Weakly-Supervised Dense Action Anticipation

By Haotong Zhang, Fuhai Chen, Angela Yao
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Dense anticipation aims to forecast future actions and their durations for long horizons. Existing approaches rely on fully-labelled data, i.e. sequences labelled with all future actions and their durations. We present a...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

TAGLETS: A System for Automatic Semi-Supervised Learning with Auxiliary Data

Wasu Piriyakulkij, Cristina Menghini, Ross Briden, Nihal V. Nayak, Jeffrey Zhu, Elaheh Raisi, Stephen H. Bach. Machine learning practitioners often have access to a spectrum of data: labeled data for the target task (which is often limited), unlabeled data, and auxiliary data, the many available labeled datasets for other tasks. We describe TAGLETS, a system built to study techniques for automatically exploiting all three types of data and creating high-quality, servable classifiers. The key components of TAGLETS are: (1) auxiliary data organized according to a knowledge graph, (2) modules encapsulating different methods for exploiting auxiliary and unlabeled data, and (3) a distillation stage in which the ensembled modules are combined into a servable model. We compare TAGLETS with state-of-the-art transfer learning and semi-supervised learning methods on four image classification tasks. Our study covers a range of settings, varying the amount of labeled data and the semantic relatedness of the auxiliary data to the target task. We find that the intelligent incorporation of auxiliary and unlabeled data into multiple learning techniques enables TAGLETS to match-and most often significantly surpass-these alternatives. TAGLETS is available as an open-source system at this http URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Multi-Object Tracking with Cross-Input Consistency

In this paper, we propose a self-supervised learning procedure for training a robust multi-object tracking (MOT) model given only unlabeled video. While several self-supervisory learning signals have been proposed in prior work on single-object tracking, such as color propagation and cycle-consistency, these signals cannot be directly applied for training RNN models, which are needed to achieve accurate MOT: they yield degenerate models that, for instance, always match new detections to tracks with the closest initial detections. We propose a novel self-supervisory signal that we call cross-input consistency: we construct two distinct inputs for the same sequence of video, by hiding different information about the sequence in each input. We then compute tracks in that sequence by applying an RNN model independently on each input, and train the model to produce consistent tracks across the two inputs. We evaluate our unsupervised method on MOT17 and KITTI -- remarkably, we find that, despite training only on unlabeled video, our unsupervised approach outperforms four supervised methods published in the last 1--2 years, including Tracktor++, FAMNet, GSM, and mmMOT.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Planar Robot Casting with Real2Sim2Real Self-Supervised Learning

Vincent Lim, Huang Huang, Lawrence Yunliang Chen, Jonathan Wang, Jeffrey Ichnowski, Daniel Seita, Michael Laskey, Ken Goldberg. Manipulation of deformable objects using a single parameterized dynamic action can be useful for tasks such as fly fishing, lofting a blanket, and playing shuffleboard. Such tasks take as input a desired final state and output one parameterized open-loop dynamic robot action which produces a trajectory toward the final state. This is especially challenging for long-horizon trajectories with complex dynamics involving friction. This paper explores the task of Planar Robot Casting (PRC): where one planar motion of a robot wrist holding one end of a cable causes the other end to slide across the plane toward a desired target. PRC allows the cable to reach points beyond the robot's workspace and has applications for cable management in homes, warehouses, and factories. To efficiently learn a PRC policy for a given cable, we propose Real2Sim2Real, a self-supervised framework that automatically collects physical trajectory examples to tune parameters of a dynamics simulator using Differential Evolution, generates many simulated examples, and then learns a policy using a weighted combination of simulated and physical data. We evaluate Real2Sim2Real with three simulators, Isaac Gym-segmented, Isaac Gym-hybrid, and PyBullet, two function approximators, Gaussian Processes and Neural Networks (NNs), and three cables with differing stiffness, torsion, and friction. Results on 16 held-out test targets for each cable suggest that the NN PRC policies using Isaac Gym-segmented attain median error distance (as % of cable length) ranging from 8% to 14%, outperforming baselines and policies trained on only real or only simulated examples. Code, data, and videos are available at this https URL.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Residual-Guided Learning Representation for Self-Supervised Monocular Depth Estimation

Photometric consistency loss is one of the representative objective functions commonly used for self-supervised monocular depth estimation. However, this loss often causes unstable depth predictions in textureless or occluded regions due to incorrect guidance. Recent self-supervised learning approaches tackle this issue by utilizing feature representations explicitly learned from auto-encoders, expecting better discriminability than the input image. Despite the use of auto-encoded features, we observe that the method does not embed features as discriminative as auto-encoded features. In this paper, we propose residual guidance loss that enables the depth estimation network to embed the discriminative feature by transferring the discriminability of auto-encoded features. We conducted experiments on the KITTI benchmark and verified our method's superiority and orthogonality on other state-of-the-art methods.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
arxiv.org

Deep Attention-guided Graph Clustering with Dual Self-supervision

Existing deep embedding clustering works only consider the deepest layer to learn a feature embedding and thus fail to well utilize the available discriminative information from cluster assignments, resulting performance limitation. To this end, we propose a novel method, namely deep attention-guided graph clustering with dual self-supervision (DAGC). Specifically, DAGC first utilizes a heterogeneity-wise fusion module to adaptively integrate the features of an auto-encoder and a graph convolutional network in each layer and then uses a scale-wise fusion module to dynamically concatenate the multi-scale features in different layers. Such modules are capable of learning a discriminative feature embedding via an attention-based mechanism. In addition, we design a distribution-wise fusion module that leverages cluster assignments to acquire clustering results directly. To better explore the discriminative information from the cluster assignments, we develop a dual self-supervision solution consisting of a soft self-supervision strategy with a triplet Kullback-Leibler divergence loss and a hard self-supervision strategy with a pseudo supervision loss. Extensive experiments validate that our method consistently outperforms state-of-the-art methods on six benchmark datasets. Especially, our method improves the ARI by more than 18.14% over the best baseline.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Joint Unsupervised and Supervised Training for Multilingual ASR

Self-supervised training has shown promising gains in pretraining models and facilitating the downstream finetuning for speech recognition, like multilingual ASR. Most existing methods adopt a 2-stage scheme where the self-supervised loss is optimized in the first pretraining stage, and the standard supervised finetuning resumes in the second stage. In this paper, we propose an end-to-end (E2E) Joint Unsupervised and Supervised Training (JUST) method to combine the supervised RNN-T loss and the self-supervised contrastive and masked language modeling (MLM) losses. We validate its performance on the public dataset Multilingual LibriSpeech (MLS), which includes 8 languages and is extremely imbalanced. On MLS, we explore (1) JUST trained from scratch, and (2) JUST finetuned from a pretrained checkpoint. Experiments show that JUST can consistently outperform other existing state-of-the-art methods, and beat the monolingual baseline by a significant margin, demonstrating JUST's capability of handling low-resource languages in multilingual ASR. Our average WER of all languages outperforms average monolingual baseline by 33.3%, and the state-of-the-art 2-stage XLSR by 32%. On low-resource languages like Polish, our WER is less than half of the monolingual baseline and even beats the supervised transfer learning method which uses external supervision.
MLS
arxiv.org

Characterizing the adversarial vulnerability of speech self-supervised learning

A leaderboard named Speech processing Universal PERformance Benchmark (SUPERB), which aims at benchmarking the performance of a shared self-supervised learning (SSL) speech model across various downstream speech tasks with minimal modification of architectures and small amount of data, has fueled the research for speech representation learning. The SUPERB demonstrates speech SSL upstream models improve the performance of various downstream tasks through just minimal adaptation. As the paradigm of the self-supervised learning upstream model followed by downstream tasks arouses more attention in the speech community, characterizing the adversarial robustness of such paradigm is of high priority. In this paper, we make the first attempt to investigate the adversarial vulnerability of such paradigm under the attacks from both zero-knowledge adversaries and limited-knowledge adversaries. The experimental results illustrate that the paradigm proposed by SUPERB is seriously vulnerable to limited-knowledge adversaries, and the attacks generated by zero-knowledge adversaries are with transferability. The XAB test verifies the imperceptibility of crafted adversarial attacks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

XLS-R: Self-supervised Cross-lingual Speech Representation Learning at Scale

Arun Babu, Changhan Wang, Andros Tjandra, Kushal Lakhotia, Qiantong Xu, Naman Goyal, Kritika Singh, Patrick von Platen, Yatharth Saraf, Juan Pino, Alexei Baevski, Alexis Conneau, Michael Auli. This paper presents XLS-R, a large-scale model for cross-lingual speech representation learning based on wav2vec 2.0. We train models with up to 2B...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
techxplore.com

MERLIN: A self-supervised strategy to train deep despeckling networks

When a highly coherent light beam, such as that emitted by radars, is diffusely reflected on a surface with a rough structure (e.g., a piece of paper, white paint or a metallic surface), it produces a random granular effect known as the 'speckle' pattern. This effect results in strong fluctuations that can reduce the quality and interpretability of images collected by synthetic aperture radar (SAR) techniques.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Self-supervised GAN Detector

Although the recent advancement in generative models brings diverse advantages to society, it can also be abused with malicious purposes, such as fraud, defamation, and fake news. To prevent such cases, vigorous research is conducted to distinguish the generated images from the real images, but challenges still remain to distinguish the unseen generated images outside of the training settings. Such limitations occur due to data dependency arising from the model's overfitting issue to the training data generated by specific GANs. To overcome this issue, we adopt a self-supervised scheme to propose a novel framework. Our proposed method is composed of the artificial fingerprint generator reconstructing the high-quality artificial fingerprints of GAN images for detailed analysis, and the GAN detector distinguishing GAN images by learning the reconstructed artificial fingerprints. To improve the generalization of the artificial fingerprint generator, we build multiple autoencoders with different numbers of upconvolution layers. With numerous ablation studies, the robust generalization of our method is validated by outperforming the generalization of the previous state-of-the-art algorithms, even without utilizing the GAN images of the training dataset.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

MotifClass: Weakly Supervised Text Classification with Higher-order Metadata Information

We study the problem of weakly supervised text classification, which aims to classify text documents into a set of pre-defined categories with category surface names only and without any annotated training document provided. Most existing approaches leverage textual information in each document. However, in many domains, documents are accompanied by various types of metadata (e.g., authors, venue, and year of a research paper). These metadata and their combinations may serve as strong category indicators in addition to textual contents. In this paper, we explore the potential of using metadata to help weakly supervised text classification. To be specific, we model the relationships between documents and metadata via a heterogeneous information network. To effectively capture higher-order structures in the network, we use motifs to describe metadata combinations. We propose a novel framework, named MotifClass, which (1) selects category-indicative motif instances, (2) retrieves and generates pseudo-labeled training samples based on category names and indicative motif instances, and (3) trains a text classifier using the pseudo training data. Extensive experiments on real-world datasets demonstrate the superior performance of MotifClass to existing weakly supervised text classification approaches. Further analysis shows the benefit of considering higher-order metadata information in our framework.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SDnDTI: Self-supervised deep learning-based denoising for diffusion tensor MRI

The noise in diffusion-weighted images (DWIs) decreases the accuracy and precision of diffusion tensor magnetic resonance imaging (DTI) derived microstructural parameters and leads to prolonged acquisition time for achieving improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). Deep learning-based image denoising using convolutional neural networks (CNNs) has superior performance but often requires additional high-SNR data for supervising the training of CNNs, which reduces the practical feasibility. We develop a self-supervised deep learning-based method entitled "SDnDTI" for denoising DTI data, which does not require additional high-SNR data for training. Specifically, SDnDTI divides multi-directional DTI data into many subsets, each consisting of six DWI volumes along optimally chosen diffusion-encoding directions that are robust to noise for the tensor fitting, and then synthesizes DWI volumes along all acquired directions from the diffusion tensors fitted using each subset of the data as the input data of CNNs. On the other hand, SDnDTI synthesizes DWI volumes along acquired diffusion-encoding directions with higher SNR from the diffusion tensors fitted using all acquired data as the training target. SDnDTI removes noise from each subset of synthesized DWI volumes using a deep 3-dimensional CNN to match the quality of the cleaner target DWI volumes and achieves even higher SNR by averaging all subsets of denoised data. The denoising efficacy of SDnDTI is demonstrated on two datasets provided by the Human Connectome Project (HCP) and the Lifespan HCP in Aging. The SDnDTI results preserve image sharpness and textural details and substantially improve upon those from the raw data. The results of SDnDTI are comparable to those from supervised learning-based denoising and outperform those from state-of-the-art conventional denoising algorithms including BM4D, AONLM and MPPCA.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Predictive Convolutional Attentive Block for Anomaly Detection

Nicolae-Catalin Ristea, Neelu Madan, Radu Tudor Ionescu, Kamal Nasrollahi, Fahad Shahbaz Khan, Thomas B. Moeslund, Mubarak Shah. Anomaly detection is commonly pursued as a one-class classification problem, where models can only learn from normal training samples, while being evaluated on both normal and abnormal test samples. Among the successful approaches for anomaly detection, a distinguished category of methods relies on predicting masked information (e.g. patches, future frames, etc.) and leveraging the reconstruction error with respect to the masked information as an abnormality score. Different from related methods, we propose to integrate the reconstruction-based functionality into a novel self-supervised predictive architectural building block. The proposed self-supervised block is generic and can easily be incorporated into various state-of-the-art anomaly detection methods. Our block starts with a convolutional layer with dilated filters, where the center area of the receptive field is masked. The resulting activation maps are passed through a channel attention module. Our block is equipped with a loss that minimizes the reconstruction error with respect to the masked area in the receptive field. We demonstrate the generality of our block by integrating it into several state-of-the-art frameworks for anomaly detection on image and video, providing empirical evidence that shows considerable performance improvements on MVTec AD, Avenue, and ShanghaiTech.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

TransMix: Attend to Mix for Vision Transformers

Mixup-based augmentation has been found to be effective for generalizing models during training, especially for Vision Transformers (ViTs) since they can easily overfit. However, previous mixup-based methods have an underlying prior knowledge that the linearly interpolated ratio of targets should be kept the same as the ratio proposed in input interpolation. This may lead to a strange phenomenon that sometimes there is no valid object in the mixed image due to the random process in augmentation but there is still response in the label space. To bridge such gap between the input and label spaces, we propose TransMix, which mixes labels based on the attention maps of Vision Transformers. The confidence of the label will be larger if the corresponding input image is weighted higher by the attention map. TransMix is embarrassingly simple and can be implemented in just a few lines of code without introducing any extra parameters and FLOPs to ViT-based models. Experimental results show that our method can consistently improve various ViT-based models at scales on ImageNet classification. After pre-trained with TransMix on ImageNet, the ViT-based models also demonstrate better transferability to semantic segmentation, object detection and instance segmentation. TransMix also exhibits to be more robust when evaluating on 4 different benchmarks. Code will be made publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Three approaches to supervised learning for compositional data with pairwise logratios

The common approach to compositional data analysis is to transform the data by means of logratios. Logratios between pairs of compositional parts (pairwise logratios) are the easiest to interpret in many research problems. When the number of parts is large, some form of logratio selection is a must, for instance by means of an unsupervised learning method based on a stepwise selection of the pairwise logratios that explain the largest percentage of the logratio variance in the compositional dataset. In this article we present three alternative stepwise supervised learning methods to select the pairwise logratios that best explain a dependent variable in a generalized linear model, each geared for a specific problem. The first method features unrestricted search, where any pairwise logratio can be selected. This method has a complex interpretation if some pairs of parts in the logratios overlap, but it leads to the most accurate predictions. The second method restricts parts to occur only once, which makes the corresponding logratios intuitively interpretable. The third method uses additive logratios, so that $K-1$ selected logratios involve exactly $K$ parts. This method in fact searches for the subcomposition with the highest explanatory power. Once the subcomposition is identified, the researcher's favourite logratio representation may be used in subsequent analyses, not only pairwise logratios. Our methodology allows logratios or non-compositional covariates to be forced into the models based on theoretical knowledge, and various stopping criteria are available based on information measures or statistical significance with the Bonferroni correction. We present an illustration of the three approaches on a dataset from a study predicting Crohn's disease. The first method excels in terms of predictive power, and the other two in interpretability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

UBnormal: New Benchmark for Supervised Open-Set Video Anomaly Detection

Andra Acsintoae, Andrei Florescu, Mariana-Iuliana Georgescu, Tudor Mare, Paul Sumedrea, Radu Tudor Ionescu, Fahad Shahbaz Khan, Mubarak Shah. Detecting abnormal events in video is commonly framed as a one-class classification task, where training videos contain only normal events, while test videos encompass both normal and abnormal events. In this scenario, anomaly detection is an open-set problem. However, some studies assimilate anomaly detection to action recognition. This is a closed-set scenario that fails to test the capability of systems at detecting new anomaly types. To this end, we propose UBnormal, a new supervised open-set benchmark composed of multiple virtual scenes for video anomaly detection. Unlike existing data sets, we introduce abnormal events annotated at the pixel level at training time, for the first time enabling the use of fully-supervised learning methods for abnormal event detection. To preserve the typical open-set formulation, we make sure to include disjoint sets of anomaly types in our training and test collections of videos. To our knowledge, UBnormal is the first video anomaly detection benchmark to allow a fair head-to-head comparison between one-class open-set models and supervised closed-set models, as shown in our experiments. Moreover, we provide empirical evidence showing that UBnormal can enhance the performance of a state-of-the-art anomaly detection framework on two prominent data sets, Avenue and ShanghaiTech.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Learning Modified Indicator Functions for Surface Reconstruction

Surface reconstruction is a fundamental problem in 3D graphics. In this paper, we propose a learning-based approach for implicit surface reconstruction from raw point clouds without normals. Our method is inspired by Gauss Lemma in potential energy theory, which gives an explicit integral formula for the indicator functions. We design a novel deep neural network to perform surface integral and learn the modified indicator functions from un-oriented and noisy point clouds. We concatenate features with different scales for accurate point-wise contributions to the integral. Moreover, we propose a novel Surface Element Feature Extractor to learn local shape properties. Experiments show that our method generates smooth surfaces with high normal consistency from point clouds with different noise scales and achieves state-of-the-art reconstruction performance compared with current data-driven and non-data-driven approaches.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Boosting Supervised Learning Performance with Co-training

Deep learning perception models require a massive amount of labeled training data to achieve good performance. While unlabeled data is easy to acquire, the cost of labeling is prohibitive and could create a tremendous burden on companies or individuals. Recently, self-supervision has emerged as an alternative to leveraging unlabeled data. In this paper, we propose a new light-weight self-supervised learning framework that could boost supervised learning performance with minimum additional computation cost. Here, we introduce a simple and flexible multi-task co-training framework that integrates a self-supervised task into any supervised task. Our approach exploits pretext tasks to incur minimum compute and parameter overheads and minimal disruption to existing training pipelines. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework by using two self-supervised tasks, object detection and panoptic segmentation, on different perception models. Our results show that both self-supervised tasks can improve the accuracy of the supervised task and, at the same time, demonstrates strong domain adaption capability when used with additional unlabeled data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Evaluating Transformers for Lightweight Action Recognition

In video action recognition, transformers consistently reach state-of-the-art accuracy. However, many models are too heavyweight for the average researcher with limited hardware resources. In this work, we explore the limitations of video transformers for lightweight action recognition. We benchmark 13 video transformers and baselines across 3 large-scale datasets and 10 hardware devices. Our study is the first to evaluate the efficiency of action recognition models in depth across multiple devices and train a wide range of video transformers under the same conditions. We categorize current methods into three classes and show that composite transformers that augment convolutional backbones are best at lightweight action recognition, despite lacking accuracy. Meanwhile, attention-only models need more motion modeling capabilities and stand-alone attention block models currently incur too much latency overhead. Our experiments conclude that current video transformers are not yet capable of lightweight action recognition on par with traditional convolutional baselines, and that the previously mentioned shortcomings need to be addressed to bridge this gap. Code to reproduce our experiments will be made publicly available.
TECHNOLOGY

