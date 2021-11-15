ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Travelling wave analysis of substrate-mediated cellular invasion

By Maud El-Hachem, Scott W McCue, Matthew J Simpson
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We consider a continuum mathematical model of biological tissue formation inspired by recent experiments describing thin tissue growth in 3D-printed bioscaffolds. The continuum model involves a partial differential equation describing the density of tissue, $\hat{u}(\hat{\mathbf{x}},\hat{t})$, that is coupled to the concentration of an immobile extracellular substrate, $\hat{s}(\hat{\mathbf{x}},\hat{t})$. Cell migration is modelled...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase space analysis of the young stellar component of the Radcliffe Wave

The Radcliffe Wave is a galactic-scale structure recently proposed by J. Alves et al. (2019). The authors propose that various molecular complexes in the solar environment follow a specific alignment and displacement that make them worthy of a common origin and evolution. In this work, we first collected and analyzed the population of very young stars and open clusters around this structure. The criteria for cross-matching these star-forming tracers with the identified Radcliffe Wave cloud complexes have been defined and applied, all based on the quality of the available astrometric and photometric data. We performed a first characterization of the structure and kinematic properties of the young stellar population linked to this wave. Our conclusions, although verypreliminary, are: 1) we have identified 13 open clusters, each of them physically linked to a Cloud Complex, which are probable members of the Radcliffe Wave; 2) The OB field stars do not present the elongated structure that departs from an straight line at the Sun position observed in the Cloud Complexes; 3) the vertical motion of 11 CC-OCs members associated with the Wave is not contradictory with the behaviour expected from a simple model of harmonic motion in the vertical direction, and 4) the orbits back on time neither suggest an origin associated to a point nor to a straight line in the XZ plane.
ASTRONOMY
technologynetworks.com

Cellular Senescence Is Caused by Irreversible Damage to the Genome

In a study published in Nucleic Acids Research, the team of cancer researcher Francis Rodier, an Université de Montréal professor, shows for the first time that cellular senescence, which occurs when aging cells stop dividing, is caused by irreversible damage to the genome rather than simply by telomere erosion. This...
SCIENCE
#Substrate
Genetic Engineering News

Genome Damage Drives Telomere-Induced Cellular Aging

Unanswered questions abound around how age creeps up upon us and our cells. Our current understanding of cellular aging rests upon the uncapping of the repetitive, non-protein-coding extremities of our linear chromosomes called telomeres. Uncapped and unprotected, the free ends of chromosomal DNA are vulnerable to DNA-chopping exonucleases and the ever-vigilant recombination machinery that seals free DNA ends. This telomeric uncapping triggers a continuous DNA Damage Response (DDR) that induces a stable state of cellular senescence accompanied by a complete suspension of cell division.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Propagating acoustic waves on a culture substrate regulate the directional collective cell migration

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. Collective cell migration plays a critical role in physiological and pathological processes such as development, wound healing, and metastasis. Numerous studies have demonstrated how various types of chemical, mechanical, and electrical cues dictate the collective migratory behaviors of cells. Although an acoustic cue can be advantageous because of its noninvasiveness and biocompatibility, cell migration in response to acoustic stimulation remains poorly understood. In this study, we developed a device that is able to apply surface acoustic waves to a cell culture substrate and investigated the effect of propagating acoustic waves on collective cell migration. The migration distance estimated at various wave intensities revealed that unidirectional cell migration was enhanced at a critical wave intensity and that it was suppressed as the intensity was further increased. The increased migration might be attributable to cell orientation alignment along the direction of the propagating wave, as characterized by nucleus shape. Thicker actin bundles indicative of a high traction force were observed in cells subjected to propagating acoustic waves at the critical intensity. Our device and technique can be useful for regulating cellular functions associated with cell migration.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium thermodynamics of glycolytic traveling wave: Benjamin-Feir instability

Evolution of the nonequilibrium thermodynamic entities corresponding to dynamics of the Hopf instabilities and traveling waves at a nonequilibrium steady state of a spatially extended glycolysis model is assessed here by implementing an analytically tractable scheme incorporating a complex Ginzburg-Landau equation (CGLE). In the presence of self and cross diffusion, a more general amplitude equation exploiting the multiscale Krylov-Bogoliubov averaging method serves as an essential tool to reveal the various dynamical instability criteria, especially Benjamin-Feir (BF) instability, to estimate the corresponding nonlinear dispersion relation of the traveling wave pattern. The critical control parameter, wave-number selection criteria, and magnitude of the complex amplitude for traveling waves are modified by self- and cross-diffusion coefficients within the oscillatory regime, and their variabilities are exhibited against the amplitude equation. Unlike the traveling waves, a low-amplitude broad region appears for the Hopf instability in the concentration dynamics as the system phase passes through minima during its variation with the control parameter. The total entropy production rate of the uniform Hopf oscillation and glycolysis wave not only qualitatively reflects the global dynamics of concentrations of intermediate species but almost quantitatively. Despite the crucial role of diffusion in generating and shaping the traveling waves, the diffusive part of the entropy production rate has a negligible contribution to the system's total entropy production rate. The Hopf instability shows a more complex and colossal change in the energy profile of the open nonlinear system than in the traveling waves. A detailed analysis of BF instability shows a contrary nature of the semigrand Gibbs free energy with discrete and continuous wave numbers for the traveling wave.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Cellular aging: A basic paradox elucidated

In a study published in Nucleic Acids Research, the team of cancer researcher Francis Rodier, an Université de Montréal professor, shows for the first time that cellular senescence, which occurs when aging cells stop dividing, is caused by irreversible damage to the genome rather than simply by telomere erosion. This...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gravitational Wave Data Analysis: Computing Challenges in the 3G Era

Peter Couvares, Ian Bird, Ed Porter, Stefano Bagnasco, Michele Punturo, David Reitze, Stavros Katsanevas, Takaaki Kajita, Vicky Kalogera, Harald Lueck, David McClelland, Sheila Rowan, Gary Sanders, B.S. Sathyaprakash, David Shoemaker, Jo van den Brand. Cyber infrastructure will be a critical consideration in the development of next generation gravitational-wave detectors. The...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fermionic quantum field theories as probabilistic cellular automata

A class of fermionic quantum field theories with interactions can be described equivalently as probabilistic cellular automata, namely cellular automata with a probability distribution for the initial states. Probabilistic cellular automata on a one-dimensional lattice are equivalent to two - dimensional quantum field theories for fermions. They can be viewed as generalized Ising models on a square lattice and therefore as classical statistical systems. As quantum field theories they are quantum systems. Thus quantum mechanics emerges from classical statistics. As an explicit example for an interacting fermionic quantum field theory we describe a type of discretized Thirring model as a cellular automaton. The updating rule of the automaton is encoded in the step evolution operator that can be expressed in terms of fermionic annihilation and creation operators. The complex structure of quantum mechanics is associated to particle -- hole transformations. The continuum limit exhibits Lorentz symmetry. We exploit the equivalence to quantum field theory in order to show how quantum concepts as wave functions, density matrix, non-commuting operators for observables and similarity transformations are convenient and useful concepts for the description of probabilistic cellular automata.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

CLMB: deep contrastive learning for robust metagenomic binning

The reconstruction of microbial genomes from large metagenomic datasets is a critical procedure for finding uncultivated microbial populations and defining their microbial functional roles. To achieve that, we need to perform metagenomic binning, clustering the assembled contigs into draft genomes. Despite the existing computational tools, most of them neglect one important property of the metagenomic data, that is, the noise. To further improve the metagenomic binning step and reconstruct better metagenomes, we propose a deep Contrastive Learning framework for Metagenome Binning (CLMB), which can efficiently eliminate the disturbance of noise and produce more stable and robust results. Essentially, instead of denoising the data explicitly, we add simulated noise to the training data and force the deep learning model to produce similar and stable representations for both the noise-free data and the distorted data. Consequently, the trained model will be robust to noise and handle it implicitly during usage. CLMB outperforms the previous state-of-the-art binning methods significantly, recovering the most near-complete genomes on almost all the benchmarking datasets (up to 17\% more reconstructed genomes compared to the second-best method). It also improves the performance of bin refinement, reconstructing 8-22 more high-quality genomes and 15-32 more middle-quality genomes than the second-best result. Impressively, in addition to being compatible with the binning refiner, single CLMB even recovers on average 15 more HQ genomes than the refiner of VAMB and Maxbin on the benchmarking datasets. CLMB is open-source and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Destination exoplanet: Habitability conditions influenced bystellar winds properties

The cumulative effect of the magnetized stellar winds on exoplanets dominates over other forms of star-planet interactions. When combined with photoevaporation, these winds will lead to atmospheric erosion. This is directly connected with the concept of Habitable Zone (HZ) planets around late-type stars. Our knowledge of these magnetized winds is limited, making numerical models useful tools to explore them. In this preliminary study, we focus on solar-like stars exploring how different stellar wind properties scale with one another. We used one of the most detailed physics-based models, the 3D Alfvén Wave Solar Model part of the Space Weather ModelingFramework, and applied it to the stellar winds domain. Our simulations showed that the magnetic field topology on the star surface plays a fundamental role in shaping the different stellar wind properties (wind speed, mass loss rate, angular momentum loss rate). We conclude that a characterization of the Alfvén surface is crucial when studying star-planet interaction as it can serve as an inner-boundary of the HZ.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theoretical Distributions of Short-Lived Radionuclides for Star Formation in Molecular Clouds

Short-lived radioactive nulcei (half-life $\tau_{1/2}\sim1$ Myr) influence the formation of stars and planetary systems by providing sources of heating and ionization. Whereas many previous studies have focused on the possible nuclear enrichment of our own Solar System, the goal of this paper is to estimate the distributions of short-lived radionuclides (SLRs) for the entire population of stars forming within a molecular cloud. Here we focus on the nuclear species $^{60}$Fe and $^{26}$Al, which have the largest impact due to their relatively high abundances. We construct molecular cloud models and include nuclear contributions from both supernovae and stellar winds. The resulting distributions of SLRs are time dependent with widths of $\sim3$ orders of magnitude and mass fractions $\rho_{\scriptstyle SLR}/\rho_\ast\sim10^{-11}-10^{-8}$. Over the range of scenarios explored herein, the SLR distributions show only modest variations with the choice of cloud structure (fractal dimension), star formation history, and cluster distribution. The most important variation arises from the diffusion length scale for the transport of SLRs within the cloud. The expected SLR distributions are wide enough to include values inferred for the abundances in our Solar System, although most of the stars are predicted to have smaller enrichment levels. In addition, the ratio of $^{60}$Fe/$^{26}$Al is predicted to be greater than unity, on average, in contrast to Solar System results. One explanation for this finding is the presence of an additional source for the $^{26}$Al isotope.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

From Optimality to Robustness: Dirichlet Sampling Strategies in Stochastic Bandits

Dorian Baudry (CRIStAL, Scool, CNRS), Patrick Saux (CRIStAL, Scool), Odalric-Ambrym Maillard (CRIStAL, Scool) The stochastic multi-arm bandit problem has been extensively studied under standard assumptions on the arm's distribution (e.g bounded with known support, exponential family, etc). These assumptions are suitable for many real-world problems but sometimes they require knowledge (on tails for instance) that may not be precisely accessible to the practitioner, raising the question of the robustness of bandit algorithms to model misspecification. In this paper we study a generic Dirichlet Sampling (DS) algorithm, based on pairwise comparisons of empirical indices computed with re-sampling of the arms' observations and a data-dependent exploration bonus. We show that different variants of this strategy achieve provably optimal regret guarantees when the distributions are bounded and logarithmic regret for semi-bounded distributions with a mild quantile condition. We also show that a simple tuning achieve robustness with respect to a large class of unbounded distributions, at the cost of slightly worse than logarithmic asymptotic regret. We finally provide numerical experiments showing the merits of DS in a decision-making problem on synthetic agriculture data.
AGRICULTURE
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS

