Unsupervised Lightweight Single Object Tracking with UHP-SOT++

By Zhiruo Zhou, Hongyu Fu, Suya You, C.-C. Jay Kuo
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

An unsupervised, lightweight and high-performance single object tracker, called UHP-SOT, was proposed by Zhou et al. recently. As an extension, we present an enhanced version and name it UHP-SOT++ in this work. Built upon the foundation of the discriminative-correlation-filters-based (DCF-based) tracker, two new ingredients are introduced in UHP-SOT and UHP-SOT++: 1)...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Auto-Encoding Knowledge Graph for Unsupervised Medical Report Generation

Medical report generation, which aims to automatically generate a long and coherent report of a given medical image, has been receiving growing research interests. Existing approaches mainly adopt a supervised manner and heavily rely on coupled image-report pairs. However, in the medical domain, building a large-scale image-report paired dataset is both time-consuming and expensive. To relax the dependency on paired data, we propose an unsupervised model Knowledge Graph Auto-Encoder (KGAE) which accepts independent sets of images and reports in training. KGAE consists of a pre-constructed knowledge graph, a knowledge-driven encoder and a knowledge-driven decoder. The knowledge graph works as the shared latent space to bridge the visual and textual domains; The knowledge-driven encoder projects medical images and reports to the corresponding coordinates in this latent space and the knowledge-driven decoder generates a medical report given a coordinate in this space. Since the knowledge-driven encoder and decoder can be trained with independent sets of images and reports, KGAE is unsupervised. The experiments show that the unsupervised KGAE generates desirable medical reports without using any image-report training pairs. Moreover, KGAE can also work in both semi-supervised and supervised settings, and accept paired images and reports in training. By further fine-tuning with image-report pairs, KGAE consistently outperforms the current state-of-the-art models on two datasets.
arxiv.org

DSBERT:Unsupervised Dialogue Structure learning with BERT

Unsupervised dialogue structure learning is an important and meaningful task in natural language processing. The extracted dialogue structure and process can help analyze human dialogue, and play a vital role in the design and evaluation of dialogue systems. The traditional dialogue system requires experts to manually design the dialogue structure, which is very costly. But through unsupervised dialogue structure learning, dialogue structure can be automatically obtained, reducing the cost of developers constructing dialogue process. The learned dialogue structure can be used to promote the dialogue generation of the downstream task system, and improve the logic and consistency of the dialogue robot's this http URL this paper, we propose a Bert-based unsupervised dialogue structure learning algorithm DSBERT (Dialogue Structure BERT). Different from the previous SOTA models VRNN and SVRNN, we combine BERT and AutoEncoder, which can effectively combine context information. In order to better prevent the model from falling into the local optimal solution and make the dialogue state distribution more uniform and reasonable, we also propose three balanced loss functions that can be used for dialogue structure learning. Experimental results show that DSBERT can generate a dialogue structure closer to the real structure, can distinguish sentences with different semantics and map them to different hidden states.
arxiv.org

ROFT: Real-Time Optical Flow-Aided 6D Object Pose and Velocity Tracking

6D object pose tracking has been extensively studied in the robotics and computer vision communities. The most promising solutions, leveraging on deep neural networks and/or filtering and optimization, exhibit notable performance on standard benchmarks. However, to our best knowledge, these have not been tested thoroughly against fast object motions. Tracking performance in this scenario degrades significantly, especially for methods that do not achieve real-time performance and introduce non negligible delays. In this work, we introduce ROFT, a Kalman filtering approach for 6D object pose and velocity tracking from a stream of RGB-D images. By leveraging real-time optical flow, ROFT synchronizes delayed outputs of low frame rate Convolutional Neural Networks for instance segmentation and 6D object pose estimation with the RGB-D input stream to achieve fast and precise 6D object pose and velocity tracking. We test our method on a newly introduced photorealistic dataset, Fast-YCB, which comprises fast moving objects from the YCB model set, and on the dataset for object and hand pose estimation HO-3D. Results demonstrate that our approach outperforms state-of-the-art methods for 6D object pose tracking, while also providing 6D object velocity tracking. A video showing the experiments is provided as supplementary material.
arxiv.org

Mitigating domain shift in AI-based tuberculosis screening with unsupervised domain adaptation

We demonstrate that Domain Invariant Feature Learning (DIFL) can improve the out-of-domain generalizability of a deep learning Tuberculosis screening algorithm. It is well known that state of the art deep learning algorithms often have difficulty generalizing to unseen data distributions due to "domain shift". In the context of medical imaging, this could lead to unintended biases such as the inability to generalize from one patient population to another. We analyze the performance of a ResNet-50 classifier for the purposes of Tuberculosis screening using the four most popular public datasets with geographically diverse sources of imagery. We show that without domain adaptation, ResNet-50 has difficulty in generalizing between imaging distributions from a number of public Tuberculosis screening datasets with imagery from geographically distributed regions. However, with the incorporation of DIFL, the out-of-domain performance is greatly enhanced. Analysis criteria includes a comparison of accuracy, sensitivity, specificity and AUC over both the baseline, as well as the DIFL enhanced algorithms. We conclude that DIFL improves generalizability of Tuberculosis screening while maintaining acceptable accuracy over the source domain imagery when applied across a variety of public datasets.
arxiv.org

Exploiting Robust Unsupervised Video Person Re-identification

Unsupervised video person re-identification (reID) methods usually depend on global-level features. And many supervised reID methods employed local-level features and achieved significant performance improvements. However, applying local-level features to unsupervised methods may introduce an unstable performance. To improve the performance stability for unsupervised video reID, this paper introduces a general scheme fusing part models and unsupervised learning. In this scheme, the global-level feature is divided into equal local-level feature. A local-aware module is employed to explore the poentials of local-level feature for unsupervised learning. A global-aware module is proposed to overcome the disadvantages of local-level features. Features from these two modules are fused to form a robust feature representation for each input image. This feature representation has the advantages of local-level feature without suffering from its disadvantages. Comprehensive experiments are conducted on three benchmarks, including PRID2011, iLIDS-VID, and DukeMTMC-VideoReID, and the results demonstrate that the proposed approach achieves state-of-the-art performance. Extensive ablation studies demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of proposed scheme, local-aware module and global-aware module.
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Spiking Instance Segmentation on Event Data using STDP

Spiking Neural Networks (SNN) and the field of Neuromorphic Engineering has brought about a paradigm shift in how to approach Machine Learning (ML) and Computer Vision (CV) problem. This paradigm shift comes from the adaption of event-based sensing and processing. An event-based vision sensor allows for sparse and asynchronous events to be produced that are dynamically related to the scene. Allowing not only the spatial information but a high-fidelity of temporal information to be captured. Meanwhile avoiding the extra overhead and redundancy of conventional high frame rate approaches. However, with this change in paradigm, many techniques from traditional CV and ML are not applicable to these event-based spatial-temporal visual streams. As such a limited number of recognition, detection and segmentation approaches exist. In this paper, we present a novel approach that can perform instance segmentation using just the weights of a Spike Time Dependent Plasticity trained Spiking Convolutional Neural Network that was trained for object recognition. This exploits the spatial and temporal aspects of the network's internal feature representations adding this new discriminative capability. We highlight the new capability by successfully transforming a single class unsupervised network for face detection into a multi-person face recognition and instance segmentation network.
arxiv.org

LiMuSE: Lightweight Multi-modal Speaker Extraction

The past several years have witnessed significant progress in modeling the Cocktail Party Problem in terms of speech separation and speaker extraction. In recent years, multi-modal cues, including spatial information, facial expression and voiceprint, are introduced to speaker extraction task to serve as complementary information to each other to achieve better performance. However, the front-end model, for speaker extraction, become large and hard to deploy on a resource-constrained device. In this paper, we address the aforementioned problem with novel model architectures and model compression techniques, and propose a lightweight multi-modal framework for speaker extraction (dubbed LiMuSE), which adopts group communication (GC) to split multi-modal high-dimension features into groups of low-dimension features with smaller width which could be run in parallel, and further uses an ultra-low bit quantization strategy to achieve lower model size. The experiments on the GRID dataset show that incorporating GC into the multi-modal framework achieves on par or better performance with 24.86 times fewer parameters, and applying the quantization strategy to the GC-equipped model further obtains about 9 times compression ratio while maintaining a comparable performance compared with baselines. Our code will be available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Leveraging Unsupervised Image Registration for Discovery of Landmark Shape Descriptor

In current biological and medical research, statistical shape modeling (SSM) provides an essential framework for the characterization of anatomy/morphology. Such analysis is often driven by the identification of a relatively small number of geometrically consistent features found across the samples of a population. These features can subsequently provide information about the population shape variation. Dense correspondence models can provide ease of computation and yield an interpretable low-dimensional shape descriptor when followed by dimensionality reduction. However, automatic methods for obtaining such correspondences usually require image segmentation followed by significant preprocessing, which is taxing in terms of both computation as well as human resources. In many cases, the segmentation and subsequent processing require manual guidance and anatomy specific domain expertise. This paper proposes a self-supervised deep learning approach for discovering landmarks from images that can directly be used as a shape descriptor for subsequent analysis. We use landmark-driven image registration as the primary task to force the neural network to discover landmarks that register the images well. We also propose a regularization term that allows for robust optimization of the neural network and ensures that the landmarks uniformly span the image domain. The proposed method circumvents segmentation and preprocessing and directly produces a usable shape descriptor using just 2D or 3D images. In addition, we also propose two variants on the training loss function that allows for prior shape information to be integrated into the model. We apply this framework on several 2D and 3D datasets to obtain their shape descriptors, and analyze their utility for various applications.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
arxiv.org

Cross-Modal Object Tracking: Modality-Aware Representations and A Unified Benchmark

In many visual systems, visual tracking often bases on RGB image sequences, in which some targets are invalid in low-light conditions, and tracking performance is thus affected significantly. Introducing other modalities such as depth and infrared data is an effective way to handle imaging limitations of individual sources, but multi-modal imaging platforms usually require elaborate designs and cannot be applied in many real-world applications at present. Near-infrared (NIR) imaging becomes an essential part of many surveillance cameras, whose imaging is switchable between RGB and NIR based on the light intensity. These two modalities are heterogeneous with very different visual properties and thus bring big challenges for visual tracking. However, existing works have not studied this challenging problem. In this work, we address the cross-modal object tracking problem and contribute a new video dataset, including 654 cross-modal image sequences with over 481K frames in total, and the average video length is more than 735 frames. To promote the research and development of cross-modal object tracking, we propose a new algorithm, which learns the modality-aware target representation to mitigate the appearance gap between RGB and NIR modalities in the tracking process. It is plug-and-play and could thus be flexibly embedded into different tracking frameworks. Extensive experiments on the dataset are conducted, and we demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed algorithm in two representative tracking frameworks against 17 state-of-the-art tracking methods. We will release the dataset for free academic usage, dataset download link and code will be released soon.
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Part Discovery from Contrastive Reconstruction

The goal of self-supervised visual representation learning is to learn strong, transferable image representations, with the majority of research focusing on object or scene level. On the other hand, representation learning at part level has received significantly less attention. In this paper, we propose an unsupervised approach to object part discovery and segmentation and make three contributions. First, we construct a proxy task through a set of objectives that encourages the model to learn a meaningful decomposition of the image into its parts. Secondly, prior work argues for reconstructing or clustering pre-computed features as a proxy to parts; we show empirically that this alone is unlikely to find meaningful parts; mainly because of their low resolution and the tendency of classification networks to spatially smear out information. We suggest that image reconstruction at the level of pixels can alleviate this problem, acting as a complementary cue. Lastly, we show that the standard evaluation based on keypoint regression does not correlate well with segmentation quality and thus introduce different metrics, NMI and ARI, that better characterize the decomposition of objects into parts. Our method yields semantic parts which are consistent across fine-grained but visually distinct categories, outperforming the state of the art on three benchmark datasets. Code is available at the project page: this https URL.
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Noise Adaptive Speech Enhancement by Discriminator-Constrained Optimal Transport

This paper presents a novel discriminator-constrained optimal transport network (DOTN) that performs unsupervised domain adaptation for speech enhancement (SE), which is an essential regression task in speech processing. The DOTN aims to estimate clean references of noisy speech in a target domain, by exploiting the knowledge available from the source domain. The domain shift between training and testing data has been reported to be an obstacle to learning problems in diverse fields. Although rich literature exists on unsupervised domain adaptation for classification, the methods proposed, especially in regressions, remain scarce and often depend on additional information regarding the input data. The proposed DOTN approach tactically fuses the optimal transport (OT) theory from mathematical analysis with generative adversarial frameworks, to help evaluate continuous labels in the target domain. The experimental results on two SE tasks demonstrate that by extending the classical OT formulation, our proposed DOTN outperforms previous adversarial domain adaptation frameworks in a purely unsupervised manner.
towardsdatascience.com

Understanding Object Detection

Detect image objects with Deep Learning (R-CNN, SSD, YOLO) Imagine Google Photos: for all of the pictures you have, how do you label those by objects. Do you want to tag them one by one?. How about automated cars driving? How do they detect pedestrians, cars, traffic lights, and impending...
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Multi-Object Tracking with Cross-Input Consistency

In this paper, we propose a self-supervised learning procedure for training a robust multi-object tracking (MOT) model given only unlabeled video. While several self-supervisory learning signals have been proposed in prior work on single-object tracking, such as color propagation and cycle-consistency, these signals cannot be directly applied for training RNN models, which are needed to achieve accurate MOT: they yield degenerate models that, for instance, always match new detections to tracks with the closest initial detections. We propose a novel self-supervisory signal that we call cross-input consistency: we construct two distinct inputs for the same sequence of video, by hiding different information about the sequence in each input. We then compute tracks in that sequence by applying an RNN model independently on each input, and train the model to produce consistent tracks across the two inputs. We evaluate our unsupervised method on MOT17 and KITTI -- remarkably, we find that, despite training only on unlabeled video, our unsupervised approach outperforms four supervised methods published in the last 1--2 years, including Tracktor++, FAMNet, GSM, and mmMOT.
ZDNet

Unsupervised AI arrives for quality inspection

Quality in manufacturing is mission critical. AI-powered quality inspection is nothing new, but a joint venture from two big players in manufacturing could markedly improve outcomes and reduce barriers to entry. The new venture is called Lean AI. The technological secret sauce is what's known as unsupervised AI, which is...
arxiv.org

New Performance Measures for Object Tracking under Complex Environments

Various performance measures based on the ground truth and without ground truth exist to evaluate the quality of a developed tracking algorithm. The existing popular measures - average center location error (ACLE) and average tracking accuracy (ATA) based on ground truth, may sometimes create confusion to quantify the quality of a developed algorithm for tracking an object under some complex environments (e.g., scaled or oriented or both scaled and oriented object). In this article, we propose three new auxiliary performance measures based on ground truth information to evaluate the quality of a developed tracking algorithm under such complex environments. Moreover, one performance measure is developed by combining both two existing measures ACLE and ATA and three new proposed measures for better quantifying the developed tracking algorithm under such complex conditions. Some examples and experimental results conclude that the proposed measure is better than existing measures to quantify one developed algorithm for tracking objects under such complex environments.
arxiv.org

Learning Object-Centric Representations of Multi-Object Scenes from Multiple Views

Learning object-centric representations of multi-object scenes is a promising approach towards machine intelligence, facilitating high-level reasoning and control from visual sensory data. However, current approaches for unsupervised object-centric scene representation are incapable of aggregating information from multiple observations of a scene. As a result, these "single-view" methods form their representations of a 3D scene based only on a single 2D observation (view). Naturally, this leads to several inaccuracies, with these methods falling victim to single-view spatial ambiguities. To address this, we propose The Multi-View and Multi-Object Network (MulMON) -- a method for learning accurate, object-centric representations of multi-object scenes by leveraging multiple views. In order to sidestep the main technical difficulty of the multi-object-multi-view scenario -- maintaining object correspondences across views -- MulMON iteratively updates the latent object representations for a scene over multiple views. To ensure that these iterative updates do indeed aggregate spatial information to form a complete 3D scene understanding, MulMON is asked to predict the appearance of the scene from novel viewpoints during training. Through experiments, we show that MulMON better-resolves spatial ambiguities than single-view methods -- learning more accurate and disentangled object representations -- and also achieves new functionality in predicting object segmentations for novel viewpoints.
arxiv.org

Swin Transformer V2: Scaling Up Capacity and Resolution

Ze Liu, Han Hu, Yutong Lin, Zhuliang Yao, Zhenda Xie, Yixuan Wei, Jia Ning, Yue Cao, Zheng Zhang, Li Dong, Furu Wei, Baining Guo. We present techniques for scaling Swin Transformer up to 3 billion parameters and making it capable of training with images of up to 1,536$\times$1,536 resolution. By scaling up capacity and resolution, Swin Transformer sets new records on four representative vision benchmarks: 84.0% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-V2 image classification, 63.1/54.4 box/mask mAP on COCO object detection, 59.9 mIoU on ADE20K semantic segmentation, and 86.8% top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-400 video action classification. Our techniques are generally applicable for scaling up vision models, which has not been widely explored as that of NLP language models, partly due to the following difficulties in training and applications: 1) vision models often face instability issues at scale and 2) many downstream vision tasks require high resolution images or windows and it is not clear how to effectively transfer models pre-trained at low resolutions to higher resolution ones. The GPU memory consumption is also a problem when the image resolution is high. To address these issues, we present several techniques, which are illustrated by using Swin Transformer as a case study: 1) a post normalization technique and a scaled cosine attention approach to improve the stability of large vision models; 2) a log-spaced continuous position bias technique to effectively transfer models pre-trained at low-resolution images and windows to their higher-resolution counterparts. In addition, we share our crucial implementation details that lead to significant savings of GPU memory consumption and thus make it feasible to train large vision models with regular GPUs. Using these techniques and self-supervised pre-training, we successfully train a strong 3B Swin Transformer model and effectively transfer it to various vision tasks involving high-resolution images or windows, achieving the state-of-the-art accuracy on a variety of benchmarks.
arxiv.org

TraSw: Tracklet-Switch Adversarial Attacks against Multi-Object Tracking

Benefiting from the development of Deep Neural Networks, Multi-Object Tracking (MOT) has achieved aggressive progress. Currently, the real-time Joint-Detection-Tracking (JDT) based MOT trackers gain increasing attention and derive many excellent models. However, the robustness of JDT trackers is rarely studied, and it is challenging to attack the MOT system since its mature association algorithms are designed to be robust against errors during tracking. In this work, we analyze the weakness of JDT trackers and propose a novel adversarial attack method, called Tracklet-Switch (TraSw), against the complete tracking pipeline of MOT. Specifically, a push-pull loss and a center leaping optimization are designed to generate adversarial examples for both re-ID feature and object detection. TraSw can fool the tracker to fail to track the targets in the subsequent frames by attacking very few frames. We evaluate our method on the advanced deep trackers (i.e., FairMOT, JDE, ByteTrack) using the MOT-Challenge datasets (i.e., 2DMOT15, MOT17, and MOT20). Experiments show that TraSw can achieve a high success rate of over 95% by attacking only five frames on average for the single-target attack and a reasonably high success rate of over 80% for the multiple-target attack. The code is available at this https URL .
arxiv.org

Cryo-shift: Reducing domain shift in cryo-electron subtomograms with unsupervised domain adaptation and randomization

Hmrishav Bandyopadhyay, Zihao Deng, Leiting Ding, Sinuo Liu, Mostofa Rafid Uddin, Xiangrui Zeng, Sima Behpour, Min Xu. Cryo-Electron Tomography (cryo-ET) is a 3D imaging technology that enables the visualization of subcellular structures in situ at near-atomic resolution. Cellular cryo-ET images help in resolving the structures of macromolecules and determining their spatial relationship in a single cell, which has broad significance in cell and structural biology. Subtomogram classification and recognition constitute a primary step in the systematic recovery of these macromolecular structures. Supervised deep learning methods have been proven to be highly accurate and efficient for subtomogram classification, but suffer from limited applicability due to scarcity of annotated data. While generating simulated data for training supervised models is a potential solution, a sizeable difference in the image intensity distribution in generated data as compared to real experimental data will cause the trained models to perform poorly in predicting classes on real subtomograms. In this work, we present Cryo-Shift, a fully unsupervised domain adaptation and randomization framework for deep learning-based cross-domain subtomogram classification. We use unsupervised multi-adversarial domain adaption to reduce the domain shift between features of simulated and experimental data. We develop a network-driven domain randomization procedure with `warp' modules to alter the simulated data and help the classifier generalize better on experimental data. We do not use any labeled experimental data to train our model, whereas some of the existing alternative approaches require labeled experimental samples for cross-domain classification. Nevertheless, Cryo-Shift outperforms the existing alternative approaches in cross-domain subtomogram classification in extensive evaluation studies demonstrated herein using both simulated and experimental data.
arxiv.org

Blind VQA on 360° Video via Progressively Learning from Pixels, Frames and Video

Blind visual quality assessment (BVQA) on 360{\textdegree} video plays a key role in optimizing immersive multimedia systems. When assessing the quality of 360{\textdegree} video, human tends to perceive its quality degradation from the viewport-based spatial distortion of each spherical frame to motion artifact across adjacent frames, ending with the video-level quality score, i.e., a progressive quality assessment paradigm. However, the existing BVQA approaches for 360{\textdegree} video neglect this paradigm. In this paper, we take into account the progressive paradigm of human perception towards spherical video quality, and thus propose a novel BVQA approach (namely ProVQA) for 360{\textdegree} video via progressively learning from pixels, frames and video. Corresponding to the progressive learning of pixels, frames and video, three sub-nets are designed in our ProVQA approach, i.e., the spherical perception aware quality prediction (SPAQ), motion perception aware quality prediction (MPAQ) and multi-frame temporal non-local (MFTN) sub-nets. The SPAQ sub-net first models the spatial quality degradation based on spherical perception mechanism of human. Then, by exploiting motion cues across adjacent frames, the MPAQ sub-net properly incorporates motion contextual information for quality assessment on 360{\textdegree} video. Finally, the MFTN sub-net aggregates multi-frame quality degradation to yield the final quality score, via exploring long-term quality correlation from multiple frames. The experiments validate that our approach significantly advances the state-of-the-art BVQA performance on 360{\textdegree} video over two datasets, the code of which has been public in \url{this https URL.}
