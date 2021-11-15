ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orthounimodal Distributionally Robust Optimization: Representation, Computation and Multivariate Extreme Event Applications

By Henry Lam, Zhenyuan Liu, Xinyu Zhang
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

This paper studies a basic notion of distributional shape known as orthounimodality (OU) and its use in shape-constrained distributionally robust optimization (DRO). As a key motivation, we argue how such type of DRO is well-suited to tackle multivariate extreme event estimation by giving statistically...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Distributed stochastic proximal algorithm with random reshuffling for non-smooth finite-sum optimization

The non-smooth finite-sum minimization is a fundamental problem in machine learning. This paper develops a distributed stochastic proximal-gradient algorithm with random reshuffling to solve the finite-sum minimization over time-varying multi-agent networks. The objective function is a sum of differentiable convex functions and non-smooth regularization. Each agent in the network updates local variables with a constant step-size by local information and cooperates to seek an optimal solution. We prove that local variable estimates generated by the proposed algorithm achieve consensus and are attracted to a neighborhood of the optimal solution in expectation with an $\mathcal{O}(\frac{1}{T}+\frac{1}{\sqrt{T}})$ convergence rate. In addition, this paper shows that the steady-state error of the objective function can be arbitrarily small by choosing small enough step-sizes. Finally, some comparative simulations are provided to verify the convergence performance of the proposed algorithm.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
lbl.gov

Improved Earth System Model Could Help Better Predict Impact of Extreme Events

This year alone Texas froze over and the Sierra Nevada forests that help sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere burned on and on from the Caldor Fire – two sure signs of the need to better predict extreme events caused by climate change, and the effect these events have on ecosystem services, such as carbon sequestration by plants and soils.
BERKELEY, CA
arxiv.org

Improving the Representation of Energy Efficiency in an Energy System Optimization Model

Energy system optimization models (ESOMs) are designed to examine the potential effects of a proposed policy, but often represent energy-efficient technologies and policies in an overly simplified way. Most ESOMs include different end-use technologies with varying efficiencies and select technologies for deployment based solely on least-cost optimization, which drastically oversimplifies consumer decision-making. In this paper, we change the structure of an existing ESOM to model energy efficiency in way that is consistent with microeconomic theory. The resulting model considers the effectiveness of energy-efficient technologies in meeting energy service demands, and their potential to substitute electricity usage by conventional technologies. To test the revised model, we develop a simple hypothetical case and use it to analyze the welfare gain from an energy efficiency subsidy versus a carbon tax policy. In the simple test case, the maximum recovered welfare from an efficiency subsidy is less than 50% of the first-best carbon tax policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

AnalogNets: ML-HW Co-Design of Noise-robust TinyML Models and Always-On Analog Compute-in-Memory Accelerator

Chuteng Zhou, Fernando Garcia Redondo, Julian Büchel, Irem Boybat, Xavier Timoneda Comas, S. R. Nandakumar, Shidhartha Das, Abu Sebastian, Manuel Le Gallo, Paul N. Whatmough. Always-on TinyML perception tasks in IoT applications require very high energy efficiency. Analog compute-in-memory (CiM) using non-volatile memory (NVM) promises high efficiency and also provides self-contained on-chip model storage. However, analog CiM introduces new practical considerations, including conductance drift, read/write noise, fixed analog-to-digital (ADC) converter gain, etc. These additional constraints must be addressed to achieve models that can be deployed on analog CiM with acceptable accuracy loss. This work describes $\textit{AnalogNets}$: TinyML models for the popular always-on applications of keyword spotting (KWS) and visual wake words (VWW). The model architectures are specifically designed for analog CiM, and we detail a comprehensive training methodology, to retain accuracy in the face of analog non-idealities, and low-precision data converters at inference time. We also describe AON-CiM, a programmable, minimal-area phase-change memory (PCM) analog CiM accelerator, with a novel layer-serial approach to remove the cost of complex interconnects associated with a fully-pipelined design. We evaluate the AnalogNets on a calibrated simulator, as well as real hardware, and find that accuracy degradation is limited to 0.8$\%$/1.2$\%$ after 24 hours of PCM drift (8-bit) for KWS/VWW. AnalogNets running on the 14nm AON-CiM accelerator demonstrate 8.58/4.37 TOPS/W for KWS/VWW workloads using 8-bit activations, respectively, and increasing to 57.39/25.69 TOPS/W with $4$-bit activations.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robustness#Computation#Robust Optimization#Distributions#Ou
arxiv.org

Joint Optimization of Uplink Power and Computational Resources in Mobile Edge Computing-Enabled Cell-Free Massive MIMO

The coupling of cell-free massive MIMO (CF-mMIMO) with Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) is investigated in this paper. A MEC-enabled CF-mMIMO architecture implementing a distributed user-centric approach both from the radio and the computational resource allocation perspective is proposed. An optimization problem for the joint allocation of uplink powers and remote computational resources is formulated, aimed at minimizing the total uplink power consumption under power budget and latency constraints, while simultaneously maximizing the minimum SE throughout the network. In order to efficiently solve such a challenging non-convex problem, an iterative algorithm based on sequential convex programming is proposed, along with two approaches to priory assess the problem feasibility. Finally, a detailed performance comparison between the proposed MEC-enabled CF-mMIMO architecture and its cellular counterpart is provided. Numerical results reveal the effectiveness of the proposed joint optimization problem, and the natural suitability of CF-mMIMO in supporting computation-offloading applications with benefits over users' transmit power and energy consumption, the offloading latency experienced, and the total amount of allocated remote computational resources.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Simulating High-Dimensional Multivariate Data using the bigsimr R Package

A. Grant Schissler, Edward J. Bedrick, Alexander D. Knudson, Tomasz J. Kozubowski, Tin Nguyen, Juli Petereit, Walter W. Piegorsch, Duc Tran. It is critical to accurately simulate data when employing Monte Carlo techniques and evaluating statistical methodology. Measurements are often correlated and high dimensional in this era of big data, such as data obtained in high-throughput biomedical experiments. Due to the computational complexity and a lack of user-friendly software available to simulate these massive multivariate constructions, researchers resort to simulation designs that posit independence or perform arbitrary data transformations. To close this gap, we developed the Bigsimr Julia package with R and Python interfaces. This paper focuses on the R interface. These packages empower high-dimensional random vector simulation with arbitrary marginal distributions and dependency via a Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall correlation matrix. bigsimr contains high-performance features, including multi-core and graphical-processing-unit-accelerated algorithms to estimate correlation and compute the nearest correlation matrix. Monte Carlo studies quantify the accuracy and scalability of our approach, up to $d=10,000$. We describe example workflows and apply to a high-dimensional data set -- RNA-sequencing data obtained from breast cancer tumor samples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multivariate Analytic Combinatorics for Cost Constrained Channels and Subsequence Enumeration

Analytic combinatorics in several variables is a powerful tool for deriving the asymptotic behavior of combinatorial quantities by analyzing multivariate generating functions. We study information-theoretic questions about sequences in a discrete noiseless channel under cost and forbidden substring constraints. Our main contributions involve the relationship between the graph structure of the channel and the singularities of the bivariate generating function whose coefficients are the number of sequences satisfying the constraints. We combine these new results with methods from multivariate analytic combinatorics to solve questions in many application areas. For example, we determine the optimal coded synthesis rate for DNA data storage when the synthesis supersequence is any periodic string. This follows from a precise characterization of the number of subsequences of an arbitrary periodic strings. Along the way, we provide a new proof of the equivalence of the combinatorial and probabilistic definitions of the cost-constrained capacity, and we show that the cost-constrained channel capacity is determined by a cost-dependent singularity, generalizing Shannon's classical result for unconstrained capacity.
MATHEMATICS
EETimes.com

Heterogeneous Computing Is About Optimizing Resources

The rapid emergence of the Compute Express Link (CXL) specification is an excellent example of heterogenous computing — but not all heterogenous computing is necessarily CXL. Rather, it’s about connecting to whatever mix of compute, memory, and storage will best tackle a given workload, without out the need to over-provision.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sampling from Log-Concave Distributions with Infinity-Distance Guarantees and Applications to Differentially Private Optimization

For a $d$-dimensional log-concave distribution $\pi(\theta)\propto e^{-f(\theta)}$ on a polytope $K$, we consider the problem of outputting samples from a distribution $\nu$ which is $O(\varepsilon)$-close in infinity-distance $\sup_{\theta\in K}|\log\frac{\nu(\theta)}{\pi(\theta)}|$ to $\pi$. Such samplers with infinity-distance guarantees are specifically desired for differentially private optimization as traditional sampling algorithms which come with total-variation distance or KL divergence bounds are insufficient to guarantee differential privacy. Our main result is an algorithm that outputs a point from a distribution $O(\varepsilon)$-close to $\pi$ in infinity-distance and requires $O((md+dL^2R^2)\times(LR+d\log(\frac{Rd+LRd}{\varepsilon r}))\times md^{\omega-1})$ arithmetic operations, where $f$ is $L$-Lipschitz, $K$ is defined by $m$ inequalities, is contained in a ball of radius $R$ and contains a ball of smaller radius $r$, and $\omega$ is the matrix-multiplication constant. In particular this runtime is logarithmic in $\frac{1}{\varepsilon}$ and significantly improves on prior works. Technically, we depart from the prior works that construct Markov chains on a $\frac{1}{\varepsilon^2}$-discretization of $K$ to achieve a sample with $O(\varepsilon)$ infinity-distance error, and present a method to convert continuous samples from $K$ with total-variation bounds to samples with infinity bounds. To achieve improved dependence on $d$, we present a "soft-threshold" version of the Dikin walk which may be of independent interest. Plugging our algorithm into the framework of the exponential mechanism yields similar improvements in the running time of $\varepsilon$-pure differentially private algorithms for optimization problems such as empirical risk minimization of Lipschitz-convex functions and low-rank approximation, while still achieving the tightest known utility bounds.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adversarially Robust Learning for Security-Constrained Optimal Power Flow

In recent years, the ML community has seen surges of interest in both adversarially robust learning and implicit layers, but connections between these two areas have seldom been explored. In this work, we combine innovations from these areas to tackle the problem of N-k security-constrained optimal power flow (SCOPF). N-k SCOPF is a core problem for the operation of electrical grids, and aims to schedule power generation in a manner that is robust to potentially k simultaneous equipment outages. Inspired by methods in adversarially robust training, we frame N-k SCOPF as a minimax optimization problem - viewing power generation settings as adjustable parameters and equipment outages as (adversarial) attacks - and solve this problem via gradient-based techniques. The loss function of this minimax problem involves resolving implicit equations representing grid physics and operational decisions, which we differentiate through via the implicit function theorem. We demonstrate the efficacy of our framework in solving N-3 SCOPF, which has traditionally been considered as prohibitively expensive to solve given that the problem size depends combinatorially on the number of potential outages.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Computing Area-Optimal Simple Polygonizations

We consider methods for finding a simple polygon of minimum (Min-Area) or maximum (Max-Area) possible area for a given set of points in the plane. Both problems are known to be NP-hard; at the center of the recent CG Challenge, practical methods have received considerable attention. However, previous methods focused on heuristic methods, with no proof of optimality. We develop exact methods, based on a combination of geometry and integer programming. As a result, we are able to solve instances of up to n=25 points to provable optimality. While this extends the range of solvable instances by a considerable amount, it also illustrates the practical difficulty of both problem variants.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

SPA-GCN: Efficient and Flexible GCN Accelerator with an Application for Graph Similarity Computation

While there have been many studies on hardware acceleration for deep learning on images, there has been a rather limited focus on accelerating deep learning applications involving graphs. The unique characteristics of graphs, such as the irregular memory access and dynamic parallelism, impose several challenges when the algorithm is mapped to a CPU or GPU. To address these challenges while exploiting all the available sparsity, we propose a flexible architecture called SPA-GCN for accelerating Graph Convolutional Networks (GCN), the core computation unit in deep learning algorithms on graphs. The architecture is specialized for dealing with many small graphs since the graph size has a significant impact on design considerations. In this context, we use SimGNN, a neural-network-based graph matching algorithm, as a case study to demonstrate the effectiveness of our architecture. The experimental results demonstrate that SPA-GCN can deliver a high speedup compared to a multi-core CPU implementation and a GPU implementation, showing the efficiency of our design.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Expected Residual Minimization for Stochastic Variational Inequality Problems

The stochastic variational inequality problem (SVIP) is an equilibrium model that includes random variables and has been widely applied in various fields such as economics and engineering. Expected residual minimization (ERM) is an established model for obtaining a reasonable solution for the SVIP, and its objective function is an expected value of a suitable merit function for the SVIP. However, the ERM is restricted to the case where the distribution is known in advance. We extend the ERM to ensure the attainment of robust solutions for the SVIP under the uncertainty distribution (the extended ERM is referred to as distributionally robust expected residual minimization (DRERM), where the worst-case distribution is derived from the set of probability measures in which the expected value and variance take the same sample mean and variance, respectively). Under suitable assumptions, we demonstrate that the DRERM can be reformulated as a deterministic convex nonlinear semidefinite programming to avoid numerical integration.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust and Optimal Contention Resolution without Collision Detection

We consider the classical contention resolution problem where nodes arrive over time, each with a message to send. In each synchronous slot, each node can send or remain idle. If in a slot one node sends alone, it succeeds; otherwise, if multiple nodes send simultaneously, messages collide and none succeeds. Nodes can differentiate collision and silence only if collision detection is available. Ideally, a contention resolution algorithm should satisfy three criteria: low time complexity (or high throughput); low energy complexity, meaning each node does not make too many broadcast attempts; strong robustness, meaning the algorithm can maintain good performance even if slots can be jammed. Previous work has shown, with collision detection, there are "perfect" contention resolution algorithms satisfying all three criteria. On the other hand, without collision detection, it was not until 2020 that an algorithm was discovered which can achieve optimal time complexity and low energy cost, assuming there is no jamming. More recently, the trade-off between throughput and robustness was studied. However, an intriguing and important question remains unknown: without collision detection, are there robust algorithms achieving both low total time complexity and low per-node energy cost? In this paper, we answer the above question affirmatively. Specifically, we develop a new randomized algorithm for robust contention resolution without collision detection. Lower bounds show that it has both optimal time and energy complexity. If all nodes start execution simultaneously, we design another algorithm that is even faster, with similar energy complexity as the first algorithm. The separation on time complexity suggests for robust contention resolution without collision detection, ``batch'' instances (nodes start simultaneously) are inherently easier than ``scattered'' ones (nodes arrive over time).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Representation and modeling of charged particle distributions in tokamaks

Experimental diagnostics, analysis tools and simulations represent particle distributions in various forms and coordinates. Algorithms to manage these data are needed on platforms like the ITER Integrated Modelling & Analysis Suite (IMAS), performing tasks such as archiving, modeling, conversion and visualization. A method that accomplishes some of the required tasks for distributions of charged particles with arbitrarily large magnetic drifts in axisymmetric tokamak geometry is described here. Given a magnetic configuration, we first construct a database of guiding center orbits, which serves as a basis for representing particle distributions. The orbit database contains the geometric information needed to perform conversions between arbitrary coordinates, modeling tasks, and resonance analyses. Using that database, an imported or newly modeled distribution is mapped to an exact equilibrium, where the dimensionality is reduced to three constants of motion (CoM). The orbit weight is uniquely given when the input is a true distribution: one that measures the true number of physical particles per unit of phase space volume. Less ideal inputs, such as distributions estimated without drifts, or models of particle sources, can also be processed. As an application example, we reconstruct the drift-induced features of a distribution of fusion-born alpha particles in a large tokamak, given only a birth profile, which is not a function of the alpha's CoM. Repeated back-and-forth transformations between CoM space and energy-pitch-cylinder coordinates are performed for verification and as a proof-of-principle for IMAS.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Benefit-aware Early Prediction of Health Outcomes on Multivariate EEG Time Series

Given a cardiac-arrest patient being monitored in the ICU (intensive care unit) for brain activity, how can we predict their health outcomes as early as possible? Early decision-making is critical in many applications, e.g. monitoring patients may assist in early intervention and improved care. On the other hand, early prediction on EEG data poses several challenges: (i) earliness-accuracy trade-off; observing more data often increases accuracy but sacrifices earliness, (ii) large-scale (for training) and streaming (online decision-making) data processing, and (iii) multi-variate (due to multiple electrodes) and multi-length (due to varying length of stay of patients) time series. Motivated by this real-world application, we present BeneFitter that infuses the incurred savings from an early prediction as well as the cost from misclassification into a unified domain-specific target called benefit. Unifying these two quantities allows us to directly estimate a single target (i.e. benefit), and importantly, dictates exactly when to output a prediction: when benefit estimate becomes positive. BeneFitter (a) is efficient and fast, with training time linear in the number of input sequences, and can operate in real-time for decision-making, (b) can handle multi-variate and variable-length time-series, suitable for patient data, and (c) is effective, providing up to 2x time-savings with equal or better accuracy as compared to competitors.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Distributed Optimal Output Consensus of Uncertain Nonlinear Multi-Agent Systems over Unbalanced Directed Networks via Output Feedback

In this note, a novel observer-based output feedback control approach is proposed to address the distributed optimal output consensus problem of uncertain nonlinear multi-agent systems in the normal form over unbalanced directed graphs. The main challenges of the concerned problem lie in unbalanced directed graphs and nonlinearities of multi-agent systems with their agent states not available for feedback control. Based on a two-layer controller structure, a distributed optimal coordinator is first designed to convert the considered problem into a reference-tracking problem. Then a decentralized output feedback controller is developed to stabilize the resulting augmented system. A high-gain observer is exploited in controller design to estimate the agent states in the presence of uncertainties and disturbances so that the proposed controller relies only on agent outputs. The semi-global convergence of the agent outputs toward the optimal solution that minimizes the sum of all local cost functions is proved under standard assumptions. A key feature of the obtained results is that the nonlinear agents under consideration are only required to be locally Lipschitz and possess globally asymptotically stable and locally exponentially stable zero dynamics.
COMPUTERS
wgu.edu

A Guide to Computer Vision and Its Applications

Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables a machine to see and understand the world as we do. With the help of this technology, a computer can imitate the human visual system to get data from pictures and videos and use machine learning make decisions based on that data.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamics of relativistic electrons in non-uniform magnetic fields and its applications in quantum computing and astrophysics

We explore the two-dimensional motion of relativistic electrons when they are trapped in magnetic fields having spatial power-law variation. Its impacts include lifting of degeneracy that emerged in the case of the constant magnetic field, special alignment of Landau levels of spin-up and spin-down electrons depending on whether the magnetic field is increasing or decreasing from the centre, splitting of Landau levels of electrons with zero angular momentum from that of positive one and the change in the equation of state of matter. Landau quantization (LQ) in variable magnetic fields has interdisciplinary applications in a variety of disciplines ranging from condensed matter to quantum information. As examples, we discuss the increase in quantum speed of the electron in presence of spatially increasing magnetic field; and the attainment of super Chandrasekhar mass of white dwarfs by taking into account LQ and Lorentz force simultaneously.
SCIENCE

