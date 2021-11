Parents at the Ascension Youth Basketball Association tryouts were uneasy this past Saturday after a photo spotted a man who is currently facing child molestation charges. WBRZ reports that Jermaine Miles was charged with five counts of child molestation back in 2019 and given an initial bond of $1 million. He was eventually released on a much lower bond of $50,000 with stipulations that included he "stay away from coaching."

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO