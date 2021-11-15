ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convergence Analysis of A Second-order Accurate, Linear Numerical Scheme for The Landau-Lifshitz Equation with Large Damping Parameters

By Yongyong Cai, Jingrun Chen, Cheng Wang, Changjian Xie
 5 days ago

A second order accurate, linear numerical method is analyzed for the Landau-Lifshitz equation with large damping parameters. This equation describes the dynamics of magnetization, with a non-convexity constraint of unit length of the magnetization. The numerical method is based on the second-order backward differentiation formula in time, combined with an implicit...

arxiv.org

Numerical Method for Finite-size Security Analysis of Quantum Key Distribution

Quantum key distribution (QKD) establishes secure links between remote communication parties. As a key problem for various QKD protocols, security analysis gives the amount of secure keys regardless of the eavesdropper's computational power, which can be done both analytically and numerically. Compared to analytical methods which tend to require techniques specific to each QKD protocol, numerical ones are more general since they can be directly applied to many QKD protocols without additional techniques. However, current numerical methods are carried out based on some assumptions such as working in asymptotic limit and collective attacks from eavesdroppers. In this work, we remove these assumptions and develop a numerical finite-size security analysis against general attacks for general QKD protocols. We also give an example of applying the method to the recent Phase-Matching QKD protocol with a simple protocol design. Our result shows that the finite-size key rate can surpass the linear key-rate bound in a realistic communication time.
arxiv.org

A high order differential equation based wall distance solver

Hemanth Chandra Vamsi Kakumani, Nagabhushana Rao Vadlamani. A computationally efficient high-order solver is developed to compute the wall distances, which are typically used for turbulence modelling, peripheral flow simulations, Computer Aided Design (CAD) etc. The wall distances are computed by solving the differential equations namely: Eikonal, Hamilton-Jacobi (H-J) and Poisson. The computational benefit of using high-order schemes (explicit/compact schemes) for wall-distance solvers, both in terms of accuracy and computational time, has been demonstrated. A new H-J formulation based on the localized artificial diffusivity (LAD) approach has been proposed, which has produced results with an accuracy comparable to that of the Eikonal formulation. When compared to the baseline H-J solver using upwind schemes, the solution accuracy has improved by an order of magnitude and the calculations are $\approx$ 5 times faster using the modified H-J formulation. A modified curvature correction has also been implemented into the H-J solver to account for the near-wall errors due to concave/convex wall curvatures. The performance of the solver using different schemes has been tested both on the steady canonical test cases and the unsteady test cases like `piston-cylinder arrangement', `bouncing cube' and `burning of a star grain propellant' where the wall-distance evolves with time.
arxiv.org

The Frobenius problem for numerical semigroups generated by sequences that satisfy a linear recurrence relation

Consider a sequence of positive integers of the form $ca^n-d$, $n\geq 1$, where $a, c$ and $d$ are positive integers, $a>1$. For each $n\geq 1$, let $S_n$ be the submonoid of $\mathbb N$ generated by $\mathbf s_j=ca^{n+j}-d$, with $j\in\mathbb N$. We obtain a numerical semigroup $(1/e)S_n$ by dividing every element of $S_n$ by $e=\gcd(S_n)$.
arxiv.org

Multidimensional King-plot analysis for accurate extraction of Cd nuclear charge radii: a challenge for nuclear structure theory

J. Z. Han, C. Pan, K. Y. Zhang, X. F. Yang, S. Q. Zhang, J. C. Berengut, S. Goriely, H. Wang, Y. M. Yu, J. Meng, J. W. Zhang, L. J. Wang. High-accuracy determination of isotope shift factors, which plays a crucial role in accurate extraction of nuclear charge radius, is well-known to be challenging experimentally and theoretically. Nonetheless, based on an accurate measurement of the isotope shifts for the Cd$^+$ $5s~^2S_{1/2}-5p~^2P_{3/2}$ and the Cd $5s^2~^1S_0-5s5p~^1P_1$ transition, a multidimensional King-plot analysis is performed to extract the atomic field shift and mass shift factors accurately. The results are further cross-checked against results from atomic structure calculations using a high-accuracy configuration interaction and many-body perturbation theory. Combined with previous isotope shifts, nuclear charge radii for $^{100-130}$Cd of the highest accuracy are reported. For the neutron-rich region, accuracies for the charge radii are improved by nearly one order of magnitude. This work provides a coherent and systematic extraction of Cd nuclear charge radii from isotope shifts. The results offer stringent testing and possible challenges to the latest advances in nuclear theory and excellent benchmarking to the atomic structure calculations.
arxiv.org

Exponential Dichotomy for Noninvertible Linear Difference Equations

In this article we study exponential dichotomies for noninvertible linear difference equations in finite dimensions. After giving the definition, we study the extent to which the projection $P(k)$ in a dichotomy is unique. For equations on $\mathbb{Z}$ it is unique but for equations on $\mathbb{Z}_+$ only its range is unique and for $\mathbb{Z}_-$ only its nullspace.
arxiv.org

Quantization and coherent states for a time-dependent Landau problem

The ordinary Landau problem consists of describing a charged particle in time-independent magnetic field. In the present case the problem is generalized onto time-dependent uniform electric fields with time-dependent mass and harmonic frequency [1].The spectrum of a Hamiltonian describing this system is obtained. The configuration space wave functions of the model is expressed in terms of the generalised Laguerre polynomials. To diagonalize the time-dependent Hamiltonian we employ the Lewis-Riesenfeld method of invariants. To this end, we introduce an unitary transformation in the framework of the algebraic formalism to construct the invariant operator of the system and then to obtain the exact solution of the Hamiltonian. We recover the solutions of the ordinary Landau problem in the absence of the electric and harmonic fields, for a constant particle mass. The quantization of this system exhibits many symmetries such as $U(1), SU(2), SU(1,1)$. We therefore construct the coresponding coherent states and the associated photon added and nonlinear coherent states.
arxiv.org

Approximate solution of the Cauchy problem for a first-order integrodifferential equation with solution derivative memory

We consider the Cauchy problem for a first-order evolution equation with memory in a finite-dimensional Hilbert space when the integral term is related to the time derivative of the solution. The main problems of the approximate solution of such nonlocal problems are due to the necessity to work with the approximate solution for all previous time moments. We propose a transformation of the first-order integrodifferential equation to a system of local evolutionary equations. We use the approach known in the theory of Voltaire integral equations with an approximation of the difference kernel by the sum of exponents. We formulate a local problem for a weakly coupled system of equations with additional ordinary differential equations. We have given estimates of the stability of the solution by initial data and the right-hand side for the solution of the corresponding Cauchy problem. The primary attention is paid to constructing and investigating the stability of two-level difference schemes, which are convenient for computational implementation. The numerical solution of a two-dimensional model problem for the evolution equation of the first order, when the Laplace operator conditions the dependence on spatial variables, is presented.
arxiv.org

Flow Equations In Arbitrary Signature

We discuss general bosonic configurations of four-dimensional N=2 supergravity coupled to vector multiplets in (t,s) space-time. The supergravity theories with Euclidean and neutral signature are described by the so-called para-special Kähler geometry. For extremal solutions, we derive in a unified fashion, using the equations of motion, the flow equations for all space-time signatures. Demanding that the solutions with neutral and Euclidean signatures admit unbroken supersymmetry, we derive the constraints, known as the stabilisation equations, on the para-covariantly holomorphic sections expressed in terms of the adapted coordinates. The stabilisation equations expressed in terms of the para-complex sections imply generalised flow equations in terms of para-complex central charge. For Euclidean and neutral signature, it is demonstrated that solutions for either signs of gauge kinetic terms are mapped into each other via field redefinitions.
arxiv.org

Novel mass-based multigrid relaxation schemes for the Stokes equations

In this work, we propose three novel block-structured multigrid relaxation schemes based on distributive relaxation, Braess-Sarazin relaxation, and Uzawa relaxation, for solving the Stokes equations discretized by the mark-and-cell scheme. In our earlier work \cite{he2018local}, we discussed these three types of relaxation schemes, where the weighted Jacobi iteration is used for inventing the Laplacian involved in the Stokes equations. In \cite{he2018local}, we show that the optimal smoothing factor is $\frac{3}{5}$ for distributive weighted-Jacobi relaxation and inexact Braess-Sarazin relaxation, and is $\sqrt{\frac{3}{5}}$ for $\sigma$-Uzawa relaxation. Here, we propose mass-based approximation inside of these three relaxations, where mass matrix $Q$ obtained from bilinear finite element method is directly used to approximate to the inverse of scalar Laplacian operator instead of using Jacobi iteration. Using local Fourier analysis, we theoretically derive the optimal smoothing factors for the resulting three relaxation schemes. Specifically, mass-based distributive relaxation, mass-based Braess-Sarazin relaxation, and mass-based $\sigma$-Uzawa relaxation have optimal smoothing factor $\frac{1}{3}$, $\frac{1}{3}$ and $\sqrt{\frac{1}{3}}$, respectively. Note that the mass-based relaxation schemes do not cost more than the original ones using Jacobi iteration. Another superiority is that there is no need to compute the inverse of a matrix. These new relaxation schemes are appealing.
arxiv.org

Parameterized splitting theorems and bifurcations for potential operators, Part II: Applications to quasi-linear elliptic equations and systems

This is the second part of a series devoting to the generalizations and applications of common theorems in variational bifurcation theory. Using abstract theorems in the first part we obtain many new bifurcation results for quasi-linear elliptic boundary value problems of higher order. Comments: 53 pages. Revision and extension for...
arxiv.org

GCGE: A Package for Solving Large Scale Eigenvalue Problems by Parallel Block Damping Inverse Power Method

We propose an eigensolver and the corresponding package, GCGE, for solving large scale eigenvalue problems. This method is the combination of damping idea, subspace projection method and inverse power method with dynamic shifts. To reduce the dimensions of projection subspaces, a moving mechanism is developed when the number of desired eigenpairs is large. The numerical methods, implementing techniques and the structure of the package are presented. Plenty of numerical results are provided to demonstrate the efficiency, stability and scalability of the concerned eigensolver and the package GCGE for computing many eigenpairs of large symmetric matrices arising from applications.
arxiv.org

A fourth-order finite difference scheme with accurate dispersion and adaptive dissipation for computational aeroacoustics

For computational acoustics, schemes need to have low-dispersion and low-dissipation properties in order to capture the amplitude and phase of the wave correctly. To improve the spectral properties of the scheme, the authors have previously proposed a scale sensor to automatically adjust the numerical dissipation. In consequence, a fourth-order finite difference scheme with minimized dispersion and adaptive dissipation (MDAD) has been proposed [1]. In this study, we further investigate this method for the high-fidelity numerical simulation of the acoustic problems and a new dispersion control method is proposed which is different from the traditional dispersion relation preserving (DRP) approach. Firstly, the scale sensor, which quantifies the local length scale of the solution as the effective scaled wavenumber, is modified for better performance on composite waves. Then the scale sensor is applied to control both the dispersion and dissipation of the scheme. The relationships between the dispersion/dissipation parameter and the effective scaled wavenumber are analytically and artificially constructed respectively. Thus, a fourth-order finite difference scheme with accurate dispersion and adaptive dissipation (ADAD) is constructed. The approximate dispersion relation (ADR) shows that the ADAD scheme achieves accurate dispersion property at k < 2.5. The dissipation is negligible at low wave number and gradually increases after k = 1 to suppress non-physical oscillations. Several benchmark cases of computational acoustics are presented to verify the high resolution of the proposed scheme compared with the conventional spectral optimized schemes.
arxiv.org

Numerical Solution of Variable-Order Fractional Differential Equations Using Bernoulli Polynomials

We introduce a new numerical method, based on Bernoulli polynomials, for solving multiterm variable-order fractional differential equations. The variable-order fractional derivative was considered in the Caputo sense, while the Riemann--Liouville integral operator was used to give approximations for the unknown function and its variable-order derivatives. An operational matrix of variable-order fractional integration was introduced for the Bernoulli functions. By assuming that the solution of the problem is sufficiently smooth, we approximated a given order of its derivative using Bernoulli polynomials. Then, we used the introduced operational matrix to find some approximations for the unknown function and its derivatives. Using these approximations and some collocation points, the problem was reduced to the solution of a system of nonlinear algebraic equations. An error estimate is given for the approximate solution obtained by the proposed method. Finally, five illustrative examples were considered to demonstrate the applicability and high accuracy of the proposed technique, comparing our results with the ones obtained by existing methods in the literature and making clear the novelty of the work. The numerical results showed that the new method is efficient, giving high-accuracy approximate solutions even with a small number of basis functions and when the solution to the problem is not infinitely differentiable, providing better results and a smaller number of basis functions when compared to state-of-the-art methods.
arxiv.org

Machine learning caging order parameters in glasses

Non-equilibrium phase transitions in glassy systems are often indicated by a dramatic change of dynamics, accompanied by subtle and ambiguous structural signatures. This fact has motivated a number of recent studies attempting to pinpoint predictors that correlate structural order to dynamics in glasses, via the application of modern machine learning techniques. Here we develop a general machine learning approach, based on a two-level nested neural network, which autonomously extracts glass order parameters characterizing caging dynamics. Combining machine learning with finite-size scaling analyses, we can identify, and distinguish between, first- and second-order non-equilibrium phase transitions, demonstrated by studying melting and Gardner transitions in a simulated hard sphere glass model. Our machine learning results also suggest that the liquid-to-glass transition, as widely accepted, is a smooth crossover rather than a sharp phase transition. Our approach makes use of the power of neural networks in learning hidden dynamical features of different phases, bypassing the difficulties in defining structural order in disordered systems.
arxiv.org

VizAI : Selecting Accurate Visualizations of Numerical Data

A good data visualization is not only a distortion-free graphical representation of data but also a way to reveal underlying statistical properties of the data. Despite its common use across various stages of data analysis, selecting a good visualization often is a manual process involving many iterations. Recently there has been interest in reducing this effort by developing models that can recommend visualizations, but they are of limited use since they require large training samples (data and visualization pairs) and focus primarily on the design aspects rather than on assessing the effectiveness of the selected visualization.
arxiv.org

Quantum Amplitude Damping for solving homogeneous linear differential equations: a non-interferometric algorithm

In contexts where relevant problems can easily attain configuration spaces of enormous sizes, solving Linear Differential Equations (LDEs) can become a hard achievement for classical computers; on the other hand, the rise of quantum hardware can enable such high-dimensional problems to be solved with a viable and foreseeable number of qubits, whilst also yielding quantum advantage in terms of time complexity. In this effort, the proposal of quantum algorithms that can fundamentally harvest this potential, whilst simultaneously being appealing for implementation purposes, becomes an essential milestone. As this is not a trivial task, new heuristics for proposing quantum algorithms are welcomed. This work presents a quantum algorithm inspired by the Quantum Amplitude Damping operation for solving homogeneous LDEs, providing an exponential speed-up compared to any classical method, in relation to the problem's dimension. Contrary to previously proposed algorithms for differential equations with similar time complexity advantage, our algorithm is defined via a gate-level quantum circuit, predominantly composed of elementary 2-qubit gates, and is particularly nonrestrictive in terms of connectivity within and between some of its main quantum registers. We show that such an open quantum system-based circuitry allows for constructing the solution (particularly the non-unitary step) in a non-interferometric way; we also provide a guideline for guaranteeing a lower bound on the probability of success for each realisation, by exploring the decay properties of the underlying quantum operation.
arxiv.org

GAlaxy Light profile convolutional neural NETworks (GaLNets). I. fast and accurate structural parameters for billion galaxy samples

Next generation large sky surveys, from ground and space, will observe up to billions of galaxies for which basic structural parameters are needed to study their evolution. This is a challenging task that, for ground-based observations, is complicated by the seeing limited point-spread-function (PSF), strongly affecting the intrinsic light profile of galaxies. To perform fast and accurate analysis of galaxy surface brightness, we have developed a family of "supervised" Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) tools to derive S{é}rsic profile parameters of galaxies. In this work, we present the first two Galaxy Light profile convolutional neural Networks (GaLNets) of this family. A first one, trained using galaxy images only (GaLNet-1), and a second one, trained with both galaxy images and the ``local'' PSF (GaLNet-2). The two CNNs have been tested on a subset of public data from the Kilo-Degree Survey (KiDS), as a pathfinder dataset for high-quality ground-based observations. We have compared the results from the two CNNs with structural parameters (namely the total magnitude $mag$, the effective radius $R_{\rm eff}$, and S{é}rsic index $n$) derived for the same galaxies by 2DPHOT, as a representative of "standard" PSF-convolved S{é}rsic fitting tools. The comparison shows that, provided a suitable prior distribution is adopted, GaLNet-2 can reach an accuracy as high as 2DPHOT, while GaLNet-1 performs slightly worse because it misses the information on the ``local'' PSF. In terms of computational speed, both GaLNets are more than three orders of magnitude faster than standard methods. This first application of CNN to ground-based galaxy surface photometry shows that CNNs are promising tools to perform parametric analyses of very large samples of galaxy light profiles, as expected from surveys like Vera Rubin/LSST, Euclid mission and the Chinese Space Station Telescope.
arxiv.org

Accurate confidence interval estimation for non-centrality parameters and effect size indices

We recently proposed a robust effect size index (RESI) that is related to the non-centrality parameter of a test statistic. RESI is advantageous over common indices because (1) it is widely applicable to many types of data; (2) it can rely on a robust covariance estimate; (3) it can accommodate the existence of nuisance parameters. We provided a consistent estimator for the RESI, however, there is no established confidence interval (CI) estimation procedure for the RESI. Here, we use statistical theory and simulations to evaluate several CI estimation procedures for three estimators of the RESI. Our findings show (1) in contrast to common effect sizes, the robust estimator is consistent for the true effect size; (2) common CI procedures for effect sizes that are non-centrality parameters fail to cover the true effect size at the nominal level. Using the robust estimator along with the proposed bootstrap CI is generally accurate and applicable to conduct consistent estimation and valid inference for the RESI, especially when model assumptions may be violated. Based on the RESI, we propose a general framework for the analysis of effect size (ANOES), such that effect sizes and confidence intervals can be easily reported in an analysis of variance (ANOVA) table format for a wide range of models.
arxiv.org

Finite element based model order reduction for parametrized one-way coupled steady state linear thermomechanical problems

Nirav Vasant Shah, Michele Girfoglio, Peregrina Quintela, Gianluigi Rozza, Alejandro Lengomin, Francesco Ballarin, Patricia Barral. This contribution focuses on the development of Model Order Reduction (MOR) for one-way coupled steady state linear thermomechanical problems in a finite element setting. We apply Proper Orthogonal Decomposition (POD) for the computation of reduced basis space. On the other hand, for the evaluation of the modal coefficients, we use two different methodologies: the one based on the Galerkin projection (G) and the other one based on Artificial Neural Network (ANN). We aim at comparing POD-G and POD-ANN in terms of relevant features including errors and computational efficiency. In this context, both physical and geometrical parametrization are considered. We also carry out a validation of the Full Order Model (FOM) based on customized benchmarks in order to provide a complete computational pipeline. The framework proposed is applied to a relevant industrial problem related to the investigation of thermomechanical phenomena arising in blast furnace hearth walls.
arxiv.org

Convergence and Equilibria Analysis of a Networked Bivirus Epidemic Model

This paper studies a networked bivirus model, in which two competing viruses spread across a network of interconnected populations; each node represents a population with a large number of individuals. The viruses may spread through possibly different network structures, and an individual cannot be simultaneously infected with both viruses. Focusing on convergence and equilibria analysis, a number of new results are provided. First, we show that for networks with generic system parameters, there exist a finite number of equilibria. Exploiting monotone systems theory, we further prove that for bivirus networks with generic system parameters, then convergence to an equilibrium occurs for all initial conditions, except possibly for a set of measure zero. Given the network structure of one virus, a method is presented to construct an infinite family of network structures for the other virus that results in an infinite number of equilibria in which both viruses coexist. Necessary and sufficient conditions are derived for the local stability/instability of boundary equilibria, in which one virus is present and the other is extinct. A sufficient condition for a boundary equilibrium to be almost globally stable is presented. Then, we show how to use monotone systems theory to generate conclusions on the ordering of stable and unstable equilibria, and in some instances identify the number of equilibria via rapid simulation testing. Last, we provide an analytical method for computing equilibria in networks with only two nodes, and show that it is possible for a bivirus network to have an unstable coexistence equilibrium and two locally stable boundary equilibria.
