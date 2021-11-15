ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Some existence and uniqueness results for logistic Choquard equation

By G.C.Anthal, J. Giacomoni, K.Sreenadh
 5 days ago

We consider the following doubly nonlocal nonlinear logistic problem driven by the fractional $p$-Laplacian. ~u=0 ~\text{in}~ \Rn\setminusØ. Here $ Ø\subset \Rn (N\geq2)$ is a bounded domain with $ C^{1,1}$ boundary $\partial Ø$, $...

Existence of weak solutions for Porous medium equation with a divergence type of drift term

We consider degenerate porous medium equations with a divergence type of drift terms. We establish the existence of $L^{q}$-weak solutions (satisfying energy estimates or even further with moment and speed estimates in Wasserstein spaces), in case the drift term belongs to a sub-scaling (including scaling invariant) class depending on $q$ and $m$ caused by nonlinear structure of diffusion, which is a major difference compared to that of a linear case. It is noticeable that the classes of drift terms become wider if the drift term is divergence-free. Similar conditions of gradients of drift terms is also provided to ensure the existence of such weak solutions. Uniqueness results follow under an additional condition on the gradients of the drift terms with the aid of methods developed in Wasserstein spaces. One of our main tools is so called the splitting method to construct a sequence of approximated solutions, which implies, by passing to the limit, the existence of weak solutions satisfying not only an energy inequality but also moment and speed estimates. One of crucial points in the construction is uniform Hölder continuity up to initial time for homogeneous porous medium equations, which seems to be of independent interest. As an application, we improve a regularity result for solutions of a repulsive Keller-Segel system of porous medium type.
MATHEMATICS
Equivalence of definitions of solutions for some class of fractional diffusion equations

We study the unique existence of weak solutions for initial boundary value problems associated with different class of fractional diffusion equations including variable order, distributed order and multiterm fractional diffusion equations. So far, different definitions of weak solutions have been considered for these class of problems. This includes definition of solutions in a variational sense and definition of solutions from properties of their Laplace transform in time. The goal of the present article is to unify these two approaches by showing the equivalence of these two definitions. Such property allows also to show that the weak solutions under consideration combine the advantage of these two class of solutions which include representation of solutions by a Duhamel type of formula, suitable properties of Laplace transform of solutions, resolution of the equation in the sense of distributions and explicit link with the initial condition.
MATHEMATICS
A general framework for tropical differential equations

We construct a general framework for tropical differential equations based on idempotent semirings and an idempotent version of differential algebra. Over a differential ring equipped with a non-archimedean norm enhanced with additional differential information, we define tropicalization of differential equations and tropicalization of their solution sets. This framework includes rings of interest in the theory of p-adic differential equations: rings of convergent power series over a non-archimedean normed field. The tropicalization records the norms of the coefficients. This gives a significant refinement of Grigoriev's framework for tropical differential equations. We then prove a differential analogue of Payne's inverse limit theorem: the limit of all tropicalizations of a system of differential equations is isomorphic to a differential variant of the Berkovich analytification.
MATHEMATICS
Exponential Dichotomy for Noninvertible Linear Difference Equations

In this article we study exponential dichotomies for noninvertible linear difference equations in finite dimensions. After giving the definition, we study the extent to which the projection $P(k)$ in a dichotomy is unique. For equations on $\mathbb{Z}$ it is unique but for equations on $\mathbb{Z}_+$ only its range is unique and for $\mathbb{Z}_-$ only its nullspace.
MATHEMATICS
Existence of Solutions for $\overline\partial$ Equation in Sobolev Spaces of Negative Index

Let $\Omega$ be a strictly pseudoconvex domain in $\mathbb{C}^n$ with $C^{k+2}$ boundary, $k \geq 1$. We construct a $\overline\partial$ solution operator (depending on $k$) that gains $\frac12$ derivative in the Sobolev space $H^{s,p} (\Omega)$ for any $1<p<\infty$ and $s>\frac{1}{p} -k$. If the domain is $C^{\infty}$, then there exists a $\overline\partial$ solution operator that gains $\frac12$ derivative in $H^{s,p}(\Omega)$ for all $s \in \mathbb{R}$. We obtain our solution operators through the method of homotopy formula; a new feature is the construction of ``anti-derivative operators'' on distributions defined on bounded Lipschitz domains.
MARKETS
Life-History traits and the replicator equation

Due to the relevance for conservation biology, there is an increasing interest to extend evolutionary genomics models to plant, animal or microbial species. However, this requires to understand the effect of life-history traits absent in humans on genomic evolution. In this context, it is fundamentally of interest to generalize the replicator equation, which is at the heart of most population genomics models. However, as the inclusion of life-history traits generates models with a large state space, the analysis becomes involving. We focus, here, on quiescence and seed banks, two features common to many plant, invertebrate and microbial species. We develop a method to obtain a low-dimensional replicator equation in the context of evolutionary game theory, based on two assumptions: (1) the life-history traits are {\it per se} neutral, and (2) frequency-dependent selection is weak. We use the results to investigate the evolution and maintenance of cooperation based on the Prisoner's dilemma. We first consider the generalized replicator equation, and then refine the investigation using adaptive dynamics. It turns out that, depending on the structure and timing of the quiescence/dormancy life-history trait, cooperation in a homogeneous population can be stabilized. We finally discuss and highlight the relevance of these results for plant, invertebrate and microbial communities.
SCIENCE
A Regularization Operator for the Source Approximation of a Transport Equation

Source identification problems have multiple applications in engineering such as the identification of fissures in materials, determination of sources in electromagnetic fields or geophysical applications, detection of contaminant sources, among others. In this work we are concerned with the determination of a time-dependent source in a transport equation from noisy data measured at a fixed position. By means of Fourier techniques can be shown that the problem is ill-posed in the sense that the solution exists but it does not vary continuously with the data. A number of different techniques were developed by other authors to approximate the solution. In this work, we consider a family of parametric regularization operators to deal with the ill-posedness of the problem. We proposed a manner to select the regularization parameter as a function of noise level in data in order to obtain a regularized solution that approximate the unknown source. We find a Hölder type bound for the error of the approximated source when the unknown function is considered to be bounded in a given norm. Numerical examples illustrate the convergence and stability of the method.
SCIENCE
Paging/Partitioning — Learn the Main Equations to Make it Easy

Explain some mathematical equations which can make it easy for you to implement the paging or partitioning concept. Provide some code examples of how to implement paging. If you are expecting to find explanations for the paging concept on specific applications like operating systems memory management or file system,… then you are reading the wrong story.
COMPUTERS
Science
Climate Modeling with Neural Diffusion Equations

Owing to the remarkable development of deep learning technology, there have been a series of efforts to build deep learning-based climate models. Whereas most of them utilize recurrent neural networks and/or graph neural networks, we design a novel climate model based on the two concepts, the neural ordinary differential equation (NODE) and the diffusion equation. Many physical processes involving a Brownian motion of particles can be described by the diffusion equation and as a result, it is widely used for modeling climate. On the other hand, neural ordinary differential equations (NODEs) are to learn a latent governing equation of ODE from data. In our presented method, we combine them into a single framework and propose a concept, called neural diffusion equation (NDE). Our NDE, equipped with the diffusion equation and one more additional neural network to model inherent uncertainty, can learn an appropriate latent governing equation that best describes a given climate dataset. In our experiments with two real-world and one synthetic datasets and eleven baselines, our method consistently outperforms existing baselines by non-trivial margins.
ENVIRONMENT
On Magnetic Inhibition Theory in Non-resistive Magnetohydrodynamic Fluids: Existence of Solutions in Some Classes of Large Data

This paper is concerned with existence of solutions to the incompressible non-resistive viscous magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) equations with large initial perturbations in there-dimensional (3D) periodic domains (in Lagrangian coordinates). Motivated by the Diophantine condition imposed by the approximate theory of non-resistive MHD equations in \cite{BCSCSPLL}, Chen--Zhang--Zhou in \cite{chen2021} and the magnetic inhibition mechanism of Lagrangian coordinates version in our previous paper \cite{JFJSOMITIN}, we prove the existence of unique classical solutions under some class of large initial perturbations, where the intensity of impressive magnetic fields depends increasingly on the $ H^{17}\times H^{21}$-norm of the initial perturbation of both the velocity and magnetic field. Our result not only mathematically verifies that magnetic fields prevent the singularity formation of solutions with large initial velocity in the viscous case, but also provide a starting point for the existence theory of large perturbation solutions of the 3D non-resistive viscous MHD equations. In addition, we further rigorously prove that, for large time or strong magnetic field, the MHD equations reduce to the corresponding linearized equations by providing the error estimates, which enjoy the types of algebraic decay with respect to the both of time and field intensity, between the solutions of both the nonlinear and linear equations.
PHYSICS
The stochastic heat equation with multiplicative Lévy noise: Existence, moments, and intermittency

We study the stochastic heat equation (SHE) $\partial_t u = \frac12 \Delta u + \beta u \xi$ driven by a multiplicative Lévy noise $\xi$ with positive jumps and amplitude $\beta>0$, in arbitrary dimension $d\geq 1$. We prove the existence of solutions under an optimal condition if $d=1,2$ and a close-to-optimal condition if $d\geq3$. Under an assumption that is general enough to include stable noises, we further prove that the solution is unique. By establishing tight moment bounds on the multiple Lévy integrals arising in the chaos decomposition of $u$, we further show that the solution has finite $p$th moments for $p>0$ whenever the noise does. Finally, for any $p>0$, we derive upper and lower bounds on the moment Lyapunov exponents of order $p$ of the solution, which are asymptotically sharp in the limit as $\beta\to0$. One of our most striking findings is that the solution to the SHE exhibits a property called strong intermittency (which implies moment intermittency of all orders $p>1$ and pathwise mass concentration of the solution), for any non-trivial Lévy measure, at any disorder intensity $\beta>0$, in any dimension $d\geq1$.
SCIENCE
Implicit Method for Degenerated Differential-Algebraic Equations and Applications

Systems of differential-algebraic equations are routinely automatically produced by modeling enviroments such as Maplesim, System Modeler and Modelica. Structural methods are important for reducing the index and obtaining hidden constraints of such daes. This is especially the case for high index non-linear daes. Although such structural analysis is often successful for many dynamic systems, it may fail if the resulting Jacobian is still singular due to symbolic cancellation or numerical degeneration. Existing modified structural methods can handle some cases caused by symbolic cancellation, where assumes the determinant of a Jacobian matrix is identically zero. This paper removes such assumptions and provides numerical methods to analyze such degenerated cases using real algebraic geometry for polynomially nonlinear daes. Firstly, we provide a witness point method, which produces witness points on all components and can help to detect degeneration on all components of polynomially daes. Secondly, we propose an implicit index reduction method which can restore a full rank Jacobian matrix for degenerated dae. Thirdly, based on IIR, we introduce an improved structural method, which can numerically solve degenerated daes on all components. Examples are given to illustrate our methods and show their advantages for degenerated daes.
MATHEMATICS
Identification of the Source for Full Parabolic Equations

In this work, we consider the problem of identifying the time independent source for full parabolic equations in $\mathbb{R}^n$ from noisy data. This is an ill-posed problem in the sense of Hadamard. To compensate the factor that causes the instability, a family of parametric regularization operators is introduced, where the rule to select the value of the regularization parameter is included. This rule, known as regularization parameter choice rule, depends on the data noise level and the degree of smoothness that it is assumed for the source. The proof for the stability and convergence of the regularization criteria is presented and a Hölder type bound is obtained for the estimation error. Numerical examples are included to illustrate the effectiveness of this regularization approach.
MATHEMATICS
Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
Perceiving and Modeling Density is All You Need for Image Dehazing

In the real world, the degradation of images taken under haze can be quite complex, where the spatial distribution of haze is varied from image to image. Recent methods adopt deep neural networks to recover clean scenes from hazy images directly. However, due to the paradox caused by the variation of real captured haze and the fixed degradation parameters of the current networks, the generalization ability of recent dehazing methods on real-world hazy images is not this http URL address the problem of modeling real-world haze degradation, we propose to solve this problem by perceiving and modeling density for uneven haze distribution. We propose a novel Separable Hybrid Attention (SHA) module to encode haze density by capturing features in the orthogonal directions to achieve this goal. Moreover, a density map is proposed to model the uneven distribution of the haze explicitly. The density map generates positional encoding in a semi-supervised way. Such a haze density perceiving and modeling capture the unevenly distributed degeneration at the feature level effectively. Through a suitable combination of SHA and density map, we design a novel dehazing network architecture, which achieves a good complexity-performance trade-off. The extensive experiments on two large-scale datasets demonstrate that our method surpasses all state-of-the-art approaches by a large margin both quantitatively and qualitatively, boosting the best published PSNR metric from 28.53 dB to 33.49 dB on the Haze4k test dataset and from 37.17 dB to 38.41 dB on the SOTS indoor test dataset.
SCIENCE
An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
Gradient flows on graphons: existence, convergence, continuity equations

Wasserstein gradient flows on probability measures have found a host of applications in various optimization problems. They typically arise as the continuum limit of exchangeable particle systems evolving by some mean-field interaction involving a gradient-type potential. However, in many problems, such as in multi-layer neural networks, the so-called particles are edge weights on large graphs whose nodes are exchangeable. Such large graphs are known to converge to continuum limits called graphons as their size grow to infinity. We show that the Euclidean gradient flow of a suitable function of the edge-weights converges to a novel continuum limit given by a curve on the space of graphons that can be appropriately described as a gradient flow or, more technically, a curve of maximal slope. Several natural functions on graphons, such as homomorphism functions and the scalar entropy, are covered by our set-up, and the examples have been worked out in detail.
MATHEMATICS
Influence of non-Hermitian mode topology on refractive index sensing with plasmonic waveguides

We evaluate the sensing properties of plasmonic waveguide sensors by calculating their resonant transmission spectra in different regions of the non-Hermitian eigenmode space. We elucidate the pitfalls of using modal dispersion calculations in isolation to predict plasmonic sensor performance, which we address by using a simple model accounting for eigenmode excitation and propagation. Our transmission calculations show that resonant wavelength and spectral width crucially depend on the length of the sensing region, so that no single criterion obtained from modal dispersion calculations alone can be used as a proxy for sensitivity. Furthermore, we find that the optimal detection limits occur where directional coupling is supported, where the narrowest spectra occur. Such narrow spectral features can only be measured by filtering out all higher-order modes at the output, e.g., via a single-mode waveguide. Our calculations also confirm a characteristic square root dependence of the eigenmode splitting with respect to the permittivity perturbation at the exceptional point, which we show can be identified through the sensor beat length at resonance. This work provides a convenient framework for designing and characterizing plasmonic waveguide sensors when comparing with experimental measurements.
SCIENCE
Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE

