM based on the OBIE with $d=1$ can be unstable, whereas it was found that the BMBIE with $d=2$ can be stable and accurate. The present study will enhance the usefulness of the TDBEM for 3D scalar wave problems.
MATHEMATICS
A Nonlocal Spectral Transfer Model and New Scaling Law for Scalar Turbulence

In this study, we revisit the spectral transfer model for the turbulent intensity in the passive scalar transport (under large-scale anisotropic forcing), and a subsequent modification to the scaling of scalar variance cascade is presented. From the modified spectral transfer model, we obtain a revised scalar transport model using fractional-order Laplacian operator that facilitates the robust inclusion of the nonlocal effects originated from large-scale anisotropy transferred across the multitude of scales in the turbulent cascade. We provide an $\textit{a priori}$ estimate for the nonlocal model based on the scaling analysis of scalar spectrum, and later examine our developed model through direct numerical simulation. We present a detailed analysis on the evolution of the scalar variance, high-order statistics of scalar gradient, and important two-point statistical metrics of the turbulent transport to make a comprehensive comparison between the nonlocal model and its standard version. Finally, we present an analysis that seamlessly reconciles the similarities between the developed model with the fractional-order subgrid-scale scalar flux model for the large-eddy simulation (Akhavan-Safaei et al. 2021) when the filter scale approaches the dissipative scales of turbulent transport. In order to perform this task, we employ a Gaussian process regression model to predict the model coefficient for the fractional-order subgrid model.
SCIENCE
Spectral Transform Forms Scalable Transformer

Many real-world relational systems, such as social networks and biological systems, contain dynamic interactions. When learning dynamic graph representation, it is essential to employ sequential temporal information and geometric structure. Mainstream work achieves topological embedding via message passing networks (e.g., GCN, GAT). The temporal evolution, on the other hand, is conventionally expressed via memory units (e.g., LSTM or GRU) that possess convenient information filtration in a gate mechanism. Though, such a design prevents large-scale input sequence due to the over-complicated encoding. This work learns from the philosophy of self-attention and proposes an efficient spectral-based neural unit that employs informative long-range temporal interaction. The developed spectral window unit (SWINIT) model predicts scalable dynamic graphs with assured efficiency. The architecture is assembled with a few simple effective computational blocks that constitute randomized SVD, MLP, and graph Framelet convolution. The SVD plus MLP module encodes the long-short-term feature evolution of the dynamic graph events. A fast framelet graph transform in the framelet convolution embeds the structural dynamics. Both strategies enhance the model's ability on scalable analysis. In particular, the iterative SVD approximation shrinks the computational complexity of attention to O(Nd\log(d)) for the dynamic graph with N edges and d edge features, and the multiscale transform of framelet convolution allows sufficient scalability in the network training. Our SWINIT achieves state-of-the-art performance on a variety of online continuous-time dynamic graph learning tasks, while compared to baseline methods, the number of its learnable parameters reduces by up to seven times.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Extension Method#Spectral Method#Pnnl Sa 168413#Na#Msc#65m70 Report
Spectral and thermodynamic properties of the Holstein polaron: Hierarchical equations of motion approach

We develop a hierarchical equations of motion (HEOM) approach to compute real-time single-particle correlation functions and thermodynamic properties of the Holstein model at finite temperature. We exploit the conservation of the total momentum of the system to formulate the momentum-space HEOM whose dynamical variables explicitly keep track of momentum exchanges between the electron and phonons. Our symmetry-adapted HEOM enable us to overcome the numerical instabilities inherent to the commonly used real-space HEOM. The HEOM method is then used to study the spectral function and thermodynamic quantities of chains containing up to ten sites. The HEOM results compare favorably to existing literature. To provide an independent assessment of the HEOM approach and to gain insight into the importance of finite-size effects, we devise a quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) procedure to evaluate finite-temperature single-particle correlation functions in imaginary time and apply it to chains containing up to twenty sites. QMC results reveal that finite-size effects are quite weak, so that the results on 5 to 10-site chains, depending on the parameter regime, are representative of larger systems. A detailed comparison between the HEOM and QMC data place our HEOM method among reliable methods to compute real-time finite-temperature correlation functions in parameter regimes ranging from low- to high-temperature, and weak- to strong-coupling regime.
MATHEMATICS
Fast sampling via spectral independence beyond bounded-degree graphs

Spectral independence is a recently-developed framework for obtaining sharp bounds on the convergence time of the classical Glauber dynamics. This new framework has yielded optimal $O(n \log n)$ sampling algorithms on bounded-degree graphs for a large class of problems throughout the so-called uniqueness regime, including, for example, the problems of sampling independent sets, matchings, and Ising-model configurations.
COMPUTERS
On trees with extremal extended spectral radius

Let G be a simple connected graph with n vertices, and let d_i be the degree of the vertex v_i in G. The extended adjacency matrix of G is defined so that the ij-entry is 1/2(d_i/d_j+d_j/d_i) if the vertices v_i and v_j are adjacent in G, and 0 otherwise. This matrix was originally introduced for developing novel topological indices used in the QSPR/QSAR studies. In this paper, we consider extremal problems of the largest eigenvalue of the extended adjacency matrix (also known as the extended spectral radius) of trees. We show that among all trees of order n>= 5, the path Pn(resp., the star Sn) uniquely minimizes (resp., maximizes) the extended spectral radius. We also determine the first five trees with the maximal extended spectral radius.
MATHEMATICS
Spectral norm bounds for block Markov chain random matrices

This paper quantifies the asymptotic order of the largest singular value of a centered random matrix built from the path of a Block Markov Chain (BMC). In a BMC there are $n$ labeled states, each state is associated to one of $K$ clusters, and the probability of a jump depends only on the clusters of the origin and destination. Given a path $X_0, X_1, \ldots, X_{T_n}$ started from equilibrium, we construct a random matrix $\hat{N}$ that records the number of transitions between each pair of states. We prove that if $\omega(n) = T_n = o(n^2)$, then $\| \hat{N} - \mathbb{E}[\hat{N}] \| = \Omega_{\mathbb{P}}(\sqrt{T_n/n})$. We also prove that if $T_n = \Omega(n \ln{n})$, then $\| \hat{N} - \mathbb{E}[\hat{N}] \| = O_{\mathbb{P}}(\sqrt{T_n/n})$ as $n \to \infty$; and if $T_n = \omega(n)$, a sparser regime, then $\| \hat{N}_\Gamma - \mathbb{E}[\hat{N}] \| = O_{\mathbb{P}}(\sqrt{T_n/n})$. Here, $\hat{N}_{\Gamma}$ is a regularization that zeroes out entries corresponding to jumps to and from most-often visited states. Together this establishes that the order is $\Theta_{\mathbb{P}}(\sqrt{T_n/n})$ for BMCs.
MATHEMATICS
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
Study of keyword extraction techniques for Electric Double Layer Capacitor domain using text similarity indexes: An experimental analysis

Keywords perform a significant role in selecting various topic-related documents quite easily. Topics or keywords assigned by humans or experts provide accurate information. However, this practice is quite expensive in terms of resources and time management. Hence, it is more satisfying to utilize automated keyword extraction techniques. Nevertheless, before beginning the automated process, it is necessary to check and confirm how similar expert-provided and algorithm-generated keywords are. This paper presents an experimental analysis of similarity scores of keywords generated by different supervised and unsupervised automated keyword extraction algorithms with expert provided keywords from the Electric Double Layer Capacitor (EDLC) domain. The paper also analyses which texts provide better keywords like positive sentences or all sentences of the document. From the unsupervised algorithms, YAKE, TopicRank, MultipartiteRank, and KPMiner are employed for keyword extraction. From the supervised algorithms, KEA and WINGNUS are employed for keyword extraction. To assess the similarity of the extracted keywords with expert-provided keywords, Jaccard, Cosine, and Cosine with word vector similarity indexes are employed in this study. The experiment shows that the MultipartiteRank keyword extraction technique measured with cosine with word vector similarity index produces the best result with 92% similarity with expert provided keywords. This study can help the NLP researchers working with the EDLC domain or recommender systems to select more suitable keyword extraction and similarity index calculation techniques.
COMPUTERS
Properties of linear spectral statistics of frequency-smoothed estimated spectral coherence matrix of high-dimensional Gaussian time series

The asymptotic behaviour of Linear Spectral Statistics (LSS) of the smoothed periodogram estimator of the spectral coherency matrix of a complex Gaussian high-dimensional time series $(\y_n)_{n \in \mathbb{Z}}$ with independent components is studied under the asymptotic regime where the sample size $N$ converges towards $+\infty$ while the dimension $M$ of $\y$ and the smoothing span of the estimator grow to infinity at the same rate in such a way that $\frac{M}{N} \rightarrow 0$. It is established that, at each frequency, the estimated spectral coherency matrix is close from the sample covariance matrix of an independent identically $\mathcal{N}_{\mathbb{C}}(0,\I_M)$ distributed sequence, and that its empirical eigenvalue distribution converges towards the Marcenko-Pastur distribution. This allows to conclude that each LSS has a deterministic behaviour that can be evaluated explicitly. Using concentration inequalities, it is shown that the order of magnitude of the supremum over the frequencies of the deviation of each LSS from its deterministic approximation is of the order of $\frac{1}{M} + \frac{\sqrt{M}}{N}+ (\frac{M}{N})^{3}$ where $N$ is the sample size. Numerical simulations supports our results.
MATHEMATICS
Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
Unsupervised Spectral Unmixing For Telluric Correction Using A Neural Network Autoencoder

The absorption of light by molecules in the atmosphere of Earth is a complication for ground-based observations of astrophysical objects. Comprehensive information on various molecular species is required to correct for this so called telluric absorption. We present a neural network autoencoder approach for extracting a telluric transmission spectrum from a large set of high-precision observed solar spectra from the HARPS-N radial velocity spectrograph. We accomplish this by reducing the data into a compressed representation, which allows us to unveil the underlying solar spectrum and simultaneously uncover the different modes of variation in the observed spectra relating to the absorption of $\mathrm{H_2O}$ and $\mathrm{O_2}$ in the atmosphere of Earth. We demonstrate how the extracted components can be used to remove $\mathrm{H_2O}$ and $\mathrm{O_2}$ tellurics in a validation observation with similar accuracy and at less computational expense than a synthetic approach with molecfit.
SCIENCE
On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
Domain Attention Consistency for Multi-Source Domain Adaptation

Most existing multi-source domain adaptation (MSDA) methods minimize the distance between multiple source-target domain pairs via feature distribution alignment, an approach borrowed from the single source setting. However, with diverse source domains, aligning pairwise feature distributions is challenging and could even be counter-productive for MSDA. In this paper, we introduce a novel approach: transferable attribute learning. The motivation is simple: although different domains can have drastically different visual appearances, they contain the same set of classes characterized by the same set of attributes; an MSDA model thus should focus on learning the most transferable attributes for the target domain. Adopting this approach, we propose a domain attention consistency network, dubbed DAC-Net. The key design is a feature channel attention module, which aims to identify transferable features (attributes). Importantly, the attention module is supervised by a consistency loss, which is imposed on the distributions of channel attention weights between source and target domains. Moreover, to facilitate discriminative feature learning on the target data, we combine pseudo-labeling with a class compactness loss to minimize the distance between the target features and the classifier's weight vectors. Extensive experiments on three MSDA benchmarks show that our DAC-Net achieves new state of the art performance on all of them.
COMPUTERS

