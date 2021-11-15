ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the validation of pansharpening methods

By Gintautas Palubinskas
Validation of the quality of pansharpening methods is a difficult task because the reference is not directly available. In the meantime, two main approaches have been established: validation in reduced resolution and original resolution. In the former approach it is still not clear how the data are to be processed to...

3D Modelling and Validation of the Optimal Pitch in Commercial CORC Cables

Conductor on a rounded core (CORC\textsuperscript{\textregistered}) cables with current densities beyond 300 A/mm$^{-2}$ at 4.2 K, and a capacity to retain around 90 $\%$ of critical current after bending to a diameter of 3.5 cm, make them a strong candidate for high field power applications and magnets. In this paper, we present a full 3D-FEM model based upon the so-called H-formulation for commercial CORC\textsuperscript{\textregistered} cables manufactured by Advanced Conductor Technologies LLC. The model presented consists of tapes ranging from 1 up to 3 SuperPower 4mm-width tapes in 1 single layer and at multiple pitch angles. By varying the twist pitch, local electromagnetic characteristics such as the current density distribution along the length and width are visualized. Measurements of macroscopical quantities such as AC-losses are disclosed in comparison with available experimental measurements. We particularly focused on the influence of the twist pitch by comparing the efficiency and performance of multiple cables, critically assessing the optimal twist pitch angle.
Sage Research Methods for writing

Sage Research Methods is an online platform containing numerous eBooks, videos, encyclopedias, and other useful tools on the entire research life cycle. The Methods Map introduces people to research terms, shows how terms are related, provides definitions of key concepts, and allows you to discover content relevant to your research methods.
On the centralization of the circumcentered-reflection method

This paper is devoted to deriving the first circumcenter iteration scheme that does not employ a product space reformulation for finding a point in the intersection of two closed convex sets. We introduce a so-called centralized version of the circumcentered-reflection method (CRM). Developed with the aim of accelerating classical projection algorithms, CRM is successful for tracking a common point of a finite number of affine sets. In the case of general convex sets, CRM was shown to possibly diverge if Pierra's product space reformulation is not used. In this work, we prove that there exists an easily reachable region consisting of what we refer to as centralized points, where pure circumcenter steps possess properties yielding convergence. The resulting algorithm is called centralized CRM (cCRM). In addition to having global convergence, cCRM converges linearly under an error bound condition and shows superlinear behavior in some numerical experiments.
Leveraging Blockchain Technology for Anonymous Validations Via Decentralized Forms, the CheckDot Vision

Per a recent press release, moonshot tech company, CheckDot, has announced the launch of the very first decentralized anonymous validation project of the same name. This platform will allow institutional investors, crypto enthusiasts, and organizations to ferret out the trustworthiness and legitimacy of any project built on blockchain technology. In addition to this core facet, some of the sub-projects are NFTs, smart contracts, codes, etc.
An Inexact Riemannian Proximal Gradient Method

This paper considers the problem of minimizing the summation of a differentiable function and a nonsmooth function on a Riemannian manifold. In recent years, proximal gradient method and its invariants have been generalized to the Riemannian setting for solving such problems. Different approaches to generalize the proximal mapping to the Riemannian setting lead versions of Riemannian proximal gradient methods. However, their convergence analyses all rely on solving their Riemannian proximal mapping exactly, which is either too expensive or impracticable. In this paper, we study the convergence of an inexact Riemannian proximal gradient method. It is proven that if the proximal mapping is solved sufficiently accurately, then the global convergence and local convergence rate based on the Riemannian Kurdyka-Łojasiewicz property can be guaranteed. Moreover, practical conditions on the accuracy for solving the Riemannian proximal mapping are provided. As a byproduct, the proximal gradient method on the Stiefel manifold proposed in~[CMSZ2020] can be viewed as the inexact Riemannian proximal gradient method provided the proximal mapping is solved to certain accuracy. Finally, numerical experiments on sparse principal component analysis are conducted to test the proposed practical conditions.
The Power of Validation

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Have you ever had someone tell you that you were “being too sensitive” or “overreacting” to something?. How’d that work out for them? How did you feel about them after they said that?
ClipCap: CLIP Prefix for Image Captioning

Image captioning is a fundamental task in vision-language understanding, where the model predicts a textual informative caption to a given input image. In this paper, we present a simple approach to address this task. We use CLIP encoding as a prefix to the caption, by employing a simple mapping network, and then fine-tunes a language model to generate the image captions. The recently proposed CLIP model contains rich semantic features which were trained with textual context, making it best for vision-language perception. Our key idea is that together with a pre-trained language model (GPT2), we obtain a wide understanding of both visual and textual data. Hence, our approach only requires rather quick training to produce a competent captioning model. Without additional annotations or pre-training, it efficiently generates meaningful captions for large-scale and diverse datasets. Surprisingly, our method works well even when only the mapping network is trained, while both CLIP and the language model remain frozen, allowing a lighter architecture with less trainable parameters. Through quantitative evaluation, we demonstrate our model achieves comparable results to state-of-the-art methods on the challenging Conceptual Captions and nocaps datasets, while it is simpler, faster, and lighter. Our code is available in this https URL.
Creating Smarter Methods of Robotics Systems

Esteban Lopez (ME ’20, M.S. MAE 2nd Year): My name is Esteban Lopez, and I’m a mechanical engineering student at the Armour College of Engineering. My thesis and research is going to be in data-driven methods applied to mechanical problems. We're applying an artificial intelligence method called reinforcement learning to see if we can get a soft robotic system to learn how to control itself.
Wiggling Weights to Improve the Robustness of Classifiers

Robustness against unwanted perturbations is an important aspect of deploying neural network classifiers in the real world. Common natural perturbations include noise, saturation, occlusion, viewpoint changes, and blur deformations. All of them can be modelled by the newly proposed transform-augmented convolutional networks. While many approaches for robustness train the network by providing augmented data to the network, we aim to integrate perturbations in the network architecture to achieve improved and more general robustness. To demonstrate that wiggling the weights consistently improves classification, we choose a standard network and modify it to a transform-augmented network. On perturbed CIFAR-10 images, the modified network delivers a better performance than the original network. For the much smaller STL-10 dataset, in addition to delivering better general robustness, wiggling even improves the classification of unperturbed, clean images substantially. We conclude that wiggled transform-augmented networks acquire good robustness even for perturbations not seen during training.
Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection

Existing real-time text detectors reconstruct text contours by shrink-masks directly, which simplifies the framework and can make the model run fast. However, the strong dependence on predicted shrink-masks leads to unstable detection results. Moreover, the discrimination of shrink-masks is a pixelwise prediction task. Supervising the network by shrink-masks only will lose much semantic context, which leads to the false detection of shrink-masks. To address these problems, we construct an efficient text detection network, Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection (ASMTD), which improves the accuracy during training and reduces the complexity of the inference process. At first, the Adaptive Shrink-Mask (ASM) is proposed to represent texts by shrink-masks and independent adaptive offsets. It weakens the coupling of texts to shrink-masks, which improves the robustness of detection results. Then, the Super-pixel Window (SPW) is designed to supervise the network. It utilizes the surroundings of each pixel to improve the reliability of predicted shrink-masks and does not appear during testing. In the end, a lightweight feature merging branch is constructed to reduce the computational cost. As demonstrated in the experiments, our method is superior to existing state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods in both detection accuracy and speed on multiple benchmarks.
CCSL: A Causal Structure Learning Method from Multiple Unknown Environments

Most existing causal structure learning methods require data to be independent and identically distributed (i.i.d.), which often cannot be guaranteed when the data come from different environments. Some previous efforts try to tackle this problem in two independent stages, i.e., first discovering i.i.d. clusters from non-i.i.d. samples, then learning the causal structures from different groups. This straightforward solution ignores the intrinsic connections between the two stages, that is both the clustering stage and the learning stage should be guided by the same causal mechanism. Towards this end, we propose a unified Causal Cluster Structures Learning (named CCSL) method for causal discovery from non-i.i.d. data. This method simultaneously integrates the following two tasks: 1) clustering subjects with the same causal mechanism; 2) learning causal structures from the samples of subjects. Specifically, for the former, we provide a Causality-related Chinese Restaurant Process to cluster samples based on the similarity of the causal structure; for the latter, we introduce a variational-inference-based approach to learn the causal structures. Theoretical results provide identification of the causal model and the clustering model under the linear non-Gaussian assumption. Experimental results on both simulated and real-world data further validate the correctness and effectiveness of the proposed method.
IMFNet: Interpretable Multimodal Fusion for Point Cloud Registration

The existing state-of-the-art point descriptor relies on structure information only, which omit the texture information. However, texture information is crucial for our humans to distinguish a scene part. Moreover, the current learning-based point descriptors are all black boxes which are unclear how the original points contribute to the final descriptor. In this paper, we propose a new multimodal fusion method to generate a point cloud registration descriptor by considering both structure and texture information. Specifically, a novel attention-fusion module is designed to extract the weighted texture information for the descriptor extraction. In addition, we propose an interpretable module to explain the original points in contributing to the final descriptor. We use the descriptor element as the loss to backpropagate to the target layer and consider the gradient as the significance of this point to the final descriptor. This paper moves one step further to explainable deep learning in the registration task. Comprehensive experiments on 3DMatch, 3DLoMatch and KITTI demonstrate that the multimodal fusion descriptor achieves state-of-the-art accuracy and improve the descriptor's distinctiveness. We also demonstrate that our interpretable module in explaining the registration descriptor extraction.
The Way to my Heart is through Contrastive Learning: Remote Photoplethysmography from Unlabelled Video

The ability to reliably estimate physiological signals from video is a powerful tool in low-cost, pre-clinical health monitoring. In this work we propose a new approach to remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) - the measurement of blood volume changes from observations of a person's face or skin. Similar to current state-of-the-art methods for rPPG, we apply neural networks to learn deep representations with invariance to nuisance image variation. In contrast to such methods, we employ a fully self-supervised training approach, which has no reliance on expensive ground truth physiological training data. Our proposed method uses contrastive learning with a weak prior over the frequency and temporal smoothness of the target signal of interest. We evaluate our approach on four rPPG datasets, showing that comparable or better results can be achieved compared to recent supervised deep learning methods but without using any annotation. In addition, we incorporate a learned saliency resampling module into both our unsupervised approach and supervised baseline. We show that by allowing the model to learn where to sample the input image, we can reduce the need for hand-engineered features while providing some interpretability into the model's behavior and possible failure modes. We release code for our complete training and evaluation pipeline to encourage reproducible progress in this exciting new direction.
Merging Models with Fisher-Weighted Averaging

Transfer learning provides a way of leveraging knowledge from one task when learning another task. Performing transfer learning typically involves iteratively updating a model's parameters through gradient descent on a training dataset. In this paper, we introduce a fundamentally different method for transferring knowledge across models that amounts to "merging" multiple models into one. Our approach effectively involves computing a weighted average of the models' parameters. We show that this averaging is equivalent to approximately sampling from the posteriors of the model weights. While using an isotropic Gaussian approximation works well in some cases, we also demonstrate benefits by approximating the precision matrix via the Fisher information. In sum, our approach makes it possible to combine the "knowledge" in multiple models at an extremely low computational cost compared to standard gradient-based training. We demonstrate that model merging achieves comparable performance to gradient descent-based transfer learning on intermediate-task training and domain adaptation problems. We also show that our merging procedure makes it possible to combine models in previously unexplored ways. To measure the robustness of our approach, we perform an extensive ablation on the design of our algorithm.
Towards Open Vocabulary Object Detection without Human-provided Bounding Boxes

Despite great progress in object detection, most existing methods are limited to a small set of object categories, due to the tremendous human effort needed for instance-level bounding-box annotation. To alleviate the problem, recent open vocabulary and zero-shot detection methods attempt to detect object categories not seen during training. However, these approaches still rely on manually provided bounding-box annotations on a set of base classes. We propose an open vocabulary detection framework that can be trained without manually provided bounding-box annotations. Our method achieves this by leveraging the localization ability of pre-trained vision-language models and generating pseudo bounding-box labels that can be used directly for training object detectors. Experimental results on COCO, PASCAL VOC, Objects365 and LVIS demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts (SOTA) that are trained using human annotated bounding-boxes by 3% AP on COCO novel categories even though our training source is not equipped with manual bounding-box labels. When utilizing the manual bounding-box labels as our baselines do, our method surpasses the SOTA largely by 8% AP.
One-Shot Generative Domain Adaptation

This work aims at transferring a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) pre-trained on one image domain to a new domain referring to as few as just one target image. The main challenge is that, under limited supervision, it is extremely difficult to synthesize photo-realistic and highly diverse images, while acquiring representative characters of the target. Different from existing approaches that adopt the vanilla fine-tuning strategy, we import two lightweight modules to the generator and the discriminator respectively. Concretely, we introduce an attribute adaptor into the generator yet freeze its original parameters, through which it can reuse the prior knowledge to the most extent and hence maintain the synthesis quality and diversity. We then equip the well-learned discriminator backbone with an attribute classifier to ensure that the generator captures the appropriate characters from the reference. Furthermore, considering the poor diversity of the training data (i.e., as few as only one image), we propose to also constrain the diversity of the generative domain in the training process, alleviating the optimization difficulty. Our approach brings appealing results under various settings, substantially surpassing state-of-the-art alternatives, especially in terms of synthesis diversity. Noticeably, our method works well even with large domain gaps, and robustly converges within a few minutes for each experiment.
Learning Modified Indicator Functions for Surface Reconstruction

Surface reconstruction is a fundamental problem in 3D graphics. In this paper, we propose a learning-based approach for implicit surface reconstruction from raw point clouds without normals. Our method is inspired by Gauss Lemma in potential energy theory, which gives an explicit integral formula for the indicator functions. We design a novel deep neural network to perform surface integral and learn the modified indicator functions from un-oriented and noisy point clouds. We concatenate features with different scales for accurate point-wise contributions to the integral. Moreover, we propose a novel Surface Element Feature Extractor to learn local shape properties. Experiments show that our method generates smooth surfaces with high normal consistency from point clouds with different noise scales and achieves state-of-the-art reconstruction performance compared with current data-driven and non-data-driven approaches.
A Trainable Spectral-Spatial Sparse Coding Model for Hyperspectral Image Restoration

Théo Bodrito (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Alexandre Zouaoui (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Jocelyn Chanussot (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Julien Mairal (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK) Hyperspectral imaging offers new perspectives for diverse applications, ranging from the monitoring of the...
Evaluating Transformers for Lightweight Action Recognition

In video action recognition, transformers consistently reach state-of-the-art accuracy. However, many models are too heavyweight for the average researcher with limited hardware resources. In this work, we explore the limitations of video transformers for lightweight action recognition. We benchmark 13 video transformers and baselines across 3 large-scale datasets and 10 hardware devices. Our study is the first to evaluate the efficiency of action recognition models in depth across multiple devices and train a wide range of video transformers under the same conditions. We categorize current methods into three classes and show that composite transformers that augment convolutional backbones are best at lightweight action recognition, despite lacking accuracy. Meanwhile, attention-only models need more motion modeling capabilities and stand-alone attention block models currently incur too much latency overhead. Our experiments conclude that current video transformers are not yet capable of lightweight action recognition on par with traditional convolutional baselines, and that the previously mentioned shortcomings need to be addressed to bridge this gap. Code to reproduce our experiments will be made publicly available.
Towards Intelligibility-Oriented Audio-Visual Speech Enhancement

Existing deep learning (DL) based speech enhancement approaches are generally optimised to minimise the distance between clean and enhanced speech features. These often result in improved speech quality however they suffer from a lack of generalisation and may not deliver the required speech intelligibility in real noisy situations. In an attempt to address these challenges, researchers have explored intelligibility-oriented (I-O) loss functions and integration of audio-visual (AV) information for more robust speech enhancement (SE). In this paper, we introduce DL based I-O SE algorithms exploiting AV information, which is a novel and previously unexplored research direction. Specifically, we present a fully convolutional AV SE model that uses a modified short-time objective intelligibility (STOI) metric as a training cost function. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that exploits the integration of AV modalities with an I-O based loss function for SE. Comparative experimental results demonstrate that our proposed I-O AV SE framework outperforms audio-only (AO) and AV models trained with conventional distance-based loss functions, in terms of standard objective evaluation measures when dealing with unseen speakers and noises.
