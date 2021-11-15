ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time-harmonic diffuse optical tomography: Hölder stability of the derivatives of the optical properties of a medium at the boundary

By Jason Curran, Romina Gaburro, Clifford J. Nolan, Erkki Somersalo
 5 days ago

We study the inverse problem in Optical Tomography of determining the optical properties of a medium $\Omega\subset\mathbb{R}^n$, with $n\geq 3$, under the so-called diffusion approximation. We consider the time-harmonic case where $\Omega$ is probed with...

arxiv.org

Weak Langmuir turbulence in disordered multimode optical fibers

We consider the propagation of temporally incoherent waves in multimode optical fibers (MMFs) in the framework of the multimode nonlinear Schrödinger (NLS) equation accounting for the impact of the natural structural disorder that affects light propagation in standard MMFs (random mode coupling and polarization fluctuations). By averaging the dynamics over the fast disordered fluctuations, we derive a Manakov equation from the multimode NLS equation, which reveals that the Raman effect introduces a previously unrecognized nonlinear coupling among the modes. Applying the wave turbulence theory on the Manakov equation, we derive a very simple scalar kinetic equation describing the evolution of the multimode incoherent waves. The structure of the kinetic equation is analogous to that developed in plasma physics to describe weak Langmuir turbulence. The extreme simplicity of the derived kinetic equation provides physical insight into the multimode incoherent wave dynamics. It reveals the existence of different collective behaviors where all modes self-consistently form a multimode spectral incoherent soliton state. Such an incoherent soliton can exhibit a discrete behavior characterized by collective synchronized spectral oscillations in frequency space. The theory is validated by accurate numerical simulations: The simulations of the generalized multimode NLS equation are found in quantitative agreement with those of the derived scalar kinetic equation without using adjustable parameters.
arxiv.org

Optical response of Higgs mode in superconductors at clean limit

The phenomenological Ginzburg-Landau theory and the charge conservation directly lead to the finite Higgs-mode generation and vanishing charge-density fluctuation in the second-order optical response of superconductors at clean limit. Nevertheless, recent microscopic theoretical studies of the second-order optical response, apart from the one through the gauge-invariant kinetic equation [Yang and Wu, Phys. Rev. B {\bf 100}, 104513 (2019)], have derived a vanishing Higgs-mode generation but finite charge-density fluctuation at clean limit. We resolve this controversy by re-examining the previous derivations with the vector potential alone within the path-integral and Eilenberger-equation approaches, and show that both previous derivations contain mathematical flaws. After fixing these flaws, a finite Higgs-mode generation through the drive effect of vector potential is derived at clean limit, exactly recovering the previous result from the gauge-invariant kinetic equation as well as Ginzburg-Landau theory. By further extending the path-integral approach to include electromagnetic effects from the scalar potential and phase mode, in the second-order response, a finite contribution from the drive effect of scalar potential to the Higgs-mode generation at clean limit as well as the vanishing charge-density fluctuation are derived, also recovering the results from the gauge-invariant kinetic equation. Particularly, we show that the phase mode is excited in the second-order response, and exactly cancels the previously reported unphysical excitation of the charge-density fluctuation, guaranteeing the charge conservation.
arxiv.org

Spaceless description of active optical media

The acclaimed Maxwell-Bloch (or Arecchi-Bonifacio) equations are a valid dynamical model, effectively describing wave propagation in nonlinear optical media: from the amplification in input-output devices to multimode instabilities arising in laser systems. However, the inherent spatial variability of the physical observables represents an obstacle to fast simulations and analysis, especially whenever networks of active elements have to be considered. In this paper, we propose an approach which, stripping the spatial dependence of its role as a generator of dynamical richness, allows for a compelling simple portrait. It leads to (a few) ordinary differential equations in input-output configurations, complemented by a time-delayed feedback in closed-loop setups. Such scheme reproduces accurately the dynamics, paving the way to a plain treatment of the wealth of phenomena described by the Maxwell-Bloch equations.
arxiv.org

Comparison of the semiclassical and quantum optical field dynamics in a pulse-excited optical cavity with a finite number of quantum emitters

The spectral and temporal response of a set of $N$ quantum emitters embedded in a photonic cavity is studied. Quantum mechanically, such systems can be described by the Tavis-Cummings (TC) model of $N$ two-level systems coupled to a single light mode. Here we compare the full quantum solution of the TC model for different numbers of quantum emitters with its semiclassical limit after a pulsed excitation of the cavity mode. Considering different pulse amplitudes, we find that the spectra obtained from the TC model approach the semiclassical one for an increasing number of emitters $N$. Furthermore they match very well for small pulse amplitudes. While we observe a very good agreement in the temporal dynamics for photon numbers much smaller than $N$, considerable deviations occur in the regime of photon numbers similar to or larger than $N$, which are linked to collapse and revival phenomena. Wigner functions of the light mode are calculated for different scenarios to analyze the quantum state of the light field. We find strong deviations from a coherent state even if the dynamics of the expectation values are still well described by the semiclassical limit. For higher pulse amplitudes Wigner functions similar to those of Schrödinger cat states between two or more quasi-coherent contributions build up.
A derivation of nano-diamond optical constants: Here be nano-diamonds

% context {Nano-diamonds are an enticing and enigmatic dust component yet their origin is still unclear. They have been unequivocally detected in only a few astronomical objects, yet they are the most abundant of the pre-solar grains, both in terms of mass and number.} %aims {Our goal is to derive a viable set of nano-diamond optical constants and optical properties to enable their modelling in any type of astrophysical object where, primarily, the local (inter)stellar radiation field is well-determined.} % methods {The complex indices of refraction, $m(n,k)$, of nano-diamonds, constrained by available laboratory measurements, were calculated as a function of size, surface hydrogenation, and internal (dis)order, using the THEMIS a-C(:H) methodology optEC$_{\rm (s)}$(a).} % results {To demonstrate the utility of the optical properties (the efficiency factors $Q_{\rm ext}$, $Q_{\rm sca}$, and $Q_{\rm abs}$), calculated using the derived $m(n,k)$ data, we show that nano-diamonds could be abundant in the interstellar medium (ISM) and yet remain undetectable there.} % conclusions {The derived optical constants provide a means to explore the existence and viability of nano-diamonds in a wide range of astronomical sources. Here we show that up to a few percent of the available carbon budget could be hidden in the form of nano-diamonds in the diffuse ISM, in abundances comparable to the pre-solar nano-diamond abundances in primitive meteorites.}
arxiv.org

Nanoscale Optical Imaging of 2D Semiconductor Stacking Orders by Exciton-Enhanced Second Harmonic Generation

Kaiyuan Yao, Shuai Zhang, Emanuil Yanev, Kathleen McCreary, Hsun-Jen Chuang, Matthew R. Rosenberger, Thomas Darlington, Andrey Krayev, Berend T. Jonker, James C. Hone, D.N. Basov, P. James Schuck. Second harmonic generation (SHG) is a nonlinear optical response arising exclusively from broken inversion symmetry in the electric-dipole limit. Recently, SHG has...
arxiv.org

Optical and dielectric properties of MoO$_3$ nanosheets for van der Waals heterostructures

Two-dimensional (2D) insulators are a key element in the design and fabrication of van der Waals heterostructures. They are vital as transparent dielectric spacers whose thickness can influence both the photonic, electronic, and optoelectronic properties of 2D devices. Simultaneously, they provide protection of the active layers in the heterostructure. For these critical roles, hexagonal Boron Nitride (hBN) is the dominant choice due to its large bandgap, atomic flatness, low defect density, and encapsulation properties. However, the broad catalogue of 2D insulators offers exciting opportunities to replace hBN in certain applications that require transparent thin layers with additional optical degrees of freedom. Here we investigate the potential of single-crystalline Molybdenum Oxide (MoO$_3$) as an alternative 2D insulator for the design of nanodevices that require precise adjustment of the light polarization at the nanometer scale. First, we measure the wavelength-dependent refractive indices of MoO$_3$ along its three main crystal axes and determine the in-plane and out-of-plane anisotropy of its optical properties. We find the birefringence in MoO$_3$ nanosheets compares favorably with other 2D materials that exhibit strong birefringence, such as black phosphorus, ReS$_2$, or ReSe$_2$, in particular in the visible spectral range where MoO$_3$ has the unique advantage of transparency. Finally, we demonstrate the suitability of MoO$_3$ for dielectric encapsulation by reporting linewidth narrowing and reduced inhomogeneous broadening of 2D excitons and optically active quantum emitters, respectively, in a prototypical monolayer transition-metal dichalcogenide semiconductor. These results show the potential of MoO$_3$ as a 2D dielectric layer for manipulation of the light polarization in vertical 2D heterostructures.
arxiv.org

T-carbon: experiments, properties, derivatives and potential applications

Carbon is an extremely versatile element and carbon allotropes are very useful in all aspects of life and scientific research. T-carbon is a novel carbon allotrope with many appealing properties. Since the proposal of T-carbon, there has been a lot of intensive studies devoted to its physical, chemical, optical, magnetic, thermoelectrical and topological properties and possible applications in diverse areas in recent years. In this review, we provide a comprehensive review on the advances of the experiments, intriguing properties and various potential applications of T-carbon in energy storage, optoelectronics, thermoelectrics, topological states, etc. As intercalation and doping are effective methods to modify the electronic structure of materials or even to convert into sparkly different new structures or phases, we also discuss different atom doped T-carbon, which exhibit more intriguing properties and lead to promising potential applications in solar cells, photocatalysis, magnetism, superconductivity and so on. In addition, it is interesting to mention that the hydrogenated T-carbon molecules werefound to be possibly related to the physical origin of the UV extinction feature in interstellar medium that has been the half-century long unsolved puzzle. Many novel derivative structures either derived or inspired from T-carbon are included as well. Finally, we give prospects and outlook for future directions of study on T-carbon and related structures.
Timing jitter characterization of free-running dual-comb laser with sub-attosecond resolution using optical heterodyne detection

Sandro L. Camenzind, Daniel Koenen, Benjamin Willenberg, Justinas Pupeikis, Christopher R. Phillips, Ursula Keller. Pulse trains emitted from dual-comb systems are designed to have low relative timing jitter, making them useful for many optical measurement techniques such as optical ranging and spectroscopy. However, the characterization of low-jitter dual-comb systems is challenging because it requires measurement techniques with high sensitivity. Motivated by this challenge, we developed a technique based on an optical heterodyne detection approach for measuring the relative timing jitter of two pulse trains. The method is suitable for dual-comb systems with essentially any repetition rate difference. Furthermore, the proposed approach allows for continuous and precise tracking of the sampling rate. To demonstrate the technique, we perform a detailed characterization of the first single-mode-diode pumped dual-comb laser from a free-running polarization-multiplexed cavity. This new laser produces 115 fs pulses at 160 MHz repetition rate, with 130 mW of average power in each comb. The detection noise floor for the relative timing jitter between the two pulse trains reaches $8.0 \times 10^{-7} \, \mathrm{fs}^2/\mathrm{Hz} \; ( \sim 896 \: \mathrm{zs}/\sqrt{\mathrm{Hz}} )$, and the relative root mean square (rms) timing jitter is 13 fs when integrating from 100 Hz to 1 MHz. This performance indicates that the demonstrated laser is highly suited for practical dual-comb spectroscopy, ranging, and sampling applications. Furthermore, our results show that the relative timing noise measurement technique can characterize dual-comb systems operating in free-running mode or with finite repetition rate differences while providing a sub-attosecond resolution, which was not feasible with any other approach before.
arxiv.org

ROFT: Real-Time Optical Flow-Aided 6D Object Pose and Velocity Tracking

6D object pose tracking has been extensively studied in the robotics and computer vision communities. The most promising solutions, leveraging on deep neural networks and/or filtering and optimization, exhibit notable performance on standard benchmarks. However, to our best knowledge, these have not been tested thoroughly against fast object motions. Tracking performance in this scenario degrades significantly, especially for methods that do not achieve real-time performance and introduce non negligible delays. In this work, we introduce ROFT, a Kalman filtering approach for 6D object pose and velocity tracking from a stream of RGB-D images. By leveraging real-time optical flow, ROFT synchronizes delayed outputs of low frame rate Convolutional Neural Networks for instance segmentation and 6D object pose estimation with the RGB-D input stream to achieve fast and precise 6D object pose and velocity tracking. We test our method on a newly introduced photorealistic dataset, Fast-YCB, which comprises fast moving objects from the YCB model set, and on the dataset for object and hand pose estimation HO-3D. Results demonstrate that our approach outperforms state-of-the-art methods for 6D object pose tracking, while also providing 6D object velocity tracking. A video showing the experiments is provided as supplementary material.
arxiv.org

All-optical scalable spatial coherent Ising machine

Networks of optical oscillators simulating coupled Ising spins have been recently proposed as a heuristic platform to solve hard optimization problems. These networks, called coherent Ising machines (CIMs), exploit the fact that the collective nonlinear dynamics of coupled oscillators can drive the system close to the global minimum of the classical Ising Hamiltonian, encoded in the coupling matrix of the network. To date, realizations of large-scale CIMs have been demonstrated using hybrid optical-electronic setups, where optical oscillators simulating different spins are subject to electronic feedback mechanisms emulating their mutual interaction. While the optical evolution ensures an ultrafast computation, the electronic coupling represents a bottleneck that causes the computational time to severely depend on the system size. Here, we propose an all-optical scalable CIM with fully-programmable coupling. Our setup consists of an optical parametric amplifier with a spatial light modulator (SLM) within the parametric cavity. The spin variables are encoded in the binary phases of the optical wavefront of the signal beam at different spatial points, defined by the pixels of the SLM. We first discuss how different coupling topologies can be achieved by different configurations of the SLM, and then benchmark our setup with a numerical simulation that mimics the dynamics of the proposed machine. In our proposal, both the spin dynamics and the coupling are fully performed in parallel, paving the way towards the realization of size-independent ultrafast optical hardware for large-scale computation purposes.
arxiv.org

Impact of Cr doping on the structure, optical and magnetic properties of nanocrystalline ZnO particles

The role of Cr incorporation into the ZnO were probed through investigations into the structural, optical and magnetic properties. Zn1-xCrxO with x = 0, 0.01, 0.03 and 0.05, nanoparticles were prepared by solution combustion method. Powder x-ray diffraction (XRD) results reveal, all the synthesized samples are in single hexagonal wurtzite crystal structures, indicating that Cr3+ ions substitute the Zn2+ ions without altering the structure. The crystallite size and microstrain were calculated using the Willamson-Hall method and found to be 36 +- 2 nm for ZnO and it reduced with the increase of Cr dopant concentration to 20 +- 2 nm for Zn0.95Cr0.05O. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) revealed that the particle size were 48 +- 2 nm, 29 +- 2 nm and 25 +- 2 nm for the Zn1-xCrxO with x = 0, 0.03 and 0.05, respectively. TEM morphology indicated particles are agglomerated in the doped samples. The band-gap decreases slightly from 3.305 +- 0.003 eV to 3.292 +- 0.003 eV with increase of Cr content from x = 0 to 0.05, respectively. Photoluminescence measurements revealed the presence of defects in the samples, associated with zinc vacancies and singly ionized oxygen vacancy. The field-dependent magnetization measurements of ZnO and Cr-doped ZnO were carried out using a vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM) at 300 K. All the samples exhibits ferromagnetic behavior. This long-range ferromagnetism ordering observed in ZnO is explained based on bound magnetic polaron (BMP) mechanism. The singly ionized oxygen vacancies playing a crucial role in observed room temperature ferromagnetism (RTFM) in ZnO. There is a sufficient amount of BMPs formed in Cr doped ZnO because of the defects present in these samples. Therefore, the overlapping of BMPs results in the RTFM. However, the antiferromagnetic coupling at a higher doping concentration of Cr, weakens the observed RTFM.
arxiv.org

Optical sensing of magnons via the magnetoelastic displacement

We show how to measure a steady-state magnon population in a magnetostatic mode of a ferrimagnet, such as yttrium iron garnet. We adopt an optomechanical approach and utilize the magnetoelasticity of the ferrimagnet. The magnetostrictive force dispersively couples magnons to the deformation displacement of the ferrimagnet, which is proportional to the magnon population. By further coupling the mechanical displacement to an optical cavity that is resonantly driven by a weak laser, the magnetostrictively induced displacement can be sensed by measuring the phase quadrature of the optical field. The phase shows an excellent linear dependence on the magnon population for a not very large population, and can thus be used as a `magnometer' to measure the magnon population. We further study the effect of thermal noises, and find a high signal-to-noise ratio even at room temperature. At cryogenic temperatures, the resolution of magnon excitation numbers is essentially limited by the vacuum fluctuations of the phase, which can be significantly improved by using a squeezed light.
arxiv.org

Phase function estimation from a diffuse optical image via deep learning

The phase function is a key element of a light propagation model for Monte Carlo (MC) simulation, which is usually fitted with an analytic function with associated parameters. In recent years, machine learning methods were reported to estimate the parameters of the phase function of a particular form such as the Henyey-Greenstein phase function but, to our knowledge, no studies have been performed to determine the form of the phase function. Here we design a convolutional neural network to estimate the phase function from a diffuse optical image without any explicit assumption on the form of the phase function. Specifically, we use a Gaussian mixture model as an example to represent the phase function generally and learn the model parameters accurately. The Gaussian mixture model is selected because it provides the analytic expression of phase function to facilitate deflection angle sampling in MC simulation, and does not significantly increase the number of free parameters. Our proposed method is validated on MC-simulated reflectance images of typical biological tissues using the Henyey-Greenstein phase function with different anisotropy factors. The effects of field of view (FOV) and spatial resolution on the errors are analyzed to optimize the estimation method. The mean squared error of the phase function is 0.01 and the relative error of the anisotropy factor is 3.28%.
arxiv.org

Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
arxiv.org

LEXT: a lobster eye optic for Gamow

Charlotte Feldman, Paul O'Brien, Nicholas White, Wayne Baumgartner, Nicholas Thomas, Alexander Lodge, Marshall Bautz, Erik Hinrichsen. The Lobster Eye X-ray Telescope (LEXT) is one of the payloads on-board the Gamow Explorer, which will be proposed to the 2021 NASA Explorer MIDEX opportunity. If approved, it will be launched in 2028, and is optimised to identify high-z Gamma Ray Bursts (GRBs) and enable rapid follow-up. The LEXT is a two module, CCD focal plane, large field of view telescope utilising Micro Pore Optics (MPOs) over a bandpass of 0.2 - 5 keV. The geometry of the MPOs comprises a square packed array of microscopic pores with a square cross-section, arranged over a spherical surface with a radius of curvature of 600 mm, twice the focal length of the optic, 300 mm. Working in the photon energy range 0.2 - 5 keV, the optimum L/d ratio (length of pore L and pore width d) is 60, and is constant across the whole optic aperture. This paper details the baseline design for the LEXT optic in order to full the science goals of the Gamow mission. Extensive ray-trace analysis has been undertaken and we present the development of the optic design along with the optimisation of the field of view, effective area and focal length using this analysis. Investigations as to the ideal MPO characteristics, e.g. coatings, pore size, etc., and details of avenues for further study are also given.
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
arxiv.org

On the optical properties of Resonant Drag Instabilities: Variability of Asymptotic Giant Branch and R Coronae Borealis stars

In dusty cool-star outflow or ejection events around AGB or RCB-like stars, dust is accelerated by radiation from the star and coupled to the gas via collisional drag forces. But it has recently been shown that such dust-gas mixtures are unstable to a super-class of instabilities called the resonant drag instabilities (RDIs), which promote dust clustering. We therefore consider idealized simulations of the RDIs operating on a spectrum of dust grain sizes subject to radiative acceleration (allowing for different grain optical properties), coupled to the gas with a realistic drag law, including or excluding the effects of magnetic fields and charged grains, and calculate for the first time how the RDIs could contribute to observed variability. We show that the RDIs naturally produce significant variations ($\sim 10-20\%$ $1\sigma$-level) in the extinction, corresponding to $\sim 0.1-1\,$mag level in the stellar types above, on timescales of order months to a year. The fluctuations are surprisingly robust to finite source-size effects as they are dominated by large-scale modes, which also means their spatial structure could be resolved in some nearby systems. We also quantify how this produces variations in the line-of-sight grain size-distribution. All of these variations are similar to those observed, suggesting that the RDIs may play a key role driving observed variability in dust extinction within dusty outflow/ejection events around cool stars. We further propose that the measured variations in grain sizes could directly be used to identify the presence of the RDIs in close by systems with observations.
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE

