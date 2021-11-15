ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Spectral analysis of a viscoelastic tube conveying fluid with generalised boundary conditions

By Xiao Xuan Feng, Mahyar Mahinzaeim, Gen Qi Xu
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We study the spectral problem associated with the equation governing the small transverse motions of a viscoelastic tube of finite length conveying an ideal fluid. The boundary conditions considered are of general form, accounting for a combination...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A dual resolution phase-field solver for wetting of viscoelastic droplets

We present a new and efficient phase-field solver for viscoelastic fluids with moving contact line based on a dual-resolution strategy. The interface between two immiscible fluids is tracked by using the Cahn-Hilliard phase-field model, and the viscoelasticity incorporated into the phase-field framework. The main challenge of this approach is to have enough resolution at the interface to approach the sharp-interface methods. The method presented here addresses this problem by solving the phase field variable on a mesh twice as fine as that used for the velocities, pressure, and polymer-stress constitutive equations. The method is based on second-order finite differences for the discretization of the fully coupled Navier-Stokes, polymeric constitutive and Cahn-Hilliard equations, and it is implemented in a 2D pencil-like domain decomposition to benefit from existing highly-scalable parallel algorithms. A FFT-based solver is used for the Helmholtz and Poisson equations with different global sizes. The splitting method proposed by previous authors is used to impose the dynamic contact angle boundary conditions in the case of large density and viscosity ratios. The implementation is validated against experimental data and previous numerical studies in 2D and 3D. The results indicate that the dual-resolution approach produces nearly identical results while saving computational time for both Newtonian and viscoelastic flows in 3D.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strain localization in planar shear of granular media: the role of porosity and boundary conditions

Shear strain localization into shear bands is associated with velocity weakening instabilities and earthquakes. Here, we simulate steady-state plane-shear flow of numerical granular material (gouge), confined between parallel surfaces. Both constant shear stress and constant strain-rate boundary conditions are tested and the two types of boundary conditions are found to yield distinct velocity profiles and friction laws. The inertial number, $I$, exerts the largest control on the layers' behavior, but additional dependencies of friction on normal stress and thickness of the layer are observed under constant stress boundary condition. We find that shear-band localization, which is present in the quasistatic regime ($I<10^{-3}$) in rate-controlled shear, is absent under stress-controlled loading. In the latter case, flow ceases when macroscopic friction coefficient approaches the quasistatic friction value. The inertial regime that occurs at higher inertial numbers ($I>10^{-3}$) is associated with distributed shear, and friction and porosity that increase with shear rate (rate-strengthening regime). The finding that shear under constant stress boundary condition produces the inertial, distributed shear but never quasistatic, localized deformation is rationalized based on low fluctuations of shear forces in granular contacts for stress-controlled loading. By examining porosity within and outside a shear band, we also provide a mechanical reason why the transition between quasistatic and inertial shear coincides with the transition between localized and distributed strain.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spintronic emitters for super-resolution in THz-spectral imaging

Finn-Frederik Stiewe, Tristan Winkel, Yuta Sasaki, Tobias Tubandt, Tobias Kleinke, Christian Denker, Ulrike Martens, Nina Meyer, Tahereh Sadat Parvini, Shigemi Mizukami, Jakob Walowski, Markus Münzenberg. THz-spectroscopy is an attractive imaging tool for scientific research, especially in life science, offering non-destructive interaction with matter due to its low photon energies. However,...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized Spectral Form Factors and the Statistics of Heavy Operators

The spectral form factor is a powerful probe of quantum chaos that diagnoses the statistics of energy levels, but is blind to other features of a theory such as matrix elements of operators or OPE coefficients in conformal field theories. In this paper, we introduce generalized spectral form factors: new probes of quantum chaos sensitive to the dynamical data of a theory. These quantities can be studied using an effective theory of quantum chaos. We focus our attention on a particular combination of heavy-heavy-heavy OPE coefficients that generalizes the genus-2 partition function of two-dimensional CFTs, for which we define a spectral form factor. We probe the statistics of heavy-heavy-heavy OPE coefficients and confirm the OPE Randomness Hypothesis: these coefficients have a random matrix component in the ergodic regime. The EFT of quantum chaos predicts that the genus-2 spectral form factor displays a ramp and a plateau. Our results suggest that this is a common property of generalized spectral form factors.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectral#The Tube#Functional Analysis#Ap#Mathematical Physics
arxiv.org

Instabilities in freely expanding sheets of associating viscoelastic fluids

We use the impact of drops on a small solid target as a tool to investigate the behavior of viscoelastic fluids under extreme deformation rates. We study two classes of transient networks: semidilute solutions of supramolecular polymers and suspensions of spherical oil droplets reversibly linked by polymers. The two types of samples display very similar linear viscoelastic properties, which can be described with a Maxwell fluid model, but contrasting nonlinear properties due to different network structure. Upon impact, weakly viscoelastic samples exhibit a behavior qualitatively similar to that of Newtonian fluids: A smooth and regular sheet forms, expands, and then retracts. By contrast, for highly viscoelastic fluids, the thickness of the sheet is found to be very irregular, leading to instabilities and eventually formation of holes. We find that material rheological properties rule the onset of instabilities. We first provide a simple image analysis of the expanding sheets to determine the onset of instabilities. We then demonstrate that a Deborah number related to the shortest relaxation time associated to the sample structure following a high shear is the relevant parameter that controls the heterogeneities in the thickness of the sheet, eventually leading to the formation of holes. When the sheet tears-up, data suggest by contrast that the opening dynamics depends also on the expansion rate of the sheet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tilt grain boundaries of hexagonal structures: a spectral viewpoint

We propose a spectral viewpoint for grain boundaries that are generally quasiperiodic. To accurately capture the spectra computationally, it is crucial to adopt the projection method for quasiperiodic functions. Armed with the Lifshitz-Petrich free energy, we take the spectral viewpoint to examine tilt grain boundaries of the hexagonal phase. Several ingredients of grain boundaries are extracted, which are not easy to obtain from real-space profiles. We find that only a few spectra substantially contribute to the formation of grain boundaries. Their linear relation to the intrinsic spectra of the bulk hexagonal phase is independent of the tilt angle. By examining the feature of the spectral intensities, we propose a definition of the interface width. The widths calculated from this definition are consistent with visual estimation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Meta-learning and data augmentation for mass-generalised jet taggers

Deep neural networks trained for jet tagging are typically specific to a narrow range of transverse momenta or jet masses. Given the large phase space that the LHC is able to probe, the potential benefit of classifiers that are effective over a wide range of masses or transverse momenta is significant. In this work we benchmark the performance of a number of methods for achieving accurate classification at masses distant from those used in training, with a focus on algorithms that leverage meta-learning. We study the discrimination of jets from boosted $Z'$ bosons against a QCD background. We find that a simple data augmentation strategy that standardises the angular scale of jets with different masses is sufficient to produce strong generalisation. The meta-learning algorithms provide only a small improvement in generalisation when combined with this augmentation. We also comment on the relationship between mass generalisation and mass decorrelation, demonstrating that those models which generalise better than the baseline also sculpt the background to a smaller degree.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalised moment closure for discrete-state dynamics on networks

In this paper, we present a general method to obtain and truncate moment equations, applicable to any model of dynamics on networks with at most interactions between nearest neighbours and for arbitrary approximation order. We first obtain the moment equations in their general form, via a derivation from the master equation. Then, we show that closure schemes can be systematically obtained via a decomposition of the largest subgraphs into their smaller-diameter components, and, that this decomposition is exact when these components form a tree and there is independence at distances beyond their graph diameter, offering a theoretical justification for moment closure on non-tree networks. Applying our method to the SIS epidemic model on lattices and random networks, we find that the well-known long-range correlation near the epidemic threshold due to a continuous phase transition only leads to considerable bias in lower-order moment closures for low-dimensional lattices, because here, presence of loops of all sizes prevent decomposition of larger-distance correlations in terms of smaller-distance ones, unlike in random networks. Our method extends the practical applicability of moment closure to networks in which clustering due to a high density of short loops is particularly important. A Mathematica script that automates the moment closure is made available for download.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Network-based analysis of fluid flows: Progress and outlook

The network of interactions among fluid elements and coherent structures gives rise to the incredibly rich dynamics of vortical flows. These interactions can be described with the use of mathematical tools from the emerging field of network science, which leverages graph theory, dynamical systems theory, data science, and control theory. The blending of network science and fluid mechanics facilitates the extraction of the key interactions and communities in terms of vortical elements, modal structures, and particle trajectories. Phase-space techniques and time-delay embedding enable network-based analysis in terms of visibility, recurrence, and cluster transitions leveraging available time-series measurements. Equipped with the knowledge of interactions and communities, the network-theoretic approach enables the analysis, modeling, and control of fluid flows, with a particular emphasis on interactive dynamics. In this article, we provide a brief introduction to network science and an overview of the progress on network-based strategies to study the complex dynamics of fluid flows. Case studies are surveyed to highlight the utility of network-based techniques to tackle a range of problems from fluid mechanics. Towards the end of the paper, we offer an outlook on network-inspired approaches.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral Transform Forms Scalable Transformer

Many real-world relational systems, such as social networks and biological systems, contain dynamic interactions. When learning dynamic graph representation, it is essential to employ sequential temporal information and geometric structure. Mainstream work achieves topological embedding via message passing networks (e.g., GCN, GAT). The temporal evolution, on the other hand, is conventionally expressed via memory units (e.g., LSTM or GRU) that possess convenient information filtration in a gate mechanism. Though, such a design prevents large-scale input sequence due to the over-complicated encoding. This work learns from the philosophy of self-attention and proposes an efficient spectral-based neural unit that employs informative long-range temporal interaction. The developed spectral window unit (SWINIT) model predicts scalable dynamic graphs with assured efficiency. The architecture is assembled with a few simple effective computational blocks that constitute randomized SVD, MLP, and graph Framelet convolution. The SVD plus MLP module encodes the long-short-term feature evolution of the dynamic graph events. A fast framelet graph transform in the framelet convolution embeds the structural dynamics. Both strategies enhance the model's ability on scalable analysis. In particular, the iterative SVD approximation shrinks the computational complexity of attention to O(Nd\log(d)) for the dynamic graph with N edges and d edge features, and the multiscale transform of framelet convolution allows sufficient scalability in the network training. Our SWINIT achieves state-of-the-art performance on a variety of online continuous-time dynamic graph learning tasks, while compared to baseline methods, the number of its learnable parameters reduces by up to seven times.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Spectral flow of a localized mode in elastic media

The introduction of structural defects in otherwise periodic media is well known to grant exceptional space control and localization of waves in various physical fields, including elasticity. Despite the variety of designs proposed so far, most of the approaches derive from contextual modifications that do not translate into a design...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
University at Buffalo Reporter

These model liquid organelles are viscoelastic fluids. You know, like Silly Putty!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Liquid droplets of protein and RNA have traits reminiscent of a childhood joy: Silly Putty. That’s according to a study by scientists at the University at Buffalo and Iowa State University, who have created such droplets in the lab and used tools including laser tweezers to measure the materials’ properties.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Exploration of a Singular Fluid Spacetime

We investigate the properties of a special class of singular solutions for a self-gravitating perfect fluid in general relativity: the singular isothermal sphere. For arbitrary constant equation-of-state parameter $w=p/\rho$, there exist static, spherically-symmetric solutions with density profile $\propto 1/r^2$, with the constant of proportionality fixed to be a special function of $w$. Like black holes, singular isothermal spheres possess a fixed mass-to-radius ratio independent of size, but no horizon cloaking the curvature singularity at $r=0$. For $w=1$, these solutions can be constructed from a homogeneous dilaton background, where the metric spontaneously breaks spatial homogeneity. We study the perturbative structure of these solutions, finding the radial modes and tidal Love numbers, and also find interesting properties in the geodesic structure of this geometry. Finally, connections are discussed between these geometries and dark matter profiles, the double copy, and holographic entropy, as well as how the swampland distance conjecture can obscure the naked singularity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reference-based Magnetic Resonance Image Reconstruction Using Texture Transforme

Deep Learning (DL) based methods for magnetic resonance (MR) image reconstruction have been shown to produce superior performance in recent years. However, these methods either only leverage under-sampled data or require a paired fully-sampled auxiliary modality to perform multi-modal reconstruction. Consequently, existing approaches neglect to explore attention mechanisms that can transfer textures from reference fully-sampled data to under-sampled data within a single modality, which limits these approaches in challenging cases. In this paper, we propose a novel Texture Transformer Module (TTM) for accelerated MRI reconstruction, in which we formulate the under-sampled data and reference data as queries and keys in a transformer. The TTM facilitates joint feature learning across under-sampled and reference data, so the feature correspondences can be discovered by attention and accurate texture features can be leveraged during reconstruction. Notably, the proposed TTM can be stacked on prior MRI reconstruction approaches to further improve their performance. Extensive experiments show that TTM can significantly improve the performance of several popular DL-based MRI reconstruction methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Time reversal of surface plasmons

We study in this work the so-called "instantaneous time mirrors" in the context of surface plasmons. The latter are associated with high frequency waves at the surface of a conducting sheet. Instantaneous time mirrors were introduced by M. Fink et al, with the idea that singular perturbations in the time variable in a wave-type equation create a time-reversed focusing wave. We consider the time-dependent three-dimensional Maxwell's equations, coupled to Drude's model for the description of the surface current. The time mirror is modeled by a sudden, strong, change in the Drude weight of the electrons on the sheet. Our goal is to characterize the time-reversed wave, in particular to quantify the quality of refocusing. We establish that the latter depends on the distance of the source to the sheet, and on some physical parameters such as the relaxation time of the electrons. We also show that, in addition to the plasmonic wave, the time mirror generates a free propagating wave that offers, contrary to the surface wave, some resolution in the direction orthogonal to the sheet. Blurring effects due to non-instantaneous mirrors are finally investigated.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy