Generate plane quad mesh with neural networks and tree search

By Hua Tong, Yong Ni
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The quality of mesh generation has long been considered a vital aspect in providing engineers with reliable simulation results throughout the history of the Finite Element Method (FEM). The element extraction method, which is currently the most robust method,...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Unsupervised Learning for Identifying High Eigenvector Centrality Nodes: A Graph Neural Network Approach

The existing methods to calculate the Eigenvector Centrality(EC) tend to not be robust enough for determination of EC in low time complexity or not well-scalable for large networks, hence rendering them practically unreliable/ computationally expensive. So, it is of the essence to develop a method that is scalable in low computational time. Hence, we propose a deep learning model for the identification of nodes with high Eigenvector Centrality. There have been a few previous works in identifying the high ranked nodes with supervised learning methods, but in real-world cases, the graphs are not labelled and hence deployment of supervised learning methods becomes a hazard and its usage becomes impractical. So, we devise CUL(Centrality with Unsupervised Learning) method to learn the relative EC scores in a network in an unsupervised manner. To achieve this, we develop an Encoder-Decoder based framework that maps the nodes to their respective estimated EC scores. Extensive experiments were conducted on different synthetic and real-world networks. We compared CUL against a baseline supervised method for EC estimation similar to some of the past works. It was observed that even with training on a minuscule number of training datasets, CUL delivers a relatively better accuracy score when identifying the higher ranked nodes than its supervised counterpart. We also show that CUL is much faster and has a smaller runtime than the conventional baseline method for EC computation. The code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DistIR: An Intermediate Representation and Simulator for Efficient Neural Network Distribution

The rapidly growing size of deep neural network (DNN) models and datasets has given rise to a variety of distribution strategies such as data, tensor-model, pipeline parallelism, and hybrid combinations thereof. Each of these strategies offers its own trade-offs and exhibits optimal performance across different models and hardware topologies. Selecting the best set of strategies for a given setup is challenging because the search space grows combinatorially, and debugging and testing on clusters is expensive. In this work we propose DistIR, an expressive intermediate representation for distributed DNN computation that is tailored for efficient analyses, such as simulation. This enables automatically identifying the top-performing strategies without having to execute on physical hardware. Unlike prior work, DistIR can naturally express many distribution strategies including pipeline parallelism with arbitrary schedules. Our evaluation on MLP training and GPT-2 inference models demonstrates how DistIR and its simulator enable fast grid searches over complex distribution spaces spanning up to 1000+ configurations, reducing optimization time by an order of magnitude for certain regimes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learned Dynamics of Electrothermally-Actuated Soft Robot Limbs Using LSTM Neural Networks

Modeling the dynamics of soft robot limbs with electrothermal actuators is generally challenging due to thermal and mechanical hysteresis and the complex physical interactions that can arise during robot operation. This article proposes a neural network based on long short-term memory (LSTM) to address these challenges in actuator modeling. A planar soft limb, actuated by a pair of shape memory alloy (SMA) coils and containing embedded sensors for temperature and angular deflection, is used as a test platform. Data from this robot are used to train LSTM neural networks, using different combinations of sensor data, to model both unidirectional (one SMA) and bidirectional (both SMAs) motion. Open-loop rollout results show that the learned model is able to predict motions over extraordinarily long open-loop timescales (10 minutes) with little drift. Prediction errors are on the order of the soft deflection sensor's accuracy, even when using only the actuator's pulse width modulation inputs for learning. These LSTM models can be used in-situ, without extensive sensing, helping to bring soft electrothermally-actuated robots into practical application.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Based Optimization of Chiral Photonic Nanostructures: Evolution- and Neural Network-Based Design

Chiral photonics opens new pathways to manipulate light-matter interactions and tailor the optical response of meta-surfaces and -materials by nanostructuring nontrivial patterns. Chirality of matter, such as that of molecules, and light, which in the simplest case is given by the handedness of circular polarization, have attracted much attention for applications in chemistry, nanophotonics and optical information processing. We report the design of chiral photonic structures using two machine learning methods, the evolutionary algorithm and neural network approach, for rapid and efficient optimization of optical properties for dielectric metasurfaces. The design recipes obtained for visible light in the range of transition-metal dichalcogenide exciton resonances show a frequency-dependent modification in the reflected light's degree of circular polarization, that is represented by the difference between left- and right-circularly polarized intensity. Our results suggest the facile fabrication and characterization of optical nanopatterned reflectors for chirality-sensitive light-matter coupling scenarios employing tungsten disulfide as possible active material with features such as valley Hall effect and optical valley coherence.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Artificial Neural Networks

Image classification without convolutions? Here’s why it’s a bad idea. Artificial neural networks aren’t designed for image classification. But how terrible can they be? That’s what we’ll find out today. We’ll train an image classification model on 20,000 images using only Dense layers. So no convolutions and other fancy stuff, we’ll save them for upcoming articles.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning a compass spin model with neural network quantum states

Neural network quantum states provide a novel representation of the many-body states of interacting quantum systems and open up a promising route to solve frustrated quantum spin models that evade other numerical approaches. Yet its capacity to describe complex magnetic orders with large unit cells has not been demonstrated, and its performance in a rugged energy landscape has been questioned. Here we apply restricted Boltzmann machines and stochastic gradient descent to seek the ground states of a compass spin model on the honeycomb lattice, which unifies the Kitaev model, Ising model and the quantum 120$^\circ$ model with a single tuning parameter. We report calculation results on the variational energy, order parameters and correlation functions. The phase diagram obtained is in good agreement with the predictions of tensor network ansatz, demonstrating the capacity of restricted Boltzmann machines in learning the ground states of frustrated quantum spin Hamiltonians. The limitations of the calculation are discussed. A few strategies are outlined to address some of the challenges in machine learning frustrated quantum magnets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Approximate Neural Architecture Search via Operation Distribution Learning

The standard paradigm in Neural Architecture Search (NAS) is to search for a fully deterministic architecture with specific operations and connections. In this work, we instead propose to search for the optimal operation distribution, thus providing a stochastic and approximate solution, which can be used to sample architectures of arbitrary length. We propose and show, that given an architectural cell, its performance largely depends on the ratio of used operations, rather than any specific connection pattern in typical search spaces; that is, small changes in the ordering of the operations are often irrelevant. This intuition is orthogonal to any specific search strategy and can be applied to a diverse set of NAS algorithms. Through extensive validation on 4 data-sets and 4 NAS techniques (Bayesian optimisation, differentiable search, local search and random search), we show that the operation distribution (1) holds enough discriminating power to reliably identify a solution and (2) is significantly easier to optimise than traditional encodings, leading to large speed-ups at little to no cost in performance. Indeed, this simple intuition significantly reduces the cost of current approaches and potentially enable NAS to be used in a broader range of applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Neural Implicit Event Generator for Motion Tracking

We present a novel framework of motion tracking from event data using implicit expression. Our framework use pre-trained event generation MLP named implicit event generator (IEG) and does motion tracking by updating its state (position and velocity) based on the difference between the observed event and generated event from the current state estimate. The difference is computed implicitly by the IEG. Unlike the conventional explicit approach, which requires dense computation to evaluate the difference, our implicit approach realizes efficient state update directly from sparse event data. Our sparse algorithm is especially suitable for mobile robotics applications where computational resources and battery life are limited. To verify the effectiveness of our method on real-world data, we applied it to the AR marker tracking application. We have confirmed that our framework works well in real-world environments in the presence of noise and background clutter.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Deep ReLU neural network approximation of parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs

We investigate non-adaptive methods of deep ReLU neural network approximation of the solution $u$ to parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs on non-compact set $\mathbb{R}^\infty$. The approximation error is measured in the norm of the Bochner space $L_2(\mathbb{R}^\infty, V, \gamma)$, where $\gamma$ is the tensor product standard Gaussian probability on $\mathbb{R}^\infty$ and $V$ is the energy space. The approximation is based on an $m$-term truncation of the Hermite generalized polynomial chaos expansion (gpc) of $u$. Under a certain assumption on $\ell_q$-summability condition for lognormal inputs ($0< q <\infty$), we proved that for every integer $n > 1$, one can construct a non-adaptive compactly supported deep ReLU neural network $\boldsymbol{\phi}_n$ of size not greater than $n$ on $\mathbb{R}^m$ with $m = \mathcal{O} (n/\log n)$, having $m$ outputs so that the summation constituted by replacing polynomials in the $m$-term truncation of Hermite gpc expansion by these $m$ outputs approximates $u$ with an error bound $\mathcal{O}\left(\left(n/\log n\right)^{-1/q}\right)$. This error bound is comparable to the error bound of the best approximation of $u$ by $n$-term truncations of Hermite gpc expansion which is $\mathcal{O}(n^{-1/q})$. We also obtained some results on similar problems for parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with affine inputs, based on the Jacobi and Taylor gpc expansions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Physics-informed neural networks for understanding shear migration of particles in viscous flow

We harness the physics-informed neural network (PINN) approach to extend the utility of phenomenological models for particle migration in shear flow. Specifically, we propose to constrain the neural network training via a model for the physics of shear-induced particle migration in suspensions. Then, we train the PINN against experimental data from the literature, showing that this approach provides both better fidelity to the experiments, and novel understanding of the relative roles of the hypothesized migration fluxes. We first verify the PINN approach for solving the inverse problem of radial particle migration in a non-Brownian suspension in an annular Couette flow. In this classical case, the PINN yields the same value (as reported in the literature) for the ratio of the two parameters of the empirical model. Next, we apply the PINN approach to analyze experiments on particle migration in both non-Brownian and Brownian suspensions in Poiseuille slot flow, for which a definitive calibration of the phenomenological migration model has been lacking. Using the PINN approach, we identify the unknown/empirical parameters in the physical model through the inverse solver capability of PINNs. Specifically, the values are significantly different from those for the Couette cell, highlighting an inconsistency in the literature that uses the latter value for Poiseuille flow. Importantly, the PINN results also show that the inferred values of the empirical model's parameters vary with the shear Péclet number and the particle bulk volume fraction of the suspension, instead of being constant as assumed in previous literature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

LSP : Acceleration and Regularization of Graph Neural Networks via Locality Sensitive Pruning of Graphs

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have emerged as highly successful tools for graph-related tasks. However, real-world problems involve very large graphs, and the compute resources needed to fit GNNs to those problems grow rapidly. Moreover, the noisy nature and size of real-world graphs cause GNNs to over-fit if not regularized properly. Surprisingly, recent works show that large graphs often involve many redundant components that can be removed without compromising the performance too much. This includes node or edge removals during inference through GNNs layers or as a pre-processing step that sparsifies the input graph. This intriguing phenomenon enables the development of state-of-the-art GNNs that are both efficient and accurate. In this paper, we take a further step towards demystifying this phenomenon and propose a systematic method called Locality-Sensitive Pruning (LSP) for graph pruning based on Locality-Sensitive Hashing. We aim to sparsify a graph so that similar local environments of the original graph result in similar environments in the resulting sparsified graph, which is an essential feature for graph-related tasks. To justify the application of pruning based on local graph properties, we exemplify the advantage of applying pruning based on locality properties over other pruning strategies in various scenarios. Extensive experiments on synthetic and real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of LSP, which removes a significant amount of edges from large graphs without compromising the performance, accompanied by a considerable acceleration.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Networks with Radio-Frequency Spintronic Nano-Devices

Convolutional neural networks are state-of-the-art and ubiquitous in modern signal processing and machine vision. Nowadays, hardware solutions based on emerging nanodevices are designed to reduce the power consumption of these networks. Spintronics devices are promising for information processing because of the various neural and synaptic functionalities they offer. However, due to their low OFF/ON ratio, performing all the multiplications required for convolutions in a single step with a crossbar array of spintronic memories would cause sneak-path currents. Here we present an architecture where synaptic communications have a frequency selectivity that prevents crosstalk caused by sneak-path currents. We first demonstrate how a chain of spintronic resonators can function as synapses and make convolutions by sequentially rectifying radio-frequency signals encoding consecutive sets of inputs. We show that a parallel implementation is possible with multiple chains of spintronic resonators to avoid storing intermediate computational steps in memory. We propose two different spatial arrangements for these chains. For each of them, we explain how to tune many artificial synapses simultaneously, exploiting the synaptic weight sharing specific to convolutions. We show how information can be transmitted between convolutional layers by using spintronic oscillators as artificial microwave neurons. Finally, we simulate a network of these radio-frequency resonators and spintronic oscillators to solve the MNIST handwritten digits dataset, and obtain results comparable to software convolutional neural networks. Since it can run convolutional neural networks fully in parallel in a single step with nano devices, the architecture proposed in this paper is promising for embedded applications requiring machine vision, such as autonomous driving.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Monolithic Silicon Photonic Architecture for Training Deep Neural Networks with Direct Feedback Alignment

Matthew J. Filipovich, Zhimu Guo, Mohammed Al-Qadasi, Bicky A. Marquez, Hugh D. Morison, Volker J. Sorger, Paul R. Prucnal, Sudip Shekhar, Bhavin J. Shastri. The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, however some of the most pressing challenges for the continued development of AI systems are the fundamental bandwidth, energy efficiency, and speed limitations faced by electronic computer architectures. There has been growing interest in using photonic processors for performing neural network inference operations, however these networks are currently trained using standard digital electronics. Here, we propose on-chip training of neural networks enabled by a CMOS-compatible silicon photonic architecture to harness the potential for massively parallel, efficient, and fast data operations. Our scheme employs the direct feedback alignment training algorithm, which trains neural networks using error feedback rather than error backpropagation, and can operate at speeds of trillions of multiply-accumulate (MAC) operations per second while consuming less than one picojoule per MAC operation. The photonic architecture exploits parallelized matrix-vector multiplications using arrays of microring resonators for processing multi-channel analog signals along single waveguide buses to calculate the gradient vector of each neural network layer in situ, which is the most computationally expensive operation performed during the backward pass. We also experimentally demonstrate training a deep neural network with the MNIST dataset using on-chip MAC operation results. Our novel approach for efficient, ultra-fast neural network training showcases photonics as a promising platform for executing AI applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Bolivar Commercial

Wireless Mesh Networking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | ABB Ltd, Aruba Networks, Digi International

North America, July 2021,– – The Wireless Mesh Networking Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Global Wireless Mesh Networking Market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Wireless Mesh Networking report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Wireless Mesh Networking market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Wireless Mesh Networking specifications, and company profiles. The Wireless Mesh Networking study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Magnetic resonance-based eye tracking using deep neural networks

Viewing behavior provides a window into many central aspects of human cognition and health, and it is an important variable of interest or confound in many functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) studies. To make eye tracking freely and widely available for MRI research, we developed DeepMReye, a convolutional neural network (CNN) that decodes gaze position from the magnetic resonance signal of the eyeballs. It performs cameraless eye tracking at subimaging temporal resolution in held-out participants with little training data and across a broad range of scanning protocols. Critically, it works even in existing datasets and when the eyes are closed. Decoded eye movements explain network-wide brain activity also in regions not associated with oculomotor function. This work emphasizes the importance of eye tracking for the interpretation of fMRI results and provides an open source software solution that is widely applicable in research and clinical settings.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

An Underexplored Dilemma between Confidence and Calibration in Quantized Neural Networks

Modern convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are known to be overconfident in terms of their calibration on unseen input data. That is to say, they are more confident than they are accurate. This is undesirable if the probabilities predicted are to be used for downstream decision making. When considering accuracy, CNNs are also surprisingly robust to compression techniques, such as quantization, which aim to reduce computational and memory costs. We show that this robustness can be partially explained by the calibration behavior of modern CNNs, and may be improved with overconfidence. This is due to an intuitive result: low confidence predictions are more likely to change post-quantization, whilst being less accurate. High confidence predictions will be more accurate, but more difficult to change. Thus, a minimal drop in post-quantization accuracy is incurred. This presents a potential conflict in neural network design: worse calibration from overconfidence may lead to better robustness to quantization. We perform experiments applying post-training quantization to a variety of CNNs, on the CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

STNN-DDI: A Substructure-aware Tensor Neural Network to Predict Drug-Drug Interactions

Motivation: Computational prediction of multiple-type drug-drug interaction (DDI) helps reduce unexpected side effects in poly-drug treatments. Although existing computational approaches achieve inspiring results, they ignore that the action of a drug is mainly caused by its chemical substructures. In addition, their interpretability is still weak. Results: In this paper, by supposing that the interactions between two given drugs are caused by their local chemical structures (sub-structures) and their DDI types are determined by the linkages between different substructure sets, we design a novel Substructure-ware Tensor Neural Network model for DDI prediction (STNN-DDI). The proposed model learns a 3-D tensor of (substructure, in-teraction type, substructure) triplets, which characterizes a substructure-substructure interaction (SSI) space. According to a list of predefined substructures with specific chemical meanings, the mapping of drugs into this SSI space enables STNN-DDI to perform the multiple-type DDI prediction in both transductive and inductive scenarios in a unified form with an explicable manner. The compar-ison with deep learning-based state-of-the-art baselines demonstrates the superiority of STNN-DDI with the significant improvement of AUC, AUPR, Accuracy, and Precision. More importantly, case studies illustrate its interpretability by both revealing a crucial sub-structure pair across drugs regarding a DDI type of interest and uncovering interaction type-specific substructure pairs in a given DDI. In summary, STNN-DDI provides an effective approach to predicting DDIs as well as explaining the interaction mechanisms among drugs.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Neural Network Optimizers from Scratch in Python

In this article, the short mathematical expressions of common non-convex optimizers and their Python implementations from scratch will be provided. Understanding the math behind these optimization algorithms will enlighten your perspective when training complex machine learning models. The structure of this article will be as follows. First I’ll talk about the particular optimization algorithm in short, then I’ll give the mathematical formula and provide the Python code. All algorithms are implemented by pure NumPy. Here are the non-convex optimization algorithms that we’ll discuss.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Novel Approach for Deterioration and Damage Identification in Building Structures Based on Stockwell-Transform and Deep Convolutional Neural Network

Vahid Reza Gharehbaghi, Hashem Kalbkhani, Ehsan Noroozinejad Farsangi, T.Y. Yang, Andy Nguyene, Seyedali Mirjalili, C. Málaga-Chuquitaype. In this paper, a novel deterioration and damage identification procedure (DIP) is presented and applied to building models. The challenge associated with applications on these types of structures is related to the strong correlation of responses, which gets further complicated when coping with real ambient vibrations with high levels of noise. Thus, a DIP is designed utilizing low-cost ambient vibrations to analyze the acceleration responses using the Stockwell transform (ST) to generate spectrograms. Subsequently, the ST outputs become the input of two series of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) established for identifying deterioration and damage to the building models. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that both damage and deterioration are evaluated on building models through a combination of ST and CNN with high accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pairwise interactions for Potential energy surfaces and Atomic forces with Deep Neural network

Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation, which is considered an important tool for studying physical and chemical processes at the atomic scale, requires accurate calculations of energies and forces. Although reliable energies and forces can be obtained by electronic structure calculations such as those based on density functional theory (DFT), this approach is computationally expensive. In this work, we propose a full-stack model using deep neural network (NN) to enhance the calculation of force and energy, in which the NN is designed to extract the embedding feature of pairwise interactions of an atom and its neighbors, which are aggregated to obtain its feature vector for predicting atomic force and potential energy. By designing the features of the pairwise interactions, we can control the performance of models and take into account the many-body effects and other physics of the atomic interactions. Moreover, we demonstrated that using the Coulomb matrix of the local structures in complement to the pairwise information, we can improve the prediction of force and energy for silicon systems and the transferability of our models is confirmed to larger systems, with high accuracy.
SCIENCE

