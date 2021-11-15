ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FastFlow: Unsupervised Anomaly Detection and Localization via 2D Normalizing Flows

By Jiawei Yu1, Ye Zheng, Xiang Wang, Wei Li, Yushuang Wu, Rui Zhao, Liwei Wu1
 5 days ago

Unsupervised anomaly detection and localization is crucial to the practical application when collecting and labeling sufficient anomaly data is infeasible. Most existing representation-based approaches extract normal image features with a deep convolutional neural network and characterize the corresponding distribution through non-parametric distribution estimation methods. The...

On the CFT describing the spin clusters in 2d Potts model

We have considered clusters of like spin in the Q-Potts model, the spin Potts clusters. Using Monte Carlo simulations, we studied these clusters on a square lattice with periodic boundary conditions for values of Q in [1,4]. We continue the work initiated with Delfino and Viti (2013) by measuring the universal finite size corrections of the two-point connectivity. The numerical data are perfectly compatible with the CFT prediction, thus supporting the existence of a consistent CFT, still unknown, describing the connectivity Potts spin clusters. We provided in particular new insights on the energy field of such theory. For Q=2, we found a good agreement with the prediction that the Ising spin clusters behave as the Fortuin-Kasteleyn ones at the tri-critical point of the dilute 1-Potts model. We show that the structure constants are likely to be given by the imaginary Liouville structure constants, consistently with the results of Delfino et al. (2013) and of Ang and Sun (2021). For Q different from 2 instead, the structure constants we measure do not correspond to any known bootstrap solutions. The validity of our analysis is backed up by the measures of the spin Potts clusters wrapping probability for Q=3. We evaluate the main critical exponents and the correction to the scaling. A new exact and compact expression for the torus one-point of the Q-Potts energy field is also given.
SCIENCE
Real-time landmark detection for precise endoscopic submucosal dissection via shape-aware relation network

We propose a novel shape-aware relation network for accurate and real-time landmark detection in endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) surgery. This task is of great clinical significance but extremely challenging due to bleeding, lighting reflection, and motion blur in the complicated surgical environment. Compared with existing solutions, which either neglect geometric relationships among targeting objects or capture the relationships by using complicated aggregation schemes, the proposed network is capable of achieving satisfactory accuracy while maintaining real-time performance by taking full advantage of the spatial relations among landmarks. We first devise an algorithm to automatically generate relation keypoint heatmaps, which are able to intuitively represent the prior knowledge of spatial relations among landmarks without using any extra manual annotation efforts. We then develop two complementary regularization schemes to progressively incorporate the prior knowledge into the training process. While one scheme introduces pixel-level regularization by multi-task learning, the other integrates global-level regularization by harnessing a newly designed grouped consistency evaluator, which adds relation constraints to the proposed network in an adversarial manner. Both schemes are beneficial to the model in training, and can be readily unloaded in inference to achieve real-time detection. We establish a large in-house dataset of ESD surgery for esophageal cancer to validate the effectiveness of our proposed method. Extensive experimental results demonstrate that our approach outperforms state-of-the-art methods in terms of accuracy and efficiency, achieving better detection results faster. Promising results on two downstream applications further corroborate the great potential of our method in ESD clinical practice.
HEALTH
Non-resonant new physics search at the LHC for the $b \to c τν$ anomalies

Motivated by the $b \to c \tau \overline{\nu}$ anomalies, we study non-resonant searches for new physics at the large hadron collider (LHC) by considering final states with an energetic and hadronically decaying $\tau$ lepton, a $b$-jet and large missing transverse momentum ($pp \to \tau_h \overline{b} + E_{\rm T}^{\rm miss}$). Such searches can be useful to probe new physics contributions to $b \to c \tau \overline{\nu}$. They are analyzed not only within the dimension-six effective field theory (EFT) but also in explicit leptoquark (LQ) models with the LQ non-decoupled. The former is realized by taking a limit of large LQ mass in the latter. It is clarified that the LHC sensitivity is sensitive to the LQ mass for $O(1)$ TeV even in the search of $pp \to \tau_h \overline{b} + E_{\rm T}^{\rm miss}$. Although the LQ models provide a weaker sensitivity than the EFT limit, it is found that the non-resonant search of $pp \to \tau_h \overline{b} + E_{\rm T}^{\rm miss}$ can improve the sensitivity by $\approx 40\%$ versus a conventional mono-$\tau$ search ($pp \to \tau_h + E_{\rm T}^{\rm miss}$) in the whole LQ mass region. Consequently, it is expected that most of the parameter regions suggested by the $b \to c \tau \overline{\nu}$ anomalies can be probed at the HL-LHC. Also, it is shown that $\text{R}_2$ LQ scenario is accessible entirely once the LHC Run 2 data are analyzed. In addition, we discuss a charge selection of $\tau_h$ to further suppress the standard-model background, and investigate the angular correlations among $b,\, \tau$ and the missing transverse momentum to discriminate the LQ scenarios.
SCIENCE
Auto-Encoding Knowledge Graph for Unsupervised Medical Report Generation

Medical report generation, which aims to automatically generate a long and coherent report of a given medical image, has been receiving growing research interests. Existing approaches mainly adopt a supervised manner and heavily rely on coupled image-report pairs. However, in the medical domain, building a large-scale image-report paired dataset is both time-consuming and expensive. To relax the dependency on paired data, we propose an unsupervised model Knowledge Graph Auto-Encoder (KGAE) which accepts independent sets of images and reports in training. KGAE consists of a pre-constructed knowledge graph, a knowledge-driven encoder and a knowledge-driven decoder. The knowledge graph works as the shared latent space to bridge the visual and textual domains; The knowledge-driven encoder projects medical images and reports to the corresponding coordinates in this latent space and the knowledge-driven decoder generates a medical report given a coordinate in this space. Since the knowledge-driven encoder and decoder can be trained with independent sets of images and reports, KGAE is unsupervised. The experiments show that the unsupervised KGAE generates desirable medical reports without using any image-report training pairs. Moreover, KGAE can also work in both semi-supervised and supervised settings, and accept paired images and reports in training. By further fine-tuning with image-report pairs, KGAE consistently outperforms the current state-of-the-art models on two datasets.
HEALTH
Unsupervised Noise Adaptive Speech Enhancement by Discriminator-Constrained Optimal Transport

This paper presents a novel discriminator-constrained optimal transport network (DOTN) that performs unsupervised domain adaptation for speech enhancement (SE), which is an essential regression task in speech processing. The DOTN aims to estimate clean references of noisy speech in a target domain, by exploiting the knowledge available from the source domain. The domain shift between training and testing data has been reported to be an obstacle to learning problems in diverse fields. Although rich literature exists on unsupervised domain adaptation for classification, the methods proposed, especially in regressions, remain scarce and often depend on additional information regarding the input data. The proposed DOTN approach tactically fuses the optimal transport (OT) theory from mathematical analysis with generative adversarial frameworks, to help evaluate continuous labels in the target domain. The experimental results on two SE tasks demonstrate that by extending the classical OT formulation, our proposed DOTN outperforms previous adversarial domain adaptation frameworks in a purely unsupervised manner.
Approaching the Limit of Image Rescaling via Flow Guidance

Image downscaling and upscaling are two basic rescaling operations. Once the image is downscaled, it is difficult to be reconstructed via upscaling due to the loss of information. To make these two processes more compatible and improve the reconstruction performance, some efforts model them as a joint encoding-decoding task, with the constraint that the downscaled (i.e. encoded) low-resolution (LR) image must preserve the original visual appearance. To implement this constraint, most methods guide the downscaling module by supervising it with the bicubically downscaled LR version of the original high-resolution (HR) image. However, this bicubic LR guidance may be suboptimal for the subsequent upscaling (i.e. decoding) and restrict the final reconstruction performance. In this paper, instead of directly applying the LR guidance, we propose an additional invertible flow guidance module (FGM), which can transform the downscaled representation to the visually plausible image during downscaling and transform it back during upscaling. Benefiting from the invertibility of FGM, the downscaled representation could get rid of the LR guidance and would not disturb the downscaling-upscaling process. It allows us to remove the restrictions on the downscaling module and optimize the downscaling and upscaling modules in an end-to-end manner. In this way, these two modules could cooperate to maximize the HR reconstruction performance. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed method can achieve state-of-the-art (SotA) performance on both downscaled and reconstructed images.
COMPUTERS
Unsupervised Spiking Instance Segmentation on Event Data using STDP

Spiking Neural Networks (SNN) and the field of Neuromorphic Engineering has brought about a paradigm shift in how to approach Machine Learning (ML) and Computer Vision (CV) problem. This paradigm shift comes from the adaption of event-based sensing and processing. An event-based vision sensor allows for sparse and asynchronous events to be produced that are dynamically related to the scene. Allowing not only the spatial information but a high-fidelity of temporal information to be captured. Meanwhile avoiding the extra overhead and redundancy of conventional high frame rate approaches. However, with this change in paradigm, many techniques from traditional CV and ML are not applicable to these event-based spatial-temporal visual streams. As such a limited number of recognition, detection and segmentation approaches exist. In this paper, we present a novel approach that can perform instance segmentation using just the weights of a Spike Time Dependent Plasticity trained Spiking Convolutional Neural Network that was trained for object recognition. This exploits the spatial and temporal aspects of the network's internal feature representations adding this new discriminative capability. We highlight the new capability by successfully transforming a single class unsupervised network for face detection into a multi-person face recognition and instance segmentation network.
COMPUTERS
Explaining the Cabibbo Angle Anomaly

The Cabibbo-Cobayashi-Maskawa (CKM) matrix parametrizes the misalignement between the up- and down-quark mass basis in the Standard Model (SM). The observation of first row CKM unitarity violation has recently emerged as a new anomaly of the SM, known as the "Cabibbo Angle Anomaly" (CAA). With current measurements, comparing the elements $V_{ud}$ and $V_{us}$ extracted from beta and kaon decays respectively, the tension with the SM prediction amounts to $\sim$$3\,\sigma$. Recently, it has been pointed out that this anomaly can also be seen as a discrepancy in the determination of the Fermi constant from muon decay vs $\beta$ and K decays, once CKM unitarity is assumed. In fact, possible explanations in terms on New Physics fall under two broad classes: contributions to $\beta$ decay and/or to $\mu$ decay. In this proceedings, we discuss these solutions in terms of gauge invariant dimension 6 operators in SMEFT and simplified extensions of the Standard Model. The latter could introduce correlations with other anomalies in the SM, pointing to new and interesting directions for model building.
SCIENCE
Enhanced Formulation for Guillotine 2D Cutting Problems

We advance the state of the art in Mixed-Integer Linear Programming (MILP) formulations for Guillotine 2D Cutting Problems by (i) adapting a previously known reduction to our preprocessing phase and by (ii) enhancing a previous formulation by cutting down its size and symmetries. Our focus is the Guillotine 2D Knapsack Problem with orthogonal and unrestricted cuts, constrained demand, unlimited stages, and no rotation -- however, the formulation may be adapted to many related problems. The code is available. Concerning the set of 59 instances used to benchmark the original formulation, and summing the statistics for all models generated, the enhanced formulation has only a small fraction of the variables and constraints of the original model (respectively, 3.07% and 8.35%). The enhanced formulation also takes about 4 hours to solve all instances while the original formulation takes 12 hours to solve 53 of them (the other six runs hit a three-hour time limit each). We integrate, to both formulations, a pricing framework proposed for the original formulation; the enhanced formulation keeps a significant advantage in this situation. Finally, in a recently proposed set of 80 harder instances, the enhanced formulation (with and without the pricing framework) found: 22 optimal solutions for the unrestricted problem (5 already known, 17 new); 22 optimal solutions for the restricted problem (all are new and they are not the same 22 of the optimal unrestricted solutions); better lower bounds for 25 instances; better upper bounds for 58 instances.
COMPUTERS
Mitigating domain shift in AI-based tuberculosis screening with unsupervised domain adaptation

We demonstrate that Domain Invariant Feature Learning (DIFL) can improve the out-of-domain generalizability of a deep learning Tuberculosis screening algorithm. It is well known that state of the art deep learning algorithms often have difficulty generalizing to unseen data distributions due to "domain shift". In the context of medical imaging, this could lead to unintended biases such as the inability to generalize from one patient population to another. We analyze the performance of a ResNet-50 classifier for the purposes of Tuberculosis screening using the four most popular public datasets with geographically diverse sources of imagery. We show that without domain adaptation, ResNet-50 has difficulty in generalizing between imaging distributions from a number of public Tuberculosis screening datasets with imagery from geographically distributed regions. However, with the incorporation of DIFL, the out-of-domain performance is greatly enhanced. Analysis criteria includes a comparison of accuracy, sensitivity, specificity and AUC over both the baseline, as well as the DIFL enhanced algorithms. We conclude that DIFL improves generalizability of Tuberculosis screening while maintaining acceptable accuracy over the source domain imagery when applied across a variety of public datasets.
SCIENCE
Exploiting Robust Unsupervised Video Person Re-identification

Unsupervised video person re-identification (reID) methods usually depend on global-level features. And many supervised reID methods employed local-level features and achieved significant performance improvements. However, applying local-level features to unsupervised methods may introduce an unstable performance. To improve the performance stability for unsupervised video reID, this paper introduces a general scheme fusing part models and unsupervised learning. In this scheme, the global-level feature is divided into equal local-level feature. A local-aware module is employed to explore the poentials of local-level feature for unsupervised learning. A global-aware module is proposed to overcome the disadvantages of local-level features. Features from these two modules are fused to form a robust feature representation for each input image. This feature representation has the advantages of local-level feature without suffering from its disadvantages. Comprehensive experiments are conducted on three benchmarks, including PRID2011, iLIDS-VID, and DukeMTMC-VideoReID, and the results demonstrate that the proposed approach achieves state-of-the-art performance. Extensive ablation studies demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of proposed scheme, local-aware module and global-aware module.
SOFTWARE
Local Normal Forms of Noncommutative Functions

This article describes local normal forms of functions in noncommuting variables, up to equivalence generated by isomorphism of noncommutative Jacobi algebras, extending singularity theory in the style of Arnold's commutative local normal forms into the noncommutative realm. This generalisation unveils many new phenomena, including an ADE classification when the Jacobi ring has dimension zero and, by suitably taking limits, a further ADE classification in dimension one. These are natural generalisations of the simple singularities and those with infinite multiplicity in Arnold's classification. We obtain normal forms away from some exceptional Type E cases. Remarkably these normal forms have no moduli, and the key new feature is that the noncommutative world affords larger families, and there are many more examples of each type.
MATHEMATICS
Gross patient error detection via cine transmission dosimetry

$\textbf{Purpose:}$ To quantify the effectiveness of EPID-based cine transmission dosimetry to detect gross patient anatomic errors. $\textbf{Method and Materials:}$ EPID image frames resulting from fluence transmitted through multiple patients anatomies are simulated for 100 msec delivery intervals for hypothetical 6 MV VMAT deliveries. Frames simulated through 10 head-and-neck CTs and 19 prostate CTs with and without 1-3 mm shift and 1-3 degree rotations were used to quantify expected in-tolerance clinical setup variations. Per-frame analysis methods to determine if simulated gross errors of (a) 10-20 mm patient miss alignment offsets and (b) 15-20 degree patient rotations could be reliably distinguished from the above baseline variations. For the prostate image sets, frames simulated through the reference CT are intercompared with (c) frames through 8-13 different CT's for the same patient to quantify expected inter-treatment frame variation. ROC analysis of per-frame error discrimination based upon (i) frame image differences, (ii) frame histogram comparisons, (iii) image feature matching, and (iv) image distance were used to quantify error detectability. $\textbf{Results:}$ Each error detection method was able to distinguish gross patient miss-alignment and gross rotations from in-tolerance levels for both H&N and prostate datasets. The image distance algorithm is the best method based on AUC. $\textbf{Conclusion:}$ In-field gross error detection was possible for gross patient miss-alignments and incorrect patients. For prostate cases, the methods used were able to distinguish different patients from daily patient variations.
SCIENCE
Exploiting the Power of Levenberg-Marquardt Optimizer with Anomaly Detection in Time Series

The Levenberg-Marquardt (LM) optimization algorithm has been widely used for solving machine learning problems. Literature reviews have shown that the LM can be very powerful and effective on moderate function approximation problems when the number of weights in the network is not more than a couple of hundred. In contrast, the LM does not seem to perform as well when dealing with pattern recognition or classification problems, and inefficient when networks become large (e.g. with more than 500 weights). In this paper, we exploit the true power of LM algorithm using some real world aircraft datasets. On these datasets most other commonly used optimizers are unable to detect the anomalies caused by the changing conditions of the aircraft engine. The challenging nature of the datasets are the abrupt changes in the time series data. We find that the LM optimizer has a much better ability to approximate abrupt changes and detect anomalies than other optimizers. We compare the performance, in addressing this anomaly/change detection problem, of the LM and several other optimizers. We assess the relative performance based on a range of measures including network complexity (i.e. number of weights), fitting accuracy, over fitting, training time, use of GPUs and memory requirement etc. We also discuss the issue of robust LM implementation in MATLAB and Tensorflow for promoting more popular usage of the LM algorithm and potential use of LM optimizer for large-scale problems.
Unsupervised Part Discovery from Contrastive Reconstruction

The goal of self-supervised visual representation learning is to learn strong, transferable image representations, with the majority of research focusing on object or scene level. On the other hand, representation learning at part level has received significantly less attention. In this paper, we propose an unsupervised approach to object part discovery and segmentation and make three contributions. First, we construct a proxy task through a set of objectives that encourages the model to learn a meaningful decomposition of the image into its parts. Secondly, prior work argues for reconstructing or clustering pre-computed features as a proxy to parts; we show empirically that this alone is unlikely to find meaningful parts; mainly because of their low resolution and the tendency of classification networks to spatially smear out information. We suggest that image reconstruction at the level of pixels can alleviate this problem, acting as a complementary cue. Lastly, we show that the standard evaluation based on keypoint regression does not correlate well with segmentation quality and thus introduce different metrics, NMI and ARI, that better characterize the decomposition of objects into parts. Our method yields semantic parts which are consistent across fine-grained but visually distinct categories, outperforming the state of the art on three benchmark datasets. Code is available at the project page: this https URL.
SCIENCE
Variation and generality in encoding of syntactic anomaly information in sentence embeddings

While sentence anomalies have been applied periodically for testing in NLP, we have yet to establish a picture of the precise status of anomaly information in representations from NLP models. In this paper we aim to fill two primary gaps, focusing on the domain of syntactic anomalies. First, we explore fine-grained differences in anomaly encoding by designing probing tasks that vary the hierarchical level at which anomalies occur in a sentence. Second, we test not only models' ability to detect a given anomaly, but also the generality of the detected anomaly signal, by examining transfer between distinct anomaly types. Results suggest that all models encode some information supporting anomaly detection, but detection performance varies between anomalies, and only representations from more recent transformer models show signs of generalized knowledge of anomalies. Follow-up analyses support the notion that these models pick up on a legitimate, general notion of sentence oddity, while coarser-grained word position information is likely also a contributor to the observed anomaly detection.
COMPUTERS
Epistasis Detection Via the Joint Cumulant

Selecting influential nonlinear interactive features from ultrahigh dimensional data has been an important task in various fields. However, statistical accuracy and computational feasibility are the two biggest concerns when more than half a million features are collected in practice. Many extant feature screening approaches are either focused on only main effects or heavily rely on heredity structure, hence rendering them ineffective in a scenario presenting strong interactive but weak main effects. In this article, we propose a new interaction screening procedure based on joint cumulant (named JCI-SIS). We show that the proposed procedure has strong sure screening consistency and is theoretically sound to support its performance. Simulation studies designed for both continuous and categorical predictors are performed to demonstrate the versatility and practicability of our JCI-SIS method. We further illustrate the power of JCI-SIS by applying it to screen 27,554,602,881 interaction pairs involving 234,754 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) for each of the 4,000 subjects collected from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) patients and healthy controls.
SCIENCE
Smoothing of 1D and 2D discontinuities in potential energy surfaces

N.-W. T. Lau (1 and 2), R. N. Bernard (1), C. Simenel (1 and 2) ((1) Department of Fundamental and Theoretical Physics, Research School of Physics, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia (2) Department of Nuclear Physics and Accelerator Applications, Research School of Physics, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia) Background: The...
INDUSTRY
A Spiking Neuron Synaptic Plasticity Model Optimized for Unsupervised Learning

Spiking neural networks (SNN) are considered as a perspective basis for performing all kinds of learning tasks - unsupervised, supervised and reinforcement learning. Learning in SNN is implemented through synaptic plasticity - the rules which determine dynamics of synaptic weights depending usually on activity of the pre- and post-synaptic neurons. Diversity of various learning regimes assumes that different forms of synaptic plasticity may be most efficient for, for example, unsupervised and supervised learning, as it is observed in living neurons demonstrating many kinds of deviations from the basic spike timing dependent plasticity (STDP) model. In the present paper, we formulate specific requirements to plasticity rules imposed by unsupervised learning problems and construct a novel plasticity model generalizing STDP and satisfying these requirements. This plasticity model serves as main logical component of the novel supervised learning algorithm called SCoBUL (Spike Correlation Based Unsupervised Learning) proposed in this work. We also present the results of computer simulation experiments confirming efficiency of these synaptic plasticity rules and the algorithm SCoBUL.
COMPUTERS

