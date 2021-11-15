ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

A Semiring Structure for Generalised Pólya Urns

By Fabian Burghart
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We define the notions of disjoint unions and products for generalised Pólya urns, proving that this turns the set of isomorphism classes of urns into a...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

News on the neutron structure

Precise measurements of the annihilation of an electron"“positron pair into a neutron"“antineutron pair allow us to take a look inside the neutron to better understand its complex structure. The unexpected discovery of the neutron in 1932 by Sir James Chadwick1 resolved several scientific problems at once, and formed the basis...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of a viscoelastic tube conveying fluid with generalised boundary conditions

We study the spectral problem associated with the equation governing the small transverse motions of a viscoelastic tube of finite length conveying an ideal fluid. The boundary conditions considered are of general form, accounting for a combination of elasticity and viscous damping or friction acting on both the slopes and the displacements of the ends of the tube. These include many standard boundary conditions as special cases such as the clamped, free, hinged, and guided conditions. We derive explicit asymptotic formulae for the eigenvalues for the case of generalised boundary conditions and specialise these results to the clamped case and the case in which friction acts on the slopes but not on the displacements. In particular, the dependence of the eigenvalues on the parameters of the problem is investigated and it is found that all eigenvalues are located in certain sectorial sets in the complex plane and that they depend continuously on the boundary parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Meta-learning and data augmentation for mass-generalised jet taggers

Deep neural networks trained for jet tagging are typically specific to a narrow range of transverse momenta or jet masses. Given the large phase space that the LHC is able to probe, the potential benefit of classifiers that are effective over a wide range of masses or transverse momenta is significant. In this work we benchmark the performance of a number of methods for achieving accurate classification at masses distant from those used in training, with a focus on algorithms that leverage meta-learning. We study the discrimination of jets from boosted $Z'$ bosons against a QCD background. We find that a simple data augmentation strategy that standardises the angular scale of jets with different masses is sufficient to produce strong generalisation. The meta-learning algorithms provide only a small improvement in generalisation when combined with this augmentation. We also comment on the relationship between mass generalisation and mass decorrelation, demonstrating that those models which generalise better than the baseline also sculpt the background to a smaller degree.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mercenary punishment in structured populations

Punishing those who refuse to participate in common efforts is a known and intensively studied way to maintain cooperation among self-interested agents. But this act is costly, hence punishers who are generally also engaged in the original joint venture, become vulnerable, which jeopardizes the effectiveness of this incentive. As an alternative, we may hire special players, whose only duty is to watch the population and punish defectors. Such a policelike or mercenary punishment can be maintained by a tax-based fund. If this tax is negligible, a cyclic dominance may emerge among different strategies. When this tax is relevant then this solution disappears. In the latter case, the fine level becomes a significant factor that determines whether punisher players coexist with cooperators or alternatively with defectors. The maximal average outcome can be reached at an intermediate cost value of punishment. Our observations highlight that we should take special care when such kind of punishment and accompanying tax are introduced to reach a collective goal.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiring#P Lya
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
Harvard Health

Structuring light in 3D

Structured light — light that can bend into vortices and twist into spirals— has a wide range of applications from super high-resolution imaging to precise molecular manipulation and communications. Generating and controlling structured light is challenging. Most common approaches have focused on controlling two specific aspects of light —orbital angular...
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
The Independent

What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on 18 February. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

A fossil of a snake-like lizard has generated controversy beyond its identity

More than 120 million years ago in what is now modern Brazil, an ancient waterway was filled with all manner of strange creatures. These included dinosaurs, pterosaurs, sharks, bony fishes, a dizzying array of insects, strange plants and an oddly long and small lizard: Tetrapodophis amplectus. In 2015, the journal Science published a paper claiming that this elongate lizard was a snake with four legs. The discovery of such a specimen could tell us a great deal about the pattern and process of snake evolution — if it was indeed a snake. Lizard, not snake Extraordinary claims attract extraordinary attention, and this means...
WILDLIFE
theeastcountygazette.com

Scientist Discover Covid-19 Origin; How it All Started?

A scientist who has been studying the Covid-19 pandemic from the beginning asserted on Thursday that a direct link to the origin of the outbreak lies in the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China. Michael Worobey, a researcher at the University of Arizona, compiled a comprehensive timeline of all known...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Scientists identify new force behind past mass extinction event

A team of scientists has identified an additional force that likely contributed to a mass extinction event 250 million years ago. Its analysis of minerals in southern China indicate that volcano eruptions produced a “volcanic winter” that drastically lowered earth’s temperatures--a change that added to the environmental effects resulting from other phenomena at the time.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy