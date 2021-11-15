ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

T-AutoML: Automated Machine Learning for Lesion Segmentation using Transformers in 3D Medical Imaging

By Dong Yang, Andriy Myronenko, Xiaosong Wang, Ziyue Xu, Holger R. Roth, Daguang Xu
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Lesion segmentation in medical imaging has been an important topic in clinical research. Researchers have proposed various detection and segmentation algorithms to address this task. Recently, deep learning-based approaches have significantly improved the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Machine Learning Guided 3D Image Recognition for Carbonate Pore and Mineral Volumes Determination

Automated image processing algorithms can improve the quality, efficiency, and consistency of classifying the morphology of heterogeneous carbonate rock and can deal with a massive amount of data and images seamlessly. Geoscientists face difficulties in setting the direction of the optimum method for determining petrophysical properties from rock images, Micro-Computed Tomography (uCT), or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Most of the successful work is from the homogeneous rocks focusing on 2D images with less focus on 3D and requiring numerical simulation. Currently, image analysis methods converge to three approaches: image processing, artificial intelligence, and combined image processing with artificial intelligence. In this work, we propose two methods to determine the porosity from 3D uCT and MRI images: an image processing method with Image Resolution Optimized Gaussian Algorithm (IROGA); advanced image recognition method enabled by Machine Learning Difference of Gaussian Random Forest (MLDGRF). We have built reference 3D micro models and collected images for calibration of IROGA and MLDGRF methods. To evaluate the predictive capability of these calibrated approaches, we ran them on 3D uCT and MRI images of natural heterogeneous carbonate rock. We measured the porosity and lithology of the carbonate rock using three and two industry-standard ways, respectively, as reference values. Notably, IROGA and MLDGRF have produced porosity results with an accuracy of 96.2% and 97.1% on the training set and 91.7% and 94.4% on blind test validation, respectively, in comparison with the three experimental measurements. We measured limestone and pyrite reference values using two methods, X-ray powder diffraction, and grain density measurements. MLDGRF has produced lithology (limestone and Pyrite) volumes with 97.7% accuracy.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automated Pulmonary Embolism Detection from CTPA Images Using an End-to-End Convolutional Neural Network

Automated methods for detecting pulmonary embolisms (PEs) on CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA) images are of high demand. Existing methods typically employ separate steps for PE candidate detection and false positive removal, without considering the ability of the other step. As a result, most existing methods usually suffer from a high false positive rate in order to achieve an acceptable sensitivity. This study presents an end-to-end trainable convolutional neural network (CNN) where the two steps are optimized jointly. The proposed CNN consists of three concatenated subnets: 1) a novel 3D candidate proposal network for detecting cubes containing suspected PEs, 2) a 3D spatial transformation subnet for generating fixed-sized vessel-aligned image representation for candidates, and 3) a 2D classification network which takes the three cross-sections of the transformed cubes as input and eliminates false positives. We have evaluated our approach using the 20 CTPA test dataset from the PE challenge, achieving a sensitivity of 78.9%, 80.7% and 80.7% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error, which is superior to the state-of-the-art methods. We have further evaluated our system on our own dataset consisting of 129 CTPA data with a total of 269 emboli. Our system achieves a sensitivity of 63.2%, 78.9% and 86.8% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Universal Lesion Detection in CT Scans using NeuralNetwork Ensembles

In clinical practice, radiologists are reliant on the lesion size when distinguishing metastatic from non-metastaticlesions. A prerequisite for lesion sizing is their detection, as it promotes the downstream assessment of tumorspread. However, lesions vary in their size and appearance in CT scans, and radiologists often miss small lesionsduring a busy clinical day. To overcome these challenges, we propose the use of state-of-the-art detection neuralnetworks to flag suspicious lesions present in the NIH DeepLesion dataset for sizing. Additionally, we incorporatea bounding box fusion technique to minimize false positives (FP) and improve detection accuracy. Finally, toresemble clinical usage, we constructed an ensemble of the best detection models to localize lesions for sizingwith a precision of 65.17% and sensitivity of 91.67% at 4 FP per image. Our results improve upon or maintainthe performance of current state-of-the-art methods for lesion detection in challenging CT scans.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Expert Human-Level Driving in Gran Turismo Sport Using Deep Reinforcement Learning with Image-based Representation

When humans play virtual racing games, they use visual environmental information on the game screen to understand the rules within the environments. In contrast, a state-of-the-art realistic racing game AI agent that outperforms human players does not use image-based environmental information but the compact and precise measurements provided by the environment. In this paper, a vision-based control algorithm is proposed and compared with human player performances under the same conditions in realistic racing scenarios using Gran Turismo Sport (GTS), which is known as a high-fidelity realistic racing simulator. In the proposed method, the environmental information that constitutes part of the observations in conventional state-of-the-art methods is replaced with feature representations extracted from game screen images. We demonstrate that the proposed method performs expert human-level vehicle control under high-speed driving scenarios even with game screen images as high-dimensional inputs. Additionally, it outperforms the built-in AI in GTS in a time trial task, and its score places it among the top 10% approximately 28,000 human players.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning#Transformers#Lesion#Segmentation#Deep Learning#3d Medical Imaging#Iccv 2021#Lg
arxiv.org

Robust deep learning-based semantic organ segmentation in hyperspectral images

Silvia Seidlitz (1 and 2), Jan Sellner (1 and 2), Jan Odenthal (3), Berkin Özdemir (3 and 4), Alexander Studier-Fischer (3 and 4), Samuel Knödler (3 and 4), Leonardo Ayala (1 and 4), Tim Adler (1 and 6), Hannes G. Kenngott (2 and 3), Minu Tizabi (1), Martin Wagner (2 and 3 and 4), Felix Nickel (2 and 3 and 4), Beat P. Müller-Stich (3 and 4), Lena Maier-Hein (1 and 2 and 4 and 5 and 6) ((1) Computer Assisted Medical Interventions (CAMI), German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany, (2) Helmholtz Information and Data Science School for Health, Karlsruhe/Heidelberg, Germany, (3) Department of General, Visceral, and Transplantation Surgery, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany, (4) Medical Faculty, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany, (5) HIP Helmholtz Imaging Platform, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany, (6) Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Heidelberg University, Germany)
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Spirometry-based airways disease simulation and recognition using Machine Learning approaches

Riccardo Dio (AROMATH, UCA), André Galligo (AROMATH, UCA), Angelos Mantzaflaris (AROMATH, UCA), Benjamin Mauroy (UCA) The purpose of this study is to provide means to physicians for automated and fast recognition of airways diseases. In this work, we mainly focus on measures that can be easily recorded using a spirometer. The signals used in this framework are simulated using the linear bi-compartment model of the lungs. This allows us to simulate ventilation under the hypothesis of ventilation at rest (tidal breathing). By changing the resistive and elastic parameters, data samples are realized simulating healthy, fibrosis and asthma breathing. On this synthetic data, different machine learning models are tested and their performance is assessed. All but the Naive bias classifier show accuracy of at least 99%. This represents a proof of concept that Machine Learning can accurately differentiate diseases based on manufactured spirometry data. This paves the way for further developments on the topic, notably testing the model on real data.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Towards Green Automated Machine Learning: Status Quo and Future Directions

Automated machine learning (AutoML) strives for the automatic configuration of machine learning algorithms and their composition into an overall (software) solution - a machine learning pipeline - tailored to the learning task (dataset) at hand. Over the last decade, AutoML has become a hot research topic with hundreds of contributions. While AutoML offers many prospects, it is also known to be quite resource-intensive, which is one of its major points of criticism. The primary cause for a high resource consumption is that many approaches rely on the (costly) evaluation of many ML pipelines while searching for good candidates. This problem is amplified in the context of research on AutoML methods, due to large scale experiments conducted with many datasets and approaches, each of them being run with several repetitions to rule out random effects. In the spirit of recent work on Green AI, this paper is written in an attempt to raise the awareness of AutoML researchers for the problem and to elaborate on possible remedies. To this end, we identify four categories of actions the community may take towards more sustainable research on AutoML, namely approach design, benchmarking, research incentives, and transparency.
ENGINEERING
geekwire.com

University of Washington study: Deep learning reveals 3D models of protein machines

A new study peers into the structure of hundreds of protein complexes in cells that control everything from energy use to DNA replication. Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design helped lead the study, which leverages new deep learning tools and could lead to new ways to treat disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
arxiv.org

Piezoelectric modulus prediction using machine learning and graph neural networks

Piezoelectric materials are widely used in all kinds of industries such as electric cigarette lighters, diesel engines and x-ray shutters. However, discovering high-performance and environmentally friendly (e.g. lead-free) piezoelectric materials is a difficult problem due to the sophisticated relationships from materials' composition/structures to the piezoelectric effect. Compared to other material properties such as formation energy, band gap, and bulk modulus, it is much more challenging to predict piezoelectric coefficients. Here, we propose a comprehensive study on designing and evaluating advanced machine learning models for predicting the piezoelectric modulus from materials' composition and/or structures. We train the prediction models based on extensive feature engineering combined with machine learning models (Random Forest and Support Vector Machines) and automated feature learning based on deep graph neural networks. Our SVM model with crystal structure feature outperform other methods. We also use this model to predict the piezoelectric coefficients for 12,680 materials from the Materials Project database and report the top 20 potential high performance piezoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Fracture Detection in Wrist X-ray Images Using Deep Learning-Based Object Detection Models

Fırat Hardalaç, Fatih Uysal, Ozan Peker, Murat Çiçeklidağ, Tolga Tolunay, Nil Tokgöz, Uğurhan Kutbay, Boran Demirciler, Fatih Mert. Wrist fractures are common cases in hospitals, particularly in emergency services. Physicians need images from various medical devices, and patients medical history and physical examination to diagnose these fractures correctly and apply proper treatment. This study aims to perform fracture detection using deep learning on wrist Xray images to assist physicians not specialized in the field, working in emergency services in particular, in diagnosis of fractures. For this purpose, 20 different detection procedures were performed using deep learning based object detection models on dataset of wrist Xray images obtained from Gazi University Hospital. DCN, Dynamic R_CNN, Faster R_CNN, FSAF, Libra R_CNN, PAA, RetinaNet, RegNet and SABL deep learning based object detection models with various backbones were used herein. To further improve detection procedures in the study, 5 different ensemble models were developed, which were later used to reform an ensemble model to develop a detection model unique to our study, titled wrist fracture detection combo (WFD_C). Based on detection of 26 different fractures in total, the highest result of detection was 0.8639 average precision (AP50) in WFD_C model developed. This study is supported by Huawei Turkey R&D Center within the scope of the ongoing cooperation project coded 071813 among Gazi University, Huawei and Medskor.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Trustworthy Medical Segmentation with Uncertainty Estimation

Deep Learning (DL) holds great promise in reshaping the healthcare systems given its precision, efficiency, and objectivity. However, the brittleness of DL models to noisy and out-of-distribution inputs is ailing their deployment in the clinic. Most systems produce point estimates without further information about model uncertainty or confidence. This paper introduces a new Bayesian deep learning framework for uncertainty quantification in segmentation neural networks, specifically encoder-decoder architectures. The proposed framework uses the first-order Taylor series approximation to propagate and learn the first two moments (mean and covariance) of the distribution of the model parameters given the training data by maximizing the evidence lower bound. The output consists of two maps: the segmented image and the uncertainty map of the segmentation. The uncertainty in the segmentation decisions is captured by the covariance matrix of the predictive distribution. We evaluate the proposed framework on medical image segmentation data from Magnetic Resonances Imaging and Computed Tomography scans. Our experiments on multiple benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed framework is more robust to noise and adversarial attacks as compared to state-of-the-art segmentation models. Moreover, the uncertainty map of the proposed framework associates low confidence (or equivalently high uncertainty) to patches in the test input images that are corrupted with noise, artifacts or adversarial attacks. Thus, the model can self-assess its segmentation decisions when it makes an erroneous prediction or misses part of the segmentation structures, e.g., tumor, by presenting higher values in the uncertainty map.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Learning Online for Unified Segmentation and Tracking Models

Tracking requires building a discriminative model for the target in the inference stage. An effective way to achieve this is online learning, which can comfortably outperform models that are only trained offline. Recent research shows that visual tracking benefits significantly from the unification of visual tracking and segmentation due to its pixel-level discrimination. However, it imposes a great challenge to perform online learning for such a unified model. A segmentation model cannot easily learn from prior information given in the visual tracking scenario. In this paper, we propose TrackMLP: a novel meta-learning method optimized to learn from only partial information to resolve the imposed challenge. Our model is capable of extensively exploiting limited prior information hence possesses much stronger target-background discriminability than other online learning methods. Empirically, we show that our model achieves state-of-the-art performance and tangible improvement over competing models. Our model achieves improved average overlaps of66.0%,67.1%, and68.5% in VOT2019, VOT2018, and VOT2016 datasets, which are 6.4%,7.3%, and6.4% higher than our baseline. Code will be made publicly available.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Handling Missing data in Machine Learning

How to deal with missing data while building ML models. In real-world (tabular) data-sets, you will often realize that not all features will be available for all of your rows. Learning to deal with this phenomenon will allow you to still make use of your data-set even when some data is missing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Transformer-based Image Compression

A Transformer-based Image Compression (TIC) approach is developed which reuses the canonical variational autoencoder (VAE) architecture with paired main and hyper encoder-decoders. Both main and hyper encoders are comprised of a sequence of neural transformation units (NTUs) to analyse and aggregate important information for more compact representation of input image, while the decoders mirror the encoder-side operations to generate pixel-domain image reconstruction from the compressed bitstream. Each NTU is consist of a Swin Transformer Block (STB) and a convolutional layer (Conv) to best embed both long-range and short-range information; In the meantime, a casual attention module (CAM) is devised for adaptive context modeling of latent features to utilize both hyper and autoregressive priors. The TIC rivals with state-of-the-art approaches including deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) based learnt image coding (LIC) methods and handcrafted rules-based intra profile of recently-approved Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard, and requires much less model parameters, e.g., up to 45% reduction to leading-performance LIC.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

3D printing and machine learning unite to improve cochlear implants

A team of engineers and clinicians have used 3D printing to create intricate replicas of human cochleae—the spiral-shaped hollow bone of the auditory inner ear—and combined it with machine learning to advance clinical predictions of "current spread" inside the ear for cochlear implant (CI) patients. "Current spread" or electrical stimulus spread, as it is also known, affects CI performance and leads to "blurred" hearing for users, but no adequate testing models have existed for replicating the problem in human cochleae—until now.
ENGINEERING
healthitanalytics.com

Using Machine Learning To Make Better Medical Decisions

- While artificial intelligence has become essential in advancing medical research, scientists have yet to work out all the technology’s flaws. A University of Texas at Arlington computer scientist has received a three-year, $385,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to study how machine learning systems make decisions and what happens when they make wrong ones.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Reynolds Stress Modeling Using Data Driven Machine Learning Algorithms

Fluid turbulence is an important problem for physics and engineering. Turbulence modeling deals with the development of simplified models that can act as surrogates for representing the effects of turbulence on flow evolution. Such models correspond to a range of different fidelities, from simple eddy-viscosity-based closures to Reynolds Stress Models. Till now the focus of the data-driven turbulence modeling efforts has focused on Machine Learning augmented eddy-viscosity models. In this communication, we illustrate the manner in which the eddy-viscosity framework delimits the efficacy and performance of Machine learning algorithms. Based on this foundation we carry out the first application of Machine learning algorithms for developing improved Reynolds Stress Modeling-based closures for turbulence. Different machine learning approaches are assessed for modeling the pressure strain correlation in turbulence, a longstanding problem of singular importance. We evaluate the performance of these algorithms in the learning dataset, as well as their ability to generalize to different flow cases where the inherent physical processes may vary. This explores the assertion that ML-based data-driven turbulence models can overcome the modeling limitations associated with the traditional turbulence models and ML models trained with large amounts of data with different classes of flows can predict flow field with reasonable accuracy for unknown flows with similar flow physics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Single Image Object Counting and Localizing using Active-Learning

The need to count and localize repeating objects in an image arises in different scenarios, such as biological microscopy studies, production lines inspection, and surveillance recordings analysis. The use of supervised Convoutional Neural Networks (CNNs) achieves accurate object detection when trained over large class-specific datasets. The labeling effort in this approach does not pay-off when the counting is required over few images of a unique object class.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

How Transformer-Based Machine Learning Can Power Fintech Data Processing

Machine learning (ML) has enabled a whole host of innovations and new business models in fintech, driving breakthroughs in areas such as personalized wealth management, automated fraud detection, and real-time small business accounting tools. For a long time, one of the most significant challenges of machine learning has been the amount and quality of data that is required to train machine learning models. Recent developments of Transformer architectures, however, have started to change this equation.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy