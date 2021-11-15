ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

On the $abc$ Conjecture in Algebraic Number Fields

By Andrew Scoones
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

While currently the $abc$ conjecture and work towards it remains open or is disputed, at the same time much work has been done on weaker versions, as well as on its generalisation to number fields. Given integers satisfying...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Subregular W-algebras of type A

Subregular W-algebras are an interesting and increasingly important class of quantum hamiltonian reductions of affine vertex algebras. Here, we show that the $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebra can be realised in terms of the $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ regular W-algebra and the half lattice vertex algebra $\Pi$. This generalises the realisations found for $n=1$ and $2$ in [arXiv:1711.11342, arXiv:2007.00396] and can be interpreted as an inverse quantum hamiltonian reduction in the sense of Adamović. We use this realisation to explore the representation theory of $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebras. Much of the structure encountered for $\mathfrak{sl}_{2}$ and $\mathfrak{sl}_{3}$ is also present for $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$. Particularly, the simple $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebra at nondegenerate admissible levels can be realised purely in terms of the $\mathsf{W}_{n+1}$ minimal model vertex algebra and $\Pi$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Categorical crystals for quantum affine algebras

A new categorical crystal structure for the quantum affine algebras is presented. We introduce the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$ for an arbitrary quantum group, which is the product of infinite copies of the crystal $B(\infty)$. For a complete duality datum in the Hernandez-Leclerc category $\mathcal{C}^0_{\mathfrak{g}}$ of a quantum affine algebra $U_q'(\mathfrak{g})$, we prove that the set of the isomorphism classes of simple modules in $\mathcal{C}^0_{\mathfrak{g}}$ has an extended crystal structure isomorphic to the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$. An explicit combinatorial description of the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$ for affine type $A_n^{(1)}$ is given in terms of affine highest weights.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Koszul algebras and Donaldson-Thomas invariants

For a given symmetric quiver $Q$, we define a supercommutative quadratic algebra $\mathcal{A}_Q$ whose Poincaré series is related to the motivic generating function of $Q$ by a simple change of variables. The Koszul duality between supercommutative algebras and Lie superalgebras assigns to the algebra $\mathcal{A}_Q$ its Koszul dual Lie superalgebra $\mathfrak{g}_Q$, for which we give an explicit presentation by generators and relations. We prove that if the algebra $\mathcal{A}_Q$ is Koszul, then the motivic Donaldson-Thomas invariants of the quiver are computed as the Poincaré series of a certain Lie subalgebra of $\mathfrak{g}_Q$ that can be described, using an action of the first Weyl algebra on $\mathfrak{g}_Q$, as the kernel of the operator $\partial_t$. For a certain class of quivers, we prove that the algebras $\mathcal{A}_Q$ are Koszul, and we conjecture that those algebras are Koszul for all symmetric quivers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Deformation $L_\infty$ algebra of a Dirac--Jacobi structure

We develop the deformations theory of a Dirac--Jacobi structure within a fixed Courant--Jacobi algebroid. Using the description of split Courant--Jacobi algebroids as degree $2$ contact $\mathbb{N} Q$ manifolds and Voronov's higher derived brackets, each Dirac--Jacobi structure is associated with a cubic $L_\infty$ algebra for any choice of a complementary almost Dirac--Jacobi structure. This $L_\infty$ algebra governs the deformations of the Dirac--Jacobi structure: there is a one-to-one correspondence between the MC elements of this $L_\infty$ algebra and the small deformations of the Dirac-Jacobi structure. Further, by Cattaneo and Schätz's equivalence of higher derived brackets, this $L_\infty$ algebra does not depend (up to $L_\infty$-isomorphisms) on the choice of the complementary almost Dirac--Jacobi structure. These same ideas apply to get a new proof of the independence of the $L_\infty$ algebra of Dirac structure from the choice of a complementary almost Dirac structure (a result proved using other techniques by Gualtieri, Matviichuk and Scott).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graphical Piecewise-Linear Algebra

Graphical (Linear) Algebra is a family of diagrammatic languages allowing to reason about different kinds of subsets of vector spaces compositionally. It has been used to model various application domains, from signal-flow graphs to Petri nets and electrical circuits. In this paper, we introduce to the family its most expressive member to date: Graphical Piecewise-Linear Algebra, a new language to specify piecewise-linear subsets of vector spaces. Like the previous members of the family, it comes with a complete axiomatisation, which means it can be used to reason about the corresponding semantic domain purely equationally, forgetting the set-theoretic interpretation. We show completeness using a single axiom on top of Graphical Polyhedral Algebra, and show that this extension is the smallest that can capture a variety of relevant constructs. Finally, we showcase its use by modelling the behaviour of stateless electronic circuits of ideal elements, a domain that had remained outside the remit of previous diagrammatic languages.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Associative algebras and intertwining operators

Let $V$ be a vertex operator algebra and $A^{\infty}(V)$ and $A^{N}(V)$ for $N\in \mathbb{N}$ the associative algebras introduced by the author in [H5]. For a lower-bounded generalized $V$-module $W$, we give $W$ a structure of graded $A^{\infty}(V)$-module and we introduce an $A^{\infty}(V)$-bimodule $A^{\infty}(W)$ and an $A^{N}(V)$-bimodule $A^{N}(W)$. We prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ for lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules $W_{1}$, $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}$ is isomorphic to the space $\hom_{A^{\infty}(V)}(A^{\infty}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{\infty}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$. Assuming that $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}'$ are equivalent to certain universal lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules generated by their $A^{N}(V)$-submodules consisting of elements of levels less than or equal to $N\in \mathbb{N}$, we also prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ is isomorphic to the space of $\hom_{A^{N}(V)}(A^{N}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{N}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Comparison of the semiclassical and quantum optical field dynamics in a pulse-excited optical cavity with a finite number of quantum emitters

The spectral and temporal response of a set of $N$ quantum emitters embedded in a photonic cavity is studied. Quantum mechanically, such systems can be described by the Tavis-Cummings (TC) model of $N$ two-level systems coupled to a single light mode. Here we compare the full quantum solution of the TC model for different numbers of quantum emitters with its semiclassical limit after a pulsed excitation of the cavity mode. Considering different pulse amplitudes, we find that the spectra obtained from the TC model approach the semiclassical one for an increasing number of emitters $N$. Furthermore they match very well for small pulse amplitudes. While we observe a very good agreement in the temporal dynamics for photon numbers much smaller than $N$, considerable deviations occur in the regime of photon numbers similar to or larger than $N$, which are linked to collapse and revival phenomena. Wigner functions of the light mode are calculated for different scenarios to analyze the quantum state of the light field. We find strong deviations from a coherent state even if the dynamics of the expectation values are still well described by the semiclassical limit. For higher pulse amplitudes Wigner functions similar to those of Schrödinger cat states between two or more quasi-coherent contributions build up.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Tits-type alternative for certain groups acting on algebraic surfaces

A theorem of Cantat and Urech says that an analog of the classical Tits alternative holds for the group of birational automorphisms of a compact complex Kaehler surface. We established in our previous paper the following Tits-type alternative: if X is a toric affine variety and G is a subgroup of Aut(X) generated by a finite set of unipotent subgroups normalized by the acting torus then either G contains a nonabelian free subgroup or G is a unipotent affine algebraic group. In the present paper we extend the latter result to any group G of automorphisms of a complex affine surface generated by a finite collection of unipotent algebraic subgroups. It occurs that either G contains a nonabelian free subgroup or G is a metabelian unipotent algebraic group.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Remarks on the Local Irregularity Conjecture

A locally irregular graph is a graph in which the end-vertices of every edge have distinct degrees. A locally irregular edge coloring of a graph G is any edge coloring of G such that each of the colors induces a locally irregular subgraph of G. A graph G is colorable if it admits a locally irregular edge coloring. The locally irregular chromatic index of a colorable graph G, denoted by CHI'irr(G), is the smallest number of colors used by a locally irregular edge coloring of G. The Local Irregularity Conjecture claims that all graphs, except odd length path, odd length cycle and a certain class of cacti, are colorable by 3 colors. As the conjecture is valid for graphs with large minimum degree and all non-colorable graphs are vertex disjoint cacti, we take direction to study rather sparse graphs. In this paper, we give a cactus graph B which contradicts this conjecture, i.e. CHI'irr(B) = 4. Nevertheless, we show that the conjecture holds for unicyclic graphs and cacti with vertex disjoint cycles.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The algebraic topology of 4-manifolds multisections

A multisection of a 4-manifold is a decomposition into 1-handlebodies intersecting pairwise along 3-dimensional handlebodies or along a central closed surface; this generalizes the Gay-Kirby trisections. We show how to compute the twisted absolute and relative homology, the torsion and the twisted intersection form of a 4-manifold from a multisection diagram. The homology and torsion are given by a complex of free modules defined by the diagram and the intersection form is expressed in terms of the intersection form on the central surface. We give efficient proofs, with very few computations, thanks to a retraction of the (possibly punctured) 4-manifold onto a CW-complex determined by the multisection diagram. Further, a multisection induces an open book decomposition on the boundary of the 4-manifold; we describe the action of the monodromy on the homology of the page from the multisection diagram.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Topology of real algebraic curves near the non-singular tropical limit

In the 1990's, Itenberg and Haas studied the relations between combinatorial data in Viro's patchworking and the topology of the resulting non-singular real algebraic curves in the projective plane. Using recent results from Renaudineau and Shaw on real algebraic curves near the non-singular tropical limit, we continue the study of Itenberg and Haas inside any non-singular projective toric surface. We give new Haas' like criteria for patchworking non-singular real algebraic curves with prescribed number of connected components, in terms of twisted edges on a non-singular tropical curve. We then obtain several sufficient conditions for patchworking non-singular real algebraic curves with only ovals in their real part. One of these sufficient conditions does not depend on the ambient toric surface. In that case, we count the number of even and odd ovals of those curves in terms of the dual subdivision, and construct some new counter-examples to Ragsdale's conjecture.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Extended Path Partition Conjecture for Semicomplete and Acyclic Compositions

Let $D$ be a digraph and let $\lambda(D)$ denote the number of vertices in a longest path of $D$. For a pair of vertex-disjoint induced subdigraphs $A$ and $B$ of $D$, we say that $(A,B)$ is a partition of $D$ if $V(A)\cup V(B)=V(D).$ The Path Partition Conjecture (PPC) states that for every digraph, $D$, and every integer $q$ with $1\leq q\leq\lambda(D)-1$, there exists a partition $(A,B)$ of $D$ such that $\lambda(A)\leq q$ and $\lambda(B)\leq\lambda(D)-q.$ Let $T$ be a digraph with vertex set $\{u_1,\dots, u_t\}$ and for every $i\in [t]$, let $H_i$ be a digraph with vertex set $\{u_{i,j_i}\colon\,
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Syzygies of string modules for special biserial algebras

We present discrete models of special biserial (SB) algebras and their string modules, drawing inspiration from cellular automata, and cast new light on patterns among syzygies. We explore applications of our models to open questions in homological algebra regarding certain triangulated subcategories of derived categories, with implications for the finitistic dimension conjectures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Applications of Random Algebraic Constructions to Hardness of Approximation

In this paper, we show how one may (efficiently) construct two types of extremal combinatorial objects whose existence was previously conjectural. (*) Panchromatic Graphs: For fixed integer k, a k-panchromatic graph is, roughly speaking, a balanced bipartite graph with one partition class equipartitioned into k colour classes in which the common neighbourhoods of panchromatic k-sets of vertices are much larger than those of k-sets that repeat a colour. The question of their existence was raised by Karthik and Manurangsi [Combinatorica 2020].
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A planar algebraic description of conditional expectations

Let $\mathcal{N}\subset\mathcal{M}$ be a unital inclusion of arbitrary von Neumann algebras. We give a 2-{$C^*$}-categorical/planar algebraic description of normal faithful conditional expectations $E:\mathcal{M}\to\mathcal{N}\subset\mathcal{M}$ with finite index and their duals $E':\mathcal{N}'\to\mathcal{M}'\subset\mathcal{N}'$ by means of the solutions of the conjugate equations for the inclusion morphism $\iota:\mathcal{N}\to\mathcal{M}$ and its conjugate morphism $\overline{\iota}:\mathcal{M}\to\mathcal{N}$. In particular, the theory of index for conditional expectations admits a 2-{$C^*$}-categorical formulation in full generality. Moreover, we show that a pair $(\mathcal{N}\subset\mathcal{M}, E)$ as above can be described by a Q-system, and vice versa. These results are due to Longo in the subfactor/simple tensor unit case [Lon90, Thm.\ 5.2], [Lon94, Thm.\ 5.1].
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Reference-based Magnetic Resonance Image Reconstruction Using Texture Transforme

Deep Learning (DL) based methods for magnetic resonance (MR) image reconstruction have been shown to produce superior performance in recent years. However, these methods either only leverage under-sampled data or require a paired fully-sampled auxiliary modality to perform multi-modal reconstruction. Consequently, existing approaches neglect to explore attention mechanisms that can transfer textures from reference fully-sampled data to under-sampled data within a single modality, which limits these approaches in challenging cases. In this paper, we propose a novel Texture Transformer Module (TTM) for accelerated MRI reconstruction, in which we formulate the under-sampled data and reference data as queries and keys in a transformer. The TTM facilitates joint feature learning across under-sampled and reference data, so the feature correspondences can be discovered by attention and accurate texture features can be leveraged during reconstruction. Notably, the proposed TTM can be stacked on prior MRI reconstruction approaches to further improve their performance. Extensive experiments show that TTM can significantly improve the performance of several popular DL-based MRI reconstruction methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Implicit Method for Degenerated Differential-Algebraic Equations and Applications

Systems of differential-algebraic equations are routinely automatically produced by modeling enviroments such as Maplesim, System Modeler and Modelica. Structural methods are important for reducing the index and obtaining hidden constraints of such daes. This is especially the case for high index non-linear daes. Although such structural analysis is often successful for many dynamic systems, it may fail if the resulting Jacobian is still singular due to symbolic cancellation or numerical degeneration. Existing modified structural methods can handle some cases caused by symbolic cancellation, where assumes the determinant of a Jacobian matrix is identically zero. This paper removes such assumptions and provides numerical methods to analyze such degenerated cases using real algebraic geometry for polynomially nonlinear daes. Firstly, we provide a witness point method, which produces witness points on all components and can help to detect degeneration on all components of polynomially daes. Secondly, we propose an implicit index reduction method which can restore a full rank Jacobian matrix for degenerated dae. Thirdly, based on IIR, we introduce an improved structural method, which can numerically solve degenerated daes on all components. Examples are given to illustrate our methods and show their advantages for degenerated daes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

CCSL: A Causal Structure Learning Method from Multiple Unknown Environments

Most existing causal structure learning methods require data to be independent and identically distributed (i.i.d.), which often cannot be guaranteed when the data come from different environments. Some previous efforts try to tackle this problem in two independent stages, i.e., first discovering i.i.d. clusters from non-i.i.d. samples, then learning the causal structures from different groups. This straightforward solution ignores the intrinsic connections between the two stages, that is both the clustering stage and the learning stage should be guided by the same causal mechanism. Towards this end, we propose a unified Causal Cluster Structures Learning (named CCSL) method for causal discovery from non-i.i.d. data. This method simultaneously integrates the following two tasks: 1) clustering subjects with the same causal mechanism; 2) learning causal structures from the samples of subjects. Specifically, for the former, we provide a Causality-related Chinese Restaurant Process to cluster samples based on the similarity of the causal structure; for the latter, we introduce a variational-inference-based approach to learn the causal structures. Theoretical results provide identification of the causal model and the clustering model under the linear non-Gaussian assumption. Experimental results on both simulated and real-world data further validate the correctness and effectiveness of the proposed method.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Time reversal of surface plasmons

We study in this work the so-called "instantaneous time mirrors" in the context of surface plasmons. The latter are associated with high frequency waves at the surface of a conducting sheet. Instantaneous time mirrors were introduced by M. Fink et al, with the idea that singular perturbations in the time variable in a wave-type equation create a time-reversed focusing wave. We consider the time-dependent three-dimensional Maxwell's equations, coupled to Drude's model for the description of the surface current. The time mirror is modeled by a sudden, strong, change in the Drude weight of the electrons on the sheet. Our goal is to characterize the time-reversed wave, in particular to quantify the quality of refocusing. We establish that the latter depends on the distance of the source to the sheet, and on some physical parameters such as the relaxation time of the electrons. We also show that, in addition to the plasmonic wave, the time mirror generates a free propagating wave that offers, contrary to the surface wave, some resolution in the direction orthogonal to the sheet. Blurring effects due to non-instantaneous mirrors are finally investigated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE

