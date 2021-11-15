ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Hybrid transforms of constructible functions

By Vadim Lebovici
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We introduce a general definition of hybrid transforms for constructible functions. These are integral transforms combining Lebesgue integration and Euler calculus. Lebesgue integration gives access to well-studied kernels and to regularity results,...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Function-on-function linear quantile regression

In this study, we propose a function-on-function linear quantile regression model that allows for more than one functional predictor to establish a more flexible and robust approach. The proposed model is first transformed into a finite-dimensional space via the functional principal component analysis paradigm in the estimation phase. It is then approximated using the estimated functional principal component functions, and the estimated parameter of the quantile regression model is constructed based on the principal component scores. In addition, we propose a Bayesian information criterion to determine the optimum number of truncation constants used in the functional principal component decomposition. Moreover, a stepwise forward procedure and the Bayesian information criterion are used to determine the significant predictors for including in the model. We employ a nonparametric bootstrap procedure to construct prediction intervals for the response functions. The finite sample performance of the proposed method is evaluated via several Monte Carlo experiments and an empirical data example, and the results produced by the proposed method are compared with the ones from existing models.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

The Fourier Transform,

In 1822, Joseph Fourier published his book The Analytic Theory of Heat in which he showed many signals could be decomposed into sums of sines and cosines. Two hundred years later, Fourier’s ideas are used in many places in modern society, from cryptography, to radios and x-ray machines. As mentioned in the surprisingly entertaining book The World According to Wavelets, “The Fourier Transform is a mathematical prism, breaking up functions into the frequencies that compose it”[1]. The Fourier Transform expresses a signal x(t) as the superposition of sines and cosines, or more compactly in terms of complex exponentials. To obtain the transform, expressed as X(f), the signal is correlated against exponentials of all frequencies. It is a process analogous to tuning a radio where certain frequencies may be more dominant. No information is lost or gained in the conversion, however.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Riesz transform associated with the fractional Fourier transform and applications

Since Zayed \cite[Zayed, 1998]{z2} introduced the fractional Hilbert transform related to the fractional Fourier transform, this transform has been widely concerned and applied in the field of signal processing. Recently, Chen, the first, second and fourth authors \cite[Chen et al, 2021]{cfgw} attribute it to the operator corresponding to fractional multiplier, but it is only limited to 1-dimensional case. This paper naturally considers the high-dimensional situation. We introduce the fractional Riesz transform associated with fractional Fourier transform, in which the chirp function is the key factor and the technical barriers to be overcome. Furthermore, after equipping with chirp functions, we introduce and investigate the boundedness of singular integral operators, the dual properties of Hardy spaces and BMO spaces as well as the applications of theory of fractional multiplier in partial differential equation, which completely matched some classical results. Through numerical simulation, we give the physical and geometric interpretation of the high-dimensional fractional multiplier theorem. Finally, we present the application of the fractional Riesz transform in edge detection, which verifies the prediction proposed in \cite[Xu et al, 2016]{xxwqwy}. Moreover, the application presented in this paper can also be considered as the high-dimensional case of the application of the continuous fractional Hilbert transform in edge detection in \cite[Pei and Yeh, 2000]{py}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Local Normal Forms of Noncommutative Functions

This article describes local normal forms of functions in noncommuting variables, up to equivalence generated by isomorphism of noncommutative Jacobi algebras, extending singularity theory in the style of Arnold's commutative local normal forms into the noncommutative realm. This generalisation unveils many new phenomena, including an ADE classification when the Jacobi ring has dimension zero and, by suitably taking limits, a further ADE classification in dimension one. These are natural generalisations of the simple singularities and those with infinite multiplicity in Arnold's classification. We obtain normal forms away from some exceptional Type E cases. Remarkably these normal forms have no moduli, and the key new feature is that the noncommutative world affords larger families, and there are many more examples of each type.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spectral Transform Forms Scalable Transformer

Many real-world relational systems, such as social networks and biological systems, contain dynamic interactions. When learning dynamic graph representation, it is essential to employ sequential temporal information and geometric structure. Mainstream work achieves topological embedding via message passing networks (e.g., GCN, GAT). The temporal evolution, on the other hand, is conventionally expressed via memory units (e.g., LSTM or GRU) that possess convenient information filtration in a gate mechanism. Though, such a design prevents large-scale input sequence due to the over-complicated encoding. This work learns from the philosophy of self-attention and proposes an efficient spectral-based neural unit that employs informative long-range temporal interaction. The developed spectral window unit (SWINIT) model predicts scalable dynamic graphs with assured efficiency. The architecture is assembled with a few simple effective computational blocks that constitute randomized SVD, MLP, and graph Framelet convolution. The SVD plus MLP module encodes the long-short-term feature evolution of the dynamic graph events. A fast framelet graph transform in the framelet convolution embeds the structural dynamics. Both strategies enhance the model's ability on scalable analysis. In particular, the iterative SVD approximation shrinks the computational complexity of attention to O(Nd\log(d)) for the dynamic graph with N edges and d edge features, and the multiscale transform of framelet convolution allows sufficient scalability in the network training. Our SWINIT achieves state-of-the-art performance on a variety of online continuous-time dynamic graph learning tasks, while compared to baseline methods, the number of its learnable parameters reduces by up to seven times.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Reliability Function of Quantum Information Decoupling

Quantum information decoupling is an important quantum information processing task, which has found broad applications. In this paper, we characterize the performance of catalytic quantum information decoupling regarding the exponential rate under which perfect decoupling is approached, namely, the reliability function. We have obtained the exact formula when the decoupling cost is not larger than a critical value. In the situation of high cost, we provide upper and lower bounds. This result is then applied to quantum state merging and correlation erasure, exploiting their connection to decoupling. As technical tools, we derive the exponents for smoothing the conditional min-entropy and max-information, and we prove a novel bound for the convex-split lemma.
SCIENCE
securityboulevard.com

Security Basics in a Hybrid Environment

Half of respondents to the recent ActualTech Media MegaCast: Ensuring Trust and Security in Enterprise IT and the Cloud survey were not confident that their data is as secure in the cloud as it is on-premises. Businesses are concerned they’ll lose control of their environment, become unable to define and manage their attack surface and fail to keep up with network management tasks.
SOFTWARE
technologynetworks.com

Function of Mysterious "Hotspots" on Neurons Revealed

For 30 years, mysterious clusters of proteins found on the cell body of neurons in the hippocampus, a part of the brain, both intrigued and baffled James Trimmer. Now, the distinguished professor of physiology and membrane biology at the UC Davis School of Medicine may finally have an answer. In a new study published in PNAS, Trimmer and his colleagues reveal these protein clusters are calcium signaling “hotspots” in the neuron that play a crucial role in activating gene transcription.
SCIENCE
Mathematics
Mathematics
Science
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
towardsdatascience.com

The Importance and Reasoning behind Activation Functions

One of the most essential and influential choices an ML engineer has to make is what activation function they will use for the nodes of their network. This depends on the structure, dataset and purpose of the network. Thankfully there is a broad consensus on which functions are useful in which scenarios.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Efficient computation of some special functions

We introduce a new algorithm to efficiently compute the functions belonging to a suitable set $\mathcal F$ defined as follows: $f\in \mathcal F$ means that $f(s,x)$, $s\in A\subset \mathbb R$ being fixed and $x>0$, has a power series expansion centred at $x_0=1$ with convergence radius greater or equal than $1$; moreover, it satisfies a difference equation of step $1$ and the Euler-Maclaurin summation formula can be applied to $f$. Denoting Euler's function as $\Gamma$, we will show, for $x>0$, that $\log \Gamma(x)$, the digamma function $\psi(x)$, the polygamma functions $\psi^{(w)}(x)$, $w\in \mathbb N$, $w\ge1$, and, for $s>1$ being fixed, the Hurwitz $\zeta(s,x)$-function and its first partial derivative $\frac{\partial\zeta}{\partial s}(s,x)$ are in $\mathcal F$. In all these cases the power series involved will depend on the values of $\zeta(u)$, $u>1$, where $\zeta$ is Riemann's function. As a by-product, we will also show how compute efficiently the Dirichlet $L$-functions $L(s,\chi)$ and $L^\prime(s,\chi)$, $s>1$, $\chi$ being a primitive Dirichlet character, by inserting the reflection formulae of $\zeta(s,x)$ and $\frac{\partial\zeta}{\partial s}(s,x)$ into the first step of the Fast Fourier Transform algorithm. Moreover, we will obtain some new formulae and algorithms for the Dirichlet $\beta$-function and for the Catalan constant $G$. Finally, we will study the case of the Bateman $G$-function. In the last section we will also describe some tests that show an important performance gain with respect to a standard multiprecision implementation of $\zeta(s,x)$ and $\frac{\partial\zeta}{\partial s}(s,x)$, $s>1$, $x>0$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Stochastic Boolean Function Evaluation Problem for Symmetric Boolean Functions

E give two approximation algorithms solving the Stochastic Boolean Function Evaluation (SBFE) problem for symmetric Boolean functions. The first is an $O(\log n)$-approximation algorithm, based on the submodular goal-value approach of Deshpande, Hellerstein and Kletenik. Our second algorithm, which is simple, is based on the algorithm solving the SBFE problem for $k$-of-$n$ functions, due to Salloum, Breuer, and Ben-Dov. It achieves a $(B-1)$ approximation factor, where $B$ is the number of blocks of 0's and 1's in the standard vector representation of the symmetric Boolean function. As part of the design of the first algorithm, we prove that the goal value of any symmetric Boolean function is less than $n(n+1)/2$. Finally, we give an example showing that for symmetric Boolean functions, minimum expected verification cost and minimum expected evaluation cost are not necessarily equal. This contrasts with a previous result, given by Das, Jafarpour, Orlitsky, Pan and Suresh, which showed that equality holds in the unit-cost case.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the integer sets with the same representation functions

Let $\mathbb{N}$ be the set of all nonnegative integers. For $S\subseteq \mathbb{N}$ and $n\in \mathbb{N}$, let $R_S(n)$ denote the number of solutions of the equation $n=s_1+s_2$, $s_1,s_2\in S$ and $s_1<s_2$. Let $A$ be the set of all nonnegative integers which contain an even number of digits $1$ in their binary representations and $B=\mathbb{N}\setminus A$. Put $A_l=A\cap [0,2^l-1]$ and $B_l=B\cap [0,2^l-1]$. In 2017, Kiss and Sándor proved that, if $C\cup D=[0,m]$, $0\in C$ and $C\cap D=\{r\}$, then $R_C(n)=R_D(n)$ for every positive integer $n$ if and only if there exists an integer $l\ge 1$ such that $r=2^{2l}-1$, $m=2^{2l+1}-2$, $C=A_{2l}\cup (2^{2l}-1+B_{2l})$ and $D=B_{2l}\cup (2^{2l}-1+A_{2l})$. This solved a problem of Chen and Lev. In this paper, we prove that, if $C \cup D=[0, m]\setminus \{r\}$ with $0<r<m$, $C \cap D=\emptyset$ and $0 \in C$, then $R_{C}(n)=R_{D}(n)$ for any nonnegative integer $n$ if and only if there exists an integer $l \geq 2$ such that $m=2^{l}$, $r=2^{l-1}$, $C=A_{l-1} \cup\left(2^{l-1}+1+B_{l-1}\right)$ and $D=B_{l-1} \cup\left(2^{l-1}+1+A_{l-1}\right)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

C-OPH: Improving the Accuracy of One Permutation Hashing (OPH) with Circulant Permutations

Minwise hashing (MinHash) is a classical method for efficiently estimating the Jaccrad similarity in massive binary (0/1) data. To generate $K$ hash values for each data vector, the standard theory of MinHash requires $K$ independent permutations. Interestingly, the recent work on "circulant MinHash" (C-MinHash) has shown that merely two permutations are needed. The first permutation breaks the structure of the data and the second permutation is re-used $K$ time in a circulant manner. Surprisingly, the estimation accuracy of C-MinHash is proved to be strictly smaller than that of the original MinHash. The more recent work further demonstrates that practically only one permutation is needed. Note that C-MinHash is different from the well-known work on "One Permutation Hashing (OPH)" published in NIPS'12. OPH and its variants using different "densification" schemes are popular alternatives to the standard MinHash. The densification step is necessary in order to deal with empty bins which exist in One Permutation Hashing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DFT+U+J with linear response parameters predicts non-magnetic oxide band gaps with hybrid-functional accuracy

First-principles Hubbard-corrected approximate density-functional theory (DFT+U) is a low-cost, potentially high throughput method of simulating materials, but it has been hampered by empiricism and inconsistent band-gap correction in transition-metal oxides. DFT+U property prediction of non-magnetic systems such as d0 and d10 transition-metal oxides is typically faced with excessively large calculated Hubbard U values, and with difficulty in obtaining acceptable band-gaps and lattice volumes. Meanwhile, Hund's exchange coupling J is an important but often neglected component of DFT+U, and the J parameter has proven challenging to directly calculate by means of linear response. In this work, we provide a revised formula for computing Hund's J using established self-consistent field DFT+U codes. For non-magnetic systems, we introduce a non-approximate technique for calculating U and J simultaneously in such codes, at no additional cost. Using unmodified Quantum ESPRESSO, we assess the resulting values using two different DFT+U functionals incorporating J, namely the widely used DFT+(U-J) and the readily available DFT+U+J. We assess a test set comprising TiO2, ZrO2, HfO2, Cu2O and ZnO, and apply the corrections both to metal and oxygen centered pseudoatomic subspaces. Starting from the PBE functional, we find that DFT+(U-J) is significantly out-performed in band-gap accuracy by DFT+U+J, the RMS band-gap error of which matches that of the hybrid functional HSE06. ZnO, a long-standing challenge case for DFT+U, is addressed by means of Zn 4s instead of Zn 3d correction, in which case the first-principles DFT+U+J band-gap error is half of that reported for HSE06.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Influence of non-Hermitian mode topology on refractive index sensing with plasmonic waveguides

We evaluate the sensing properties of plasmonic waveguide sensors by calculating their resonant transmission spectra in different regions of the non-Hermitian eigenmode space. We elucidate the pitfalls of using modal dispersion calculations in isolation to predict plasmonic sensor performance, which we address by using a simple model accounting for eigenmode excitation and propagation. Our transmission calculations show that resonant wavelength and spectral width crucially depend on the length of the sensing region, so that no single criterion obtained from modal dispersion calculations alone can be used as a proxy for sensitivity. Furthermore, we find that the optimal detection limits occur where directional coupling is supported, where the narrowest spectra occur. Such narrow spectral features can only be measured by filtering out all higher-order modes at the output, e.g., via a single-mode waveguide. Our calculations also confirm a characteristic square root dependence of the eigenmode splitting with respect to the permittivity perturbation at the exceptional point, which we show can be identified through the sensor beat length at resonance. This work provides a convenient framework for designing and characterizing plasmonic waveguide sensors when comparing with experimental measurements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

From Optimality to Robustness: Dirichlet Sampling Strategies in Stochastic Bandits

Dorian Baudry (CRIStAL, Scool, CNRS), Patrick Saux (CRIStAL, Scool), Odalric-Ambrym Maillard (CRIStAL, Scool) The stochastic multi-arm bandit problem has been extensively studied under standard assumptions on the arm's distribution (e.g bounded with known support, exponential family, etc). These assumptions are suitable for many real-world problems but sometimes they require knowledge (on tails for instance) that may not be precisely accessible to the practitioner, raising the question of the robustness of bandit algorithms to model misspecification. In this paper we study a generic Dirichlet Sampling (DS) algorithm, based on pairwise comparisons of empirical indices computed with re-sampling of the arms' observations and a data-dependent exploration bonus. We show that different variants of this strategy achieve provably optimal regret guarantees when the distributions are bounded and logarithmic regret for semi-bounded distributions with a mild quantile condition. We also show that a simple tuning achieve robustness with respect to a large class of unbounded distributions, at the cost of slightly worse than logarithmic asymptotic regret. We finally provide numerical experiments showing the merits of DS in a decision-making problem on synthetic agriculture data.
AGRICULTURE

