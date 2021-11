To prep for her role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Lady Gaga did a deep dive into the life Patrizia Reggiani. The Oscar-winner devoured old interviews and “read everything that I could possibly find” about her character, the woman convicted of putting a hit out on her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, played in the MGM film by Adam Driver. But she stopped short of asking for a face-to-face meeting even though Reggiani is alive and free after being released from prison in 2016 following 18 years behind bars. “I tried to find mostly the facts only, things that weren’t colored...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO