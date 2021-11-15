ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Non-stationary difference equation for q-Virasoro conformal blocks

By Shamil Shakirov
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Conformal blocks of q,t-deformed Virasoro and W-algebras are important special functions in representation theory with applications in geometry and physics. In the Nekrasov-Shatashvili limit t -> 1, whenever one...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Machine-learning custom-made basis functions for partial differential equations

Spectral methods are an important part of scientific computing's arsenal for solving partial differential equations (PDEs). However, their applicability and effectiveness depend crucially on the choice of basis functions used to expand the solution of a PDE. The last decade has seen the emergence of deep learning as a strong contender in providing efficient representations of complex functions. In the current work, we present an approach for combining deep neural networks with spectral methods to solve PDEs. In particular, we use a deep learning technique known as the Deep Operator Network (DeepONet), to identify candidate functions on which to expand the solution of PDEs. We have devised an approach which uses the candidate functions provided by the DeepONet as a starting point to construct a set of functions which have the following properties: i) they constitute a basis, 2) they are orthonormal, and 3) they are hierarchical i.e., akin to Fourier series or orthogonal polynomials. We have exploited the favorable properties of our custom-made basis functions to both study their approximation capability and use them to expand the solution of linear and nonlinear time-dependent PDEs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Exponential Dichotomy for Noninvertible Linear Difference Equations

In this article we study exponential dichotomies for noninvertible linear difference equations in finite dimensions. After giving the definition, we study the extent to which the projection $P(k)$ in a dichotomy is unique. For equations on $\mathbb{Z}$ it is unique but for equations on $\mathbb{Z}_+$ only its range is unique and for $\mathbb{Z}_-$ only its nullspace.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A toolkit for data-driven discovery of governing equations in high-noise regimes

We consider the data-driven discovery of governing equations from time-series data in the limit of high noise. The algorithms developed describe an extensive toolkit of methods for circumventing the deleterious effects of noise in the context of the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) framework. We offer two primary contributions, both focused on noisy data acquired from a system x' = f(x). First, we propose, for use in high-noise settings, an extensive toolkit of critically enabling extensions for the SINDy regression method, to progressively cull functionals from an over-complete library and yield a set of sparse equations that regress to the derivate x'. These innovations can extract sparse governing equations and coefficients from high-noise time-series data (e.g. 300% added noise). For example, it discovers the correct sparse libraries in the Lorenz system, with median coefficient estimate errors equal to 1% - 3% (for 50% noise), 6% - 8% (for 100% noise); and 23% - 25% (for 300% noise). The enabling modules in the toolkit are combined into a single method, but the individual modules can be tactically applied in other equation discovery methods (SINDy or not) to improve results on high-noise data. Second, we propose a technique, applicable to any model discovery method based on x' = f(x), to assess the accuracy of a discovered model in the context of non-unique solutions due to noisy data. Currently, this non-uniqueness can obscure a discovered model's accuracy and thus a discovery method's effectiveness. We describe a technique that uses linear dependencies among functionals to transform a discovered model into an equivalent form that is closest to the true model, enabling more accurate assessment of a discovered model's accuracy.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optimal and Efficient Dynamic Regret Algorithms for Non-Stationary Dueling Bandits

We study the problem of \emph{dynamic regret minimization} in $K$-armed Dueling Bandits under non-stationary or time varying preferences. This is an online learning setup where the agent chooses a pair of items at each round and observes only a relative binary `win-loss' feedback for this pair, sampled from an underlying preference matrix at that round. We first study the problem of static-regret minimization for adversarial preference sequences and design an efficient algorithm with $O(\sqrt{KT})$ high probability regret. We next use similar algorithmic ideas to propose an efficient and provably optimal algorithm for dynamic-regret minimization under two notions of non-stationarities. In particular, we establish $\tO(\sqrt{SKT})$ and $\tO({V_T^{1/3}K^{1/3}T^{2/3}})$ dynamic-regret guarantees, $S$ being the total number of `effective-switches' in the underlying preference relations and $V_T$ being a measure of `continuous-variation' non-stationarity. The complexity of these problems have not been studied prior to this work despite the practicability of non-stationary environments in real world systems. We justify the optimality of our algorithms by proving matching lower bound guarantees under both the above-mentioned notions of non-stationarities. Finally, we corroborate our results with extensive simulations and compare the efficacy of our algorithms over state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schrodinger
arxiv.org

Generalized Lindblad master equations in quantum reservoir engineering

Reservoir engineering has proven to be a practical approach to control open quantum systems, preserving quantum coherence by appropriately manipulating the reservoir and system-reservoir interactions. In this context, for systems comprised of different parts, it is common to describe the dynamics of a subsystem of interest by making an adiabatic elimination of the remaining components of the system. This procedure often leads to an effective master equation for the subsystem that is not in the well-known Gorini-Kossakowski-Lindblad-Sudarshan form (here called standard Lindblad form). Instead, it has a more general structure (here called generalized Lindblad form), which explicitly reveals the dissipative coupling between the various components of the subsystem. In this work, we present a set of dynamical equations for the first and second moments of the canonical variables for linear systems, bosonic and fermionic, described by master equations in a generalized Lindblad form. Our method is efficient and allows one to obtain analytical solutions for the steady state. Further, we include as a review some covariance matrix methods for which our results are particularly relevant, paying special attention to those related to the measurement of entanglement. Finally, we prove that the Duan criterion for entanglement is also applicable to fermionic systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A physicist's guide to the solution of Kummer's equation and confluent hypergeometric functions

The confluent hypergeometric equation, also known as Kummer's equation, is one of the most important differential equations in physics, chemistry, and engineering. Its two power series solutions are the Kummer function, M(a,b,z), often referred to as the confluent hypergeometric function of the first kind, and z^{1-b}M(1+a-b,2-b,z), where a and b are parameters that appear in the differential equation. A third function, the Tricomi function, U(a,b,z), sometimes referred to as the confluent hypergeometric function of the second kind, is also a solution of the confluent hypergeometric equation that is routinely used. All three of these functions must be considered in a search for two linearly independent solutions of the confluent hypergeometric equation. There are situations, when a, b, and a - b are integers, where one of these functions is not defined, or two of the functions are not linearly independent, or one of the linearly independent solutions of the differential equation is different from these three functions. Many of these special cases correspond precisely to cases needed to solve physics problems. This leads to significant confusion about how to work with confluent hypergeometric equations, in spite of authoritative references such as the NIST Digital Library of Mathematical Functions. Here, we carefully describe all of the different cases one has to consider and what the explicit formulas are for the two linearly independent solutions of the confluent hypergeometric equation. Our results are summarized in Table I in Section 3. As an example, we use these solutions to study the bound states of the hydrogenic atom, going beyond the standard treatment in textbooks. We also briefly consider the cutoff Coulomb potential. We hope that this guide will aid physics instruction that involves the confluent hypergeometric differential equation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Physics-Informed Neural Operator for Learning Partial Differential Equations

Zongyi Li, Hongkai Zheng, Nikola Kovachki, David Jin, Haoxuan Chen, Burigede Liu, Kamyar Azizzadenesheli, Anima Anandkumar. Machine learning methods have recently shown promise in solving partial differential equations (PDEs). They can be classified into two broad categories: approximating the solution function and learning the solution operator. The Physics-Informed Neural Network (PINN) is an example of the former while the Fourier neural operator (FNO) is an example of the latter. Both these approaches have shortcomings. The optimization in PINN is challenging and prone to failure, especially on multi-scale dynamic systems. FNO does not suffer from this optimization issue since it carries out supervised learning on a given dataset, but obtaining such data may be too expensive or infeasible. In this work, we propose the physics-informed neural operator (PINO), where we combine the operating-learning and function-optimization frameworks. This integrated approach improves convergence rates and accuracy over both PINN and FNO models. In the operator-learning phase, PINO learns the solution operator over multiple instances of the parametric PDE family. In the test-time optimization phase, PINO optimizes the pre-trained operator ansatz for the querying instance of the PDE. Experiments show PINO outperforms previous ML methods on many popular PDE families while retaining the extraordinary speed-up of FNO compared to solvers. In particular, PINO accurately solves challenging long temporal transient flows and Kolmogorov flows where other baseline ML methods fail to converge.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatial statistics and stochastic partial differential equations: a mechanistic viewpoint

The Stochastic Partial Differential Equation (SPDE) approach, now commonly used in spatial statistics to construct Gaussian random fields, is revisited from a mechanistic perspective based on the movement of microscopic particles, thereby relating pseudo-differential operators to dispersal kernels. We first establish a connection between Lévy flights and PDEs involving the Fractional Laplacian (FL) operator. The corresponding Fokker-Planck PDEs will serve as a basis to propose new generalisations by considering a general form of SPDE with terms accounting for dispersal, drift and reaction. We detail the difference between the FL operator (with or without linear reaction term) associated with a fat-tailed dispersal kernel and therefore describing long-distance dependencies, and the damped FL operator associated with a thin-tailed kernel, thus corresponding to short-distance dependencies. Then, SPDE-based random fields with non-stationary external spatially and temporally varying force are illustrated and nonlinear bistable reaction term are introduced. The physical meaning of the latter and possible applications are discussed. Returning to the particulate interpretation of the above-mentioned equations, we describe in a relatively simple case their links with point processes. We unravel the nature of the point processes they generate and show how such mechanistic models, associated to a probabilistic observation model, can be used in a hierarchical setting to estimate the parameters of the particle dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verma#Iitp
arxiv.org

Learning Graphs from Smooth and Graph-Stationary Signals with Hidden Variables

Network-topology inference from (vertex) signal observations is a prominent problem across data-science and engineering disciplines. Most existing schemes assume that observations from all nodes are available, but in many practical environments, only a subset of nodes is accessible. A natural (and sometimes effective) approach is to disregard the role of unobserved nodes, but this ignores latent network effects, deteriorating the quality of the estimated graph. Differently, this paper investigates the problem of inferring the topology of a network from nodal observations while taking into account the presence of hidden (latent) variables. Our schemes assume the number of observed nodes is considerably larger than the number of hidden variables and build on recent graph signal processing models to relate the signals and the underlying graph. Specifically, we go beyond classical correlation and partial correlation approaches and assume that the signals are smooth and/or stationary in the sought graph. The assumptions are codified into different constrained optimization problems, with the presence of hidden variables being explicitly taken into account. Since the resulting problems are ill-conditioned and non-convex, the block matrix structure of the proposed formulations is leveraged and suitable convex-regularized relaxations are presented. Numerical experiments over synthetic and real-world datasets showcase the performance of the developed methods and compare them with existing alternatives.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Existence of weak solutions for Porous medium equation with a divergence type of drift term

We consider degenerate porous medium equations with a divergence type of drift terms. We establish the existence of $L^{q}$-weak solutions (satisfying energy estimates or even further with moment and speed estimates in Wasserstein spaces), in case the drift term belongs to a sub-scaling (including scaling invariant) class depending on $q$ and $m$ caused by nonlinear structure of diffusion, which is a major difference compared to that of a linear case. It is noticeable that the classes of drift terms become wider if the drift term is divergence-free. Similar conditions of gradients of drift terms is also provided to ensure the existence of such weak solutions. Uniqueness results follow under an additional condition on the gradients of the drift terms with the aid of methods developed in Wasserstein spaces. One of our main tools is so called the splitting method to construct a sequence of approximated solutions, which implies, by passing to the limit, the existence of weak solutions satisfying not only an energy inequality but also moment and speed estimates. One of crucial points in the construction is uniform Hölder continuity up to initial time for homogeneous porous medium equations, which seems to be of independent interest. As an application, we improve a regularity result for solutions of a repulsive Keller-Segel system of porous medium type.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Compactified AdS black holes, Chamblin-Reall background, and their dual non-conformal relativistic fluids

Chamblin-Reall background is a static solution of Einstein gravity coupled with a background scalar field and a dynamical domain wall, with the potential of the scalar field is of Liouville type. It can be got by dimensionally reducing a higher dimensional background with a constant potential. Compactified AdS black holes are black hole backgrounds constructed by wrapping one or more spatial directions of a higher dimensional AdS black hole on torus and then integrating them out. The compactified AdS black hole background is asymptotically flat, non-conformal and of Chamblin-Reall type. In this work, we derive all the 7 dynamical second-order transport coefficients for the relativistic fluids dual to compactified AdS black holes of various dimensions via fluid/gravity correspondence. Through this work, we achieve three main goals: (1) We prove that all the gravitational backgrounds that can be used to extract analytical results for second-order transport coefficients hitherto are all Chamblin-Reall type backgrounds. (2) We generalize the results in previous studies on the second-order transport coefficients of the relativistic fluids dual to 5-dimensional Chamblin-Reall model into general dimensions. (3) We offer a thorough study on the Kanitscheider-Skenderis proposal and find its physical accounts.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A new first-order formulation of the Einstein equations exploiting analogies with electrodynamics

The Einstein and Maxwell equations are both systems of hyperbolic equations which need to satisfy a set of elliptic constraints throughout evolution. However, while electrodynamics (EM) and magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) have benefited from a large number of evolution schemes that are able to enforce these constraints and are easily applicable to curvilinear coordinates, unstructured meshes, or N-body simulations, many of these techniques cannot be straightforwardly applied to existing formulations of the Einstein equations. We develop a 3+1 a formulation of the Einstein equations which shows a striking resemblance to the equations of relativistic MHD and to EM in material media. The fundamental variables of this formulation are the frame fields, their exterior derivatives, and the Nester-Witten and Sparling forms. These mirror the roles of the electromagnetic 4-potential, the electromagnetic field strengths, the field excitations and the electric current. The role of the lapse function and shift vector, corresponds exactly to that of the scalar electric potential. The formulation, that we name dGREM (for differential forms, General Relativity and Electro-Magnetism), is manifestly first order and flux-conservative, which makes it suitable for high-resolution shock capturing schemes and finite-element methods. Being derived as a system of equations in exterior derivatives, it is directly applicable to any coordinate system and to unstructured meshes, and leads to a natural discretization potentially suitable for the use of machine-precision constraint propagation techniques such as the Yee algorithm and constrained transport. Due to these properties, we expect this new formulation to be beneficial in simulations of many astrophysical systems, such as binary compact objects and core-collapse supernovae as well as cosmological simulations of the early universe.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Dynamic Regret Minimization for Control of Non-stationary Linear Dynamical Systems

We consider the problem of controlling a Linear Quadratic Regulator (LQR) system over a finite horizon $T$ with fixed and known cost matrices $Q,R$, but unknown and non-stationary dynamics $\{A_t, B_t\}$. The sequence of dynamics matrices can be arbitrary, but with a total variation, $V_T$, assumed to be $o(T)$ and unknown to the controller. Under the assumption that a sequence of stabilizing, but potentially sub-optimal controllers is available for all $t$, we present an algorithm that achieves the optimal dynamic regret of $\tilde{\mathcal{O}}\left(V_T^{2/5}T^{3/5}\right)$. With piece-wise constant dynamics, our algorithm achieves the optimal regret of $\tilde{\mathcal{O}}(\sqrt{ST})$ where $S$ is the number of switches. The crux of our algorithm is an adaptive non-stationarity detection strategy, which builds on an approach recently developed for contextual Multi-armed Bandit problems. We also argue that non-adaptive forgetting (e.g., restarting or using sliding window learning with a static window size) may not be regret optimal for the LQR problem, even when the window size is optimally tuned with the knowledge of $V_T$. The main technical challenge in the analysis of our algorithm is to prove that the ordinary least squares (OLS) estimator has a small bias when the parameter to be estimated is non-stationary. Our analysis also highlights that the key motif driving the regret is that the LQR problem is in spirit a bandit problem with linear feedback and locally quadratic cost. This motif is more universal than the LQR problem itself, and therefore we believe our results should find wider application.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Fractional Schrödinger Equations coupled by power-type nonlinearities

In this work we study the following class of systems of coupled nonlinear fractional nonlinear Schrödinger equations, \begin{equation*} \left \{ \begin{array}{l} (-\Delta)^s u_1+ \lambda_1 u_1= \mu_1 |u_1|^{2p-2}u_1+\beta |u_2|^{p} |u_1|^{p-2}u_1 \quad\text{in }\mathbb{R}^N,\\[3pt] (-\Delta)^s u_2 + \lambda_2 u_2= \mu_2 |u_2|^{2p-2}u_2+\beta |u_1|^{p}|u_2|^{p-2}u_2 \quad\text{in }\mathbb{R}^N, \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} where $ u_1,\, u_2\in W^{s,2}(\mathbb{R}^N)$, with $ N=1,\, 2,\, 3$; $\lambda_j,\,\mu_j>0$, $j=1,2$, $\beta\in \mathbb{R}$, $p\geq 2$ and $\displaystyle\frac{p-1}{2p}N<s<1$. Precisely, we prove the existence of positive radial bound and ground state solutions provided the parameters $\beta, p, \lambda_j,\mu_j$, ($j=1,\, 2$) satisfy appropriate conditions. We also study the previous system with $m$-equations, $$ (-\Delta)^s u_j+ \lambda_j u_j =\mu_j |u_j|^{2p-2}u_j+ \sum_{\substack{k=1\\k\neq j}}^m\beta_{jk} |u_k|^p|u_j|^{p-2}u_j,\quad u_j\in W^{s,2}(\mathbb{R}^N);\: j=1,\ldots,m $$ where $\lambda_j,\, \mu_j>0$ for $j=1,\ldots ,m\ge 3$, the coupling parameters $\beta_{jk}=\beta_{kj}\in \mathbb{R}$ for $j,k=1,\ldots,m$, $j\neq k$. For this system we prove similar results as for $m=2$, depending on the values of the parameters $\beta_{jk}, p, \lambda_j,\mu_j$, (for $j,k=1,\ldots,m$, $j\neq k$).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spectral and thermodynamic properties of the Holstein polaron: Hierarchical equations of motion approach

We develop a hierarchical equations of motion (HEOM) approach to compute real-time single-particle correlation functions and thermodynamic properties of the Holstein model at finite temperature. We exploit the conservation of the total momentum of the system to formulate the momentum-space HEOM whose dynamical variables explicitly keep track of momentum exchanges between the electron and phonons. Our symmetry-adapted HEOM enable us to overcome the numerical instabilities inherent to the commonly used real-space HEOM. The HEOM method is then used to study the spectral function and thermodynamic quantities of chains containing up to ten sites. The HEOM results compare favorably to existing literature. To provide an independent assessment of the HEOM approach and to gain insight into the importance of finite-size effects, we devise a quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) procedure to evaluate finite-temperature single-particle correlation functions in imaginary time and apply it to chains containing up to twenty sites. QMC results reveal that finite-size effects are quite weak, so that the results on 5 to 10-site chains, depending on the parameter regime, are representative of larger systems. A detailed comparison between the HEOM and QMC data place our HEOM method among reliable methods to compute real-time finite-temperature correlation functions in parameter regimes ranging from low- to high-temperature, and weak- to strong-coupling regime.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Novel mass-based multigrid relaxation schemes for the Stokes equations

In this work, we propose three novel block-structured multigrid relaxation schemes based on distributive relaxation, Braess-Sarazin relaxation, and Uzawa relaxation, for solving the Stokes equations discretized by the mark-and-cell scheme. In our earlier work \cite{he2018local}, we discussed these three types of relaxation schemes, where the weighted Jacobi iteration is used for inventing the Laplacian involved in the Stokes equations. In \cite{he2018local}, we show that the optimal smoothing factor is $\frac{3}{5}$ for distributive weighted-Jacobi relaxation and inexact Braess-Sarazin relaxation, and is $\sqrt{\frac{3}{5}}$ for $\sigma$-Uzawa relaxation. Here, we propose mass-based approximation inside of these three relaxations, where mass matrix $Q$ obtained from bilinear finite element method is directly used to approximate to the inverse of scalar Laplacian operator instead of using Jacobi iteration. Using local Fourier analysis, we theoretically derive the optimal smoothing factors for the resulting three relaxation schemes. Specifically, mass-based distributive relaxation, mass-based Braess-Sarazin relaxation, and mass-based $\sigma$-Uzawa relaxation have optimal smoothing factor $\frac{1}{3}$, $\frac{1}{3}$ and $\sqrt{\frac{1}{3}}$, respectively. Note that the mass-based relaxation schemes do not cost more than the original ones using Jacobi iteration. Another superiority is that there is no need to compute the inverse of a matrix. These new relaxation schemes are appealing.
arxiv.org

Long time asymptotics for the nonlocal mKdV equation with finite density initial data

In this paper, we consider the Cauchy problem for an integrable real nonlocal (also called reverse-space-time) mKdV equation with nonzero boundary conditions \begin{align*} &q_t(x,t)-6\sigma q(x,t)q(-x,-t)q_{x}(x,t)+q_{xxx}(x,t)=0, &q(x,0)=q_{0}(x),\lim_{x\to \pm\infty} q_{0}(x)=q_{\pm}, \end{align*} where $|q_{\pm}|=1$ and $q_{+}=\delta q_{-}$, $\sigma\delta=-1$. Based on the spectral analysis of the Lax pair, we express the solution of the Cauchy problem of the nonlocal mKdV equation in terms of a Riemann-Hilbert problem. In a fixed space-time solitonic region $-6<x/t<6$, we apply $\bar{\partial}$-steepest descent method to analyze the long-time asymptotic behavior of the solution $q(x,t)$. We find that the long time asymptotic behavior of $q(x,t)$ can be characterized with an $N(\Lambda)$-soliton on discrete spectrum and leading order term $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1/2})$ on continuous spectrum up to an residual error order $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1})$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stable solutions to the fractional Allen-Cahn equation in the nonlocal perimeter regime

We study stable solutions to the fractional Allen-Cahn equation \linebreak $(-\Delta)^{s/2} u = u-u^3$, $|u|<1$ in $\mathbb{R}^n$. For every $s\in (0,1)$ and dimension $n\geq 2$, we establish sharp energy estimates, density estimates, and the convergence of blow-downs to stable nonlocal $s$-minimal cones. As a consequence, we obtain a new classification result: if for some pair $(n,s)$, with $n\ge 3$, hyperplanes are the only stable nonlocal $s$-minimal cones in $\mathbb{R}^n\setminus\{0\}$, then every stable solution to the fractional Allen-Cahn equation in $\mathbb{R}^n$ is 1D, namely, its level sets are parallel hyperplanes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Virasoro Entanglement Berry Phases

Jan de Boer, Ricardo Espíndola, Bahman Najian, Dimitrios Patramanis, Jeremy van der Heijden, Claire Zukowski. We study the parallel transport of modular Hamiltonians encoding entanglement properties of a state. In the case of 2d CFT, we consider a change of state through action with a suitable diffeomorphism on the circle: one that diagonalizes the adjoint action of the modular Hamiltonian. These vector fields exhibit kinks at the interval boundary, thus together with their central extension they differ from usual elements of the Virasoro algebra. The Berry curvature associated to state-changing parallel transport is the Kirillov-Kostant symplectic form on an associated coadjoint orbit, one which differs appreciably from known Virasoro orbits. We find that the boundary parallel transport process computes a bulk symplectic form for a Euclidean geometry obtained from the backreaction of a cosmic brane, with Dirichlet boundary conditions at the location of the brane. We propose that this gives a reasonable definition for the symplectic form on an entanglement wedge.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Regularization Operator for the Source Approximation of a Transport Equation

Source identification problems have multiple applications in engineering such as the identification of fissures in materials, determination of sources in electromagnetic fields or geophysical applications, detection of contaminant sources, among others. In this work we are concerned with the determination of a time-dependent source in a transport equation from noisy data measured at a fixed position. By means of Fourier techniques can be shown that the problem is ill-posed in the sense that the solution exists but it does not vary continuously with the data. A number of different techniques were developed by other authors to approximate the solution. In this work, we consider a family of parametric regularization operators to deal with the ill-posedness of the problem. We proposed a manner to select the regularization parameter as a function of noise level in data in order to obtain a regularized solution that approximate the unknown source. We find a Hölder type bound for the error of the approximated source when the unknown function is considered to be bounded in a given norm. Numerical examples illustrate the convergence and stability of the method.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy