Measuring Uncertainty in Translation Quality Evaluation (TQE)

By Serge Gladkoff, Irina Sorokina, Lifeng Han, Alexandra Alekseeva
 5 days ago

From both human translators (HT) and machine translation (MT) researchers' point of view, translation quality evaluation (TQE) is an essential task. Translation service providers (TSPs) have to deliver large volumes of translations which meet customer specifications with harsh constraints of required quality level in tight time-frames and costs. MT researchers strive...

#Language Translation#Machine Translation#Translators#Translations
