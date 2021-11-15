ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simultaneously Achieving Sublinear Regret and Constraint Violations for Online Convex Optimization with Time-varying Constraints

By Qingsong Liu, Wenfei Wu, Longbo Huang, Zhixuan Fang
 5 days ago

In this paper, we develop a novel virtual-queue-based online algorithm for online convex optimization (OCO) problems with long-term and time-varying constraints and conduct a performance analysis with respect to the dynamic regret and constraint violations. We design a new update rule of dual...

Consensus Formation in First-Order Graphon Models with Time-Varying Topologies

In this article, we investigate the asymptotic formation of consensus for several classes of time-dependent cooperative graphon dynamics. After motivating the use of this type of macroscopic model to describe multi-agent systems, we adapt the classical notion of scrambling coefficient to this setting, and leverage it to establish sufficient conditions ensuring the exponential convergence to consensus with respect to the $L^{\infty}$-norm topology. We then shift our attention to consensus formation expressed in terms of the $L^2$-norm, and prove three different consensus result for symmetric, balanced and strongly connected topologies, which involve a suitable generalisation of the notion of algebraic connectivity to this infinite-dimensional framework. We then show that, just as in the finite-dimensional setting, the notion of algebraic connectivity that we propose encodes information about the connectivity properties of the underlying interaction topology. We finally use the corresponding results to shed some light on the relation between $L^2$- and $L^{\infty}$-consensus formation, and illustrate our contributions by a series of numerical simulations.
Near-Optimal No-Regret Learning for Correlated Equilibria in Multi-Player General-Sum Games

Ioannis Anagnostides, Constantinos Daskalakis, Gabriele Farina, Maxwell Fishelson, Noah Golowich, Tuomas Sandholm. Recently, Daskalakis, Fishelson, and Golowich (DFG) (NeurIPS`21) showed that if all agents in a multi-player general-sum normal-form game employ Optimistic Multiplicative Weights Update (OMWU), the external regret of every player is $O(\textrm{polylog}(T))$ after $T$ repetitions of the game. We extend their result from external regret to internal regret and swap regret, thereby establishing uncoupled learning dynamics that converge to an approximate correlated equilibrium at the rate of $\tilde{O}(T^{-1})$. This substantially improves over the prior best rate of convergence for correlated equilibria of $O(T^{-3/4})$ due to Chen and Peng (NeurIPS`20), and it is optimal -- within the no-regret framework -- up to polylogarithmic factors in $T$.
Time-Varying Channel Prediction for RIS-Assisted MU-MISO Networks via Deep Learning

To mitigate the effects of shadow fading and obstacle blocking, reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) has become a promising technology to improve the signal transmission quality of wireless communications by controlling the reconfigurable passive elements with less hardware cost and lower power consumption. However, accurate, low-latency and low-pilot-overhead channel state information (CSI) acquisition remains a considerable challenge in RIS-assisted systems due to the large number of RIS passive elements. In this paper, we propose a three-stage joint channel decomposition and prediction framework to require CSI. The proposed framework exploits the two-timescale property that the base station (BS)-RIS channel is quasi-static and the RIS-user equipment (UE) channel is fast time-varying. Specifically, in the first stage, we use the full-duplex technique to estimate the channel between a BS's specific antenna and the RIS, addressing the critical scaling ambiguity problem in the channel decomposition. We then design a novel deep neural network, namely, the sparse-connected long short-term memory (SCLSTM), and propose a SCLSTM-based algorithm in the second and third stages, respectively. The algorithm can simultaneously decompose the BS-RIS channel and RIS-UE channel from the cascaded channel and capture the temporal relationship of the RIS-UE channel for prediction. Simulation results show that our proposed framework has lower pilot overhead than the traditional channel estimation algorithms, and the proposed SCLSTM-based algorithm can also achieve more accurate CSI acquisition robustly and effectively.
Constraints on the number of X-ray Pulsars in IC 10 from a deep XMM-Newton Observation

We report the most sensitive search yet for X-ray pulsars in the dwarf starburst galaxy IC 10, which is known to contain a population of young high mass X-ray binaries. We searched for pulsations in 207 point-like X-ray sources in the direction of IC 10 by a 2012 \xmm~observation with a total exposure time of 134.5 ks. Pulsation searches in faint objects can be sensitive to the energy bands of the light curves, and the source and background extraction areas. We analyzed separately the PN and MOS barycenter corrected 0.2-12 keV data, with good time interval filtering. Different schemes for source and background extraction were compared, and the search was repeated in the narrower 0.5-8 keV energy band to increase the signal-to-noise ratio. For the most conservative parameters, 5 point sources produced significant peaks in the Lomb-Scargle periodogram (99\% significance, single trial, assuming white noise). A similar number of different candidates result from alternative analyses. A $\sim$4100 s period seen in all 3 instruments for the black hole (BH) + Wolf-Rayet (WR) binary IC 10 X-1 is probably due to red noise of astrophysical origin. Considering the periods, luminosities, and spatial distribution of the pulsar candidates in the direction of IC 10, they do not belong to the same distribution as the ones in the Magellanic Clouds and Milky Way. This result holds even if the candidates are spurious, since if the Small Magellanic Cloud were placed at the distance of IC 10, we would expect to see $\sim$5 pulsars at $L_x>10^{36}$ \lx ~inside the $D_{25}$ contour, and their periods would be of order 100 seconds, rather than the mostly $\sim$1 s periods for the candidates reported here, which lie outside the main body of the galaxy.
On constraint preservation and strong hyperbolicity

We use partial differential equations (PDEs) to describe physical systems. In general, these equations include evolution and constraint equations. One method used to find solutions to these equations is the Free-evolution approach, which consists in obtaining the solutions of the entire system by solving only the evolution equations. Certainly, this is valid only when the chosen initial data satisfies the constraints and the constraints are preserved in the evolution. In this paper, we establish the sufficient conditions required for the PDEs of the system to guarantee the constraint preservation. This is achieved by considering quasi-linear first-order PDEs, assuming the sufficient condition and deriving strongly hyperbolic first-order partial differential evolution equations for the constraints. We show that, in general, these constraint evolution equations correspond to a family of equations parametrized by a set of free parameters. We also explain how these parameters fix the propagation velocities of the constraints.
Constraints on ultralight axions, vector gauge bosons, and unparticles from geodetic and frame-dragging effects

The geodetic and frame-dragging effects are the direct consequences of the spacetime curvature near earth which can be probed from the Gravity probe B satellite. The satellite result matches quite well with Einstein's general relativistic result. However, there is uncertainty between the results of general relativity and the gravity probe satellite. The gyroscope of the satellite which measures the spacetime curvature near earth contains lots of electrons and nucleons. Ultralight axions, vector gauge bosons, and unparticles can interact with those SM particles through different operators and change the drift rate of the gyroscope. Some of these ultralight particles can either behave as a long range force between some dark sector or earth and the gyroscope or they can behave as a background oscillating dark matter fields or both. These ultralight particles can contribute to the uncertainties in the measurement of drift rate of the gyroscope obtained from the GR and GP-B results and we obtain bounds on different operator couplings. The bounds on the couplings obtained in this paper are stronger than any other bounds available in the literature. These ultralight particles can be promising candidates for dark matter which can be probed from the measurements of geodetic and frame-dragging effects.
Constraints on leptoquarks from lepton-flavour-violating tau-lepton processes

Leptoquarks are ubiquitous in several extensions of the Standard Model and seem to be able to accommodate the universality-violation-driven $B$-meson-decay anomalies and the $(g-2)_\mu$ discrepancy interpreted as deviations from the Standard Model predictions. In addition, the search for lepton-flavour violation in the charged sector is, at present, a major research program that could also be facilitated by the dynamics generated by leptoquarks. In this article, we consider a rather wide framework of both scalar and vector leptoquarks as the generators of lepton-flavour violation in processes involving the tau lepton. We single out its couplings to leptoquarks, thus breaking universality in the lepton sector, and we integrate out leptoquarks at tree level, generating the corresponding dimension-6 operators of the Standard Model Effective Field Theory. In Ref. [1] we obtained model-independent bounds on the Wilson coefficients of those operators contributing to lepton-flavour-violating hadron tau decays and $\ell$-$\tau$ conversion in nuclei, with $\ell=e,\mu$. Hence, we use those results to translate the bounds into the couplings of leptoquarks to the Standard Model fermions.
Network Migration Problem: A Logic-based Benders Decomposition Approach Driven by Column Generation and Constraint Programming

Telecommunication networks frequently face technological advancements and need to upgrade their infrastructure. Adapting legacy networks to the latest technology requires synchronized technicians responsible for migrating the equipment. The goal of the network migration problem is to find an optimal plan for this process. This is a defining step in the customer acquisition of telecommunications service suppliers, and its outcome directly impacts the network owners' purchasing behaviour. We propose the first exact method for the network migration problem, a logic-based Benders decomposition approach that benefits from a hybrid constraint programming-based column generation in its master problem and a constraint programming model in its subproblem. This integrated solution technique is applicable to any integer programming problem with similar structure, most notably the vehicle routing problem with node synchronization constraints. Comprehensive evaluation of our method over instances based on six real networks demonstrates the computational efficiency of the algorithm in obtaining quality solutions. We also show the merit of each incorporated optimization paradigm in achieving this performance.
Solving String Constraints With Regex-Dependent Functions Through Transducers With Priorities And Variables

Taolue Chen, Matthew Hague, Zhilei Han, Denghang Hu, Alejandro Flores Lamas, Anthony Widjaja Lin, Shuanglong Kan, Philipp Ruemmer, Zhilin Wu. Regular expressions are a classical concept in formal language theory. Regular expressions in programming languages (RegEx) such as JavaScript, feature non-standard semantics of operators (e.g. greedy/lazy Kleene star), as well as additional features such as capturing groups and references. While symbolic execution of programs containing RegExes appeals to string solvers natively supporting important features of RegEx, such a string solver is hitherto missing. In this paper, we propose the first string theory and string solver that natively provide such a support. The key idea of our string solver is to introduce a new automata model, called prioritized streaming string transducers (PSST), to formalize the semantics of RegEx-dependent string functions. PSSTs combine priorities, which have previously been introduced in prioritized finite-state automata to capture greedy/lazy semantics, with string variables as in streaming string transducers to model capturing groups. We validate the consistency of the formal semantics with the actual JavaScript semantics by extensive experiments. Furthermore, to solve the string constraints, we show that PSSTs enjoy nice closure and algorithmic properties, in particular, the regularity-preserving property (i.e., pre-images of regular constraints under PSSTs are regular), and introduce a sound sequent calculus that exploits these properties and performs propagation of regular constraints by means of taking post-images or pre-images. Although the satisfiability of the string constraint language is undecidable, we show that our approach is complete for the so-called straight-line fragment. We evaluate the performance of our string solver on over 195000 string constraints generated from an open-source RegEx library. The experimental results show the efficacy of our approach, drastically improving the existing methods in both precision and efficiency.
Efficient Projection-Free Online Convex Optimization with Membership Oracle

In constrained convex optimization, existing methods based on the ellipsoid or cutting plane method do not scale well with the dimension of the ambient space. Alternative approaches such as Projected Gradient Descent only provide a computational benefit for simple convex sets such as Euclidean balls, where Euclidean projections can be performed efficiently. For other sets, the cost of the projections can be too high. To circumvent these issues, alternative methods based on the famous Frank-Wolfe algorithm have been studied and used. Such methods use a Linear Optimization Oracle at each iteration instead of Euclidean projections; the former can often be performed efficiently. Such methods have also been extended to the online and stochastic optimization settings. However, the Frank-Wolfe algorithm and its variants do not achieve the optimal performance, in terms of regret or rate, for general convex sets. What is more, the Linear Optimization Oracle they use can still be computationally expensive in some cases. In this paper, we move away from Frank-Wolfe style algorithms and present a new reduction that turns any algorithm A defined on a Euclidean ball (where projections are cheap) to an algorithm on a constrained set C contained within the ball, without sacrificing the performance of the original algorithm A by much. Our reduction requires O(T log T) calls to a Membership Oracle on C after T rounds, and no linear optimization on C is needed. Using our reduction, we recover optimal regret bounds [resp. rates], in terms of the number of iterations, in online [resp. stochastic] convex optimization. Our guarantees are also useful in the offline convex optimization setting when the dimension of the ambient space is large.
Safe Real-Time Optimization using Multi-Fidelity Gaussian Processes

This paper proposes a new class of real-time optimization schemes to overcome system-model mismatch of uncertain processes. This work's novelty lies in integrating derivative-free optimization schemes and multi-fidelity Gaussian processes within a Bayesian optimization framework. The proposed scheme uses two Gaussian processes for the stochastic system, one emulates the (known) process model, and another, the true system through measurements. In this way, low fidelity samples can be obtained via a model, while high fidelity samples are obtained through measurements of the system. This framework captures the system's behavior in a non-parametric fashion while driving exploration through acquisition functions. The benefit of using a Gaussian process to represent the system is the ability to perform uncertainty quantification in real-time and allow for chance constraints to be satisfied with high confidence. This results in a practical approach that is illustrated in numerical case studies, including a semi-batch photobioreactor optimization problem.
Analysis cosmological tachyon and fermion model and observation data constraints

In this work we investigate a cosmological model with the tachyon and fermion fields with barotropic equation of state, where pressure $p$, energy density $\rho$ and barotropic index $\gamma$ are related by the relation $p=(\gamma-1)\rho$. We applied the tachyonozation method which allows to consider cosmological model with the fermion and the tachyon fields, driven by special potential. In this paper, tachyonization model was defined from the stability analysis and exact solution standard of the tachyon field. Analysis of the solution via statefinder parameters illustrated that our model in fiducial points with deceleration parameter $q = 0.5$ and statefinder $r = 1$ which corresponds to the matter dominated universe (SCDM) but, ends its evolution at a point in the future $(q =-1, \ r = 1)$ which corresponds to the de-Sitter expansion. Comparison of the model parameters with the cosmological observation data demonstrate, that our proposed cosmological model is stable at barotropic index $\gamma_0=0.00744$.
Exploiting the Power of Levenberg-Marquardt Optimizer with Anomaly Detection in Time Series

The Levenberg-Marquardt (LM) optimization algorithm has been widely used for solving machine learning problems. Literature reviews have shown that the LM can be very powerful and effective on moderate function approximation problems when the number of weights in the network is not more than a couple of hundred. In contrast, the LM does not seem to perform as well when dealing with pattern recognition or classification problems, and inefficient when networks become large (e.g. with more than 500 weights). In this paper, we exploit the true power of LM algorithm using some real world aircraft datasets. On these datasets most other commonly used optimizers are unable to detect the anomalies caused by the changing conditions of the aircraft engine. The challenging nature of the datasets are the abrupt changes in the time series data. We find that the LM optimizer has a much better ability to approximate abrupt changes and detect anomalies than other optimizers. We compare the performance, in addressing this anomaly/change detection problem, of the LM and several other optimizers. We assess the relative performance based on a range of measures including network complexity (i.e. number of weights), fitting accuracy, over fitting, training time, use of GPUs and memory requirement etc. We also discuss the issue of robust LM implementation in MATLAB and Tensorflow for promoting more popular usage of the LM algorithm and potential use of LM optimizer for large-scale problems.
Applying different angular ordering constraints and $k_t$-factorization approaches to the single inclusive hadron production in the $e^+e^-$ annihilation processes

We study the differential cross section of the single inclusive $e^+e^-$ annihilation to the hadrons via $\gamma$-production, in the different ${k_{t}}$-factorization frameworks. In order to take into account the transverse momenta of the incoming partons, for the first time, we apply the Kimber et al (KMR) method to calculate the unintegrated parton fragmentation functions (UFFs) from the ordinary integrated one, i.e., the parton fragmentation functions (FFs), which satisfy the similar DGLAP evolution equations, such as those of parton distribution functions (PDFs). Also, by utilizing the different angular ordering constraints the results corresponding to the Martin et al (MRW) in the leading order (LO) and the next-to-leading-order (NLO) are obtained. The LO sets of DSS library for the input FFs is used. The numerical results are compared with the experimental data in the different energies which are reported by the different collaborations, such as TASSO, AMY, MARK II, CELLO, DELPHI, SLD, ALEPH and Belle with the other QCD+fragmentation models such as Pythia 6.4 and 8.2 parton showers. The behaviors of the normalized differential cross sections and the multiplicity versus the "transverse momentum" ($p_\bot$) are discussed. The final results demonstrate that the KMR and MRW UFFs give a good description of data and there is not much significant difference between the above three schemes. On the other hand, our results become closer to the data for the lower values of $p_\bot$ and the higher values of center of mass energies.
Weka Achieves Exascale in Record Time

Fastest-ever ramp to one billion gigabytes of data under management. WekaIO (Weka), the data platform for AI, announced it has surpassed an Exabyte of data under management with its innovative storage architecture that delivers the highest performance for the most data-intensive workloads with simplicity at scale in the cloud or on-premises. Built from the ground up, Weka’s achievement was realized in less than 7 years since the company’s launch, making it the fastest to reach Exascale of any storage vendor on the market .
A Robust Deep Learning-Based Beamforming Design for RIS-assisted Multiuser MISO Communications with Practical Constraints

Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) has become a promising technology to improve wireless communication in recent years. It steers the incident signals to create a favorable propagation environment by controlling the reconfigurable passive elements with less hardware cost and lower power consumption. In this paper, we consider a RIS-aided multiuser multiple-input single-output downlink communication system. We aim to maximize the weighted sum-rate of all users by joint optimizing the active beamforming at the access point and the passive beamforming vector of the RIS elements. Unlike most existing works, we consider the more practical situation with the discrete phase shifts and imperfect channel state information (CSI). Specifically, for the situation that the discrete phase shifts and perfect CSI are considered, we first develop a deep quantization neural network (DQNN) to simultaneously design the active and passive beamforming while most reported works design them alternatively. Then, we propose an improved structure (I-DQNN) based on DQNN to simplify the parameters decision process when the control bits of each RIS element are greater than 1 bit. Finally, we extend the two proposed DQNN-based algorithms to the case that the discrete phase shifts and imperfect CSI are considered simultaneously. Our simulation results show that the two DQNN-based algorithms have better performance than traditional algorithms in the perfect CSI case, and are also more robust in the imperfect CSI case.
Sometimes, Convex Separable Optimization Is Much Harder than Linear Optimization, and Other Surprises

An influential 1990 paper of Hochbaum and Shanthikumar made it common wisdom that "convex separable optimization is not much harder than linear optimization" [JACM 1990]. We exhibit two fundamental classes of mixed integer (linear) programs that run counter this intuition. Namely those whose constraint matrices have small coefficients and small primal or dual treedepth: While linear optimization is easy [Brand, Koutecký, Ordyniak, AAAI 2021], we prove that separable convex optimization IS much harder. Moreover, in the pure integer and mixed integer linear cases, these two classes have the same parameterized complexity. We show that they yet behave quite differently in the separable convex mixed integer case.
A Tale of Invisibility: Constraints on New Physics in $b\to sνν$

The Belle II experiment will measure the rare decays $B\to K\nu\nu$ and $B\to K^* \nu\nu$ with increased sensitivity which can hence be expected to serve as a very efficient probe of new physics. We calculate the relevant branching ratios in low-energy effective field theory (LEFT) including an arbitrary number of massive sterile neutrinos and discuss the expected sensitivity to the different operators. We also take into account the longitudinal polarisation fraction $F_L$ and the inclusive decay rate $B\to X_s\nu\nu$. In our investigation we consider new physics dominantly contributing to one and two operators both for massless and massive (sterile) neutrinos. Our results show a powerful interplay of the exclusive decay rates $B\to K\nu\nu$ and $B\to K^*\nu\nu$, and a surprisingly large sensitivity of the inclusive decay mode to vector operators even under conservative assumptions about its uncertainty. Furthermore, the sensitivity of $F_L$ is competitive with the branching ratio of $B\to K^* \nu\nu$ in the search for new physics contributing to scalar operators and thus also complementary to $B\to K\nu\nu$ and $B\to X_s\nu\nu$.
On Effective Secrecy Throughput of Underlay Spectrum Sharing $α$-$μ$/ Málaga Hybrid Model under Interference-and-Transmit Power Constraints

The underlay cognitive radio-based hybrid radio frequency / free-space optical (RF / FSO) systems have been emerged as a promising technology due to its ability to eliminate spectrum scarcity and spectrum under-utilization problems. Consequently, this work analyzes the physical layer security aspects of a cognitive RF / FSO hybrid network that includes a primary user, a secondary source, a secondary receiver, and an eavesdropper where the secret communication takes place between two legitimate secondary peers over the RF and FSO links simultaneously, and the eavesdropper can overhear the RF link only. In particular, the maximum transmit power limitation at the secondary user as well as the permissible interference power restriction at the primary user are also taken into consideration. All the RF links are modeled with $\alpha$-$\mu$ fading whereas the FSO link undergoes Málaga (M) turbulence with link blockage and pointing error impairments. At the receiver, the selection combining diversity technique is utilized to select the signal with the best electrical signal-to-ratio (SNR). Moreover, the closed-form expressions for the secrecy outage probability, probability of strictly positive secrecy capacity, and effective secrecy throughput are derived to analyze the secrecy performance. Besides, the impacts of fading, primary-secondary interference, detection techniques, link blockage probability, atmospheric turbulence, and pointing error are examined. Finally, Monte-Carlo simulations are performed to corroborate the derived expressions.
Random Forests with Monotonic Constraints

[This article was first published on R – Michael's and Christian's Blog, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. Lost in Translation...
