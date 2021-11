The Seattle Mariners are expected to be busy this off-season as they try and shape a division-winning roster for 2022. Though the season didn’t end how they had hoped, the Seattle Mariners were one of baseball’s surprise teams this year. They finished 90-72 and just five games behind the Astros in the AL West. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to end their 20-year postseason drought as Boston and New York finished with the final two wild card spots.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO