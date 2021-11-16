ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UCI Student Receives $15,000 Donald A. Strauss Scholarship

By Campus News Writer
New University Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird year human biology, economics and political sciences student Steven Gong is one of 14 students to receive the $15,000 2021 Strauss Scholarship for his public service project titled “California Health Advocacy Network” (CHAN). Every year, the Donald A. Strauss Scholarship Foundation awards up to 15 California college students...

www.newuniversity.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Gazette

Group’s scholarship renewed for Penn College student

A physician assistant student at Pennsylvania College of Technology has received another $1,000 installment of her annually renewable scholarship from the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. Emily L. Stevens, of Dallas, was first awarded the scholarship — intended for a dependent of someone employed by an...
DALLAS, PA
pacific.edu

Pacific scholarship ultimately will be largest for student-veterans

Pacific Regent Ali Dashti, Chairman and CEO of KGL Logistics, in 2017 established the KGL Veterans Endowed Scholarship to support active duty, reserve, military-affiliated and veteran students at Pacific. Once fully funded, it will become the largest scholarship for veterans at the university. KGL Logistics is a global leader in...
STOCKTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Scholarship program helping students with nowhere to turn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A connection through a college scholarship is what one woman said changed her life, and they’re about to award more. In her pictures, Marissa Johnson might be smiling, happy and most of the time even, sounds upbeat, but she said sometimes the smiles are holding back tears after what happened to her when she was a teenager.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Albany Herald

UGA-Griffin student wins Garden Club scholarship

Members of the Marie Fort Garden Club award UGA-Griffin student Darian Adams with giant white check made out for $1K. Darian Adams (second from right) was awarded the 2021 Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship. The $1,000 annual scholarship is awarded to a UGA-Griffin undergraduate student in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Pictured with Adams are club members (left to right) Pam Kierbow, Pat Martin (treasurer), Diane Lamb (president), and Emelie Tingle.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
nowdecatur.com

Millikin Nursing students recognized for scholarship, leadership and service

Millikin University nursing students, ranging from the undergraduate, Master’s Entry Into Nursing Practice, Master of Science in Nurse Educator and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs were inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau National Nursing Honor Society on Oct. 23 at the Prairie Heart Institute in Springfield, Ill. Seventeen nursing students...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Click2Houston.com

University of Houston receives $5 million for scholarships

HOUSTON – The University of Houston received a $5 million donation from the Wayne Duddlesten Foundation, establishing two endowed scholarships for University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business students who are studying entrepreneurship and real estate. Of the total $5 million, $4 million will be dedicated to creating “The...
HOUSTON, TX
uci.edu

UCI Law International Justice Clinic Students Present to Facebook/Meta

Students and faculty of the UCI Law International Justice Clinic recently gave a presentation to a panel of policy experts at Facebook/Meta providing recommendations on how the company can bring its conduct and the Oversight Board into better alignment with international human rights standards. The presentation was led by UCI Law students Jackson Backer, Krystal Campos and Alec Regulski. UCI Law Professor Mary Hansel supervised.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uci#Health Disparities#Stroke#Uci Student Receives#Strauss Scholarship#Chan
ucsf.edu

UCSF Supports First Gen Students with New Scholarships

UC San Francisco’s First Generation to College Support Services has announced the recipients of its inaugural First Gen Scholarship. Twenty students in programs across UCSF’s professional schools and the Graduate Division were awarded the scholarship, which recognizes first gen students who actively contribute to the first gen community at UCSF. Each awardee will receive $3,000 to support their educational goals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Local News

Oreland resident receives college scholarship

Aiden Coyne of Oreland has been named one of four organ transplant recipients to receive a 2021-2022 Jessica Beth Schwartz Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is funded through the Transplant Foundation, the charitable foundation which supports the mission of Gift of Life Donor Program. Each year, the scholarship program issues $2,500 awards to transplant recipients seeking higher education. The scholarship was created in memory of heart transplant recipient Jessica Beth Schwartz. Coyne was diagnosed with a rare disorder at just 17 months old and received a liver transplant in 2011. He earned two medals as a runner with his high school’s varsity track and field relay team, learned to play guitar, speak German and helped organize a community 5K that raised money for the Histiocytosis Association, which is working to find a cure for the disease he experienced. Coyne attends Widener University. A total of 69 students have been awarded scholarships since the fund was created in 2003 in Schwartz’s honor, totaling more than $150,000.
ORELAND, PA
The Janesville Gazette

Eight UW-Whitewater students receive $7,000 scholarships through COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

Eight students at UW-Whitewater were selected for $7,000 scholarships through the UW System’s student vaccination campaign, according to a university news release. The eight from Whitewater were among 70 statewide recipients announced Tuesday. “We took up a challenge to educate and inform students as a part of a vaccination campaign...
WHITEWATER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Dothan Eagle

ACOM medical students selected to receive medical school scholarships from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has selected four Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine medical students to receive scholarships. As a condition of these scholarships, the recipients agree to practice as primary care or behavioral health physicians in underserved areas of Alabama after graduation. Congratulations to the...
ALABAMA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Generous New Scholarship Opportunities for U of Montana Students

Like so many schools around the country, the University of Montana has struggled with declining enrollment for a number of years. But, on the heels of reported upticks in students entered this fall, comes the announcement today (Wednesday) of an amazing new scholarship program to help Montana students pay for college. Our thanks to UM News Service for sharing the announcement.
MONTANA STATE
Chesterton Tribune

Braunlich receives scholarship for hand surgeons meeting

Chesterton High School 2006 graduate Dr. Phillip Braunlich, son of Amy Braunlich and the late Hank Braunlich of Chesterton, attended “The American Society of Surgery of the Hand” meeting in early October. Currently in his last year of residency, he was one of the recipients of the Dr. Adrian E. Flatt Scholarship given to attend their annual meeting in San […]
CHESTERTON, IN
Sioux City Journal

STEMM scholarship student is top-ranked student in Tanzania

SIOUX CITY -- A student mentored by Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries, or STEMM, graduated from high school with the top academic score in the entire East African country. "It is through this support my life changed. STEMM gave me an opportunity and hope for my future," Leocadia Mbukilo Kayandakamo...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Newswise

UCI Center for Neural Circuit Mapping Investigators receive funding from three federal awards for a total of more than $7M

Newswise — Irvine, CA – November 8, 2021 – The University of California, Irvine Center for Neural Circuit Mapping (CNCM) has been awarded three new grants: a four year, $4.8M grant from the National Institute on Aging; a three year, $1.8M grant from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and, a one year, $.5M grant from the National Institute of Mental Health. The grants will support the efforts of CNCM Investigators to develop powerful new molecular tools and will enhance resources offered by the Center to neurosciences researchers worldwide.
IRVINE, CA
campbell.edu

Scholarship students celebrated at Golden LEAF luncheon

On November 3, Campbell celebrated the 2021 cohort of Golden LEAF scholarship recipients with a luncheon in the student union to congratulate the scholars and thank the Golden LEAF foundation for its contributions to Campbell. The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is funded through a grant to the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, and has provided more than 5,600 scholarships for students from rural counties attending four-year colleges and universities.
BUIES CREEK, NC
Q2 News

Billings Central student wins lifelong Rise scholarship

Ask anybody at Billings Central High School about Hank Jagodzinski, and you’ll get every superlative in the book: brilliant, driven, the ideal cstudent who will no doubt have numerous scholarship opportunities. But he might not need any more - a new initiative has offered to fund him for life.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy