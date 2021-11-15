ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discriminative Mutual Information Estimation for the Design of Channel Capacity Driven Autoencoders

By Nunzio A. Letizia, Andrea M. Tonello
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The development of optimal and efficient machine learning-based communication systems is likely to be a key enabler of beyond 5G communication technologies. In this direction, physical layer design has been recently reformulated...





Energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel

We study the LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel with energy constraint on input states. We start our analysis by focusing on the energy-cosntrained squashed entanglement of the channel, which {is an} upper bound for the energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity. As computing energy-constrained squashed entanglement of the channel is challenging due to a double optimization (over the set of density matrices and over the isometric extensions of quantum channel), we first derive an upper bound for it, and then we discuss how tight that bound is for energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel. We prove that the optimal input state is diagonal in the Fock basis. Furthermore, we prove that the optimal squashing channel in the set of weakly-degradable and anti-degradable channels is a weakly-self-complementary channel. Restricting the search for optimal squashing channel to the set of weakly-self-complementary one-mode Gaussian quantum channels, we {derive explicit } upper and lower bounds for the energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of the bosonic dephasing channel in terms of its quantum capacity with different noise parameters. {Thanks to the tightness of these bounds we} provide a very good estimation of the LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel. We also study weakly-self-complementary qubit squashing channels which {gives} tighter upper bound to the energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel.



Next2You: Robust Copresence Detection Based on Channel State Information

Context-based copresence detection schemes are a necessary prerequisite to building secure and usable authentication systems in the Internet of Things (IoT). Such schemes allow one device to verify proximity of another device without user assistance utilizing their physical context (e.g., audio). The state-of-the-art copresence detection schemes suffer from two major limitations: (1) they cannot accurately detect copresence in low-entropy context (e.g., empty room with few events occurring) and insufficiently separated environments (e.g., adjacent rooms), (2) they require devices to have common sensors (e.g., microphones) to capture context, making them impractical on devices with heterogeneous sensors. We address these limitations, proposing Next2You, a novel copresence detection scheme utilizing channel state information (CSI). In particular, we leverage magnitude and phase values from a range of subcarriers specifying a Wi-Fi channel to capture a robust wireless context created when devices communicate. We implement Next2You on off-the-shelf smartphones relying only on ubiquitous Wi-Fi chipsets and evaluate it based on over 95 hours of CSI measurements that we collect in five real-world scenarios. Next2You achieves error rates below 4%, maintaining accurate copresence detection both in low-entropy context and insufficiently separated environments. We also demonstrate the capability of Next2You to work reliably in real-time and its robustness to various attacks.



Efficient Data Compression for 3D Sparse TPC via Bicephalous Convolutional Autoencoder

Real-time data collection and analysis in large experimental facilities present a great challenge across multiple domains, including high energy physics, nuclear physics, and cosmology. To address this, machine learning (ML)-based methods for real-time data compression have drawn significant attention. However, unlike natural image data, such as CIFAR and ImageNet that are relatively small-sized and continuous, scientific data often come in as three-dimensional data volumes at high rates with high sparsity (many zeros) and non-Gaussian value distribution. This makes direct application of popular ML compression methods, as well as conventional data compression methods, suboptimal. To address these obstacles, this work introduces a dual-head autoencoder to resolve sparsity and regression simultaneously, called \textit{Bicephalous Convolutional AutoEncoder} (BCAE). This method shows advantages both in compression fidelity and ratio compared to traditional data compression methods, such as MGARD, SZ, and ZFP. To achieve similar fidelity, the best performer among the traditional methods can reach only half the compression ratio of BCAE. Moreover, a thorough ablation study of the BCAE method shows that a dedicated segmentation decoder improves the reconstruction.



Test-driven development with Quarkus

Want to learn more about developing applications with Quarkus? Download our free e-book Quarkus for Spring Developers, which helps Java developers familiar with Spring make a quick and easy transition. Many development teams today have adopted test-driven development (TDD). Continuous testing support in Quarkus enables developers to take advantage of...


#Design#Mutual Information#Channel Capacity#Autoencoder#Icc#Signal Processing


Mutually unbiased bases: polynomial optimization and symmetry

A set of $k$ orthonormal bases of $\mathbb C^d$ is called mutually unbiased if $|\langle e,f\rangle |^2 = 1/d$ whenever $e$ and $f$ are basis vectors in distinct bases. A natural question is for which pairs $(d,k)$ there exist $k$ mutually unbiased bases in dimension $d$. The (well-known) upper bound $k \leq d+1$ is attained when $d$ is a power of a prime. For all other dimensions it is an open problem whether the bound can be attained. Navascués, Pironio, and Acín showed how to reformulate the existence question in terms of the existence of a certain $C^*$-algebra. This naturally leads to a noncommutative polynomial optimization problem and an associated hierarchy of semidefinite programs. The problem has a symmetry coming from the wreath product of $S_d$ and $S_k$.



Entropy optimized semi-supervised decomposed vector-quantized variational autoencoder model based on transfer learning for multiclass text classification and generation

Semisupervised text classification has become a major focus of research over the past few years. Hitherto, most of the research has been based on supervised learning, but its main drawback is the unavailability of labeled data samples in practical applications. It is still a key challenge to train the deep generative models and learn comprehensive representations without supervision. Even though continuous latent variables are employed primarily in deep latent variable models, discrete latent variables, with their enhanced understandability and better compressed representations, are effectively used by researchers. In this paper, we propose a semisupervised discrete latent variable model for multi-class text classification and text generation. The proposed model employs the concept of transfer learning for training a quantized transformer model, which is able to learn competently using fewer labeled instances. The model applies decomposed vector quantization technique to overcome problems like posterior collapse and index collapse. Shannon entropy is used for the decomposed sub-encoders, on which a variable DropConnect is applied, to retain maximum information. Moreover, gradients of the Loss function are adaptively modified during backpropagation from decoder to encoder to enhance the performance of the model. Three conventional datasets of diversified range have been used for validating the proposed model on a variable number of labeled instances. Experimental results indicate that the proposed model has surpassed the state-of-the-art models remarkably.



The Purpose Driven Growth Summit

Dan Mack, founder and Managing Director of Mack Elevation recently shared, “The vision for the webinar is to inspire the industry to engage at a higher level and to think through how we all optimize business growth through culture, story, and purpose. The rules have changed and this is an opportunity to hear from some of the brightest companies and minds on how they are strengthening their culture, brand story, and purpose moving into the future.”



Fast quantum state discrimination with nonlinear PTP channels

We investigate models of nonlinear quantum computation based on deterministic positive trace-preserving (PTP) channels and associated master equations. The models are defined in any finite Hilbert space, but the main results are for dimension $N = 2$. For every normalizable linear or nonlinear positive map $\phi$ on bounded linear operators $X$, there is an associated normalized PTP channel $ \phi(X) / {\rm tr}[\phi(X)]$. Normalized PTP channels include unitary mean field theories, such as the Gross-Pitaevskii equation for interacting bosons, as well as models of linear and nonlinear dissipation. They classify into 4 types, yielding 3 distinct forms of nonlinearity whose computational power we explore. In the qubit case these channels support Bloch ball torsion and other distortions studied previously, where it has been shown that such nonlinearity can be used to increase the separation between a pair of close qubit states, resulting in an exponential speedup for state discrimination. Building on this idea, we argue that this operation can be made robust to noise by using dissipation to induce a bifurcation to a phase where a pair of stable fixed points create an intrinisically fault-tolerant nonlinear state discriminator.



CAESynth: Real-Time Timbre Interpolation and Pitch Control with Conditional Autoencoders

In this paper, we present a novel audio synthesizer, CAESynth, based on a conditional autoencoder. CAESynth synthesizes timbre in real-time by interpolating the reference sounds in their shared latent feature space, while controlling a pitch independently. We show that training a conditional autoencoder based on accuracy in timbre classification together with adversarial regularization of pitch content allows timbre distribution in latent space to be more effective and stable for timbre interpolation and pitch conditioning. The proposed method is applicable not only to creation of musical cues but also to exploration of audio affordance in mixed reality based on novel timbre mixtures with environmental sounds. We demonstrate by experiments that CAESynth achieves smooth and high-fidelity audio synthesis in real-time through timbre interpolation and independent yet accurate pitch control for musical cues as well as for audio affordance with environmental sound. A Python implementation along with some generated samples are shared online.



Data intelligibility and the quest for mutually understood meaning

The other day, I came across a Quora question I just had to answer. This is not unusual for me. It wasn’t that the question itself didn’t deserve an answer. It was that one of the respondents appeared to be as ill-informed as the questioner, thus reinforcing the questioner’s initial impression with a wrong answer.



Masked Autoencoders Are Scalable Vision Learners

This paper shows that masked autoencoders (MAE) are scalable self-supervised learners for computer vision. Our MAE approach is simple: we mask random patches of the input image and reconstruct the missing pixels. It is based on two core designs. First, we develop an asymmetric encoder-decoder architecture, with an encoder that operates only on the visible subset of patches (without mask tokens), along with a lightweight decoder that reconstructs the original image from the latent representation and mask tokens. Second, we find that masking a high proportion of the input image, e.g., 75%, yields a nontrivial and meaningful self-supervisory task. Coupling these two designs enables us to train large models efficiently and effectively: we accelerate training (by 3x or more) and improve accuracy. Our scalable approach allows for learning high-capacity models that generalize well: e.g., a vanilla ViT-Huge model achieves the best accuracy (87.8%) among methods that use only ImageNet-1K data. Transfer performance in downstream tasks outperforms supervised pre-training and shows promising scaling behavior.



Reducing Data Complexity using Autoencoders with Class-informed Loss Functions

Available data in machine learning applications is becoming increasingly complex, due to higher dimensionality and difficult classes. There exists a wide variety of approaches to measuring complexity of labeled data, according to class overlap, separability or boundary shapes, as well as group morphology. Many techniques can transform the data in order to find better features, but few focus on specifically reducing data complexity. Most data transformation methods mainly treat the dimensionality aspect, leaving aside the available information within class labels which can be useful when classes are somehow complex.



Neural Capacity Estimators: How Reliable Are They?

Recently, several methods have been proposed for estimating the mutual information from sample data using deep neural networks and without the knowing closed form distribution of the data. This class of estimators is referred to as neural mutual information estimators. Although very promising, such techniques have yet to be rigorously bench-marked so as to establish their efficacy, ease of implementation, and stability for capacity estimation which is joint maximization frame-work. In this paper, we compare the different techniques proposed in the literature for estimating capacity and provide a practitioner perspective on their effectiveness. In particular, we study the performance of mutual information neural estimator (MINE), smoothed mutual information lower-bound estimator (SMILE), and directed information neural estimator (DINE) and provide insights on InfoNCE. We evaluated these algorithms in terms of their ability to learn the input distributions that are capacity approaching for the AWGN channel, the optical intensity channel, and peak power-constrained AWGN channel. For both scenarios, we provide insightful comments on various aspects of the training process, such as stability, sensitivity to initialization.



An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2

Domain-specific programming is a model that can be useful to all parties. To develop a flexible, information-intensive architecture, the team needs to have a rich common language. The same model should provide analysts and developers with a language to interact with each other. The more we use a common language, the easier it is to establish fruitful communication in a team. A single language to be the primary bearer of architecture, namely high-level architecture, large-scale structures that define the entire system.



Self-Attending Task Generative Adversarial Network for Realistic Satellite Image Creation

We introduce a self-attending task generative adversarial network (SATGAN) and apply it to the problem of augmenting synthetic high contrast scientific imagery of resident space objects with realistic noise patterns and sensor characteristics learned from collected data. Augmenting these synthetic data is challenging due to the highly localized nature of semantic content in the data that must be preserved. Real collected images are used to train a network what a given class of sensor's images should look like. The trained network then acts as a filter on noiseless context images and outputs realistic-looking fakes with semantic content unaltered. The architecture is inspired by conditional GANs but is modified to include a task network that preserves semantic information through augmentation. Additionally, the architecture is shown to reduce instances of hallucinatory objects or obfuscation of semantic content in context images representing space observation scenes.



Recurrent Variational Network: A Deep Learning Inverse Problem Solver applied to the task of Accelerated MRI Reconstruction

Magnetic Resonance Imaging can produce detailed images of the anatomy and physiology of the human body that can assist doctors in diagnosing and treating pathologies such as tumours. However, MRI suffers from very long acquisition times that make it susceptible to patient motion artifacts and limit its potential to deliver dynamic treatments. Conventional approaches such as Parallel Imaging and Compressed Sensing allow for an increase in MRI acquisition speed by reconstructing MR images by acquiring less MRI data using multiple receiver coils. Recent advancements in Deep Learning combined with Parallel Imaging and Compressed Sensing techniques have the potential to produce high-fidelity reconstructions from highly accelerated MRI data. In this work we present a novel Deep Learning-based Inverse Problem solver applied to the task of accelerated MRI reconstruction, called Recurrent Variational Network (RecurrentVarNet) by exploiting the properties of Convolution Recurrent Networks and unrolled algorithms for solving Inverse Problems. The RecurrentVarNet consists of multiple blocks, each responsible for one unrolled iteration of the gradient descent optimization algorithm for solving inverse problems. Contrary to traditional approaches, the optimization steps are performed in the observation domain ($k$-space) instead of the image domain. Each recurrent block of RecurrentVarNet refines the observed $k$-space and is comprised of a data consistency term and a recurrent unit which takes as input a learned hidden state and the prediction of the previous block. Our proposed method achieves new state of the art qualitative and quantitative reconstruction results on 5-fold and 10-fold accelerated data from a public multi-channel brain dataset, outperforming previous conventional and deep learning-based approaches. We will release all models code and baselines on our public repository.



GAETS: A Graph Autoencoder Time Series Approach Towards Battery Parameter Estimation

Lithium-ion batteries are powering the ongoing transportation electrification revolution. Lithium-ion batteries possess higher energy density and favourable electrochemical properties which make it a preferable energy source for electric vehicles. Precise estimation of battery parameters (Charge capacity, voltage etc) is vital to estimate the available range in an electric vehicle. Graph-based estimation techniques enable us to understand the variable dependencies underpinning them to improve estimates. In this paper we employ Graph Neural Networks for battery parameter estimation, we introduce a unique graph autoencoder time series estimation approach. Variables in battery measurements are known to have an underlying relationship with each other in a certain correlation within variables of interest. We use graph autoencoder based on a non-linear version of NOTEARS as this allowed us to perform gradient-descent in learning the structure (instead of treating it as a combinatorial optimisation problem). The proposed architecture outperforms the state-of-the-art Graph Time Series (GTS) architecture for battery parameter estimation. We call our method GAETS (Graph AutoEncoder Time Series).



On Reverse Elastic Channels and the Asymmetry of Commitment Capacity under Channel Elasticity

Commitment is an important cryptographic primitive. It is well known that noisy channels are a promising resource to realize commitment in an information-theoretically secure manner. However, oftentimes, channel behaviour may be poorly characterized thereby limiting the commitment throughput and/or degrading the security guarantees; particularly problematic is when a dishonest party, unbeknown to the honest one, can maliciously alter the channel characteristics. Reverse elastic channels (RECs) are an interesting class of such unreliable channels, where only a dishonest committer, say, Alice can maliciously alter the channel. RECs have attracted recent interest in the study of several cryptographic primitives.



Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.



App Provides Key Information During Part Design

Xometry Inc., a digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, has introduced version 2.0 of its app for the Autodesk Fusion 360 CAD design platform. In addition to the instant price and lead-time functions launched earlier in 2021, Xometry says Version 2.0 now offers manufacturability feedback and multiple-part-upload features. The manufacturability feedback...


