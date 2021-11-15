Distribution Compression in Near-Linear Time

Linear acceleration emission is one of the mechanisms proposed to explain the intense pulsar radio emissions. This mechanism is however not well understood due to a lack of its proper mathematical analyses, e.g., of the collective plasma response and the resulting emission power. We utilize 1D relativistic particle-in-cell simulations to derive the emission properties of two instabilities in neutron star magnetospheres, relativistic beam instability and interactions of plasma bunches/clouds. We found that the emission power by plasma bunch interactions exceeds emission due to streaming instability by seven orders of magnitude. The wave power generated by a plasma bunch interaction can be obtained as large as $3.4\times10^{19}$ W. It alone can account for the total radio power emitted by typical pulsars ($10^{18}-10^{22}$ W). The emission of the plasma bunch has a number of features of the observed pulsar radiation. Its spectrum is characterized by an almost flat profile for lower frequencies and a power-law with an index $\approx-2.5$ for higher frequencies. The angular width of the radiation decreases with increasing frequency. The generated wave power depends on the pulsar rotation angle. It can cause fine structures in the observed intensity as it fluctuates between positive and negative wave interference as a function of the emission angle.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO