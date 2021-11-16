Purdue vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats college football matchup on November 20, 2021.

Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) evades Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the third quarter of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Bjp 833

Big Ten foes will battle when the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Purdue's games this season have gone over 48.5 points five of 10 times.

In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to average 42.5 points per game, six less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.9 points fewer than the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 46.2 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Purdue has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Boilermakers rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Boilermakers rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (422.2).

Purdue is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 422.2 yards.

The Boilermakers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in four chances).

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 17.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Boilermakers give up (22.5).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Wildcats collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (359.2).

When Northwestern amasses over 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (14).

Season Stats