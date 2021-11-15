Orthounimodal Distributionally Robust Optimization: Representation, Computation and Multivariate Extreme Event Applications

Chuteng Zhou, Fernando Garcia Redondo, Julian Büchel, Irem Boybat, Xavier Timoneda Comas, S. R. Nandakumar, Shidhartha Das, Abu Sebastian, Manuel Le Gallo, Paul N. Whatmough. Always-on TinyML perception tasks in IoT applications require very high energy efficiency. Analog compute-in-memory (CiM) using non-volatile memory (NVM) promises high efficiency and also provides self-contained on-chip model storage. However, analog CiM introduces new practical considerations, including conductance drift, read/write noise, fixed analog-to-digital (ADC) converter gain, etc. These additional constraints must be addressed to achieve models that can be deployed on analog CiM with acceptable accuracy loss. This work describes $\textit{AnalogNets}$: TinyML models for the popular always-on applications of keyword spotting (KWS) and visual wake words (VWW). The model architectures are specifically designed for analog CiM, and we detail a comprehensive training methodology, to retain accuracy in the face of analog non-idealities, and low-precision data converters at inference time. We also describe AON-CiM, a programmable, minimal-area phase-change memory (PCM) analog CiM accelerator, with a novel layer-serial approach to remove the cost of complex interconnects associated with a fully-pipelined design. We evaluate the AnalogNets on a calibrated simulator, as well as real hardware, and find that accuracy degradation is limited to 0.8$\%$/1.2$\%$ after 24 hours of PCM drift (8-bit) for KWS/VWW. AnalogNets running on the 14nm AON-CiM accelerator demonstrate 8.58/4.37 TOPS/W for KWS/VWW workloads using 8-bit activations, respectively, and increasing to 57.39/25.69 TOPS/W with $4$-bit activations.
