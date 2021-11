The NFL season has passed its midway point as the schedule turns to Week 10 of the 18-week regular season. Thursday night brings the first game of the weekend, with the 6-2 Ravens heading to Miami to take on the 2-7 Dolphins. For Baltimore, tonight's game could have major playoff implications as the Ravens look to hold onto their slight lead in the incredibly close AFC North. For the Fins, well, their season has been a bit of a different story as they sit one game up on the Houston Texans for the worst record in the AFC.

