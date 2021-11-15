ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoReS: Compatible Representations via Stationarity

By Niccolo Biondi, Federico Pernici, Matteo Bruni, Alberto Del Bimbo
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

In this paper, we propose a novel method to learn internal feature representation models that are \textit{compatible} with previously learned ones. Compatible features enable for direct comparison of old and new learned features, allowing them to be used interchangeably over time. This eliminates the need for visual search systems...

darkhorizons.com

Microsoft Ends New Backwards Compatibility

While Sony PlayStation sells itself on big exclusives, Microsoft’s Xbox console has been relying on the value of its Xbox Game Pass and its more extensive efforts in backwards compatibility to sustain sales of the Xbox Series X & S through their first year. Both new consoles play essentially every...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Windows compatibility layer Wine 6.21 is out now

More fixes and new features are ready for another development release with Wine 6.21 going out, the compatibility layer for Windows games and applications. It's part of what makes up Steam Play Proton, where once a year or so a new stable release is made. Here's the release highlights for...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Context-Aware Representations of Subtrees

This thesis tackles the problem of learning efficient representations of complex, structured data with a natural application to web page and element classification. We hypothesise that the context around the element inside the web page is of high value to the problem and is currently under exploited. This thesis aims to solve the problem of classifying web elements as subtrees of a DOM tree by also considering their context.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Representation Learning via Quantum Neural Tangent Kernels

Variational quantum circuits are used in quantum machine learning and variational quantum simulation tasks. Designing good variational circuits or predicting how well they perform for given learning or optimization tasks is still unclear. Here we discuss these problems, analyzing variational quantum circuits using the theory of neural tangent kernels. We define quantum neural tangent kernels, and derive dynamical equations for their associated loss function in optimization and learning tasks. We analytically solve the dynamics in the frozen limit, or lazy training regime, where variational angles change slowly and a linear perturbation is good enough. We extend the analysis to a dynamical setting, including quadratic corrections in the variational angles. We then consider hybrid quantum-classical architecture and define a large width limit for hybrid kernels, showing that a hybrid quantum-classical neural network can be approximately Gaussian. The results presented here show limits for which analytical understandings of the training dynamics for variational quantum circuits, used for quantum machine learning and optimization problems, are possible. These analytical results are supported by numerical simulations of quantum machine learning experiments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
christcenteredgamer.com

Stealth Core Trainer

Thank you Stealth Fitness for sending us a review unit!. Before I tried out the Stealth Core Trainer, I hated doing planks. I tried to avoid them as much as possible in Ring Fit Adventure. Even when wrapped in a video game, they are not fun to do. With that said, I have to give Stealth Fitness props for attempting to make them more enjoyable.
FITNESS
musicconnection.com

Millennia HV-316 Micamp Now Mac Compatible

The most technically advanced microphone preamplifier in Millennia's 30-year history is now compatible with both Windows and Mac, as announced by the company. Millennia's third-generation AELogic remote control software is now available in both formats on the Millennia website (free download). Based on years of pro client suggestions, the HV-316...
COMPUTERS
Deadline

Wavelength Inks With ICM Partners For Global Representation

EXCLUSIVE: Wavelength, the Emmy-winning film studio behind titles including Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and Farewell Amor, has signed an exclusive agreement with ICM Partners for global representation. ICM will now represent all of the projects owned by Wavelength across the mediums of scripted and non-scripted television, documentary TV, motion pictures and digital programming.  It will also act as a sales agent for the company’s motion picture projects, advising on their creation, development, financing and production, as well as other means of exploiting them, while assisting in bringing together negotiations and additional key elements. “Wavelength has always been dedicated to honest storytelling and driving innovation,” said...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Omni-Compatible Handheld Gimbals

The Zhiyun Crane M3 handheld gimbal is a multifunctional photography and videography solution for users seeking out a way to keep their equipment steady when shooting out in the field. The unit aims to replace individual gimbals for mirrorless cameras, action cameras and smartphones in favor of a unified device that still maintains a compact design. The unit has a series of reverse-loaded motors that enable it to allow for tilt control up to 309-degrees, while also allowing for 333-degree rolls and panning up to 360-degrees.
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility

PipeWire 0.3.40 is out today with various bug fixes but also a number of improvements. PipeWire 0.3.40 continues work on enhancing its JACK compatibility with better matching that sound server's behavior and reworking other code. There are also a number of fixes to its PulseAudio server code. PipeWire 0.3.40 also...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Implicit SVD for Graph Representation Learning

Recent improvements in the performance of state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods for Graph Representational Learning (GRL) have come at the cost of significant computational resource requirements for training, e.g., for calculating gradients via backprop over many data epochs. Meanwhile, Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) can find closed-form solutions to convex problems, using merely a handful of epochs. In this paper, we make GRL more computationally tractable for those with modest hardware. We design a framework that computes SVD of \textit{implicitly} defined matrices, and apply this framework to several GRL tasks. For each task, we derive linear approximation of a SOTA model, where we design (expensive-to-store) matrix $\mathbf{M}$ and train the model, in closed-form, via SVD of $\mathbf{M}$, without calculating entries of $\mathbf{M}$. By converging to a unique point in one step, and without calculating gradients, our models show competitive empirical test performance over various graphs such as article citation and biological interaction networks. More importantly, SVD can initialize a deeper model, that is architected to be non-linear almost everywhere, though behaves linearly when its parameters reside on a hyperplane, onto which SVD initializes. The deeper model can then be fine-tuned within only a few epochs. Overall, our procedure trains hundreds of times faster than state-of-the-art methods, while competing on empirical test performance. We open-source our implementation at: this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
GamesRadar+

Controversial game Manhunt might be returning via Xbox backwards compatibility

Controversial game Manhunt could be coming back through Xbox's backwards compatibility feature. Just below, you can see a tweet from Xbox Era's Bruno Costa, which surfaced earlier today on November 11. In the tweet itself, Costa notes that several games have just been added back to the original Xbox marketplace, including Manhunt, Dead or Alive 1 through 3, Max Payne and its sequel, and Red Dead Revolver, among some other older games.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft OneDrive will no longer be compatible with millions of Windows PCs

Millions of Windows users could lose access to their online cloud storage within weeks as Microsoft looks to encourage upgrading to the latest software. The tech giant has warned that the OneDrive app will stop syncing with Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 on March 1, 2022, meaning users only have a few weeks to upgrade to a newer version or possibly lose access to their files.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Evaluating Transformers for Lightweight Action Recognition

In video action recognition, transformers consistently reach state-of-the-art accuracy. However, many models are too heavyweight for the average researcher with limited hardware resources. In this work, we explore the limitations of video transformers for lightweight action recognition. We benchmark 13 video transformers and baselines across 3 large-scale datasets and 10 hardware devices. Our study is the first to evaluate the efficiency of action recognition models in depth across multiple devices and train a wide range of video transformers under the same conditions. We categorize current methods into three classes and show that composite transformers that augment convolutional backbones are best at lightweight action recognition, despite lacking accuracy. Meanwhile, attention-only models need more motion modeling capabilities and stand-alone attention block models currently incur too much latency overhead. Our experiments conclude that current video transformers are not yet capable of lightweight action recognition on par with traditional convolutional baselines, and that the previously mentioned shortcomings need to be addressed to bridge this gap. Code to reproduce our experiments will be made publicly available.
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

The Power of Having Core Values

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. It’s not often that folks will lose their minds over biscuits. At their core, they’re pretty basic, usually only five or six ingredients. But a really good biscuit is...
SMALL BUSINESS
Android Central

All compatible devices for PUBG: New State

PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds, or PUBG, was one of the first major battle royale titles to hit the gaming scene, and helped deliver a new way to play games into world. Since then, the world of PUBG has gone through many changes, with the most recent being PUBG: New State, a brand new, mobile-exclusive game set in the PUBG universe.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

Hyperspectral Mixed Noise Removal via Subspace Representation and Weighted Low-rank Tensor Regularization

Recently, the low-rank property of different components extracted from the image has been considered in man hyperspectral image denoising methods. However, these methods usually unfold the 3D tensor to 2D matrix or 1D vector to exploit the prior information, such as nonlocal spatial self-similarity (NSS) and global spectral correlation (GSC), which break the intrinsic structure correlation of hyperspectral image (HSI) and thus lead to poor restoration quality. In addition, most of them suffer from heavy computational burden issues due to the involvement of singular value decomposition operation on matrix and tensor in the original high-dimensionality space of HSI. We employ subspace representation and the weighted low-rank tensor regularization (SWLRTR) into the model to remove the mixed noise in the hyperspectral image. Specifically, to employ the GSC among spectral bands, the noisy HSI is projected into a low-dimensional subspace which simplified calculation. After that, a weighted low-rank tensor regularization term is introduced to characterize the priors in the reduced image subspace. Moreover, we design an algorithm based on alternating minimization to solve the nonconvex problem. Experiments on simulated and real datasets demonstrate that the SWLRTR method performs better than other hyperspectral denoising methods quantitatively and visually.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Successor Feature Landmarks for Long-Horizon Goal-Conditioned Reinforcement Learning

Operating in the real-world often requires agents to learn about a complex environment and apply this understanding to achieve a breadth of goals. This problem, known as goal-conditioned reinforcement learning (GCRL), becomes especially challenging for long-horizon goals. Current methods have tackled this problem by augmenting goal-conditioned policies with graph-based planning algorithms. However, they struggle to scale to large, high-dimensional state spaces and assume access to exploration mechanisms for efficiently collecting training data. In this work, we introduce Successor Feature Landmarks (SFL), a framework for exploring large, high-dimensional environments so as to obtain a policy that is proficient for any goal. SFL leverages the ability of successor features (SF) to capture transition dynamics, using it to drive exploration by estimating state-novelty and to enable high-level planning by abstracting the state-space as a non-parametric landmark-based graph. We further exploit SF to directly compute a goal-conditioned policy for inter-landmark traversal, which we use to execute plans to "frontier" landmarks at the edge of the explored state space. We show in our experiments on MiniGrid and ViZDoom that SFL enables efficient exploration of large, high-dimensional state spaces and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines on long-horizon GCRL tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

LiDAR Cluster First and Camera Inference Later: A New Perspective Towards Autonomous Driving

Object detection in state-of-the-art Autonomous Vehicles (AV) framework relies heavily on deep neural networks. Typically, these networks perform object detection uniformly on the entire camera LiDAR frames. However, this uniformity jeopardizes the safety of the AV by giving the same priority to all objects in the scenes regardless of their risk of collision to the AV. In this paper, we present a new end-to-end pipeline for AV that introduces the concept of LiDAR cluster first and camera inference later to detect and classify objects. The benefits of our proposed framework are twofold. First, our pipeline prioritizes detecting objects that pose a higher risk of collision to the AV, giving more time for the AV to react to unsafe conditions. Second, it also provides, on average, faster inference speeds compared to popular deep neural network pipelines. We design our framework using the real-world datasets, the Waymo Open Dataset, solving challenges arising from the limitations of LiDAR sensors and object detection algorithms. We show that our novel object detection pipeline prioritizes the detection of higher risk objects while simultaneously achieving comparable accuracy and a 25% higher average speed compared to camera inference only.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Blind VQA on 360° Video via Progressively Learning from Pixels, Frames and Video

Blind visual quality assessment (BVQA) on 360{\textdegree} video plays a key role in optimizing immersive multimedia systems. When assessing the quality of 360{\textdegree} video, human tends to perceive its quality degradation from the viewport-based spatial distortion of each spherical frame to motion artifact across adjacent frames, ending with the video-level quality score, i.e., a progressive quality assessment paradigm. However, the existing BVQA approaches for 360{\textdegree} video neglect this paradigm. In this paper, we take into account the progressive paradigm of human perception towards spherical video quality, and thus propose a novel BVQA approach (namely ProVQA) for 360{\textdegree} video via progressively learning from pixels, frames and video. Corresponding to the progressive learning of pixels, frames and video, three sub-nets are designed in our ProVQA approach, i.e., the spherical perception aware quality prediction (SPAQ), motion perception aware quality prediction (MPAQ) and multi-frame temporal non-local (MFTN) sub-nets. The SPAQ sub-net first models the spatial quality degradation based on spherical perception mechanism of human. Then, by exploiting motion cues across adjacent frames, the MPAQ sub-net properly incorporates motion contextual information for quality assessment on 360{\textdegree} video. Finally, the MFTN sub-net aggregates multi-frame quality degradation to yield the final quality score, via exploring long-term quality correlation from multiple frames. The experiments validate that our approach significantly advances the state-of-the-art BVQA performance on 360{\textdegree} video over two datasets, the code of which has been public in \url{this https URL.}
SOFTWARE

