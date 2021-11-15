ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Quantitative stability of harmonic maps from $\mathbb{R}^2$ to $\mathbb{S}^2$ with higher degree

By Bin Deng, Liming Sun, Juncheng Wei
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

For degree $\pm 1$ harmonic maps from $\mathbb{R}^2$ (or $\mathbb{S}^2$) to $\mathbb{S}^2$, Bernand-Mantel, Muratov and Simon \cite{bernand2021quantitative} recently establish a uniformly quantitative stability estimate. Namely, for any map $u:\mathbb{R}^2\to \mathbb{S}^2$ with degree $\pm 1$, the discrepancy of its Dirichlet energy and $4\pi$...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Experimental demonstration of coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric systems

Yu-Liang Fang, Jun-Long Zhao, Yu Zhang, Dong-Xu Chen, Qi-Cheng Wu, Yan-Hui Zhou, Chui-Ping Yang, Franco Nori. Non-Hermitian parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) and anti-parity-time ($\mathcal{APT}$)-symmetric systems exhibit novel quantum properties and have attracted increasing interest. Although many counterintuitive phenomena in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems were previously studied, coherence flow has been rarely investigated. Here, we experimentally demonstrate single-qubit coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems using an optical setup. In the symmetry unbroken regime, we observe different periodic oscillations of coherence. Particularly, we observe two complete coherence backflows in one period in the $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric system, while only one backflow in the $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric system. Moreover, in the symmetry broken regime, we observe the phenomenon of stable value of coherence flow. We derive the analytic proofs of these phenomena and show that most experimental data agree with theoretical results within one standard deviation. This work opens avenues for future study on the dynamics of coherence in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Automorphic tensor products and cuspidal cohomology of the ${\rm GL}_4$

In this article, we establish an asymptotic lower bound estimate on the contribution of cuspidal automorphic representations of ${\rm GL}_4(\mathbb A_{\mathbb Q})$ to cuspidal cohomology of the ${\rm GL}_4$ which are obtained from automorphic tensor product of two automorphic representations of ${\rm GL}_2(\mathbb A_{\mathbb Q})$ of given weights and with varying level structure. In the end, we also prove that the symmetric cube of a representation of ${\rm GL}_2$ and the automorphic tensor product of two representations of ${\rm GL}_2$ can not be equal (up to a twist by a character of ${\rm GL}_1$) to each other, under the suitable assumptions on the representations being cuspidal and cohomological.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Balance and pattern distribution of sequences derived from pseudorandom subsets of $\mathbb{Z}_q$

Let $q$ be a positive integer and $\mathcal{S}=\left\{x_0,x_1,\ldots,x_{T-1}\right\}\subseteq\mathbb{Z}_q=\{0,1,\ldots,q-1\}$ with $$0\leq x_0<x_1<\ldots< x_{T-1}\leq q-1.$$ We derive from $\mathcal{S}$ three (finite) sequences. 1. For an integer $M\geq 2$ let $(s_n)$ be the $M$-ary sequence defined by \begin{eqnarray*} s_n\equiv x_{n+1}-x_n \bmod M, \qquad n=0,1,\ldots, T-2. \end{eqnarray*} 2. For an integer $m\geq 2$ let...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Controlling transition metal atomic ordering in two-dimensional Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$S$_{2}$ alloys

The unique optical and electronic properties of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides (2D TMDs) make them promising materials for applications in (opto-)electronics, catalysis and more. Specifically, alloys of 2D TMDs have broad potential applications owing to their composition-controlled properties. Several important challenges remain regarding controllable and scalable fabrication of these alloys, such as achieving control over their atomic ordering (i.e. clustering or random mixing of the transition metal atoms within the 2D layers). In this work, atomic layer deposition (ALD) is used to synthesize the TMD alloy Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$S$_{2}$ with excellent composition control along the complete composition range 0 $\leq$ x $\leq$ 1. Importantly, this composition control allows us to control the atomic ordering of the alloy from well-mixed to clustered while keeping the alloy composition fixed, as is confirmed directly through atomic-resolution HAADF-STEM imaging. The control over atomic ordering leads to tuning of the bandgap, as is demonstrated using optical transmission spectroscopy. The relation between this tuning of the electronic structure and the atomic ordering of the alloy was further confirmed through ab-initio calculations. Furthermore, as the atomic ordering modulates from clustered to well-mixed, the typical MoS$_{2}$ and WS$_{2}$ A$_{1g}$ vibrational modes converge. Our results demonstrate that atomic ordering is an important parameter that can be tuned experimentally to finely tune the fundamental properties of 2D TMD alloys for specific applications.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmonic Map#Rcb#Math#Dirichlet#Ap
arxiv.org

Invariant yield and azimuthal anisotropy measurements of strange and multi-strange hadrons in Au+Au collision at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}$ = 27 and 54.4 GeV at STAR

In this proceedings, we have presented the invariant yield measurements of strange and multi strange hadrons such as $K^{0}_{S}$, $\Lambda$, $\bar{\Lambda}$, $\phi$, $\Xi^{-}$, $\bar{\Xi}^{+}$, $\Omega^{-}$, $\bar{\Omega}^{+}$ in Au+Au collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}$ = 54.4 GeV at midrapidity ($|y|<0.5$). The second and third-order azimuthal anisotropic flow of the above mentioned particles at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}$ = 27 and 54.4 GeV are also discussed. Some of the important observables such as nuclear modification factor ($R_{CP}$), baryon to meson ratio ($\Omega/\phi$), transverse momentum dependence of $v_{2}$ and $v_{3}$ are measured. The number of constituent quark (NCQ) scaling of $v_{2}$ and $v_{3}$ is studied for all these particles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Current-induced superconducting anisotropy of Sr$\mathsf{_2}$RuO$\mathsf{_4}$

R. Araki, T. Miyoshi, H. Suwa, E. I. Paredes Aulestia, K. Y. Yip, Kwing To Lai, S. K. Goh, Y. Maeno, S. Yonezawa. In the unconventional superconductor Sr$\mathsf{_2}$RuO$\mathsf{_4}$, unusual first-order superconducting transition has been observed in the low-temperature and high-field region, accompanied by a four-fold anisotropy of the in-plane upper critical magnetic field $H_{c2}$. The origin of such unusual $H_{c2}$ behavior should be closely linked to the debated superconducting symmetry of this oxide. Here, toward clarification of the unusual $H_{c2}$ behavior, we performed the resistivity measurements capable of switching in-plane current directions as well as precisely controlling the field directions. Our results reveal that resistive $H_{c2}$ under the in-plane current exhibits an additional two-fold anisotropy. By systematically analyzing $H_{c2}$ data taken under various current directions, we succeeded in separating the two-fold $H_{c2}$ component into the one originating from applied current and the other originating from certain imperfection in the sample. The former component, attributable to vortex flow effect, is weakened at low temperatures where $H_{c2}$ is substantially suppressed. The latter component is enhanced in the first order transition region, possibly reflecting a change in the nature of the superconducting state under high magnetic field.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Observation of Emergent $\mathbb{Z}_2$ Gauge Invariance in a Superconducting Circuit

Zhan Wang, Zi-Yong Ge, Zhongcheng Xiang, Xiaohui Song, Rui-Zhen Huang, Pengtao Song, Xue-Yi Guo, Luhong Su, Kai Xu, Dongning Zheng, Heng Fan. Lattice gauge theory (LGT) is one of the most fundamental subjects in modern quantum many-body physics, and has recently attracted many research interests in quantum simulations. Here we experimentally investigate the emergent $\mathbb{Z}_2$ gauge invariance in a 1D superconducting circuit with 10 transmon qubits. By precisely adjusting the staggered longitude and transverse fields to each qubit, we construct an effective Hamiltonian containing a LGT and gauge-broken terms. The corresponding matter sector can exhibit localization, and there also exist a 3-qubit operator, of which the expectation value can retain nonzero for long time in a low-energy regime. The above localization can be regarded as confinement of the matter field, and the 3-body operator is the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ gauge generator. Thus, these experimental results demonstrate that, despite the absent of gauge structure in the effective Hamiltonian, $\mathbb{Z}_2$ gauge invariance can still emerge in the low-energy regime. Our work paves the way for both theoretically and experimentally studying the rich physics in quantum many-body system with an emergent gauge invariance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High-level ab initio quartic force fields and spectroscopic characterization of C$_{2}$N$^{-}$

While it is now well established that large carbon chain species and radiative electron attachment (REA) are key ingredients triggering interstellar anion chemistry, the role played by smaller molecular anions, for which REA appears to be an unlikely formation pathway, is as yet elusive. Advancing this research undoubtedly requires the knowledge of their astronomical abundances which, for the case of C$_{2}$N$^{-}$, is largely hindered by a lack of accurate spectroscopic signatures. In this work, we provide such data for both ground $\ell$-CCN$^{-}$($^{3}\Sigma^{-}$) and low-lying $c$-CNC$^{-}$($^{1}A_{1}$) isomers by means of state-of-the-art rovibrational quantum chemical techniques. Their quartic force fields are herein calibrated using a high-level composite energy scheme that accounts for extrapolations to both one-particle and (approximate) ${N}$-particle basis set limits, in addition to relativistic effects, with the final forms being subsequently subject to nuclear motion calculations. Besides standard spectroscopic attributes, the full set of computed properties includes fine and hyperfine interaction constants and can be readily introduced as guesses in conventional experimental data reduction analyses through effective Hamiltonians. On the basis of benchmark calculations, the target accuracies are determined to be better than 0.1% of experiment for rotational constants and 0.3% for vibrational fundamentals. Apart from laboratory investigations, the results here presented are expected to also prompt future astronomical surveys on C$_{2}$N$^{-}$. Using the theoretically-predicted spectroscopic constants, the rotational spectra of both $\ell$-CCN$^{-}$($^{3}\Sigma^{-}$) and $c$-CNC$^{-}$($^{1}A_{1}$) are also derived and their likely detectability in the interstellar medium is further explored in connection with working frequency ranges of powerful astronomical facilities.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets incorporated α-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite with enhanced photocatalytic dye degradation and hydrogen production ability

We have synthesized MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites by the hydrothermal process. The effect of incorporating ultrasonically exfoliated MoS$_{2}$ on the photocatalytic performance of $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites has been demonstrated. Structural, morphological and optical characteristics of the nanomaterials are investigated by performing Rietveld refinement of powder X-ray diffraction patterns, field emission scanning electron microscopy and UV-visible spectroscopy. The photoluminescence spectra of the nanocomposites show that the recombination of photogenerated electron-hole pairs is suppressed due to incorporating MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets. The ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite shows 91% and 83% efficiency to degrade RhB dye and antibiotic ciprofloxacin under solar illumination. Active species trapping experiments reveal that the hydroxyl radicals play a significant role in RhB degradation. Likewise, the dye degradation efficiency, the amount of hydrogen produced by this nanocomposite via photocatalytic water splitting is also higher as compared to non-ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO and $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites as well as Degussa P25 titania nanoparticles. This indicates the promising potential of the incorporation of ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ with $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite for generation of carbon-free hydrogen by water splitting. The substantial increase in the photocatalytic efficiency of $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO after incorporation of ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ can be attributed to its favorable band structure, large surface to volume ratio, effective segregation and migration of photogenerated electron-hole pairs at the interface of heterojunction and the active edge sites provided by few-layer MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Higher order approximations to the longitudinal structure function $F_{L}$ from the parametrization of $F_{2}$ based on the Laplace transformation

We describe the determination of the longitudinal structure function $F_{L}$ at NLO and NNLO approximations, using Laplace transform techniques, into the parametrization of $F_{2}(x,Q^{2})$ and its derivative with respect to $\ln{Q^{2}}$ at low values of the Bjorken variable $x$. The obtained results are comparable with others by considering the effect of the charm quark mass to the longitudinal structure function, which leads to rescaling variable for $n_{f}=4$. Numerical calculations and comparison with H1 data demonstrate that the suggested method provides reliable $F_{L}(x,Q^{2})$ at low $x$ in a wide range of $Q^{2}$ values. The results are compared with the H1 Collaboration data [Eur.Phys.J.C{\bf74}, 2814(2014) and Eur.Phys.J.C{\bf71}, 1579 (2011)] and the result of Mellin transforms at NLO approximation [Phys.Rev.D{\bf 99}, 096019(2019)]. Expanding the method to low and ultra low values of $x$ can be considered in the process analysis of new colliders. We compare the obtained longitudinal structure function with respect to the LHeC simulated uncertainties [CERN-ACC-Note-2020-0002, arXiv:2007.14491 [hep-ex] (2020)] with the results from CT18 [Phys.Rev.D{\bf103}, 014013(2021)] parametrization model at NLO and NNLO approximations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Determining Sidon Polynomials on Sidon Sets over $\mathbb{F}_q\times \mathbb{F}_q$

Let $p$ be a prime, and $q=p^n$ be a prime power. Cilleruelo considers $q$-elements Sidon sets over $\mathbb{F}_q\times \mathbb{F}_q$, and conjectures about polynomials that could generate a $p$-element Sidon set over $\mathbb{F}_p\times \mathbb{F}_p$. Here, we derive some criteria for determining the polynomials that can be a part of a $q$-element...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the size of subsets of $\mathbb{F}_q^n$ avoiding solutions to linear systems with repeated columns

Consider a system of $m$ balanced linear equations in $k$ variables with coefficients in $\mathbb{F}_q$. If $k \geq 2m + 1$, then a routine application of the slice rank method shows that there are constants $\beta,\gamma \geq 1$ with $\gamma < q$ such that, for every subset $S \subseteq \mathbb{F}_q^n$ of size at least $\beta \cdot \gamma^n$, the system has a solution $(x_1,\ldots,x_k) \in S^k$ with $x_1,\ldots,x_k$ not all equal. Building on a series of papers by Mimura and Tokushige and on a paper by Sauermann, this paper investigates the problem of finding a solution of higher non-degeneracy; that is, a solution where $x_1,\ldots,x_k$ are pairwise distinct, or even a solution where $x_1,\ldots,x_k$ do not satisfy any balanced linear equation that is not a linear combination of the equations in the system.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Smooth $\mathbb{Q}$-homology planes satisfying the Negativity Conjecture

A complex algebraic surface $S$ is a $\mathbb{Q}$-homology plane if $H_{i}(S,\mathbb{Q})=0$ for $i>0$. The Negativity Conjecture of Palka asserts that $\kappa(K_{X}+\tfrac{1}{2}D)=-\infty$, where $(X,D)$ is a log smooth completion of $S$. We give a complete description of smooth $\mathbb{Q}$-homology planes satisfying the Negativity Conjecture. We restrict our attention to those of...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Local minimality of $\mathbb{R}^N$-valued and $\mathbb{S}^N$-valued Ginzburg-Landau vortex solutions in the unit ball $B^N$

We study the existence, uniqueness and minimality of critical points of the form $m_{\varepsilon,\eta}(x) = (f_{\varepsilon,\eta}(|x|)\frac{x}{|x|}, g_{\varepsilon,\eta}(|x|))$ of the functional \[ E_{\varepsilon,\eta}[m] = \int_{B^N} \Big[\frac{1}{2} |\nabla m|^2 + \frac{1}{2\varepsilon^2} (1 - |m|^2)^2 + \frac{1}{2\eta^2} m_{N+1}^2\Big]\,dx \] for $m=(m_1, \dots, m_N, m_{N+1}) \in H^1(B^N,\mathbb{R}^{N+1})$ with $m(x) = (x,0)$ on $\partial B^N$. We establish a necessary and sufficient condition on the dimension $N$ and the parameters $\varepsilon$ and $\eta$ for the existence of an escaping vortex solution $(f_{\varepsilon,\eta}, g_{\varepsilon,\eta})$ with $g_{\varepsilon,\eta}> 0$. We also establish its uniqueness and local minimality. In the limiting case $\eta = 0$, we prove the local minimality of the degree-one vortex solution for the Ginzburg-Landau (GL) energy for every $\varepsilon > 0$ and $N \geq 2$. Similarly, when $\varepsilon = 0$, we prove the local minimality of the degree-one escaping vortex solution to an $\mathbb{S}^N$-valued GL model arising in micromagnetics for every $\eta > 0$ and $2 \leq N \leq 6$.
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Revisiting semileptonic $B^-\to p\bar{p} \ell^- \barν_{\ell}$ decays

We systematically revisit the baryonic four-body semileptonic decays of $B^- \to {\bf B}\bar{\bf B}'\ell^- \bar{\nu}_{\ell}$ by the perturbative QCD counting rules with ${\bf B}$ representing octet baryons and $\ell=e,\mu$. We study the transition form factors of $B^- \to {\bf B} \bar{\bf B}'$ in the limit of $(p_{\bf B}+p_{\bar{\bf B}'})^2 \to \infty $ with the three-body $\bar{B}\to {\bf B}\bar{\bf B}' M$ and $B^- \to p\bar{p} \mu^- \bar{\nu}_{\mu}$ data along with $SU(3)_f$ flavor symmetry. We calculate the decay branching ratios and angular asymmetries as well as the differential decay branching fractions of $B^- \to p \bar{p} \ell^- \bar{\nu}_{\ell}$. In particular, we find that our new result of ${\cal B}( B^- \to p \bar{p} \ell^- \bar{\nu}_{\ell})=(5.21\pm0.34)\times 10^{-6}$, which is about one order of magnitude lower than the previous theoretical prediction of $(10.4\pm2.9)\times 10^{-5}$, agrees well with both experimental measurements of $(5.8^{+2.6}_{-2.3})\times 10^{-6}$ and $(5.3\pm0.4)\times 10^{-6}$ by the Belle and LHCb Collaborations, respectively. We also evaluate the branching ratios and angular asymmetries in other channels of $B^- \to {\bf B}\bar{\bf B}\ell^- \bar{\nu}_{\ell}$, which can be tested by the ongoing experiments at LHCb and BelleII.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy