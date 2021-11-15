ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Shaun McLaughlin’s The Last Night Of The TwiKnight: An Interview

geekositymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach time I conduct an interview, it gets harder and harder not to go all “fanboy.” Today’s interview is certainly no exception. What makes this even more fun for me is the fact that I learned that Shaun McLaughlin and I are practically neighbors, only living maybe an hour away from...

geekositymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind Heath Freeman Cause of Death: ‘NCIS’ Actor Dead At 41

The actor well-known as serial killer Howard Epps on "NCIS," Heath Freeman, passed away at the age of 41 years old. His manager, Joe Montifiore, confirmed his death and told The Hollywood Reporter, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.
AUSTIN, TX
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Brothers#Animaniacs#Justice League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Ruined His Push Because He Was Drunk

It almost goes without saying that every wrestler dreams of being successful, but unfortunately success can also be halted when personal issues get in the way. Thomas Latimer previously wrestled in NXT as Kenneth Cameron, and for a few years he appeared on TNA programming as Bram. During a recent...
WWE
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Spark Split Speculation As She Steps Out Without Engagement Ring

Did another Bachelor Nation relationship just bite the dust? Fans are speculating that Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark‘s engagement could be over after eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she’d stopped wearing her stunning diamond ring from him during the last two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcasts. Following that, she also told fans that she needs to “trust the process” in a cryptic November 15 tweet, which was the last time she posted on the social media outlet.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Brass Against Singer Breaks Silence on Public Backlash

Sophia Urista, the singer who urinated on a fan’s face while on stage at a concert last week, admits she went “too far” and apologized. Police say they don’t plan on charging the Brass Against singer for the stunt, but public backlash to the incident was swift. Urista said she...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy