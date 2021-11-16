ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Purdue vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqlvX_0cxnOK8r00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats college football matchup on November 20, 2021.

Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) evades Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the third quarter of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Bjp 833

Big Ten foes will battle when the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Purdue's games this season have gone over 48.5 points five of 10 times.
  • In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 42.5 points per game, six less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.9 points fewer than the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 46.2 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

  • Purdue has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Boilermakers have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Purdue has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Boilermakers rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).
  • Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.9 points.
  • The Boilermakers rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (422.2).
  • Purdue is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 422.2 yards.
  • The Boilermakers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Purdue at SISportsbook .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

  • Northwestern is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Northwestern's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Wildcats rack up 17.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Boilermakers give up (22.5).
  • Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Wildcats collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (359.2).
  • When Northwestern amasses over 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Northwestern Wildcats#Ncaa Division#The Purdue Boilermakers#Purdue Stats#Trends Purdue
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Michigan Football: Chris Petersen believes Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines have 'great shot' of beating Ohio State

The Big Ten East champion will be decided at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27 when Michigan faces Ohio State in the latest installment of The Game. Of course, the rivalry matchup has been an Achilles heel for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is an all-time 0-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over the Wolverines program in 2015. Former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Petersen, however, is a believer that this could finally be the year Harbaugh gets over the hump in what will be a top 10 showdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reportedly makes his next head coaching move

Amid rumors that USC and LSU are interested in him, Penn State head coach James Franklin has been in demand for the past month or so. Franklin has been denying that he’s leaving the Nittany Lions and will remain at Penn State but the rumors kept circulating. In an ESPN+...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eleven Warriors

Haskell Garrett Says “I Meant What I Said” at Skull Session, C.J. Stroud Thought the Buckeyes Had A “Decent” Day on Offense

The oddsmakers might have been onto something. Ohio State entered as nearly a three-touchdown favorite over Michigan State on Saturday, despite being ranked just three spots ahead of the Spartans by the College Football Playoff selection committee. But before the first quarter was over in Columbus, the Buckeyes already had a 21-0 lead.
MICHIGAN STATE
thespun.com

Football World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn Speculation

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance. It’s pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next. Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That’s a...
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jim Harbaugh’s Ohio State comments

In his seven seasons as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh has accomplished a lot. But one thing he has yet to do is defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. Harbaugh is the only Michigan coach to lose all of his first five games against the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Michigan has lost eight straight to its Big Ten nemesis and 15 of the last 16 overall. The implications could not be bigger for Michigan, especially since the winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat to play for the Big Ten title and perhaps make the College Football Playoff.
OHIO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy