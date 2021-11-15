ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design and Evaluation Frameworks for Advanced RISC-based Ternary Processor

By Dongyun Kam, Jung Gyu Min, Jongho Yoon, Sunmean Kim, Seokhyeong Kang, Youngjoo Lee
 5 days ago

In this paper, we introduce the design and verification frameworks for developing a fully-functional emerging ternary processor. Based on the existing compiling environments for binary processors, for the given ternary instructions, the software-level...

design-reuse.com

NSITEXE DR1000C, a RISC-V based parallel processor IP with vector extension (DFP: Data Flow Processor) has been licensed for Renesas' new RH850/U2B Automotive MCUs

November 9, 2021 -- NSITEXE, Inc. (headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Yukihide Niimi; hereinafter “NSITEXE”) announced that the DR1000C, a RISC-V based parallel processor IP with vector extension (DFP: Data Flow Processor), has been licensed to Renesas for adoption in RH850/U2B microcontrollers (MCUs), a powerful new group of automotive MCUs.
cnx-software.com

Renesas RH850/U2B automotive SoC features RISC-V-based parallel co-processor

Renesas Electronics RH850/U2B is an automotive SoC designed for electronic control unit (ECU) with used for hybrid ICE and xEV traction inverter, high-end zone control, connected gateways, and vehicle motion applications. The processor includes up to eight 400MHz RH850 32-bit RISC performance cores with four of them in lockstep architecture...
arxiv.org

Design, Modelling, and Simulation analysis of a Single Axis MEMS-based Capacitive Accelerometer

This paper presents the design, simulation, and analytical modeling of the single proposed axis MEMSbased capacitive accelerometer. Analytical modeling has been done for frequency and displacement sensitivity. The performance of the accelerometer was tested for both static and dynamic conditions, and the corresponding static capacitance value was calculated and was found to be C0=0.730455pF, a response time of 95.17{\mu}s, and settling time of 7.261ms and the displacement sensitivity Sd= 3.5362* m/g. It was observed that the sensitivity of the accelerometer depends on its design parameters like beam length, overlap area of comb, sensing mass, and the number of interdigital fingers. A novel capacitive accelerometer has been designed for an operating frequency of 2.1kHz The accelerometer was designed using COMSOL Multiphysics and analyzed using the MATLAB simulator tool. The single proposed axis MEMS-based capacitive accelerometer is suitable for automobile applications such as airbag deployment and navigation.
phoronix.com

KVM Changes Land In Linux 5.16: RISC-V Hypervisor Support, AMD PSF Control Bit

Last week the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) feature patches were sent out and subsequently merged for Linux 5.16. Arguably most notable for KVM with Linux 5.16 is the introduction of the RISC-V architecture code for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine. The KVM RISC-V hypervisor support depends upon the RISC-V ISA's hypervisor extension, which was recently frozen. Now to wait for RISC-V processors to market that are performant and supporting the extension...
aithority.com

Kneron Edge AI SoC Powered by Andes RISC-V Processor Core D25F

Kneron Inc., the San Diego-based Edge AI solution provider, together with Andes Technology Corporation, a leading supplier of high-performance, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores, announced formal mass production of Kneron’s next-generation Edge AI SoC KL530, powered by Andes’ D25F processor in consideration of its efficient pipeline architecture, powerful Packed-SIMD DSP extension instructions, and IEEE754-compliant high-performance single/double precision floating RVFD extensions.
arxiv.org

A Robust Deep Learning-Based Beamforming Design for RIS-assisted Multiuser MISO Communications with Practical Constraints

Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) has become a promising technology to improve wireless communication in recent years. It steers the incident signals to create a favorable propagation environment by controlling the reconfigurable passive elements with less hardware cost and lower power consumption. In this paper, we consider a RIS-aided multiuser multiple-input single-output downlink communication system. We aim to maximize the weighted sum-rate of all users by joint optimizing the active beamforming at the access point and the passive beamforming vector of the RIS elements. Unlike most existing works, we consider the more practical situation with the discrete phase shifts and imperfect channel state information (CSI). Specifically, for the situation that the discrete phase shifts and perfect CSI are considered, we first develop a deep quantization neural network (DQNN) to simultaneously design the active and passive beamforming while most reported works design them alternatively. Then, we propose an improved structure (I-DQNN) based on DQNN to simplify the parameters decision process when the control bits of each RIS element are greater than 1 bit. Finally, we extend the two proposed DQNN-based algorithms to the case that the discrete phase shifts and imperfect CSI are considered simultaneously. Our simulation results show that the two DQNN-based algorithms have better performance than traditional algorithms in the perfect CSI case, and are also more robust in the imperfect CSI case.
arxiv.org

Geometric Quasilinearization Framework for Analysis and Design of Bound-Preserving Schemes

Solutions to many partial differential equations satisfy certain bounds or constraints. For example, the density and pressure are positive for equations of fluid dynamics, and in the relativistic case the fluid velocity is upper bounded by the speed of light, etc. As widely realized, it is crucial to develop bound-preserving numerical methods that preserve such intrinsic constraints. Exploring provably bound-preserving schemes has attracted much attention and is actively studied in recent years. This is however still a challenging task for many systems especially those involving nonlinear constraints.
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Based Optimization of Chiral Photonic Nanostructures: Evolution- and Neural Network-Based Design

Chiral photonics opens new pathways to manipulate light-matter interactions and tailor the optical response of meta-surfaces and -materials by nanostructuring nontrivial patterns. Chirality of matter, such as that of molecules, and light, which in the simplest case is given by the handedness of circular polarization, have attracted much attention for applications in chemistry, nanophotonics and optical information processing. We report the design of chiral photonic structures using two machine learning methods, the evolutionary algorithm and neural network approach, for rapid and efficient optimization of optical properties for dielectric metasurfaces. The design recipes obtained for visible light in the range of transition-metal dichalcogenide exciton resonances show a frequency-dependent modification in the reflected light's degree of circular polarization, that is represented by the difference between left- and right-circularly polarized intensity. Our results suggest the facile fabrication and characterization of optical nanopatterned reflectors for chirality-sensitive light-matter coupling scenarios employing tungsten disulfide as possible active material with features such as valley Hall effect and optical valley coherence.
phoronix.com

RISC-V With Linux 5.16 Enabling Open-Source NVIDIA Driver As Part Of Default Kernel

The RISC-V architecture updates were sent out on Friday for targeting the nearly-over Linux 5.16 merge window. The RISC-V updates for Linux 5.16 include support for RISC-V 32-bit "rv32" randconfig kernel builds for random configurations to stress the build system / different code paths, supporting the time namespace in the VDSO, improving the XIP port, DeviceTree clean-ups, and more.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Regular Path Query Evaluation Sharing a Reduced Transitive Closure Based on Graph Reduction

Regular path queries (RPQs) find pairs of vertices of paths satisfying given regular expressions on an edge-labeled, directed multigraph. When evaluating an RPQ, the evaluation of a Kleene closure (i.e., Kleene plus or Kleene star) is very expensive. Furthermore, when multiple RPQs include a Kleene closure as a common sub-query, repeated evaluations of the common sub-query cause serious performance degradation. In this paper, we present a novel concept of RPQ-based graph reduction, which significantly simplifies the original graph through edge-level and vertex-level reductions. Interestingly, RPQ-based graph reduction can replace the evaluation of the Kleene closure on the large original graph to that of the transitive closure to the small reduced graph. We then propose a reduced transitive closure (RTC) as a lightweight structure for efficiently sharing the result of a Kleene closure. We also present an RPQ evaluation algorithm, RTCSharing, which treats each clause in the disjunctive normal form of the given RPQ as a batch unit. If the batch units include a Kleene closure as a common sub-query, we share the lightweight RTC instead of the heavyweight result of the Kleene closure. RPQ-based graph reduction further enables us to formally represent the result of an RPQ including a Kleene closure as a relational algebra expression including the RTC. Through the formal expression, we optimize the evaluation of the batch unit by eliminating useless and redundant operations of the previous method. Experiments show that RTCSharing improves the performance significantly by up to 8.86 times compared with existing methods in terms of query response time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

CLARA: A Constrained Reinforcement Learning Based Resource Allocation Framework for Network Slicing

As mobile networks proliferate, we are experiencing a strong diversification of services, which requires greater flexibility from the existing network. Network slicing is proposed as a promising solution for resource utilization in 5G and future networks to address this dire need. In network slicing, dynamic resource orchestration and network slice management are crucial for maximizing resource utilization. Unfortunately, this process is too complex for traditional approaches to be effective due to a lack of accurate models and dynamic hidden structures. We formulate the problem as a Constrained Markov Decision Process (CMDP) without knowing models and hidden structures. Additionally, we propose to solve the problem using CLARA, a Constrained reinforcement LeArning based Resource Allocation algorithm. In particular, we analyze cumulative and instantaneous constraints using adaptive interior-point policy optimization and projection layer, respectively. Evaluations show that CLARA clearly outperforms baselines in resource allocation with service demand guarantees.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Design and Construction of a Microcontroller Based Electronic Moving Message Display

This work presents a simple design and implementation of a microcontroller-based electronic moving message display system. The design involves the arrangement of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and the programming of a microcontroller that controls and determines the pattern and session of the display. The implementation of a moving message displays a text containing 22 characters (i.e. WELCOME TO DEPT. OF PHYSICS). The electronic message display helps to pass information, educates, enlightens, facilitates commercial activities through advertisement and marketing of goods and services, description of places, etc The ease in which it displays information makes it a veritable, suitable, and an excellent tool for passing information fast and pleasurable to the public. Furthermore, it enhances the response to information in an attractive way and manner in which it displays messages. The microcontroller used in this work is the PIC16F84A. It belongs to a class of 8-bit microcontrollers of RISC (reduced instructions set) architecture. Its output controls the switching of the relays through a transistor switching stage that switches its socket. The LED matrix (array) is arranged in parallel and soldered to a Vero board with the microcontroller and other electronic components. Such as resistors, capacitors, transistor, relays, LEDs, diodes, transformer.
ENGINEERING
Newswise

LLNL Team Wins SC21 Reproducibility Advancement Award for Approximation Framework

Newswise — A suite developed by a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) team to simplify evaluation of approximation techniques for scientific applications has won the first-ever Best Reproducibility Advancement Award at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC21). Newly instituted by the conference, the...
TECHNOLOGY
phoronix.com

GCC Patches Pending For RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension

Patches were recently sent out that implement support for RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension within the GNU Compiler Collection. The RISC-V Scalar Cryptography Extension work recently wrapped up its public review period for the set of instructions proposed for this open-source processor ISA. The set of extensions aim to enhance RISC-V's capabilities for crypto workloads with AES encryption/decryption, SM4 and SM4 cipher instructions, an entropy source extension, bit manipulation instructions for crypto, carry-less multiply, and more.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Edge-preserving Domain Adaptation for semantic segmentation of Medical Images

Domain Adaptation is a technique to address the lack of massive amounts of labeled data in unseen environments. Unsupervised domain adaptation is proposed to adapt a model to new modalities using solely labeled source data and unlabeled target domain data. Though many image-spaces domain adaptation methods have been proposed to capture pixel-level domain-shift, such techniques may fail to maintain high-level semantic information for the segmentation task. For the case of biomedical images, fine details such as blood vessels can be lost during the image transformation operations between domains. In this work, we propose a model that adapts between domains using cycle-consistent loss while maintaining edge details of the original images by enforcing an edge-based loss during the adaptation process. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithm by comparing it to other approaches on two eye fundus vessels segmentation datasets. We achieve 1.1 to 9.2 increment in DICE score compared to the SOTA and ~5.2 increments compared to a vanilla CycleGAN implementation.
HEALTH
ArchDaily

VELUX and EFFEKT Develop Strategic Framework for Designing Healthier and More Sustainable Build Environment

VELUX and EFFEKT Develop Strategic Framework for Designing Healthier and More Sustainable Build Environment. VELUX Group reveals The Build for Life concept aimed at creating sustainable communities and built environment through affordable, socially-oriented designs and new housing models, healthy indoor climates and the use of low-impact materials. Developed together with EFFEKT, MOE engineers and Danish construction company Enemaerke & Petersen A/S, the concept provides architects and city planners with a “compass’ for navigating the sustainability imperatives of the moment while encouraging the design of healthier living places.
DESIGN
arxiv.org

Eco-Coasting Strategies Using Road Grade Preview: Evaluation and Online Implementation Based on Mixed Integer Model Predictive Control

In this paper, two different coasting strategies are proposed: one leverages fuel cut-off and another uses engine start/stop. Engine drag torque and energy-cost used for engine restart are considered in the modeling to give a fair evaluation. Then, the performance of these two coasting methods is evaluated with dynamic programming (DP) under various driving scenarios with different slope profiles. Offline simulation shows that the engine start/stop method outperforms the fuel cut-off method in terms of fuel consumption and travel time by getting rid of the engine drag torque. Furthermore, on-line performance of these two coasting methods is evaluated using Mixed Integer Model Predictive Control (MIMPC). A novel operational constraint on the minimum off steps is added in the MIMPC formulation to avoid frequent switch of the integer variables representing the fuel cut-off and the engine start/stop mechanism. Simulation results show that, for both fuel cut-off and engine start/stop coasting methods, the MPC improves fuel consumption to a level comparable to DP without sacrificing the travel time.
CARS
windowscentral.com

Qualcomm's Nuvia-based advanced ARM chip for PC to rival Apple by 2023

Qualcomm expects to have a next-gen ARM processor to rival Apple's M-series ready in 2022, and ship in 2023. Qualcomm purchased Nuvia, whose members lead the development of Apple's chips, in January 2021. The news comes from Qualcomm's investor day event. Earlier this year, Qualcomm dropped $1.4 billion to purchase...
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Enhanced Membership Inference Attacks against Machine Learning Models

How much does a given trained model leak about each individual data record in its training set? Membership inference attacks are used as an auditing tool to quantify the private information that a model leaks about the individual data points in its training set. Membership inference attacks are influenced by different uncertainties that an attacker has to resolve about training data, the training algorithm, and the underlying data distribution. Thus attack success rates, of many attacks in the literature, do not precisely capture the information leakage of models about their data, as they also reflect other uncertainties that the attack algorithm has. In this paper, we explain the implicit assumptions and also the simplifications made in prior work using the framework of hypothesis testing. We also derive new attack algorithms from the framework that can achieve a high AUC score while also highlighting the different factors that affect their performance. Our algorithms capture a very precise approximation of privacy loss in models, and can be used as a tool to perform an accurate and informed estimation of privacy risk in machine learning models. We provide a thorough empirical evaluation of our attack strategies on various machine learning tasks and benchmark datasets.
