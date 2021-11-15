ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Distribution Compression in Near-Linear Time

By Abhishek Shetty, Raaz Dwivedi, Lester Mackey
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

In distribution compression, one aims to accurately summarize a probability distribution $\mathbb{P}$ using a small number of representative points. Near-optimal thinning procedures achieve this goal by sampling $n$ points from a Markov chain and identifying $\sqrt{n}$ points with $\widetilde{\mathcal{O}}(1/\sqrt{n})$ discrepancy to $\mathbb{P}$. Unfortunately,...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Comparison of linear Brill and Teukolsky waves

Motivated by studies of critical phenomena in the gravitational collapse of vacuum gravitational waves we compare, at the linear level, two common approaches to constructing gravitational-wave initial data. Specifically, we construct analytical, linear Brill wave initial data and compare these with Teukolsky waves in an attempt to understand the different numerical behavior observed in dynamical (nonlinear) evolutions of these two different sets of data. In general, the Brill waves indeed feature higher multipole moments than the quadrupolar Teukolsky waves, which might have provided an explanation for the differences observed in the dynamical evolution of the two types of waves. However, we also find that, for a common choice of the Brill-wave seed function, all higher-order moments vanish identically, rendering the (linear) Brill initial data surprisingly similar to the Teukolsky data for a similarly common choice of its seed function.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Function-on-function linear quantile regression

In this study, we propose a function-on-function linear quantile regression model that allows for more than one functional predictor to establish a more flexible and robust approach. The proposed model is first transformed into a finite-dimensional space via the functional principal component analysis paradigm in the estimation phase. It is then approximated using the estimated functional principal component functions, and the estimated parameter of the quantile regression model is constructed based on the principal component scores. In addition, we propose a Bayesian information criterion to determine the optimum number of truncation constants used in the functional principal component decomposition. Moreover, a stepwise forward procedure and the Bayesian information criterion are used to determine the significant predictors for including in the model. We employ a nonparametric bootstrap procedure to construct prediction intervals for the response functions. The finite sample performance of the proposed method is evaluated via several Monte Carlo experiments and an empirical data example, and the results produced by the proposed method are compared with the ones from existing models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enumerating Independent Linear Inferences

A linear inference is a valid inequality of Boolean algebra in which each variable occurs at most once on each side. Equivalently, it is a linear rewrite rule on Boolean terms that constitutes a valid implication. Linear inferences have played a significant role in structural proof theory, in particular in models of substructural logics and in normalisation arguments for deep inference proof systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graphical Piecewise-Linear Algebra

Graphical (Linear) Algebra is a family of diagrammatic languages allowing to reason about different kinds of subsets of vector spaces compositionally. It has been used to model various application domains, from signal-flow graphs to Petri nets and electrical circuits. In this paper, we introduce to the family its most expressive member to date: Graphical Piecewise-Linear Algebra, a new language to specify piecewise-linear subsets of vector spaces. Like the previous members of the family, it comes with a complete axiomatisation, which means it can be used to reason about the corresponding semantic domain purely equationally, forgetting the set-theoretic interpretation. We show completeness using a single axiom on top of Graphical Polyhedral Algebra, and show that this extension is the smallest that can capture a variety of relevant constructs. Finally, we showcase its use by modelling the behaviour of stateless electronic circuits of ideal elements, a domain that had remained outside the remit of previous diagrammatic languages.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nearly-Linear Time Approximate Scheduling Algorithms

We study nearly-linear time approximation algorithms for non-preemptive scheduling problems in two settings: the unrelated machine setting, and the identical machine with job precedence constraints setting. The objectives we study include makespan, weighted completion time, and $L_q$ norm of machine loads. We develop nearly-linear time approximation algorithms for the studied problems with $O(1)$-approximation ratios, many of which match the correspondent best known ratios achievable in polynomial time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Active Sampling for Linear Regression Beyond the $\ell_2$ Norm

We study active sampling algorithms for linear regression, which aim to query only a small number of entries of a target vector $b\in\mathbb{R}^n$ and output a near minimizer to $\min_{x\in\mathbb{R}^d}\|Ax-b\|$, where $A\in\mathbb{R}^{n \times d}$ is a design matrix and $\|\cdot\|$ is some loss function. For $\ell_p$ norm regression for any...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Linear zero mode spectra for quasicrystals

A converse is given to the well-known fact that a hyperplane localised zero mode of a crystallographic bar-joint framework gives rise to a line or lines in the zero mode (RUM) spectrum. These connections motivate definitions of linear zero mode spectra, for an aperiodic bar-joint framework $G$, that are based on relatively dense sets of linearly localised flexes. For a Delone framework in the plane the limit spectrum ${\bf L}_{lim}(G, a)$ is defined in this way, as a subset of the reciprocal space for a reference basis $a$ of the ambient space. A smaller spectrum, the slippage spectrum ${\bf L}_{slip}(G, a)$, is also defined. In the case of the quasicrystal parallelogram frameworks associated with regular multi-grids, in the sense of de Bruijn and Beenker, these spectra coincide and are determined in terms of the geometry of $G$.
PHYSICS
towardsdatascience.com

What is so general about Generalized Linear Model?

Generalized form of regression model for linear and non-linear data. We have used Linear Regression is many use cases to model the linear relationship between a scalar response variable and one or more explanatory variable. Linear regression makes some key assumptions like normality and constant variance of the response variable. So, what will happen if the response variable does not follow the “usual” assumptions like normality and constant variance? Generalized Linear Model (GLM) is one of the commonly used approaches for data transformation to tackle that issue. But the problem is GLM consists of lot of terms, notations and components. So, sometimes it is little bit confusing to grasp the idea. But don’t worry, I’m here to help you understand all the concepts clearly.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Properties of linear spectral statistics of frequency-smoothed estimated spectral coherence matrix of high-dimensional Gaussian time series

The asymptotic behaviour of Linear Spectral Statistics (LSS) of the smoothed periodogram estimator of the spectral coherency matrix of a complex Gaussian high-dimensional time series $(\y_n)_{n \in \mathbb{Z}}$ with independent components is studied under the asymptotic regime where the sample size $N$ converges towards $+\infty$ while the dimension $M$ of $\y$ and the smoothing span of the estimator grow to infinity at the same rate in such a way that $\frac{M}{N} \rightarrow 0$. It is established that, at each frequency, the estimated spectral coherency matrix is close from the sample covariance matrix of an independent identically $\mathcal{N}_{\mathbb{C}}(0,\I_M)$ distributed sequence, and that its empirical eigenvalue distribution converges towards the Marcenko-Pastur distribution. This allows to conclude that each LSS has a deterministic behaviour that can be evaluated explicitly. Using concentration inequalities, it is shown that the order of magnitude of the supremum over the frequencies of the deviation of each LSS from its deterministic approximation is of the order of $\frac{1}{M} + \frac{\sqrt{M}}{N}+ (\frac{M}{N})^{3}$ where $N$ is the sample size. Numerical simulations supports our results.
MATHEMATICS
Design World Network

How do manufacturers address cogging in linear motors?

Iron core linear motors are known for their high continuous and peak force capabilities, good thermal management, and excellent force-to-size ratio. But they’re also known to produce cogging forces, which lead to force ripple, or variation in output force. But how much of a problem is cogging for iron core linear motors, and what are manufacturers doing to address it?
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Pulsar Coherent Radiation by Linear Acceleration Emission Mechanism

Linear acceleration emission is one of the mechanisms proposed to explain the intense pulsar radio emissions. This mechanism is however not well understood due to a lack of its proper mathematical analyses, e.g., of the collective plasma response and the resulting emission power. We utilize 1D relativistic particle-in-cell simulations to derive the emission properties of two instabilities in neutron star magnetospheres, relativistic beam instability and interactions of plasma bunches/clouds. We found that the emission power by plasma bunch interactions exceeds emission due to streaming instability by seven orders of magnitude. The wave power generated by a plasma bunch interaction can be obtained as large as $3.4\times10^{19}$ W. It alone can account for the total radio power emitted by typical pulsars ($10^{18}-10^{22}$ W). The emission of the plasma bunch has a number of features of the observed pulsar radiation. Its spectrum is characterized by an almost flat profile for lower frequencies and a power-law with an index $\approx-2.5$ for higher frequencies. The angular width of the radiation decreases with increasing frequency. The generated wave power depends on the pulsar rotation angle. It can cause fine structures in the observed intensity as it fluctuates between positive and negative wave interference as a function of the emission angle.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

MCCE: Monte Carlo sampling of realistic counterfactual explanations

In this paper we introduce MCCE: Monte Carlo sampling of realistic Counterfactual Explanations, a model-based method that generates counterfactual explanations by producing a set of feasible examples using conditional inference trees. Unlike algorithmic-based counterfactual methods that have to solve complex optimization problems or other model based methods that model the data distribution using heavy machine learning models, MCCE is made up of only two light-weight steps (generation and post-processing). MCCE is also straightforward for the end user to understand and implement, handles any type of predictive model and type of feature, takes into account actionability constraints when generating the counterfactual explanations, and generates as many counterfactual explanations as needed. In this paper we introduce MCCE and give a comprehensive list of performance metrics that can be used to compare counterfactual explanations. We also compare MCCE with a range of state-of-the-art methods and a new baseline method on benchmark data sets. MCCE outperforms all model-based methods and most algorithmic-based methods when also taking into account validity (i.e., a correctly changed prediction) and actionability constraints. Finally, we show that MCCE has the strength of performing almost as well when given just a small subset of the training data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

GPMR: An Iterative Method for Unsymmetric Partitioned Linear Systems

We introduce an iterative method named GPMR for solving 2x2 block unsymmetric linear systems. GPMR is based on a new process that reduces simultaneously two rectangular matrices to upper Hessenberg form and that is closely related to the block-Arnoldi process. GPMR is tantamount to Block-GMRES with two right-hand sides in which the two approximate solutions are summed at each iteration, but requires less storage and work per iteration. We compare the performance of GPMR with GMRES and Block-GMRES on linear systems from the SuiteSparse Matrix Collection. In our experiments, GPMR terminates significantly earlier than GMRES on a residual-based stopping condition with an improvement ranging from around 10% up to 50% in terms of number of iterations. We also illustrate by experiment that GPMR appears more resilient to loss of orthogonality than Block-GMRES.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
siliconangle.com

New Tanzu Application Platform compresses ‘idea to production’ cycle time to accelerate app modernization

As the reality of the digital-first world sets in, businesses feel more and more pressure to modernize operations and innovate. VMware Inc. promises to make this job faster and easier with its recently released Tanzu Application Platform. The solution establishes foundational elements for building a unified experience on Kubernetes for...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Self-Compression in Bayesian Neural Networks

Machine learning models have achieved human-level performance on various tasks. This success comes at a high cost of computation and storage overhead, which makes machine learning algorithms difficult to deploy on edge devices. Typically, one has to partially sacrifice accuracy in favor of an increased performance quantified in terms of reduced memory usage and energy consumption. Current methods compress the networks by reducing the precision of the parameters or by eliminating redundant ones. In this paper, we propose a new insight into network compression through the Bayesian framework. We show that Bayesian neural networks automatically discover redundancy in model parameters, thus enabling self-compression, which is linked to the propagation of uncertainty through the layers of the network. Our experimental results show that the network architecture can be successfully compressed by deleting parameters identified by the network itself while retaining the same level of accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Weighted uniform Diophantine approximation of systems of linear forms

Following the development of weighted asymptotic approximation properties of matrices, we introduce the analogous uniform approximation properties (that is, study the improvability of Dirichlet's Theorem). An added feature is the use of general norms, rather than the supremum norm, to quantify the approximation. In terms of homogeneous dynamics, the approximation properties of an $m \times n$ matrix are governed by a trajectory in $\mathrm{SL}_{m+n}({\mathbb R})/\mathrm{SL}_{m+n}({\mathbb Z})$ avoiding a compact subset of the space of lattices called the critical locus defined with respect to the corresponding norm. The trajectory is formed by the action of a one-parameter diagonal subgroup corresponding to the weights. We first state a very precise form of Dirichlet's theorem and prove it for some norms. Secondly we show, for these same norms, that the set of Dirichlet-improvable matrices has full Hausdorff dimension. Though the techniques used vary greatly depending on the chosen norm, we expect these results to hold in general.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Fusion research using Azure A100 HPC instances

Fusion simulations have in the past required the use of leadership scale HPC resources to produce advances in physics. One such package is CGYRO, a premier multi-scale plasma turbulence simulation code. CGYRO is a typical HPC application that would not fit into a single node, as it requires O(100 GB) of memory and O(100 TFLOPS) worth of compute for relevant simulations. When distributed across multiple nodes, CGYRO requires high-throughput and low-latency networking to effectively use the compute resources. While in the past such compute may have required hundreds, or even thousands of nodes, recent advances in hardware capabilities allow for just a couple of nodes to deliver the necessary compute power. This paper presents our experience running CGYRO on NVIDIA A100 GPUs on InfiniBand-connected HPC resources in the Microsoft Azure Cloud. A comparison to older generation CPU and GPU Azure resources as well as on-prem resources is also provided.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Data Compression: Multi-Term Approach

In terms of signal samples, we propose and justify a new rank reduced multi-term transform, abbreviated as MTT, which, under certain conditions, may provide better-associated accuracy than that of known optimal rank reduced transforms. The basic idea is to construct the transform with more parameters to optimize than those in the known optimal transforms.
MATHEMATICS

