ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Introducing Services and Protocols for Inter-Hub Transportation in the Physical Internet

By Sahrish Jaleel Shaikh, Benoit Montreuil, Moussa Hodjat-Shamami, Ashish Gupta
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The Physical Internet (PI) puts high emphasis on enabling logistics to reliably perform at the speed mandated by and promised to customers, and to do so efficiently and sustainably. To do so, goods to be moved are encapsulated in modular containers and these are flowed from hub to hub in...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
snntv.com

Top 10 Reasons to Choose Xfinity Internet Service

Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/top-10-reasons-to-choose-xfinity. Xfinity has upped its game in recent years when it comes to its robust internet plans. Between their high speeds, improved customer service, and variety of packages to choose from, Xfinity has remained one of the largest internet providers in the US for good reasons. Xfinity, unlike its competitors, gives users tons of access and control over their devices with its easy-to-install apps ? all of which are available on both the App Store and Google Play.
INTERNET
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Korean Transportation-as-a-Service Start-Up 42dot Lands $88M Series A

According to 42dot officials, the funding was the largest Series A round for any Korean start-up. In September 2019, the company secured $42 million (₩ 30 billion) in a pre–Series A round led by Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, CJ Logistics, LG Electronics, and SK Telecom. 42dot has raised a total of $130 million (₩153 billion) to date.
TRAFFIC
AutoGuide.com

Montway Auto Transport: Reviews, Costs, and Services (2021)

With over 15,000 carriers in its network and more than 15 years of experience, Montway Auto Transport is one of the country’s most popular car shipping companies. We decided to take a closer look at the provider by researching Montway Auto Transport reviews, standard features, average costs, and car shipping services.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Amazon asks for permit to launch 7,500 satellites for internet service

Amazon.com has requested approval to launch 7,744 satellites to provide internet services worldwide. Amazon earlier received permission to launch 3,200 satellites, and is seeking to place an additional 4,500 satellites into orbit. Amazon has allocated $10 billion to build 3,236 satellites. SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has requested approval to launch 7,744...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Internet
ironcountyreporter.com

Highline to offer 1GB internet service in IC

By Allison Joy CRYSTAL FALLS — Efforts to expand broadband in underserved areas of the U.P., including large swaths of Iron County, continue to move forward with the entry of new internet service provider Highline. The company will be providing service for AEG, a Georgia-based company that was allocated roughly $180 million from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity fund to build 6,000 miles of…
IRON COUNTY, MI
insurancebusinessmag.com

Hub introduces new fleet management app

Global insurance broker Hub International Limited has announced the launch of the Hub Drive Safe App, a fleet risk management tool that provides driver coaching at scale, automatically detects collisions and helps fleets cut insurance costs through safe driving behaviour. “The Hub Drive Safe App is our newest fleet risk...
CELL PHONES
chainstoreage.com

Instacart introduces new dollar store hub, savings options

Instacart is rolling out a number of new mobile app features that are designed to increase access to discount prices. The on-demand delivery platform’s new mobile app offerings include a Dollar Store Hub. Customers can now browse deals and additional savings from roughly 14,000 discounters including Dollar Tree, which recently began offering nationwide Instacart delivery from more than 6,800 stores; as well as chains including 99 Cents Only Store, Five Below, and Family Dollar.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Ship.Cars Announces Partnership with Montway Auto Transport to Expand Platform Services

Ship.Cars, a leading automotive transport technology company, announced a partnership with Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation’s leading third-party logistics brokerages. Powered by Ship.Cars, Montway and its customers will gain increased exposure to extra carrier capacity with additional focus on visibility and automation in the post-dispatch process. The partnership...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Cars
Union Leader

Consolidated Communications launches gigabit internet service Fidium

Consolidated Communications for months has had crews laying the groundwork to bring fiber-optic gigabit broadband internet service to cities and towns across New Hampshire. The service now has a name: Fidium. The name joins the likes of Charter’s Spectrum, Comcast’s Xfinity and Verizon Fios. Consolidated Communications announced the new name...
MANCHESTER, NH
chamberbusinessnews.com

To continue closing the digital divide, Cox Communications expands internet affordability, today introducing a new low-cost internet package, ConnectAssist

Cox Communications has expanded its variety of affordable services today announcing the low-cost internet tier, ConnectAssist. Similar to its existing Connect2Compete (C2C) low-cost program focusing on households with children, ConnectAssist is available to low-income households with or without children, Veterans, seniors and Tribal members who need affordable internet access. The ConnectAssist package includes a discounted modem rental along with other great features.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
CoinTelegraph

Boson Protocol seeks to blend physical and digital marketplaces in the Metaverse

Boson Protocol is a decentralized commerce protocol that seeks to enable the sale of physical goods, services and experiences in the Metaverse as nonfungible tokens (NFTs), and hopes to provide an infrastructure layer for exchanging assets of non-monetary value. For example, an NFT of a pair of sneakers bought using the Boson Protocol in the Metaverse would then be redeemable for that physical pair of sneakers in the real world, and vice versa.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoingItLocal

CTDOT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW ONLINE HUB FOR TRANSPORTATION DATA

Commissioner Joseph Giulietti announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has launched Open Data Hub, a new one-stop-shop for the public to access transportation data. The Hub allows the public to access and download timely location-based data and perform analysis through easy-to-use online tools, applications, and dashboards. As a live...
TRAFFIC
securitiesfinancetimes.com

CloudMargin and Margin Tonic introduce AANA Service

CloudMargin and Margin Tonic introduce AANA Service. CloudMargin and Margin Tonic, a service provider specialising in collateral and post-trade domains, have partnered to launch a global Average Aggregated Notional Amount (AANA) calculation service. The initiative will combine CloudMargin technology with Margin Tonic regulatory consultancy services to help firms address Uncleared...
TECHNOLOGY
mining-technology.com

Lidl and McCulla Introduces Green Transport Fleet to Tackle Climate Change

Concept: Lidl Northern Ireland (Lidl) and McCulla Transport (McCulla), a Lisburn logistics company have co-launched a fully green transport fleet powered by waste-to-energy generation. The new sustainable transport fleet aims to deliver better efficiencies and reduces Lidl’s carbon emissions of these vehicles by 93%. Nature of Disruption: The new green...
TRAFFIC
rice.edu

Rice Transportation adds on-demand night shuttle service to new transit app

Thanks to the blossoming partnership between Rice and transit software company TransLoc, the Rice Transportation Department recently unveiled a new smartphone app with more ways than ever to help the Rice community get across campus and beyond quickly and safely. The TransLoc app — available through both Apple’s App Store...
CELL PHONES
Hypebae

Twitter Introduces Its First-Ever Subscription Service

Twitter launched its very first subscription service called Twitter Blue on Tuesday. The subscription offers a number of exclusive features, such as an undo option, which is ideal for fixing typos after a tweet has been posted. Twitter Blue also offers Twitter Labs, which is early access to new features the social media platform is testing, such as pinned conversations and longer video uploads.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

A Secure Experimentation Sandbox for the design and execution of trusted and secure analytics in the aviation domain

Dimitrios Miltiadou (1), Stamatis Pitsios (1), Dimitrios Spyropoulos (1), Dimitrios Alexandrou (1), Fenareti Lampathaki (2), Domenico Messina (3), Konstantinos Perakis (1) ((1) UBITECH, (2) Suite5, (3) ENGINEERING Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A.) The aviation industry as well as the industries that benefit and are linked to it are ripe for innovation in...
ECONOMY
Cleveland.com

Comcast outage knocks out internet, TV and phone service across U.S.

A massive outage of services provided by Comcast/Xfinity has left millions without internet, phone and TV access, including public safety systems and more. It’s unknown how many customers are without the service, but interruptions have been reported in California, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more. Due to the...
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

U.S. Postal Service Introduces Pen Pal Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is working with WeAreTeachers to introduce The USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for students in grades three to five, this 2021-2022 school year. The USPS Pen Pal Project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the country the opportunity to partner with...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy