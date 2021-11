Puerto de Indias is proud to announce the brand is adding to its growing stable of impressive awards for its signature Strawberry Gin by claiming a coveted Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Hailing from Seville, Spain, Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is a nonconforming, disruptive gin that has taken the category by storm, both in its homeland of Spain, throughout the U.S. and on the world stage.

