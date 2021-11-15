ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pseudo-peakons and Cauchy analysis for an integrable fifth-order equation of Camassa-Holm type

By Enrique G. Reyes, Mingxuan Zhu, Zhijun Qiao
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

In this paper we introduce a hierarchy of integrable higher order equations of Camassa-Holm (CH) type, that is, we present infinitely many nonlinear equations depending on inertia operators which generalize the standard momentum operator $A_2=\partial_{xx} - 1$ appearing in the Camassa-Holm equation $m_{t}...

