ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Theoretical Guarantees for the Statistical Finite Element Method

By Yanni Papandreou, Jon Cockayne, Mark Girolami, Andrew B. Duncan
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The statistical finite element method (StatFEM) is an emerging probabilistic method that allows observations of a physical system to be synthesised with the numerical solution of a PDE intended to describe it in a...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Strong uniqueness of finite dimensional Dirichlet operators with singular drifts

We show the $L^r(\mathbb{R}^d, \mu)$-uniqueness for any $r \in (1, 2]$ and the essential self-adjointness of a Dirichlet operator $Lf = \Delta f +\langle \frac{1}{\rho}\nabla \rho , \nabla f \rangle$, $f \in C_0^{\infty}(\mathbb{R}^d)$ with $d \geq 3$ and $\mu=\rho dx$. In particular, $\nabla \rho$ is allowed to be in $L^d_{loc}(\mathbb{R}^d, \mathbb{R}^d)$ or in $L^{2+\varepsilon}_{loc}(\mathbb{R}^d, \mathbb{R}^d)$ for some $\varepsilon>0$, while $\rho$ is required to be locally bounded below and above by strictly positive constants. The main tools in this paper are elliptic regularity results for divergence and non-divergence type operators and basic properties of Dirichlet forms and their resolvents.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Statistical Difference Reduction Method for Escaping Backdoor Detection

Recent studies show that Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) are vulnerable to backdoor attacks. An infected model behaves normally on benign inputs, whereas its prediction will be forced to an attack-specific target on adversarial data. Several detection methods have been developed to distinguish inputs to defend against such attacks. The common hypothesis that these defenses rely on is that there are large statistical differences between the latent representations of clean and adversarial inputs extracted by the infected model. However, although it is important, comprehensive research on whether the hypothesis must be true is lacking. In this paper, we focus on it and study the following relevant questions: 1) What are the properties of the statistical differences? 2) How to effectively reduce them without harming the attack intensity? 3) What impact does this reduction have on difference-based defenses? Our work is carried out on the three questions. First, by introducing the Maximum Mean Discrepancy (MMD) as the metric, we identify that the statistical differences of multi-level representations are all large, not just the highest level. Then, we propose a Statistical Difference Reduction Method (SDRM) by adding a multi-level MMD constraint to the loss function during training a backdoor model to effectively reduce the differences. Last, three typical difference-based detection methods are examined. The F1 scores of these defenses drop from 90%-100% on the regularly trained backdoor models to 60%-70% on the models trained with SDRM on all two datasets, four model architectures, and four attack methods. The results indicate that the proposed method can be used to enhance existing attacks to escape backdoor detection algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Subgroup sum graphs of finite abelian groups

Let $G$ be a finite abelian group, written additively, and $H$ a subgroup of~$G$. The \emph{subgroup sum graph} $\Gamma_{G,H}$ is the graph with vertex set $G$, in which two distinct vertices $x$ and $y$ are joined if $x+y\in H\setminus\{0\}$. These graphs form a fairly large class of Cayley sum graphs. Among cases which have been considered previously are the \emph{prime sum graphs}, in the case where $H=pG$ for some prime number $p$. In this paper we present their structure and a detailed analysis of their properties. We also consider the simpler graph $\Gamma^+_{G,H}$, which we refer to as the \emph{extended subgroup sum graph}, in which $x$ and $y$ are joined if $x+y\in H$: the subgroup sum is obtained by removing from this graph the partial matching of edges having the form $\{x,-x\}$ when $2x\ne0$. We study perfectness, clique number and independence number, connectedness, diameter, spectrum, and domination number of these graphs and their complements. We interpret our general results in detail in the prime sum graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the soluble graph of a finite group

Let $G$ be a finite insoluble group with soluble radical $R(G)$. In this paper we investigate the soluble graph of $G$, which is a natural generalisation of the widely studied commuting graph. Here the vertices are the elements in $G \setminus R(G)$, with $x$ adjacent to $y$ if they generate a soluble subgroup of $G$. Our main result states that this graph is always connected and its diameter, denoted $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G)$, is at most $5$. More precisely, we show that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G) \leqslant 3$ if $G$ is not almost simple and we obtain stronger bounds for various families of almost simple groups. For example, we will show that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(S_n) = 3$ for all $n \geqslant 6$. We also establish the existence of simple groups with $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G) \geqslant 4$. For instance, we prove that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(A_{2p+1}) \geqslant 4$ for every Sophie Germain prime $p \geqslant 5$, which demonstrates that our general upper bound of $5$ is close to best possible. We conclude by briefly discussing some variations of the soluble graph construction and we present several open problems.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finite Element Method#Na#Msc
arxiv.org

Finite thermostats in classical and quantum nonequilibrium

Abstract: Models for studying systems in stationary states but out of equilibrium have often empirical nature and very often break the fundamental time reversal symmetry. Here a formal interpretation will be discussed of the widespread idea that, in any event, the particular friction model choice should not matter physically. The proposal is, quite generally, that for the same physical system a time reversible model should be possible. Examples about the Navier-Stokes equations are given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Theoretical study of the crystal and electronic properties of $α$-RuI$_3$

The material $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, with a two-dimensional Ru-honeycomb sublattice, has attracted considerable attention because it may be a realization of the Kitaev quantum spin liquid (QSL). Recently, a new honeycomb material, $\alpha$-RuI$_3$, was prepared under moderate high-pressure and it is stable under ambient conditions. However, different from $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ was reported to be a paramagnetic metal without long-range magnetic order down to $0.35$ K. Here, the structural and electronic properties of the quasi-two-dimensional $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ are theoretically studied. First, based on first-principles density functional theory (DFT) calculations, the ABC stacking honeycomb-layer $R\overline{3}$ (No. 148) structure is found to be the most likely stacking order for $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ along the $c$-axis. Furthermore, both $R\overline{3}$ and $P\overline{3}1c$ are dynamically stable because no imaginary frequency modes were obtained in the phononic dispersion spectrum. Moreover, the different physical behavior of $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ compared to $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ can be understood naturally. The strong hybridization between Ru $4d$ and I $5p$ orbitals decreases the effective atomic Hubbard repulsion $U$, leading the electrons of RuI$_3$ to be less localized than in RuCl$_3$. As a consequence, the effective repulsion $U$ is reduced from Cl to I, leading to the metallic nature of $\alpha$-RuI$_3$. Based on the DFT+$U$ ($U_{\rm eff} = 2$ eV), plus spin-orbital coupling (SOC), we obtained a spin-orbit Mott insulating behavior for $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ and, by the same procedure, a metallic behavior for $\alpha$-RuI$_3$, in good agreement with experimental results. Furthermore, when introducing a large (unrealistic) $U_{\rm eff} = 6$ eV, the spin-orbit Mott gap opens in $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ as well, supporting the physical picture we are proposing.
PHYSICS
EETimes.com

Quantum Adiabatic Theorem Now Holds for Finite Temperatures

Absolute zero is the best temperature for quantum computing because it allows the system to be controlled more easily, thanks to several fundamental properties in quantum mechanics. The quantum adiabatic theorem, for example, implies that quantum systems have simpler dynamics provided there is a gradual change in external parameters. Absolute zero is physically impossible to achieve. Hence, expanding the range of control strategies to include non-zero temperatures is a hot research topic.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Information-Theoretic Limits for Steganography in Multimedia

Steganography is the art and science of hiding data within innocent-looking objects (cover objects). Multimedia objects such as images and videos are an attractive type of cover objects due to their high embedding rates. There exist many techniques for performing steganography in both the literature and the practical world. Meanwhile, the definition of the steganographic capacity for multimedia and how to be calculated has not taken full attention. In this paper, for multivariate quantized-Gaussian-distributed multimedia, we study the maximum achievable embedding rate with respect to the statistical properties of cover objects against the maximum achievable performance by any steganalytic detector. Toward this goal, we evaluate the maximum allowed entropy of the hidden message source subject to the maximum probability of error of the steganalytic detector which is bounded by the KL-divergence between the statistical distributions for the cover and the stego objects. We give the exact scaling constant that governs the relationship between the entropies of the hidden message and the cover object.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Weyl Criterion for Finite-State Dimension

Finite-state dimension, introduced early in this century as a finite-state version of Hausdorff dimension, is a quantitative measure of the lower asymptotic density of information in an infinite sequence over a finite alphabet, as perceived by finite automata. It is a robust concept with equivalent formulations in terms of finite-state gambling, finite-state data compression, finite-state prediction, entropy rates, and Kolmogorov complexity. The 1972 Schnorr-Stimm dichotomy theorem gave the first automata theoretic characterization of normal sequences, which had been studied in number theory since Borel defined them in 1909. This theorem implies, in present-day terminology, that a sequence is normal if and only if it has finite-state dimension 1. One of the most powerful classical tools for investigating normal numbers is the 1916 Weyl criterion, which characterizes normality in terms of exponential sums. These are well studied objects with connections to other aspects of analytic number theory, and this has made the Weyl criterion especially fruitful. This raises the question whether the Weyl criterion can be generalized from finite-state dimension 1 to arbitrary finite-state dimensions, thereby making it a quantitative tool for studying data compression, prediction, etc.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards the Finite-$N$ Twisted Holography from the Geometry of Phase Space

We study a certain subalgebra of functions on the phase space of $2d$ BF theory with the gauge group $\mathrm{GL}_N$ coupled to a $1d$ quantum mechanics with global symmetry $\mathrm{GL}_K$ and its quantization. These functions are gauge-invariant local observables of the coupled theory, which appears as boundary side of an early example of twisted holography involving stacks of $N$ D2-branes and $K$ D4-branes intersecting along a real line. We give a geometric proof that the quantization of this subalgebra in the large-$N$ limit is the Yangian. The finite-$N$ subalgebra is a quotient of its large-$N$ limit by a certain ideal. We compute this ideal for $N=1$ and give an abstract characterization of the ideal for any $N$. Furthermore, we study the full algebra of functions on the phase space and prove that in the large-$N$ limit, it is the algebra of functions on the based loop group of $\mathrm{GL}_K\times \mathrm{GL}_1$. Similar to its subalgebra, the full finite-$N$ algebra is a quotient of the large-$N$ limit algebra by a certain ideal. We compute this ideal for $N=1$ and give an abstract characterization of the ideal for any $N$. Finally, we compute the Hilbert series of the full finite-$N$ algebra.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Finite-element modeling of the alpha particle dose of realistic sources used in Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy

Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT) is a new method for treating solid tumors using alpha particles. Unlike conventional radiotherapy, where the physical models for dose calculations are known and routinely used, for DaRT a new framework, called the Diffusion-Leakage (DL) model, had to be developed. In this work we provide a detailed description of a finite-element numerical scheme for solving the time-dependent DL model equations for cylindrical DaRT sources (``seeds'') of finite diameter and length in two dimensions. Using a fully-implicit scheme and adaptive time step, this approach allows to accurately follow temporal transients ranging from seconds to days. In addition to the full two-dimensional calculation, we further provide a closed-form approximation and a simple one-dimensional scheme to solve the equations for infinitely-long cylindrical sources. These simpler solutions can be used both to validate the two-dimensional code and to enable efficient parameter scans to study the properties of DaRT seed lattices. We compare these approximations to the full 2D solution over the relevant parameter space, providing guidelines on their usability and limitations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the band-width of stable nonlinear stripe patterns in finite size systems

Nonlinear stripe patterns occur in many different systems, from the small scales of biological cells to geological scales as cloud patterns. They all share the universal property of being stable at different wavenumbers $q$, i.e., they are multistable. The stable wavenumber range of the stripe patterns, which is limited by the Eckhaus- and zigzag instabilities even in finite systems for several boundary conditions, increases with decreasing system size. This enlargement comes about because suppressing degrees of freedom from the two instabilities goes along with the system reduction, and the enlargement depends on the boundary conditions, as we show analytically and numerically with the generic Swift-Hohenberg (SH) model and the universal Newell-Whitehead-Segel equation. We also describe how, in very small system sizes, any periodic pattern that emerges from the basic state is simultaneously stable in certain parameter ranges, which is especially important for Turing pattern in cells. In addition, we explain why below a certain system width stripe pattern behave quasi-one-dimensional in two-dimensional systems. Furthermore, we show with numerical simulations of the SH model in medium-sized rectangular domains how unstable stripe patterns evolve via the zigzag instability differently into stable patterns for different combinations of boundary conditions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modular Decomposition of Hierarchical Finite State Machines

In this paper we develop an analogue of the graph-theoretic `modular decomposition' in automata theory. This decomposition allows us to identify hierarchical finite state machines (HFSMs) equivalent to a given finite state machine (FSM). We provide a definition of a module in an FSM, which is a collection of nodes which can be treated as a nested FSM. We identify a well-behaved subset of FSM modules called thin modules, and represent these using a linear-space directed graph we call a decomposition tree. We prove that every FSM has a unique decomposition tree which uniquely stores each thin module. We provide an $O(n^2k)$ algorithm for finding the decomposition tree of an $n$-state $k$-alphabet FSM. The decomposition tree allows us to extend FSMs to equivalent HFSMs. For thin HFSMs, which are those where each nested FSM is a thin module, we can construct an equivalent maximally-hierarchical HFSM in polynomial time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Long time asymptotics for the nonlocal mKdV equation with finite density initial data

In this paper, we consider the Cauchy problem for an integrable real nonlocal (also called reverse-space-time) mKdV equation with nonzero boundary conditions \begin{align*} &q_t(x,t)-6\sigma q(x,t)q(-x,-t)q_{x}(x,t)+q_{xxx}(x,t)=0, &q(x,0)=q_{0}(x),\lim_{x\to \pm\infty} q_{0}(x)=q_{\pm}, \end{align*} where $|q_{\pm}|=1$ and $q_{+}=\delta q_{-}$, $\sigma\delta=-1$. Based on the spectral analysis of the Lax pair, we express the solution of the Cauchy problem of the nonlocal mKdV equation in terms of a Riemann-Hilbert problem. In a fixed space-time solitonic region $-6<x/t<6$, we apply $\bar{\partial}$-steepest descent method to analyze the long-time asymptotic behavior of the solution $q(x,t)$. We find that the long time asymptotic behavior of $q(x,t)$ can be characterized with an $N(\Lambda)$-soliton on discrete spectrum and leading order term $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1/2})$ on continuous spectrum up to an residual error order $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1})$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A hybrid-mixed finite element method for single-phase Darcy flow in fractured porous media

We present a hybrid-mixed finite element method for. a novel hybrid-dimensional model of single-phase Darcy flow in a fractured porous media. In this model, the fracture is treated as an $(d-1)$-dimensional interface within the $d$-dimensional fractured porous domain, for $d=2, 3$. Two classes of fracture are distinguished based on the permeability magnitude ratio between the fracture and its surrounding medium: when the permeability in the fracture is (significantly) larger than in its surrounding medium, it is considered as a {\it conductive} fracture; when the permeability in the fracture is (significantly) smaller than in its surrounding medium, it is considered as a {\it blocking} fracture. The conductive fractures are treated using the classical hybrid-dimensional approach of the interface model where pressure is assumed to be continuous across the fracture interfaces, while the blocking fractures are treated using the recent Dirac-$\delta$ function approach where normal component of Darcy velocity is assumed to be continuous across the interface. Due to the use of Dirac-$\delta$ function approach for the blocking fractures, our numerical scheme allows for nonconforming meshes with respect to the blocking fractures. This is the major novelty of our model and numerical discretization. Moreover, our numerical scheme produces locally conservative velocity approximations and leads to a symmetric positive definite linear system involving pressure degrees of freedom on the mesh skeleton only. The performance of the proposed method is demonstrated by various benchmark test cases in both two- and three-dimensions. Numerical results indicate that the proposed scheme is highly competitive with existing methods in the literature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-Theoretic Bias Assessment Of Learned Representations Of Pretrained Face Recognition

As equality issues in the use of face recognition have garnered a lot of attention lately, greater efforts have been made to debiased deep learning models to improve fairness to minorities. However, there is still no clear definition nor sufficient analysis for bias assessment metrics. We propose an information-theoretic, independent bias assessment metric to identify degree of bias against protected demographic attributes from learned representations of pretrained facial recognition systems. Our metric differs from other methods that rely on classification accuracy or examine the differences between ground truth and predicted labels of protected attributes predicted using a shallow network. Also, we argue, theoretically and experimentally, that logits-level loss is not adequate to explain bias since predictors based on neural networks will always find correlations. Further, we present a synthetic dataset that mitigates the issue of insufficient samples in certain cohorts. Lastly, we establish a benchmark metric by presenting advantages in clear discrimination and small variation comparing with other metrics, and evaluate the performance of different debiased models with the proposed metric.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Scientific Honesty And Quantum Computing’s Latest Theoretical Hurdle

Quantum computers are really in their infancy. If you created a few logic gates with tubes back in the 1930s, it would be difficult to predict all the ways we would use computers today. However, you could probably guess where at least some of the problems would lie in the future. One of the things we are pretty sure will limit quantum computer development is error correction.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards a Unified Information-Theoretic Framework for Generalization

In this work, we investigate the expressiveness of the "conditional mutual information" (CMI) framework of Steinke and Zakynthinou (2020) and the prospect of using it to provide a unified framework for proving generalization bounds in the realizable setting. We first demonstrate that one can use this framework to express non-trivial (but sub-optimal) bounds for any learning algorithm that outputs hypotheses from a class of bounded VC dimension. We prove that the CMI framework yields the optimal bound on the expected risk of Support Vector Machines (SVMs) for learning halfspaces. This result is an application of our general result showing that stable compression schemes Bousquet al. (2020) of size $k$ have uniformly bounded CMI of order $O(k)$. We further show that an inherent limitation of proper learning of VC classes contradicts the existence of a proper learner with constant CMI, and it implies a negative resolution to an open problem of Steinke and Zakynthinou (2020). We further study the CMI of empirical risk minimizers (ERMs) of class $H$ and show that it is possible to output all consistent classifiers (version space) with bounded CMI if and only if $H$ has a bounded star number (Hanneke and Yang (2015)). Moreover, we prove a general reduction showing that "leave-one-out" analysis is expressible via the CMI framework. As a corollary we investigate the CMI of the one-inclusion-graph algorithm proposed by Haussler et al. (1994). More generally, we show that the CMI framework is universal in the sense that for every consistent algorithm and data distribution, the expected risk vanishes as the number of samples diverges if and only if its evaluated CMI has sublinear growth with the number of samples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An explicit predictor/multicorrector time marching with automatic adaptivity for finite-strain elastodynamics

We propose a time-adaptive predictor/multi-corrector method to solve hyperbolic partial differential equations, based on the generalized-$\alpha$ scheme that provides user-control on the numerical dissipation and second-order accuracy in time. Our time adaptivity uses an error estimation that exploits the recursive structure of the variable updates. The predictor/multicorrector method explicitly updates the equation system but computes the residual of the system implicitly. We analyze the method's stability and describe how to determine the parameters that ensure high-frequency dissipation and accurate low-frequency approximation. Subsequently, we solve a linear wave equation, followed by non-linear finite strain deformation problems with different boundary conditions. Thus, our method is a straightforward, stable and computationally efficient approach to simulate real-world engineering problems. Finally, to show the performance of our method, we provide several numerical examples in two and three dimensions. These challenging tests demonstrate that our predictor/multicorrector scheme dynamically adapts to sudden energy releases in the system, capturing impacts and boundary shocks. The method efficiently and stably solves dynamic equations with consistent and under-integrated mass matrices conserving the linear and angular momenta as well as the system's energy for long-integration times.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy