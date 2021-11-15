ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Generalised moment closure for discrete-state dynamics on networks

By Bert Wuyts, Jan Sieber
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

In this paper, we present a general method to obtain and truncate moment equations, applicable to any model of dynamics on networks with at most interactions between nearest neighbours and for arbitrary approximation order. We first obtain the moment equations in their general form, via...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A research framework for writing differentiable PDE discretizations in JAX

Differentiable simulators are an emerging concept with applications in several fields, from reinforcement learning to optimal control. Their distinguishing feature is the ability to calculate analytic gradients with respect to the input parameters. Like neural networks, which are constructed by composing several building blocks called layers, a simulation often requires computing the output of an operator that can itself be decomposed into elementary units chained together. While each layer of a neural network represents a specific discrete operation, the same operator can have multiple representations, depending on the discretization employed and the research question that needs to be addressed. Here, we propose a simple design pattern to construct a library of differentiable operators and discretizations, by representing operators as mappings between families of continuous functions, parametrized by finite vectors. We demonstrate the approach on an acoustic optimization problem, where the Helmholtz equation is discretized using Fourier spectral methods, and differentiability is demonstrated using gradient descent to optimize the speed of sound of an acoustic lens. The proposed framework is open-sourced and available at \url{this https URL}
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Multiwavelength Dynamical State Analysis of ACT-CL J0019.6+0336

In our study, we show a multiwavelength view of ACT-CL J0019.6+0336 (which hosts a radio halo), to investigate the cluster dynamics, morphology, and ICM. We use a combination of XMM-Newton images, Dark Energy Survey (DES) imaging and photometry, SDSS spectroscopic information, and 1.16 GHz MeerKAT data to study the cluster properties. Various X-ray and optical morphology parameters are calculated to investigate the level of disturbance. We find disturbances in two X-ray parameters and the optical density map shows elongated and axisymmetric structures with the main cluster component southeast of the cluster centre and another component northwest of the cluster centre. We also find a BCG offset of $\sim$950 km/s from the mean velocity of the cluster, and a discrepancy between the SZ mass, X-ray mass, and dynamical mass ($M_{X,500}$ and $M_{SZ,500}$ lies >3 $\sigma$ away from $M_{\rm{dyn},500}$), showing that J0019 is a merging cluster and probably in a post-merging phase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Time Discretization-Invariant Safe Action Repetition for Policy Gradient Methods

In reinforcement learning, continuous time is often discretized by a time scale $\delta$, to which the resulting performance is known to be highly sensitive. In this work, we seek to find a $\delta$-invariant algorithm for policy gradient (PG) methods, which performs well regardless of the value of $\delta$. We first identify the underlying reasons that cause PG methods to fail as $\delta \to 0$, proving that the variance of the PG estimator can diverge to infinity in stochastic environments under a certain assumption of stochasticity. While durative actions or action repetition can be employed to have $\delta$-invariance, previous action repetition methods cannot immediately react to unexpected situations in stochastic environments. We thus propose a novel $\delta$-invariant method named Safe Action Repetition (SAR) applicable to any existing PG algorithm. SAR can handle the stochasticity of environments by adaptively reacting to changes in states during action repetition. We empirically show that our method is not only $\delta$-invariant but also robust to stochasticity, outperforming previous $\delta$-invariant approaches on eight MuJoCo environments with both deterministic and stochastic settings. Our code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Normalizers of chains of discrete $p$-toral subgroups in compact Lie groups

In this paper we study the normalizer decomposition of a compact Lie group $G$ using the information of the fusion system $\mathcal{F}$ of $G$ on a maximal discrete $p$-toral subgroup. We prove that there is an injective map from the set of conjugacy classes of chains of $\mathcal{F}$-centric, $\mathcal{F}$-radical discrete $p$-toral subgroups to the set of conjugacy classes of chains of $p$-centric, $p$-stubborn continuous $p$-toral subgroups. The map is a bijection when $\pi_0(G)$ is a finite $p$-group. We also prove that the classifying space of the normalizer of a chain of discrete $p$-toral subgroups of $G$ is mod $p$ equivalent to the classifying space of the normalizer of the corresponding chain of $p$-toral subgroups.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dynamical Systems
arxiv.org

The Present and Future of Discrete Logarithm Problems on Noisy Quantum Computers

The discrete logarithm problem (DLP) is the basis for several cryptographic primitives. Since Shor's work, it has been known that the DLP can be solved by combining a polynomial-size quantum circuit and a polynomial-time classical post-processing algorithm. Evaluating and predicting the instance size that quantum devices can solve is an emerging research topic. In this paper, we propose a quantitative measure based on the success probability of the post-processing algorithm to determine whether an experiment on a quantum device (or a classical simulator) succeeded. We also propose a procedure to modify bit strings observed from a Shor circuit to increase the success probability of a lattice-based post-processing algorithm. We report preliminary experiments conducted on IBM-Quantum quantum computers and near-future predictions based on noisy-device simulations. We conducted our experiments with the ibm_kawasaki device and discovered that the simplest circuit (7 qubits) from a 2-bit DLP instance achieves a sufficiently high success probability to proclaim the experiment successful. Experiments on another circuit from a slightly harder 2-bit DLP instance, on the other hand, did not succeed, and we determined that reducing the noise level by half is required to achieve a successful experiment. Finally, we give a near-term prediction based on required noise levels to solve some selected small DLP and integer factoring instances.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Two energy barriers and a transient intermediate state determine the unfolding and folding dynamics of cold shock protein

Cold shock protein (Csp) is a typical two-state folding model protein which has been widely studied by biochemistry and single molecule techniques. Recently two-state property of Csp was confirmed by atomic force microscopy (AFM) through direct pulling measurement, while several long-lifetime intermediate states were found by force-clamp AFM. We systematically studied force-dependent folding and unfolding dynamics of Csp using magnetic tweezers with intrinsic constant force capability. Here we report that Csp mostly folds and unfolds with a single step over force range from 5"‰pN to 50"‰pN, and the unfolding rates show different force sensitivities at forces below and above ~8"‰pN, which determines a free energy landscape with two barriers and a transient intermediate state between them along one transition pathway. Our results provide a new insight on protein folding mechanism of two-state proteins.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Hierarchy of Network Models Giving Bistability Under Triadic Closure

Triadic closure describes the tendency for new friendships to form between individuals who already have friends in common. It has been argued heuristically that the triadic closure effect can lead to bistability in the formation of large-scale social interaction networks. Here, depending on the initial state and the transient dynamics, the system may evolve towards either of two long-time states. In this work, we propose and study a hierarchy of network evolution models that incorporate triadic closure, building on the work of Grindrod, Higham, and Parsons [Internet Mathematics, 8, 2012, 402--423]. We use a chemical kinetics framework, paying careful attention to the reaction rate scaling with respect to the system size. In a macroscale regime, we show rigorously that a bimodal steady-state distribution is admitted. This behavior corresponds to the existence of two distinct stable fixed points in a deterministic mean-field ODE. The macroscale model is also seen to capture an apparent metastability property of the microscale system.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Parallel Simulation of Quantum Networks with Distributed Quantum State Management

Quantum network simulators offer the opportunity to cost-efficiently investigate potential avenues to building networks that scale with the number of users, communication distance, and application demands by simulating alternative hardware designs and control protocols. Several quantum network simulators have been recently developed with these goals in mind. However, as the size of the simulated networks increases, sequential execution becomes time consuming. Parallel execution presents a suitable method for scalable simulations of large-scale quantum networks, but the unique attributes of quantum information create some unexpected challenges. In this work we identify requirements for parallel simulation of quantum networks and develop the first parallel discrete event quantum network simulator by modifying the existing serial SeQUeNCe simulator. Our contributions include the design and development of a quantum state manager (QSM) that maintains shared quantum information distributed across multiple processes. We also optimize our parallel code by minimizing the overhead of the QSM and decreasing the amount of synchronization among processes. Using these techniques, we observe a speedup of 2 to 25 times when simulating a 1,024-node linear network with 2 to 128 processes. We also observe efficiency greater than 0.5 for up to 32 processes in a linear network topology of the same size and with the same workload. We repeat this evaluation with a randomized workload on a caveman network. Finally, we also introduce several methods for partitioning networks by mapping them to different parallel simulation processes. We released the parallel SeQUeNCe simulator as an open-source tool alongside the existing sequential version.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Reply to Comment on "TVOR: Finding Discrete Total Variation Outliers among Histograms"

In this paper, we respond to a critique of one of our papers previously published in this journal, entitled "TVOR: Finding Discrete Total Variation Outliers among Histograms". Our paper proposes a method for smoothness outliers detection among histograms by using the relation between their discrete total variations (DTV) and their respective sample sizes. In this response, we demonstrate point by point that, contrary to its claims, the critique has not found any mistakes or problems in our paper, either in the used datasets, methodology, or in the obtained top outlier candidates. On the contrary, the critique's claims can easily be shown to be mathematically unfounded, to directly contradict the common statistical theorems, and to go against well established demographic terms. Exactly this is done in the reply here by providing both theoretical and experimental evidence. Additionally, due to critique's complaint, a more extensive research on top outlier candidate, i.e. the Jasenovac list is conducted and in order to clear any of the critique's doubts, new evidence of its problematic nature unseen in other lists are presented. This reply is accompanied by additional theoretical explanations, simulations, and experimental results that not only confirm the earlier findings, but also present new data. The source code is at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Double Control Variates for Gradient Estimation in Discrete Latent Variable Models

Stochastic gradient-based optimisation for discrete latent variable models is challenging due to the high variance of gradients. We introduce a variance reduction technique for score function estimators that makes use of double control variates. These control variates act on top of a main control variate, and try to further reduce the variance of the overall estimator. We develop a double control variate for the REINFORCE leave-one-out estimator using Taylor expansions. For training discrete latent variable models, such as variational autoencoders with binary latent variables, our approach adds no extra computational cost compared to standard training with the REINFORCE leave-one-out estimator. We apply our method to challenging high-dimensional toy examples and training variational autoencoders with binary latent variables. We show that our estimator can have lower variance compared to other state-of-the-art estimators.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Discrete connections on principal bundles: the Discrete Atiyah Sequence

In this work we study discrete analogues of an exact sequence of vector bundles introduced by M. Atiyah in 1957, associated to any smooth principal $G$-bundle $\pi:Q\rightarrow Q/G$. In the original setting, the splittings of the exact sequence correspond to connections on the principal bundle $\pi$. The discrete analogues that we consider here can be studied in two different categories: the category of fiber bundles with a (chosen) section, FBS, and the category of local Lie groupoids, lLgpdC. In FBS we find a correspondence between a) (semi-local) splittings of the discrete Atiyah sequence (DAS) of $\pi$, b) discrete connections on the same bundle $\pi$, and c) isomorphisms of the DAS with certain fiber product extensions in FBS. We see that the right splittings of the DAS (in FBS) are not necessarily right splittings in lLgpdC: we use this obstruction to define the discrete curvature of a discrete connection. Then, there is a correspondence between the splittings of the DAS in lLgpdC and discrete connections with trivial discrete curvature. We also introduce a semidirect product between (some) local Lie groupoids and prove that there is a correspondence between semidirect product extensions and splittings of the DAS in lLgpdC.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stateful Dynamic Partial Order Reduction for Model Checking Event-Driven Applications that Do Not Terminate

Event-driven architectures are broadly used for systems that must respond to events in the real world. Event-driven applications are prone to concurrency bugs that involve subtle errors in reasoning about the ordering of events. Unfortunately, there are several challenges in using existing model-checking techniques on these systems. Event-driven applications often loop indefinitely and thus pose a challenge for stateless model checking techniques. On the other hand, deploying purely stateful model checking can explore large sets of equivalent executions.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Dynamics of photosynthetic light harvesting systems interacting with N-photon Fock states

We develop a method to simulate the excitonic dynamics of realistic photosynthetic light harvesting systems including non-Markovian coupling to phonon degrees of freedom, under excitation by N-photon Fock state pulses. This method combines the input-output formalism and the hierarchical equations of motion (HEOM) formalism into a double hierarchy of coupled linear equations in density matrices. We show analytically that, under weak field excitation relevant to natural photosynthesis conditions, an N-photon Fock state input and a corresponding coherent state input give rise to equal density matrices in the excited manifold. However, an important difference is that an N-photon Fock state input has no off-diagonal coherence between the ground and excited subspaces, in contrast with the coherences created by a coherent state input. We derive expressions for the probability to absorb a single Fock state photon, with or without the influence of phonons. For short pulses (or equivalently, wide bandwidth pulses), we show that the absorption probability has a universal behavior that depends only upon a system-dependent effective energy spread parameter {\Delta} and an exciton-light coupling constant {\Gamma}. This holds for a broad range of chromophore systems and for a variety of pulse shapes. We also analyse the absorption probability in the opposite long pulses (narrow bandwidth) regime. We also derive an expression for the long time emission rate in the presence of phonons and use it to study the difference between collective versus independent emission. Finally, we present a numerical simulation for the LHCII monomer (14-mer) system under single photon excitation that illustrates the use of the double hierarchy for calculation of Fock state excitation of a light harvesting system including chromophore coupling to a non-Markovian phonon bath.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploiting Term Sparsity in Moment-SOS hierarchy for Dynamical Systems

In this paper we present term sparsity sum-of-squares (TSSOS) methods applied to several problems from dynamical systems, such as region of attraction, maximum positively invariant sets and global attractors. We combine the TSSOS algorithm of Wang, Magron and Lasserre [SIAM J. Optim., 31(1):30-58, 2021] with existing infinite dimensional linear program representations of those sets. This leads to iterative schemes in the moment-sum-of-squares hierarchy which allows less expensive computations while keeping convergence guarantees. Finally this procedure is closely related to sign symmetries of the dynamical system as was already revealed for polynomial optimization. Numerical examples demonstrate the efficiency of the approach in the presence of appropriate sparsity.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Observation Error Covariance Specification in Dynamical Systems for Data assimilation using Recurrent Neural Networks

Data assimilation techniques are widely used to predict complex dynamical systems with uncertainties, based on time-series observation data. Error covariance matrices modelling is an important element in data assimilation algorithms which can considerably impact the forecasting accuracy. The estimation of these covariances, which usually relies on empirical assumptions and physical constraints, is often imprecise and computationally expensive especially for systems of large dimension. In this work, we propose a data-driven approach based on long short term memory (LSTM) recurrent neural networks (RNN) to improve both the accuracy and the efficiency of observation covariance specification in data assimilation for dynamical systems. Learning the covariance matrix from observed/simulated time-series data, the proposed approach does not require any knowledge or assumption about prior error distribution, unlike classical posterior tuning methods. We have compared the novel approach with two state-of-the-art covariance tuning algorithms, namely DI01 and D05, first in a Lorenz dynamical system and then in a 2D shallow water twin experiments framework with different covariance parameterization using ensemble assimilation. This novel method shows significant advantages in observation covariance specification, assimilation accuracy and computational efficiency.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Network Dynamics: A Graph Perspective

The success of neural networks (NNs) in a wide range of applications has led to increased interest in understanding the underlying learning dynamics of these models. In this paper, we go beyond mere descriptions of the learning dynamics by taking a graph perspective and investigating the relationship between the graph structure of NNs and their performance. Specifically, we propose (1) representing the neural network learning process as a time-evolving graph (i.e., a series of static graph snapshots over epochs), (2) capturing the structural changes of the NN during the training phase in a simple temporal summary, and (3) leveraging the structural summary to predict the accuracy of the underlying NN in a classification or regression task. For the dynamic graph representation of NNs, we explore structural representations for fully-connected and convolutional layers, which are key components of powerful NN models. Our analysis shows that a simple summary of graph statistics, such as weighted degree and eigenvector centrality, over just a few epochs can be used to accurately predict the performance of NNs. For example, a weighted degree-based summary of the time-evolving graph that is constructed based on 5 training epochs of the LeNet architecture achieves classification accuracy of over 93%. Our findings are consistent for different NN architectures, including LeNet, VGG, AlexNet and ResNet.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Parameterized Network for CTR Prediction

Jian Zhu, Congcong Liu, Pei Wang, Xiwei Zhao, Guangpeng Chen, Junsheng Jin, Changping Peng, Zhangang Lin, Jingping Shao. Learning to capture feature relations effectively and efficiently is essential in click-through rate (CTR) prediction of modern recommendation systems. Most existing CTR prediction methods model such relations either through tedious manually-designed low-order interactions or through inflexible and inefficient high-order interactions, which both require extra DNN modules for implicit interaction modeling. In this paper, we proposed a novel plug-in operation, Dynamic Parameterized Operation (DPO), to learn both explicit and implicit interaction instance-wisely. We showed that the introduction of DPO into DNN modules and Attention modules can respectively benefit two main tasks in CTR prediction, enhancing the adaptiveness of feature-based modeling and improving user behavior modeling with the instance-wise locality. Our Dynamic Parameterized Networks significantly outperforms state-of-the-art methods in the offline experiments on the public dataset and real-world production dataset, together with an online A/B test. Furthermore, the proposed Dynamic Parameterized Networks has been deployed in the ranking system of one of the world's largest e-commerce companies, serving the main traffic of hundreds of millions of active users.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Symmetric States and Dynamics of Three Quantum Bits

The unitary group acting on the Hilbert space of three quantum bits admits a Lie subgroup, of elements which permute with the symmetric group of permutations. Under the action of such Lie subgroup, the Hilbert space splits into three invariant subspaces of dimensions 4, 2 and 2 respectively, each corresponding to an irreducible representation of su(2). The subspace of dimension 4 is uniquely determined and corresponds to states that are themselves invariant under the action of the symmetric group. This is the so called symmetric sector.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalised Ellis-Bronnikov wormholes embedded in warped braneworld background and energy conditions

Ellis-Bronnikov (EB) wormholes require violation of null energy conditions at the `throat'. This problem was cured by a simple modification of the `shape function', which introduces a new parameter $m\ge 2$ ($m=2$ corresponds to the EB model). This leads to a generalised (GEB) version. In this work, we consider a model where the GEB wormhole geometry is embedded in a five dimensional warped background. We studied the status of all the energy conditions in detail for both EB and GEB embedding. We present our results analytically (wherever possible) and graphically. Remarkably, the presence of decaying warp factor leads to satisfaction of weak energy conditions even for the EB geometry, while the status of all the other energy conditions are improved compared to the four dimensional scenario. Besides inventing a new way to avoid the presence of exotic matter, in order to form a wormhole passage, our work reveals yet another advantage of having a warped extra dimension.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of a viscoelastic tube conveying fluid with generalised boundary conditions

We study the spectral problem associated with the equation governing the small transverse motions of a viscoelastic tube of finite length conveying an ideal fluid. The boundary conditions considered are of general form, accounting for a combination of elasticity and viscous damping or friction acting on both the slopes and the displacements of the ends of the tube. These include many standard boundary conditions as special cases such as the clamped, free, hinged, and guided conditions. We derive explicit asymptotic formulae for the eigenvalues for the case of generalised boundary conditions and specialise these results to the clamped case and the case in which friction acts on the slopes but not on the displacements. In particular, the dependence of the eigenvalues on the parameters of the problem is investigated and it is found that all eigenvalues are located in certain sectorial sets in the complex plane and that they depend continuously on the boundary parameters.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy