Recursive Self-Improvement for Camera Image and Signal Processing Pipeline

By Chandrajit Bajaj, Yi Wang, Yunhao Yang, Yuhan Zheng
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Current camera image and signal processing pipelines (ISPs), including deep trained versions, tend to apply a single filter that is uniformly applied to the entire image. This despite the fact that most acquired camera images have spatially heterogeneous artifacts. This spatial heterogeneity manifests itself across the image space as varied Moire...

arxiv.org

