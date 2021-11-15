ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The stochastic heat equation with multiplicative Lévy noise: Existence, moments, and intermittency

By Quentin Berger, Carsten Chong, Hubert Lacoin
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We study the stochastic heat equation (SHE) $\partial_t u = \frac12 \Delta u + \beta u \xi$ driven by a multiplicative Lévy noise $\xi$ with positive jumps and amplitude $\beta>0$, in arbitrary dimension $d\geq 1$. We prove the existence of solutions under...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

Scientists identify new force behind past mass extinction event

A team of scientists has identified an additional force that likely contributed to a mass extinction event 250 million years ago. Its analysis of minerals in southern China indicate that volcano eruptions produced a “volcanic winter” that drastically lowered earth’s temperatures--a change that added to the environmental effects resulting from other phenomena at the time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sharp decay for Teukolsky equation in Kerr spacetimes

In this work, we derive the global sharp decay, as both a lower and an upper bounds, for the spin $\pm \mathfrak{s}$ components, which are solutions to the Teukolsky equation, in the black hole exterior and on the event horizon of a slowly rotating Kerr spacetime. These estimates are generalized to any subextreme Kerr background under an integrated local energy decay estimate. Our results apply to the scalar field $(\mathfrak{s}=0)$, the Maxwell field $(\mathfrak{s}=1)$ and the linearized gravity $(\mathfrak{s}=2)$ and confirm the Price's law decay that is conjectured to be sharp. Our analyses rely on a novel global conservation law for the Teukolsky equation, and this new approach can be applied to derive the precise asymptotics for solutions to semilinear wave equations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A general framework for tropical differential equations

We construct a general framework for tropical differential equations based on idempotent semirings and an idempotent version of differential algebra. Over a differential ring equipped with a non-archimedean norm enhanced with additional differential information, we define tropicalization of differential equations and tropicalization of their solution sets. This framework includes rings of interest in the theory of p-adic differential equations: rings of convergent power series over a non-archimedean normed field. The tropicalization records the norms of the coefficients. This gives a significant refinement of Grigoriev's framework for tropical differential equations. We then prove a differential analogue of Payne's inverse limit theorem: the limit of all tropicalizations of a system of differential equations is isomorphic to a differential variant of the Berkovich analytification.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intermittency#Stochastic#L Vy#Pathwise#Mathematical Physics
arxiv.org

Existence of weak solutions for Porous medium equation with a divergence type of drift term

We consider degenerate porous medium equations with a divergence type of drift terms. We establish the existence of $L^{q}$-weak solutions (satisfying energy estimates or even further with moment and speed estimates in Wasserstein spaces), in case the drift term belongs to a sub-scaling (including scaling invariant) class depending on $q$ and $m$ caused by nonlinear structure of diffusion, which is a major difference compared to that of a linear case. It is noticeable that the classes of drift terms become wider if the drift term is divergence-free. Similar conditions of gradients of drift terms is also provided to ensure the existence of such weak solutions. Uniqueness results follow under an additional condition on the gradients of the drift terms with the aid of methods developed in Wasserstein spaces. One of our main tools is so called the splitting method to construct a sequence of approximated solutions, which implies, by passing to the limit, the existence of weak solutions satisfying not only an energy inequality but also moment and speed estimates. One of crucial points in the construction is uniform Hölder continuity up to initial time for homogeneous porous medium equations, which seems to be of independent interest. As an application, we improve a regularity result for solutions of a repulsive Keller-Segel system of porous medium type.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spatial statistics and stochastic partial differential equations: a mechanistic viewpoint

The Stochastic Partial Differential Equation (SPDE) approach, now commonly used in spatial statistics to construct Gaussian random fields, is revisited from a mechanistic perspective based on the movement of microscopic particles, thereby relating pseudo-differential operators to dispersal kernels. We first establish a connection between Lévy flights and PDEs involving the Fractional Laplacian (FL) operator. The corresponding Fokker-Planck PDEs will serve as a basis to propose new generalisations by considering a general form of SPDE with terms accounting for dispersal, drift and reaction. We detail the difference between the FL operator (with or without linear reaction term) associated with a fat-tailed dispersal kernel and therefore describing long-distance dependencies, and the damped FL operator associated with a thin-tailed kernel, thus corresponding to short-distance dependencies. Then, SPDE-based random fields with non-stationary external spatially and temporally varying force are illustrated and nonlinear bistable reaction term are introduced. The physical meaning of the latter and possible applications are discussed. Returning to the particulate interpretation of the above-mentioned equations, we describe in a relatively simple case their links with point processes. We unravel the nature of the point processes they generate and show how such mechanistic models, associated to a probabilistic observation model, can be used in a hierarchical setting to estimate the parameters of the particle dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An Algebraic and Microlocal Approach to the Stochastic Non-linear Schrodinger Equation

In a recent work [DDRZ20], it has been developed a novel framework aimed at studying at a perturbative level a large class of non-linear, scalar, real, stochastic PDEs and inspired by the algebraic approach to quantum field theory. The main advantage is the possibility of computing the expectation value and the correlation functions of the underlying solutions accounting for renormalization intrinsically and without resorting to any specific regularization scheme. In this work we prove that it is possible to extend the range of applicability of this framework to cover also the stochastic non-linear Schroedinger equation in which randomness is codified by an additive, Gaussian, complex white noise.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Instability and Turbulent Relaxation in a Stochastic Magnetic Field

An analysis of instability dynamics in a stochastic magnetic field is presented for the tractable case of the resistive interchange. Externally prescribed static magnetic perturbations convert the eigenmode problem to a stochastic differential equation, which is solved by the method of averaging. The dynamics are rendered multi-scale, due to the size disparity between the test mode and magnetic perturbations. Maintaining quasi-neutrality at all orders requires that small-scale convective cell turbulence be driven by disparate scale interaction. The cells in turn produce turbulent mixing of vorticity and pressure, which is calculated by fluctuation-dissipation type analyses, and are relevant to pump-out phenomena. The development of correlation between the ambient magnetic perturbations and the cells is demonstrated, showing that turbulence will `lock on' to ambient stochasticity. Magnetic perturbations are shown to produce a magnetic braking effect on vorticity generation at large scale. Detailed testable predictions are presented. The relations of these findings to the results of available simulations and recent experiments are discussed.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Heteroclinic cycling and extinction in May-Leonard models with demographic stochasticity

May and Leonard (SIAM J. Appl. Math 1975) introduced a three-species Lotka-Volterra type population model that exhibits heteroclinic cycling. Rather than producing a periodic limit cycle, the trajectory takes longer and longer to complete each "cycle", passing closer and closer to unstable fixed points in which one population dominates and the others approach zero. Aperiodic heteroclinic dynamics have subsequently been studied in ecological systems (side-blotched lizards; colicinogenic E. coli), in the immune system, in neural information processing models ("winnerless competition"), and in models of neural central pattern generators. Yet as May and Leonard observed "Biologically, the behavior (produced by the model) is nonsense. Once it is conceded that the variables represent animals, and therefore cannot fall below unity, it is clear that the system will, after a few cycles, converge on some single population, extinguishing the other two." Here, we explore different ways of introducing discrete stochastic dynamics based on May and Leonard's ODE model, with application to ecological population dynamics, and to a neuromotor central pattern generator system. We study examples of several quantitatively distinct asymptotic behaviors, including total extinction of all species, extinction to a single species, and persistent cyclic dominance with finite mean cycle length.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Error Estimate for the Heat Equation on a Coupled Moving Domain in a Fully Eulerian Framework

We introduce an unfitted finite element method with Lagrange-multipliers to study an Eulerian time-stepping scheme for moving domain problems applied to a model problem where the domain motion is implicit to the problem. We consider the heat equation as the partial differential equation (PDE) in the bulk domain, and the domain motion is described by an ordinary differential equation (ODE), coupled to the bulk partial differential equation through the transfer of forces at the moving interface. The discretisation is based on an unfitted finite element discretisation on a time-independent mesh. The method-of-lines time discretisation is enabled by an implicit extension of the bulk solution through additional stabilisation, as introduced by Lehrenfeld & Olshanskii (ESAIM: M2AN, 53:585-614, 2019). The analysis of the coupled problem relies on the Lagrange-multiplier formulation, the fact that the Lagrange-multiplier solution is equal to the normal stress at the interface and that the motion of the interface is given through rigid-body motion. This paper covers the complete stability analysis of the method and an error estimate in the energy norm. This includes the dynamic error in the domain motion resulting from the discretised ODE and the forces from the discretised PDE. To the best of our knowledge this is the first error analysis of this type of coupled moving domain problem in a fully Eulerian framework. Numerical examples illustrate the theoretical results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Most Likely Transition Path for a Class of Distribution-Dependent Stochastic Systems

Distribution-dependent stochastic dynamical systems arise widely in engineering and science. We consider a class of such systems which model the limit behaviors of interacting particles moving in a vector field with random fluctuations. We aim to examine the most likely transition path between equilibrium stable states of the vector field. In the small noise regime, we find that the rate function (or action functional) does not involve with the solution of the skeleton equation, which describes unperturbed deterministic flow of the vector field shifted by the interaction at zero distance. As a result, we are led to study the most likely transition path for a stochastic differential equation without distribution-dependency. This enables the computation of the most likely transition path for these distribution-dependent stochastic dynamical systems by the adaptive minimum action method and we illustrate our approach in two examples.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pulsar-timing measurement of the circular polarization of the stochastic gravitational-wave background

Pulsar-timing arrays (PTAs) are in the near future expected to detect a stochastic gravitational-wave background (SGWB) produced by a population of inspiralling super-massive black hole binaries. In this work, we consider a background that can be anisotropic and circularly polarized. We use the expansion of the intensity and the circular polarization in terms of spherical harmonics and the overlap reduction functions for each term in this expansion. We propose an unbiased real-space estimator that can separate the intensity and circular-polarization contributions of the SGWB to pulsar-timing-residual correlations and then validate the estimator on simulated data. We compute the signal-to-noise ratio of a circular-polarization component that has a dipole pattern under different assumptions about the PTA. We find that a nearly-maximal circular-polarization dipole may be detectable, which can aid in determining whether or not the background is dominated by a handful of bright sources.
ASTRONOMY
13abc.com

Moment of Science: Heat

From local history to clay tablets dating back thousands of years, there are all sorts of historical finds at the Main Library. Marcus Hartford is scheduled to be released from the hospital this week. Will increasing gas prices change travel plans?. Updated: 22 hours ago. A limited supply of crude...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-Adaptive Stochastic Score Classification and Explainable Halfspace Evaluation

We consider the stochastic score classification problem. There are several binary tests, where each test $i$ is associated with a probability $p_i$ of being positive and a cost $c_i$. The score of an outcome is a weighted sum of all positive tests, and the range of possible scores is partitioned into intervals corresponding to different classes. The goal is to perform tests sequentially (and possibly adaptively) so as to identify the class at the minimum expected cost. We provide the first constant-factor approximation algorithm for this problem, which improves over the previously-known logarithmic approximation ratio. Moreover, our algorithm is $non$ $adaptive$: it just involves performing tests in a $fixed$ order until the class is identified. Our approach also extends to the $d$-dimensional score classification problem and the "explainable" stochastic halfspace evaluation problem (where we want to evaluate some function on $d$ halfspaces). We obtain an $O(d^2\log d)$-approximation algorithm for both these extensions. Finally, we perform computational experiments that demonstrate the practical performance of our algorithm for score classification. We observe that, for most instances, the cost of our algorithm is within $50\%$ of an information-theoretic lower bound on the optimal value.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exponential Dichotomy for Noninvertible Linear Difference Equations

In this article we study exponential dichotomies for noninvertible linear difference equations in finite dimensions. After giving the definition, we study the extent to which the projection $P(k)$ in a dichotomy is unique. For equations on $\mathbb{Z}$ it is unique but for equations on $\mathbb{Z}_+$ only its range is unique and for $\mathbb{Z}_-$ only its nullspace.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Rotating Waves

Stochastic dynamics has emerged as one of the key themes ranging from models in applications to theoretical foundations in mathematics. One class of stochastic dynamics problems that has received considerable attention recently are travelling wave patterns occurring in stochastic partial differential equations (SPDEs), i.e., how deterministic travelling waves behave under stochastic perturbations. In this paper, we start the mathematical study of related class of problems: stochastic rotating waves generated by SPDEs. We combine deterministic dynamics PDE techniques with methods from stochastic analysis. We establish two different approaches, the variational phase and the approximated variational phase, for defining stochastic phase variables along the rotating wave, which track the effect of noise on neutral spectral modes associated to the special Euclidean symmetry group of rotating waves. Furthermore, we prove transverse stability results for rotating waves showing that over certain time scales and for small noise, the stochastic rotating wave stays close to its deterministic counterpart.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Flow Equations In Arbitrary Signature

We discuss general bosonic configurations of four-dimensional N=2 supergravity coupled to vector multiplets in (t,s) space-time. The supergravity theories with Euclidean and neutral signature are described by the so-called para-special Kähler geometry. For extremal solutions, we derive in a unified fashion, using the equations of motion, the flow equations for all space-time signatures. Demanding that the solutions with neutral and Euclidean signatures admit unbroken supersymmetry, we derive the constraints, known as the stabilisation equations, on the para-covariantly holomorphic sections expressed in terms of the adapted coordinates. The stabilisation equations expressed in terms of the para-complex sections imply generalised flow equations in terms of para-complex central charge. For Euclidean and neutral signature, it is demonstrated that solutions for either signs of gauge kinetic terms are mapped into each other via field redefinitions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Some existence and uniqueness results for logistic Choquard equation

We consider the following doubly nonlocal nonlinear logistic problem driven by the fractional $p$-Laplacian. ~u=0 ~\text{in}~ \Rn\setminusØ. Here $ Ø\subset \Rn (N\geq2)$ is a bounded domain with $ C^{1,1}$ boundary $\partial Ø$, $ s \in (0,1) $, $p \in (1,\infty)$ are such that $ps < N$. Also $p_{s,\a}^\#\leq r<\infty$. ,...
SCIENCE
13WMAZ

Weather Works: Does heat lightning exist?

MACON, Ga. — During the summertime, a lot of people swim in public pools. Sometimes, we were forced to leave the pool when lightning that we could see but couldn’t hear struck in the distance. We casually called this type of lightning “heat lightning,” but heat lightning does not exist,...
MACON, GA
arxiv.org

Climate Modeling with Neural Diffusion Equations

Owing to the remarkable development of deep learning technology, there have been a series of efforts to build deep learning-based climate models. Whereas most of them utilize recurrent neural networks and/or graph neural networks, we design a novel climate model based on the two concepts, the neural ordinary differential equation (NODE) and the diffusion equation. Many physical processes involving a Brownian motion of particles can be described by the diffusion equation and as a result, it is widely used for modeling climate. On the other hand, neural ordinary differential equations (NODEs) are to learn a latent governing equation of ODE from data. In our presented method, we combine them into a single framework and propose a concept, called neural diffusion equation (NDE). Our NDE, equipped with the diffusion equation and one more additional neural network to model inherent uncertainty, can learn an appropriate latent governing equation that best describes a given climate dataset. In our experiments with two real-world and one synthetic datasets and eleven baselines, our method consistently outperforms existing baselines by non-trivial margins.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy