We might have been shocked, but were any of us honestly surprised to see Boris Johnson’s gurning smile being wafted – maskless; in full view – around the corridors of a hospital in Northumbria?There he was, ol’ Boris de Pfeffel, Jack-the-ladding his way through an NHS ward, doing the double finger guns (probably) to doctors and nurses and porters and midwives, having some good “bants” as he elbow-bumped the medics who have been responsible for saving us all, actually, over the past 18 months... with his mouth and nose entirely uncovered. It’s not like he hasn’t got form here. Just...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO