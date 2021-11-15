ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the integer sets with the same representation functions

By Kai-Jie Jiao, Csaba Sándor, Quan-Hui Yang, Jun-Yu Zhou
 5 days ago

Let $\mathbb{N}$ be the set of all nonnegative integers. For $S\subseteq \mathbb{N}$ and $n\in \mathbb{N}$, let $R_S(n)$ denote the number of solutions of the equation $n=s_1+s_2$, $s_1,s_2\in S$ and $s_1<s_2$. Let $A$ be the set...



