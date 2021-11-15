ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Koszul algebras and Donaldson-Thomas invariants

By Vladimir Dotsenko, Evgeny Feigin, Markus Reineke
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

For a given symmetric quiver $Q$, we define a supercommutative quadratic algebra $\mathcal{A}_Q$ whose Poincaré series is related to the motivic generating function of $Q$ by a simple change of variables. The Koszul duality between...

Subregular W-algebras of type A

Subregular W-algebras are an interesting and increasingly important class of quantum hamiltonian reductions of affine vertex algebras. Here, we show that the $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebra can be realised in terms of the $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ regular W-algebra and the half lattice vertex algebra $\Pi$. This generalises the realisations found for $n=1$ and $2$ in [arXiv:1711.11342, arXiv:2007.00396] and can be interpreted as an inverse quantum hamiltonian reduction in the sense of Adamović. We use this realisation to explore the representation theory of $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebras. Much of the structure encountered for $\mathfrak{sl}_{2}$ and $\mathfrak{sl}_{3}$ is also present for $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$. Particularly, the simple $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebra at nondegenerate admissible levels can be realised purely in terms of the $\mathsf{W}_{n+1}$ minimal model vertex algebra and $\Pi$.
MATHEMATICS
Graphical Piecewise-Linear Algebra

Graphical (Linear) Algebra is a family of diagrammatic languages allowing to reason about different kinds of subsets of vector spaces compositionally. It has been used to model various application domains, from signal-flow graphs to Petri nets and electrical circuits. In this paper, we introduce to the family its most expressive member to date: Graphical Piecewise-Linear Algebra, a new language to specify piecewise-linear subsets of vector spaces. Like the previous members of the family, it comes with a complete axiomatisation, which means it can be used to reason about the corresponding semantic domain purely equationally, forgetting the set-theoretic interpretation. We show completeness using a single axiom on top of Graphical Polyhedral Algebra, and show that this extension is the smallest that can capture a variety of relevant constructs. Finally, we showcase its use by modelling the behaviour of stateless electronic circuits of ideal elements, a domain that had remained outside the remit of previous diagrammatic languages.
MATHEMATICS
An Algebraic and Microlocal Approach to the Stochastic Non-linear Schrodinger Equation

In a recent work [DDRZ20], it has been developed a novel framework aimed at studying at a perturbative level a large class of non-linear, scalar, real, stochastic PDEs and inspired by the algebraic approach to quantum field theory. The main advantage is the possibility of computing the expectation value and the correlation functions of the underlying solutions accounting for renormalization intrinsically and without resorting to any specific regularization scheme. In this work we prove that it is possible to extend the range of applicability of this framework to cover also the stochastic non-linear Schroedinger equation in which randomness is codified by an additive, Gaussian, complex white noise.
MATHEMATICS
Associative algebras and intertwining operators

Let $V$ be a vertex operator algebra and $A^{\infty}(V)$ and $A^{N}(V)$ for $N\in \mathbb{N}$ the associative algebras introduced by the author in [H5]. For a lower-bounded generalized $V$-module $W$, we give $W$ a structure of graded $A^{\infty}(V)$-module and we introduce an $A^{\infty}(V)$-bimodule $A^{\infty}(W)$ and an $A^{N}(V)$-bimodule $A^{N}(W)$. We prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ for lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules $W_{1}$, $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}$ is isomorphic to the space $\hom_{A^{\infty}(V)}(A^{\infty}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{\infty}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$. Assuming that $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}'$ are equivalent to certain universal lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules generated by their $A^{N}(V)$-submodules consisting of elements of levels less than or equal to $N\in \mathbb{N}$, we also prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ is isomorphic to the space of $\hom_{A^{N}(V)}(A^{N}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{N}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$.
MATHEMATICS
Weyl
Nijenhuis tensor and invariant polynomials

We discuss the diagonalization problem of the Nijenhuis tensor in a class of Poisson-Nijenhuis structures defined on compact hermitian symmetric spaces. We study its action on the ring of invariant polynomials of a Thimm chain of subalgebras. The existence of $\phi$-minimal representations defines a suitable basis of invariant polynomials that completely solves the diagonalization problem. We prove that such representations exist in the classical cases AIII, BDI, DIII and CI, and do not exist in the exceptional cases EIII and EVII. We discuss a second general construction that in these two cases computes partially the spectrum and hints at a different behavior with respect to the classical cases.
MATHEMATICS
On the $abc$ Conjecture in Algebraic Number Fields

While currently the $abc$ conjecture and work towards it remains open or is disputed, at the same time much work has been done on weaker versions, as well as on its generalisation to number fields. Given integers satisfying $a+b=c$, Stewart and Yu were able to give an exponential bound for $\max(a,\,b,\,c)$ in terms of the radical over the integers, while Györy was able to give an exponential bound in the algebraic number field case for the projective height $H_{K}(a,\,b,\,c)$ in terms of the radical for algebraic numbers. We generalise Stewart and Yu's method to give an improvement on Györy's bound for algebraic integers. Finally, we will give an application to the effective Skolem-Mahler-Lech problem. Of importance is to note that, given some conditions, we obtain a sub-exponential bound for $\log H_{L}(a,\,b,\,c)$. We use these results to give an improvement on a result by Lagarias and Soundararajan. At the final stages of preparation, we were made aware that a similar result to our main theorem has been obtained independently by Györy, using different methods.
MATHEMATICS
Concordance invariants of null-homologous knots in thickened surfaces

Using the Gordon-Litherland pairing, one can define invariants (signature, nullity, determinant) for ${\mathbb Z}/2$ null-homologous links in thickened surfaces. In this paper, we study the concordance properties of these invariants. For example, if $K \subset \Sigma \times I$ is ${\mathbb Z}/2$ null-homologous and slice, we show that its signatures vanish and its determinants are perfect squares. These statements are derived from a cobordism result for closed unoriented surfaces in certain 4-manifolds.
MATHEMATICS
The algebraic topology of 4-manifolds multisections

A multisection of a 4-manifold is a decomposition into 1-handlebodies intersecting pairwise along 3-dimensional handlebodies or along a central closed surface; this generalizes the Gay-Kirby trisections. We show how to compute the twisted absolute and relative homology, the torsion and the twisted intersection form of a 4-manifold from a multisection diagram. The homology and torsion are given by a complex of free modules defined by the diagram and the intersection form is expressed in terms of the intersection form on the central surface. We give efficient proofs, with very few computations, thanks to a retraction of the (possibly punctured) 4-manifold onto a CW-complex determined by the multisection diagram. Further, a multisection induces an open book decomposition on the boundary of the 4-manifold; we describe the action of the monodromy on the homology of the page from the multisection diagram.
MATHEMATICS
#Algebra#Kt
(Co)module algebras and their generalizations

This manuscript is an extended version of the author's habilitation thesis defended on May 21, 2021 at M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University. It is devoted to the study of (co)stability of radicals, existence of (co)invariant Levi and Wedderburn decompositions, structure of the corresponding simple algebras and codimension growth of polynomial identities in (co)module algebras over bi- and Hopf algebras and their generalizations. The main difference between this manuscript and the "official" thesis are additional chapters dealing with equivalences of gradings and Hopf algebra (co)actions, V-universal (co)acting bi- and Hopf algebras and related categorical questions. (In Russian.)
MATHEMATICS
Complemented MacNeille completions and algebras of fractions

We introduce ($\ell$-)bimonoids as ordered algebras consisting of two compatible monoidal structures on a partially ordered (lattice-ordered) set. Bimonoids form an appropriate framework for the study of a general notion of complementation, which subsumes both Boolean complements in bounded distributive lattices and multiplicative inverses in monoids. The central question of the paper is whether and how bimonoids can be embedded into complemented bimonoids, generalizing the embedding of cancellative commutative monoids into their groups of fractions and of bounded distributive lattices into their free Boolean extensions. We prove that each commutative ($\ell$-)bimonoid indeed embeds into a complete complemented commutative $\ell$-bimonoid in a doubly dense way reminiscent of the Dedekind--MacNeille completion. Moreover, this complemented completion, which is term equivalent to a commutative involutive residuated lattice, sometimes contains a tighter complemented envelope analogous to the group of fractions. In the case of cancellative commutative monoids this algebra of fractions is precisely the familiar group of fractions, while in the case of Brouwerian (Heyting) algebras it is a (bounded) idempotent involutive commutative residuated lattice. This construction of the algebra of fractions in fact yields a categorical equivalence between varieties of integral and of involutive residuated structures which subsumes as special cases the known equivalences between Abelian $\ell$-groups and their negative cones, and between Sugihara monoids and their negative cones.
MATHEMATICS
Implicit Method for Degenerated Differential-Algebraic Equations and Applications

Systems of differential-algebraic equations are routinely automatically produced by modeling enviroments such as Maplesim, System Modeler and Modelica. Structural methods are important for reducing the index and obtaining hidden constraints of such daes. This is especially the case for high index non-linear daes. Although such structural analysis is often successful for many dynamic systems, it may fail if the resulting Jacobian is still singular due to symbolic cancellation or numerical degeneration. Existing modified structural methods can handle some cases caused by symbolic cancellation, where assumes the determinant of a Jacobian matrix is identically zero. This paper removes such assumptions and provides numerical methods to analyze such degenerated cases using real algebraic geometry for polynomially nonlinear daes. Firstly, we provide a witness point method, which produces witness points on all components and can help to detect degeneration on all components of polynomially daes. Secondly, we propose an implicit index reduction method which can restore a full rank Jacobian matrix for degenerated dae. Thirdly, based on IIR, we introduce an improved structural method, which can numerically solve degenerated daes on all components. Examples are given to illustrate our methods and show their advantages for degenerated daes.
MATHEMATICS
Search for Invariant Sets of the Generalized Tent Map

This paper describes a predictive control method to search for unstable periodic orbits of the generalized tent map. The invariant set containing periodic orbits is a repelling set with a complicated Cantor-like structure. Therefore, a simple local stabilization of the orbit may not be enough to find a periodic orbit, due to the small measure of the basin of attraction. It is shown that for certain values of the control parameter, both the local behavior and the global behavior of solutions change in the controlled system; in particular, the invariant set enlarges to become an interval or the entire real axis. The computational particularities of using the control system are considered, and necessary conditions for the orbit to be periodic are given. The question of local asymptotic stability of subcycles of the controlled system's stable cycles is fully investigated, and some statistical properties of the subset of the classical Cantor middle thirds set that is determined by the periodic points of the generalized tent map are described.
MATHEMATICS
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
Applications of Random Algebraic Constructions to Hardness of Approximation

In this paper, we show how one may (efficiently) construct two types of extremal combinatorial objects whose existence was previously conjectural. (*) Panchromatic Graphs: For fixed integer k, a k-panchromatic graph is, roughly speaking, a balanced bipartite graph with one partition class equipartitioned into k colour classes in which the common neighbourhoods of panchromatic k-sets of vertices are much larger than those of k-sets that repeat a colour. The question of their existence was raised by Karthik and Manurangsi [Combinatorica 2020].
MATHEMATICS
Enumerative invariants and wall-crossing formulae in abelian categories

Enumerative invariants in Algebraic Geometry 'count' $\tau$-(semi)stable objects $E$ with fixed topological invariants $[E]=a$ in some geometric problem, using a virtual class $[{\cal M}_a^{\rm ss}(\tau)]_{\rm virt}$ in homology, for the moduli spaces ${\cal M}_a^{\rm st}(\tau)\subseteq{\cal M}_a^{\rm ss}(\tau)$ of $\tau$-(semi)stable objects. We get numbers by taking integrals $\int_{[{\cal M}_a^{\rm ss}(\tau)]_{\rm virt}}\Upsilon$ for cohomology classes $\Upsilon$.
MATHEMATICS
Fast, Algebraic Multivariate Multipoint Evaluation in Small Characteristic and Applications

Multipoint evaluation is the computational task of evaluating a polynomial given as a list of coefficients at a given set of inputs. And while \emph{nearly linear time} algorithms have been known for the univariate instance of multipoint evaluation for close to five decades due to a work of Borodin and Moenck \cite{BM74}, fast algorithms for the multivariate version have been much harder to come by. In a significant improvement to the state of art for this problem, Umans \cite{Umans08} and Kedlaya \& Umans \cite{Kedlaya11} gave nearly linear time algorithms for this problem over field of small characteristic and over all finite fields respectively, provided that the number of variables $n$ is at most $d^{o(1)}$ where the degree of the input polynomial in every variable is less than $d$. They also stated the question of designing fast algorithms for the large variable case (i.e. $n \notin d^{o(1)}$) as an open problem. In this work, we show that there is a deterministic algorithm for multivariate multipoint evaluation over a field $\F_{q}$ of characteristic $p$ which evaluates an $n$-variate polynomial of degree less than $d$ in each variable on $N$ inputs in time $$\left((N + d^n)^{1 + o(1)}\poly(\log q, d, p, n)\right) \, ,$$ provided that $p$ is at most $d^{o(1)}$, and $q$ is at most $(\exp(\exp(\exp(\cdots (\exp(d)))))$, where the height of this tower of exponentials is fixed. When the number of variables is large (e.g. $n \notin d^{o(1)}$), this is the first {nearly linear} time algorithm for this problem over any (large enough) field.Our algorithm is based on elementary algebraic ideas and this algebraic structure naturally leads to the applications to data structure upper bounds for polynomial evaluation and to an upper bound on the rigidity of Vandermonde matrices.
MATHEMATICS
Perceiving and Modeling Density is All You Need for Image Dehazing

In the real world, the degradation of images taken under haze can be quite complex, where the spatial distribution of haze is varied from image to image. Recent methods adopt deep neural networks to recover clean scenes from hazy images directly. However, due to the paradox caused by the variation of real captured haze and the fixed degradation parameters of the current networks, the generalization ability of recent dehazing methods on real-world hazy images is not this http URL address the problem of modeling real-world haze degradation, we propose to solve this problem by perceiving and modeling density for uneven haze distribution. We propose a novel Separable Hybrid Attention (SHA) module to encode haze density by capturing features in the orthogonal directions to achieve this goal. Moreover, a density map is proposed to model the uneven distribution of the haze explicitly. The density map generates positional encoding in a semi-supervised way. Such a haze density perceiving and modeling capture the unevenly distributed degeneration at the feature level effectively. Through a suitable combination of SHA and density map, we design a novel dehazing network architecture, which achieves a good complexity-performance trade-off. The extensive experiments on two large-scale datasets demonstrate that our method surpasses all state-of-the-art approaches by a large margin both quantitatively and qualitatively, boosting the best published PSNR metric from 28.53 dB to 33.49 dB on the Haze4k test dataset and from 37.17 dB to 38.41 dB on the SOTS indoor test dataset.
SCIENCE
Alternatives to $Λ$: Torsion, Generalized Couplings, and Scale Invariance

C. J. A. P. Martins, C. M. J. Marques, C. B. D. Fernandes, J. S. J. S. Oliveira, D. A. R. Pinheiro, B. A. R. Rocha. We present a comparative analysis of current observational constraints on three recently discussed alternative models for explaining the low-redshift acceleration of the universe: the so-called steady-state torsion model, the generalized coupling model, and the scale invariant model by Maeder (an example of a broader class which we also briefly study) These are compared to the traditional parameterization of Chevallier, Polarski and Linder. Each of the candidate models is studied under two different assumptions: as genuine alternatives to $\Lambda$CDM (where a new degree of freedom would be expected to explain the recent acceleration of the universe without any cosmological constant) and as parametric extensions of $\Lambda$CDM (where both a cosmological constant and the new mechanism can coexist, and the relative contributions of both are determined by the data). Our comparative analysis suggests that, from a phenomenological point of view, all such models neatly divide into two classes, with different observational consequences.
ASTRONOMY
Understanding the Generalization Benefit of Model Invariance from a Data Perspective

Machine learning models that are developed to be invariant under certain types of data transformations have shown improved generalization in practice. However, a principled understanding of why invariance benefits generalization is limited. Given a dataset, there is often no principled way to select "suitable" data transformations under which model invariance guarantees better generalization. This paper studies the generalization benefit of model invariance by introducing the sample cover induced by transformations, i.e., a representative subset of a dataset that can approximately recover the whole dataset using transformations. For any data transformations, we provide refined generalization bounds for invariant models based on the sample cover. We also characterize the "suitability" of a set of data transformations by the sample covering number induced by transformations, i.e., the smallest size of its induced sample covers. We show that we may tighten the generalization bounds for "suitable" transformations that have a small sample covering number. In addition, our proposed sample covering number can be empirically evaluated and thus provides a guide for selecting transformations to develop model invariance for better generalization. In experiments on multiple datasets, we evaluate sample covering numbers for some commonly used transformations and show that the smaller sample covering number for a set of transformations (e.g., the 3D-view transformation) indicates a smaller gap between the test and training error for invariant models, which verifies our propositions.
SCIENCE
Learning Modified Indicator Functions for Surface Reconstruction

Surface reconstruction is a fundamental problem in 3D graphics. In this paper, we propose a learning-based approach for implicit surface reconstruction from raw point clouds without normals. Our method is inspired by Gauss Lemma in potential energy theory, which gives an explicit integral formula for the indicator functions. We design a novel deep neural network to perform surface integral and learn the modified indicator functions from un-oriented and noisy point clouds. We concatenate features with different scales for accurate point-wise contributions to the integral. Moreover, we propose a novel Surface Element Feature Extractor to learn local shape properties. Experiments show that our method generates smooth surfaces with high normal consistency from point clouds with different noise scales and achieves state-of-the-art reconstruction performance compared with current data-driven and non-data-driven approaches.
MATHEMATICS

