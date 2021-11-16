UCI Student Receives $15,000 Donald A. Strauss Scholarship

Aiden Coyne of Oreland has been named one of four organ transplant recipients to receive a 2021-2022 Jessica Beth Schwartz Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is funded through the Transplant Foundation, the charitable foundation which supports the mission of Gift of Life Donor Program. Each year, the scholarship program issues $2,500 awards to transplant recipients seeking higher education. The scholarship was created in memory of heart transplant recipient Jessica Beth Schwartz. Coyne was diagnosed with a rare disorder at just 17 months old and received a liver transplant in 2011. He earned two medals as a runner with his high school’s varsity track and field relay team, learned to play guitar, speak German and helped organize a community 5K that raised money for the Histiocytosis Association, which is working to find a cure for the disease he experienced. Coyne attends Widener University. A total of 69 students have been awarded scholarships since the fund was created in 2003 in Schwartz’s honor, totaling more than $150,000.

