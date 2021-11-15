ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Second bounded cohomology of groups acting on $1$-manifolds and applications to spectrum problems

By Francesco Fournier-Facio, Yash Lodha
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We prove a general criterion for the vanishing of second bounded cohomology (with trivial real coefficients) for groups that admit an action satisfying certain mild hypotheses. This leads to new computations of the second bounded cohomology for a large class of groups of homeomorphisms of $1$-manifolds, and a plethora...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Combinatorial Algorithms for Rooted Prize-Collecting Walks and Applications to Orienteering and Minimum-Latency Problems

We consider the rooted prize-collecting walks (PCW) problem, wherein we seek a collection $C$ of rooted walks having minimum prize-collecting cost, which is the (total cost of walks in $C$) + (total node-reward of nodes not visited by any walk in $C$). This problem arises naturally as the Lagrangian relaxation of both orienteering, where we seek a length-bounded walk of maximum reward, and the $\ell$-stroll problem, where we seek a minimum-length walk covering at least $\ell$ nodes. Our main contribution is to devise a simple, combinatorial algorithm for the PCW problem in directed graphs that returns a rooted tree whose prize-collecting cost is at most the optimum value of the prize-collecting walks problem.
arxiv.org

Tree decompositions with bounded independence number and their algorithmic applications

In 2020, Dallard, Milanič, and Štorgel initiated a systematic study of graphs classes in which the treewidth can only be large due the presence of a large clique, which they call $(\textrm{tw},\omega)$-bounded. The family of $(\textrm{tw},\omega)$-bounded graph classes provides a unifying framework for a variety of very different families of graph classes, including graph classes of bounded treewidth, graph classes of bounded independence number, intersection graphs of connected subgraphs of graphs with bounded treewidth, and graphs in which all minimal separators are of bounded size. While Chaplick and Zeman showed in 2017 that $(\textrm{tw},\omega)$-bounded graph classes enjoy some good algorithmic properties related to clique and coloring problems, an interesting open problem is whether $(\textrm{tw},\omega)$-boundedness has useful algorithmic implications for problems related to independent sets. We provide a partial answer to this question by identifying a sufficient condition for $(\textrm{tw},\omega)$-bounded graph classes to admit a polynomial-time algorithm for the Maximum Weight Independent $\mathcal{H}$-Packing problem, for any fixed finite set $\mathcal{H}$ of connected graphs. This family of problems generalizes several other problems studied in the literature, including the Maximum Weight Independent Set and Maximum Weight Induced Matching problems. Our approach leads to polynomial-time algorithms for the Maximum Weight Independent Set problem in an infinite family of graph classes, each of which properly contains the class of chordal graphs. These results also apply to the class of $1$-perfectly orientable graphs, answering a question of Beisegel, Chudnovsky, Gurvich, Milanič, and Servatius from 2019.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optimal bounds for numerical approximations of infinite horizon problems based on dynamic programming approach

In this paper we get error bounds for fully discrete approximations of infinite horizon problems via the dynamic programming approach. It is well known that considering a time discretization with a positive step size $h$ an error bound of size $h$ can be proved for the difference between the value function (viscosity solution of the Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman equation corresponding to the infinite horizon) and the value function of the discrete time problem. However, including also a spatial discretization based on elements of size $k$ an error bound of size $O(k/h)$ can be found in the literature for the error between the value functions of the continuous problem and the fully discrete problem. In this paper we revise the error bound of the fully discrete method and prove, under similar assumptions to those of the time discrete case, that the error of the fully discrete case is in fact $O(h+k)$ which gives first order in time and space for the method. This error bound matches the numerical experiments of many papers in the literature in which the behaviour $1/h$ from the bound $O(k/h)$ have not been observed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Symmetric cohomology of groups and Poincaré duality

Let $G$ be a finite group of order $n$ and let $M$ be a $G$-module. We construct groups $H_*^\varkappa(G,M)$ for which. $H_k^\varkappa (G,M^{tw}) \cong H^{n-k-1}_\lambda(G,M),$ where $M^{tw}$ is a twisting of a $G$-module $M$ defined in Section $5$ and $H^{*}_\lambda(G,M)$ is a variation of the group cohomology introduced by Zarelua, which in many cases is isomorphic to the symmetric cohomology of groups defined by Staic. The groups $H_*^\varkappa(G,M)$ come together with transformations from Tate cohomology. We find conditions under which these transformations are isomorphisms.
MATHEMATICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
arxiv.org

Automorphic tensor products and cuspidal cohomology of the ${\rm GL}_4$

In this article, we establish an asymptotic lower bound estimate on the contribution of cuspidal automorphic representations of ${\rm GL}_4(\mathbb A_{\mathbb Q})$ to cuspidal cohomology of the ${\rm GL}_4$ which are obtained from automorphic tensor product of two automorphic representations of ${\rm GL}_2(\mathbb A_{\mathbb Q})$ of given weights and with varying level structure. In the end, we also prove that the symmetric cube of a representation of ${\rm GL}_2$ and the automorphic tensor product of two representations of ${\rm GL}_2$ can not be equal (up to a twist by a character of ${\rm GL}_1$) to each other, under the suitable assumptions on the representations being cuspidal and cohomological.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A 2-Approximation for the Bounded Treewidth Sparsest Cut Problem in FPT Time

In the non-uniform sparsest cut problem, we are given a supply graph G and a demand graph D, both with the same set of nodes V. The goal is to find a cut of V that minimizes the ratio of the total capacity on the edges of G crossing the cut over the total demand of the crossing edges of D. In this work, we study the non-uniform sparsest cut problem for supply graphs with bounded treewidth k. For this case, Gupta, Talwar and Witmer [STOC 2013] obtained a 2-approximation with polynomial running time for fixed k, and the question of whether there exists a c-approximation algorithm for a constant c independent of k, that runs in FPT time, remained open. We answer this question in the affirmative. We design a 2-approximation algorithm for the non-uniform sparsest cut with bounded treewidth supply graphs that runs in FPT time, when parameterized by the treewidth. Our algorithm is based on rounding the optimal solution of a linear programming relaxation inspired by the Sherali-Adams hierarchy. In contrast to the classic Sherali-Adams approach, we construct a relaxation driven by a tree decomposition of the supply graph by including a carefully chosen set of lifting variables and constraints to encode information of subsets of nodes with super-constant size, and at the same time we have a sufficiently small linear program that can be solved in FPT time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Improving Transferability of Representations via Augmentation-Aware Self-Supervision

Recent unsupervised representation learning methods have shown to be effective in a range of vision tasks by learning representations invariant to data augmentations such as random cropping and color jittering. However, such invariance could be harmful to downstream tasks if they rely on the characteristics of the data augmentations, e.g., location- or color-sensitive. This is not an issue just for unsupervised learning; we found that this occurs even in supervised learning because it also learns to predict the same label for all augmented samples of an instance. To avoid such failures and obtain more generalizable representations, we suggest to optimize an auxiliary self-supervised loss, coined AugSelf, that learns the difference of augmentation parameters (e.g., cropping positions, color adjustment intensities) between two randomly augmented samples. Our intuition is that AugSelf encourages to preserve augmentation-aware information in learned representations, which could be beneficial for their transferability. Furthermore, AugSelf can easily be incorporated into recent state-of-the-art representation learning methods with a negligible additional training cost. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our simple idea consistently improves the transferability of representations learned by supervised and unsupervised methods in various transfer learning scenarios. The code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Visualising energy landscapes through manifold learning

Energy landscapes provide a conceptual framework for structure prediction, and a detailed understanding of their topological features is necessary to develop efficient methods for their exploration. The ability to visualise these surfaces is essential, but the high dimensionality of the corresponding configuration spaces makes this difficult. Here we present Stochastic Hyperspace Embedding and Projection (SHEAP), a method for energy landscape visualisation inspired by state-of-the-art algorithms for dimensionality reduction through manifold learning, such as t-SNE and UMAP. The performance of SHEAP is demonstrated through its application to the energy landscapes of Lennard-Jones clusters, solid-state carbon, and the quaternary system C+H+N+O. It produces meaningful and interpretable low-dimensional representations of these landscapes, reproducing well known topological features such as funnels, and providing fresh insight into their layouts. In particular, an intrinsic low dimensionality in the distribution of local minima across configuration space is revealed.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohomology#Nonamenable#Witte Morris Theorem#Dynamical Systems#Geometric Topology
arxiv.org

Analytical Gradient Theory for Spin-Free State-Averaged Second-Order Driven Similarity Renormalization Group Perturbation Theory (SA-DSRG-MRPT2) and Its Applications for Conical Intersection Optimizations

The second-order multireference driven similarity renormalization group perturbation theory (DSRG-MRPT2) theory provides an efficient means of correcting the dynamical correlation with the multiconfiguration reference function. The state-averaged DSRG-MRPT2 (SA-DSRG-MRPT2) method is the simplest means of treating the excited states with DSRG-MRPT2. In this method, the Hamiltonian dressed with dynamical correlation is diagonalized in the CASCI state subspace (SA-DSRG-MRPT2c) or the configuration subspace (SA-DSRG-MRPT2). This work develops the analytical gradient theory for spin-free SA-DSRG-MRPT2(c) with the density-fitting (DF) approximation. We check the accuracy of the analytical gradients against the numerical gradients. We present applications for optimizing minimum energy conical intersections (MECI) of ethylene and retinal model chromophores (PSB3 and RPSB6). We investigate the dependence of the optimized geometries and energies on the flow parameter and reference relaxations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Boosting Supervised Learning Performance with Co-training

Deep learning perception models require a massive amount of labeled training data to achieve good performance. While unlabeled data is easy to acquire, the cost of labeling is prohibitive and could create a tremendous burden on companies or individuals. Recently, self-supervision has emerged as an alternative to leveraging unlabeled data. In this paper, we propose a new light-weight self-supervised learning framework that could boost supervised learning performance with minimum additional computation cost. Here, we introduce a simple and flexible multi-task co-training framework that integrates a self-supervised task into any supervised task. Our approach exploits pretext tasks to incur minimum compute and parameter overheads and minimal disruption to existing training pipelines. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework by using two self-supervised tasks, object detection and panoptic segmentation, on different perception models. Our results show that both self-supervised tasks can improve the accuracy of the supervised task and, at the same time, demonstrates strong domain adaption capability when used with additional unlabeled data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Influence of non-Hermitian mode topology on refractive index sensing with plasmonic waveguides

We evaluate the sensing properties of plasmonic waveguide sensors by calculating their resonant transmission spectra in different regions of the non-Hermitian eigenmode space. We elucidate the pitfalls of using modal dispersion calculations in isolation to predict plasmonic sensor performance, which we address by using a simple model accounting for eigenmode excitation and propagation. Our transmission calculations show that resonant wavelength and spectral width crucially depend on the length of the sensing region, so that no single criterion obtained from modal dispersion calculations alone can be used as a proxy for sensitivity. Furthermore, we find that the optimal detection limits occur where directional coupling is supported, where the narrowest spectra occur. Such narrow spectral features can only be measured by filtering out all higher-order modes at the output, e.g., via a single-mode waveguide. Our calculations also confirm a characteristic square root dependence of the eigenmode splitting with respect to the permittivity perturbation at the exceptional point, which we show can be identified through the sensor beat length at resonance. This work provides a convenient framework for designing and characterizing plasmonic waveguide sensors when comparing with experimental measurements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Neural Solver for Variational Problems on CAD Geometries with Application to Electric Machine Simulation

This work presents a deep learning-based framework for the solution of partial differential equations on complex computational domains described with computer-aided design tools. To account for the underlying distribution of the training data caused by spline-based projections from the reference to the physical domain, a variational neural solver equipped with an importance sampling scheme is developed, such that the loss function based on the discretized energy functional obtained after the weak formulation is modified according to the sample distribution. To tackle multi-patch domains possibly leading to solution discontinuities, the variational neural solver is additionally combined with a domain decomposition approach based on the Discontinuous Galerkin formulation. The proposed neural solver is verified on a toy problem and then applied to a real-world engineering test case, namely that of electric machine simulation. The numerical results show clearly that the neural solver produces physics-conforming solutions of significantly improved accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DIVA: Dataset Derivative of a Learning Task

We present a method to compute the derivative of a learning task with respect to a dataset. A learning task is a function from a training set to the validation error, which can be represented by a trained deep neural network (DNN). The "dataset derivative" is a linear operator, computed around the trained model, that informs how perturbations of the weight of each training sample affect the validation error, usually computed on a separate validation dataset. Our method, DIVA (Differentiable Validation) hinges on a closed-form differentiable expression of the leave-one-out cross-validation error around a pre-trained DNN. Such expression constitutes the dataset derivative. DIVA could be used for dataset auto-curation, for example removing samples with faulty annotations, augmenting a dataset with additional relevant samples, or rebalancing. More generally, DIVA can be used to optimize the dataset, along with the parameters of the model, as part of the training process without the need for a separate validation dataset, unlike bi-level optimization methods customary in AutoML. To illustrate the flexibility of DIVA, we report experiments on sample auto-curation tasks such as outlier rejection, dataset extension, and automatic aggregation of multi-modal data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient deep learning models for land cover image classification

The availability of the sheer volume of Copernicus Sentinel imagery has created new opportunities for land use land cover (LULC) mapping at large scales using deep learning. Training on such large datasets though is a non-trivial task. In this work we experiment with the BigEarthNet dataset for LULC image classification and benchmark different state-of-the-art models, including Convolution Neural Networks, Multi-Layer Perceptrons, Visual Transformers, EfficientNets and Wide Residual Networks (WRN) architectures. Our aim is to leverage classification accuracy, training time and inference rate. We propose a framework based on EfficientNets for compound scaling of WRNs in terms of network depth, width and input data resolution, for efficiently training and testing different model setups. We design a novel scaled WRN architecture enhanced with an Efficient Channel Attention mechanism. Our proposed lightweight model has an order of magnitude less trainable parameters, achieves 4.5% higher averaged f-score classification accuracy for all 19 LULC classes and is trained two times faster with respect to a ResNet50 state-of-the-art model that we use as a baseline. We provide access to more than 50 trained models, along with our code for distributed training on multiple GPU nodes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Survey of Generalisation in Deep Reinforcement Learning

The study of generalisation in deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) aims to produce RL algorithms whose policies generalise well to novel unseen situations at deployment time, avoiding overfitting to their training environments. Tackling this is vital if we are to deploy reinforcement learning algorithms in real world scenarios, where the environment will be diverse, dynamic and unpredictable. This survey is an overview of this nascent field. We provide a unifying formalism and terminology for discussing different generalisation problems, building upon previous works. We go on to categorise existing benchmarks for generalisation, as well as current methods for tackling the generalisation problem. Finally, we provide a critical discussion of the current state of the field, including recommendations for future work. Among other conclusions, we argue that taking a purely procedural content generation approach to benchmark design is not conducive to progress in generalisation, we suggest fast online adaptation and tackling RL-specific problems as some areas for future work on methods for generalisation, and we recommend building benchmarks in underexplored problem settings such as offline RL generalisation and reward-function variation.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy