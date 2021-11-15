ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Finding Optimal Tangent Points for Reducing Distortions of Hard-label Attacks

By Chen Ma, Xiangyu Guo, Li Chen, Jun-Hai Yong, Yisen Wang
 5 days ago

One major problem in black-box adversarial attacks is the high query complexity in the hard-label attack setting, where only the top-1 predicted label is available. In this paper, we propose a novel geometric-based approach called Tangent Attack (TA), which identifies...

Large-scale Building Height Retrieval from Single SAR Imagery based on Bounding Box Regression Networks

Building height retrieval from synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery is of great importance for urban applications, yet highly challenging owing to the complexity of SAR data. This paper addresses the issue of building height retrieval in large-scale urban areas from a single TerraSAR-X spotlight or stripmap image. Based on the radar viewing geometry, we propose that this problem can be formulated as a bounding box regression problem and therefore allows for integrating height data from multiple data sources in generating ground truth on a larger scale. We introduce building footprints from geographic information system (GIS) data as complementary information and propose a bounding box regression network that exploits the location relationship between a building's footprint and its bounding box, allowing for fast computation. This is important for large-scale applications. The method is validated on four urban data sets using TerraSAR-X images in both high-resolution spotlight and stripmap modes. Experimental results show that the proposed network can reduce the computation cost significantly while keeping the height accuracy of individual buildings compared to a Faster R-CNN based method. Moreover, we investigate the impact of inaccurate GIS data on our proposed network, and this study shows that the bounding box regression network is robust against positioning errors in GIS data. The proposed method has great potential to be applied to regional or even global scales.
Optimal Rate-Distortion-Leakage Tradeoff for Single-Server Information Retrieval

Private information retrieval protocols guarantee that a user can privately and losslessly retrieve a single file from a database stored across multiple servers. In this work, we propose to simultaneously relax the conditions of perfect retrievability and privacy in order to obtain improved download rates when all files are stored uncoded on a single server. Information leakage is measured in terms of the average success probability for the server of correctly guessing the identity of the desired file. The main findings are: i) the derivation of the optimal tradeoff between download rate, distortion, and information leakage when the file size is infinite. Closed-form expressions of the optimal tradeoff for the special cases of "no-leakage" and "no-privacy" are also given. ii) A novel approach based on linear programming (LP) to construct schemes for a finite file size and an arbitrary number of files. The proposed LP approach can be leveraged to find provably optimal schemes with corresponding closed-form expressions for the rate-distortion-leakage tradeoff when the database contains at most four bits.
Reference-based Magnetic Resonance Image Reconstruction Using Texture Transforme

Deep Learning (DL) based methods for magnetic resonance (MR) image reconstruction have been shown to produce superior performance in recent years. However, these methods either only leverage under-sampled data or require a paired fully-sampled auxiliary modality to perform multi-modal reconstruction. Consequently, existing approaches neglect to explore attention mechanisms that can transfer textures from reference fully-sampled data to under-sampled data within a single modality, which limits these approaches in challenging cases. In this paper, we propose a novel Texture Transformer Module (TTM) for accelerated MRI reconstruction, in which we formulate the under-sampled data and reference data as queries and keys in a transformer. The TTM facilitates joint feature learning across under-sampled and reference data, so the feature correspondences can be discovered by attention and accurate texture features can be leveraged during reconstruction. Notably, the proposed TTM can be stacked on prior MRI reconstruction approaches to further improve their performance. Extensive experiments show that TTM can significantly improve the performance of several popular DL-based MRI reconstruction methods.
Representation Learning via Quantum Neural Tangent Kernels

Variational quantum circuits are used in quantum machine learning and variational quantum simulation tasks. Designing good variational circuits or predicting how well they perform for given learning or optimization tasks is still unclear. Here we discuss these problems, analyzing variational quantum circuits using the theory of neural tangent kernels. We define quantum neural tangent kernels, and derive dynamical equations for their associated loss function in optimization and learning tasks. We analytically solve the dynamics in the frozen limit, or lazy training regime, where variational angles change slowly and a linear perturbation is good enough. We extend the analysis to a dynamical setting, including quadratic corrections in the variational angles. We then consider hybrid quantum-classical architecture and define a large width limit for hybrid kernels, showing that a hybrid quantum-classical neural network can be approximately Gaussian. The results presented here show limits for which analytical understandings of the training dynamics for variational quantum circuits, used for quantum machine learning and optimization problems, are possible. These analytical results are supported by numerical simulations of quantum machine learning experiments.
Unsupervised Online Learning for Robotic Interestingness with Visual Memory

Autonomous robots frequently need to detect "interesting" scenes to decide on further exploration, or to decide which data to share for cooperation. These scenarios often require fast deployment with little or no training data. Prior work considers "interestingness" based on data from the same distribution. Instead, we propose to develop a method that automatically adapts online to the environment to report interesting scenes quickly. To address this problem, we develop a novel translation-invariant visual memory and design a three-stage architecture for long-term, short-term, and online learning, which enables the system to learn human-like experience, environmental knowledge, and online adaption, respectively. With this system, we achieve an average of 20% higher accuracy than the state-of-the-art unsupervised methods in a subterranean tunnel environment. We show comparable performance to supervised methods for robot exploration scenarios showing the efficacy of our approach. We expect that the presented method will play an important role in the robotic interestingness recognition exploration tasks.
PyTorchVideo: A Deep Learning Library for Video Understanding

Haoqi Fan, Tullie Murrell, Heng Wang, Kalyan Vasudev Alwala, Yanghao Li, Yilei Li, Bo Xiong, Nikhila Ravi, Meng Li, Haichuan Yang, Jitendra Malik, Ross Girshick, Matt Feiszli, Aaron Adcock, Wan-Yen Lo, Christoph Feichtenhofer. We introduce PyTorchVideo, an open-source deep-learning library that provides a rich set of modular, efficient, and reproducible...
TransMix: Attend to Mix for Vision Transformers

Mixup-based augmentation has been found to be effective for generalizing models during training, especially for Vision Transformers (ViTs) since they can easily overfit. However, previous mixup-based methods have an underlying prior knowledge that the linearly interpolated ratio of targets should be kept the same as the ratio proposed in input interpolation. This may lead to a strange phenomenon that sometimes there is no valid object in the mixed image due to the random process in augmentation but there is still response in the label space. To bridge such gap between the input and label spaces, we propose TransMix, which mixes labels based on the attention maps of Vision Transformers. The confidence of the label will be larger if the corresponding input image is weighted higher by the attention map. TransMix is embarrassingly simple and can be implemented in just a few lines of code without introducing any extra parameters and FLOPs to ViT-based models. Experimental results show that our method can consistently improve various ViT-based models at scales on ImageNet classification. After pre-trained with TransMix on ImageNet, the ViT-based models also demonstrate better transferability to semantic segmentation, object detection and instance segmentation. TransMix also exhibits to be more robust when evaluating on 4 different benchmarks. Code will be made publicly available at this https URL.
Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SimMIM: A Simple Framework for Masked Image Modeling

This paper presents SimMIM, a simple framework for masked image modeling. We simplify recently proposed related approaches without special designs such as block-wise masking and tokenization via discrete VAE or clustering. To study what let the masked image modeling task learn good representations, we systematically study the major components in our framework, and find that simple designs of each component have revealed very strong representation learning performance: 1) random masking of the input image with a moderately large masked patch size (e.g., 32) makes a strong pre-text task; 2) predicting raw pixels of RGB values by direct regression performs no worse than the patch classification approaches with complex designs; 3) the prediction head can be as light as a linear layer, with no worse performance than heavier ones. Using ViT-B, our approach achieves 83.8% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on ImageNet-1K by pre-training also on this dataset, surpassing previous best approach by +0.6%. When applied on a larger model of about 650 million parameters, SwinV2-H, it achieves 87.1% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K using only ImageNet-1K data. We also leverage this approach to facilitate the training of a 3B model (SwinV2-G), that by $40\times$ less data than that in previous practice, we achieve the state-of-the-art on four representative vision benchmarks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
Learning Modified Indicator Functions for Surface Reconstruction

Surface reconstruction is a fundamental problem in 3D graphics. In this paper, we propose a learning-based approach for implicit surface reconstruction from raw point clouds without normals. Our method is inspired by Gauss Lemma in potential energy theory, which gives an explicit integral formula for the indicator functions. We design a novel deep neural network to perform surface integral and learn the modified indicator functions from un-oriented and noisy point clouds. We concatenate features with different scales for accurate point-wise contributions to the integral. Moreover, we propose a novel Surface Element Feature Extractor to learn local shape properties. Experiments show that our method generates smooth surfaces with high normal consistency from point clouds with different noise scales and achieves state-of-the-art reconstruction performance compared with current data-driven and non-data-driven approaches.
Hybrid Acceleration Scheme for Variance Reduced Stochastic Optimization Algorithms

Stochastic variance reduced optimization methods are known to be globally convergent while they suffer from slow local convergence, especially when moderate or high accuracy is needed. To alleviate this problem, we propose an optimization algorithm -- which we refer to as a hybrid acceleration scheme -- for a class of proximal variance reduced stochastic optimization algorithms. The proposed optimization scheme combines a fast locally convergent algorithm, such as a quasi--Newton method, with a globally convergent variance reduced stochastic algorithm, for instance SAGA or L--SVRG. Our global convergence result of the hybrid acceleration method is based on specific safeguard conditions that need to be satisfied for a step of the locally fast convergent method to be accepted.
Blind VQA on 360° Video via Progressively Learning from Pixels, Frames and Video

Blind visual quality assessment (BVQA) on 360{\textdegree} video plays a key role in optimizing immersive multimedia systems. When assessing the quality of 360{\textdegree} video, human tends to perceive its quality degradation from the viewport-based spatial distortion of each spherical frame to motion artifact across adjacent frames, ending with the video-level quality score, i.e., a progressive quality assessment paradigm. However, the existing BVQA approaches for 360{\textdegree} video neglect this paradigm. In this paper, we take into account the progressive paradigm of human perception towards spherical video quality, and thus propose a novel BVQA approach (namely ProVQA) for 360{\textdegree} video via progressively learning from pixels, frames and video. Corresponding to the progressive learning of pixels, frames and video, three sub-nets are designed in our ProVQA approach, i.e., the spherical perception aware quality prediction (SPAQ), motion perception aware quality prediction (MPAQ) and multi-frame temporal non-local (MFTN) sub-nets. The SPAQ sub-net first models the spatial quality degradation based on spherical perception mechanism of human. Then, by exploiting motion cues across adjacent frames, the MPAQ sub-net properly incorporates motion contextual information for quality assessment on 360{\textdegree} video. Finally, the MFTN sub-net aggregates multi-frame quality degradation to yield the final quality score, via exploring long-term quality correlation from multiple frames. The experiments validate that our approach significantly advances the state-of-the-art BVQA performance on 360{\textdegree} video over two datasets, the code of which has been public in \url{this https URL.}
Wiggling Weights to Improve the Robustness of Classifiers

Robustness against unwanted perturbations is an important aspect of deploying neural network classifiers in the real world. Common natural perturbations include noise, saturation, occlusion, viewpoint changes, and blur deformations. All of them can be modelled by the newly proposed transform-augmented convolutional networks. While many approaches for robustness train the network by providing augmented data to the network, we aim to integrate perturbations in the network architecture to achieve improved and more general robustness. To demonstrate that wiggling the weights consistently improves classification, we choose a standard network and modify it to a transform-augmented network. On perturbed CIFAR-10 images, the modified network delivers a better performance than the original network. For the much smaller STL-10 dataset, in addition to delivering better general robustness, wiggling even improves the classification of unperturbed, clean images substantially. We conclude that wiggled transform-augmented networks acquire good robustness even for perturbations not seen during training.
ClipCap: CLIP Prefix for Image Captioning

Image captioning is a fundamental task in vision-language understanding, where the model predicts a textual informative caption to a given input image. In this paper, we present a simple approach to address this task. We use CLIP encoding as a prefix to the caption, by employing a simple mapping network, and then fine-tunes a language model to generate the image captions. The recently proposed CLIP model contains rich semantic features which were trained with textual context, making it best for vision-language perception. Our key idea is that together with a pre-trained language model (GPT2), we obtain a wide understanding of both visual and textual data. Hence, our approach only requires rather quick training to produce a competent captioning model. Without additional annotations or pre-training, it efficiently generates meaningful captions for large-scale and diverse datasets. Surprisingly, our method works well even when only the mapping network is trained, while both CLIP and the language model remain frozen, allowing a lighter architecture with less trainable parameters. Through quantitative evaluation, we demonstrate our model achieves comparable results to state-of-the-art methods on the challenging Conceptual Captions and nocaps datasets, while it is simpler, faster, and lighter. Our code is available in this https URL.
Robust Person Re-identification with Multi-Modal Joint Defence

The Person Re-identification (ReID) system based on metric learning has been proved to inherit the vulnerability of deep neural networks (DNNs), which are easy to be fooled by adversarail metric attacks. Existing work mainly relies on adversarial training for metric defense, and more methods have not been fully studied. By exploring the impact of attacks on the underlying features, we propose targeted methods for metric attacks and defence methods. In terms of metric attack, we use the local color deviation to construct the intra-class variation of the input to attack color features. In terms of metric defenses, we propose a joint defense method which includes two parts of proactive defense and passive defense. Proactive defense helps to enhance the robustness of the model to color variations and the learning of structure relations across multiple modalities by constructing different inputs from multimodal images, and passive defense exploits the invariance of structural features in a changing pixel space by circuitous scaling to preserve structural features while eliminating some of the adversarial noise. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed joint defense compared with the existing adversarial metric defense methods which not only against multiple attacks at the same time but also has not significantly reduced the generalization capacity of the model. The code is available at this https URL.
Stochastic Gradient Line Bayesian Optimization: Reducing Measurement Shots in Optimizing Parameterized Quantum Circuits

Optimization of parameterized quantum circuits is indispensable for applications of near-term quantum devices to computational tasks with variational quantum algorithms (VQAs). However, the existing optimization algorithms for VQAs require an excessive number of quantum-measurement shots in estimating expectation values of observables or iterating updates of circuit parameters, whose cost has been a crucial obstacle for practical use. To address this problem, we develop an efficient framework, \textit{stochastic gradient line Bayesian optimization} (SGLBO), for the circuit optimization with fewer measurement shots. The SGLBO reduces the cost of measurement shots by estimating an appropriate direction of updating the parameters based on stochastic gradient descent (SGD) and further by utilizing Bayesian optimization (BO) to estimate the optimal step size in each iteration of the SGD. We formulate an adaptive measurement-shot strategy to achieve the optimization feasibly without relying on precise expectation-value estimation and many iterations; moreover, we show that a technique of suffix averaging can significantly reduce the effect of statistical and hardware noise in the optimization for the VQAs. Our numerical simulation demonstrates that the SGLBO augmented with these techniques can drastically reduce the required number of measurement shots, improve the accuracy in the optimization, and enhance the robustness against the noise compared to other state-of-art optimizers in representative tasks for the VQAs. These results establish a framework of quantum-circuit optimizers integrating two different optimization approaches, SGD and BO, to reduce the cost of measurement shots significantly.
Improving Transferability of Representations via Augmentation-Aware Self-Supervision

Recent unsupervised representation learning methods have shown to be effective in a range of vision tasks by learning representations invariant to data augmentations such as random cropping and color jittering. However, such invariance could be harmful to downstream tasks if they rely on the characteristics of the data augmentations, e.g., location- or color-sensitive. This is not an issue just for unsupervised learning; we found that this occurs even in supervised learning because it also learns to predict the same label for all augmented samples of an instance. To avoid such failures and obtain more generalizable representations, we suggest to optimize an auxiliary self-supervised loss, coined AugSelf, that learns the difference of augmentation parameters (e.g., cropping positions, color adjustment intensities) between two randomly augmented samples. Our intuition is that AugSelf encourages to preserve augmentation-aware information in learned representations, which could be beneficial for their transferability. Furthermore, AugSelf can easily be incorporated into recent state-of-the-art representation learning methods with a negligible additional training cost. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our simple idea consistently improves the transferability of representations learned by supervised and unsupervised methods in various transfer learning scenarios. The code is available at this https URL.
Swin Transformer V2: Scaling Up Capacity and Resolution

Ze Liu, Han Hu, Yutong Lin, Zhuliang Yao, Zhenda Xie, Yixuan Wei, Jia Ning, Yue Cao, Zheng Zhang, Li Dong, Furu Wei, Baining Guo. We present techniques for scaling Swin Transformer up to 3 billion parameters and making it capable of training with images of up to 1,536$\times$1,536 resolution. By scaling up capacity and resolution, Swin Transformer sets new records on four representative vision benchmarks: 84.0% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-V2 image classification, 63.1/54.4 box/mask mAP on COCO object detection, 59.9 mIoU on ADE20K semantic segmentation, and 86.8% top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-400 video action classification. Our techniques are generally applicable for scaling up vision models, which has not been widely explored as that of NLP language models, partly due to the following difficulties in training and applications: 1) vision models often face instability issues at scale and 2) many downstream vision tasks require high resolution images or windows and it is not clear how to effectively transfer models pre-trained at low resolutions to higher resolution ones. The GPU memory consumption is also a problem when the image resolution is high. To address these issues, we present several techniques, which are illustrated by using Swin Transformer as a case study: 1) a post normalization technique and a scaled cosine attention approach to improve the stability of large vision models; 2) a log-spaced continuous position bias technique to effectively transfer models pre-trained at low-resolution images and windows to their higher-resolution counterparts. In addition, we share our crucial implementation details that lead to significant savings of GPU memory consumption and thus make it feasible to train large vision models with regular GPUs. Using these techniques and self-supervised pre-training, we successfully train a strong 3B Swin Transformer model and effectively transfer it to various vision tasks involving high-resolution images or windows, achieving the state-of-the-art accuracy on a variety of benchmarks.
Deep neural networks-based denoising models for CT imaging and their efficacy

Most of the Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) based CT image denoising literature shows that DNNs outperform traditional iterative methods in terms of metrics such as the RMSE, the PSNR and the SSIM. In many instances, using the same metrics, the DNN results from low-dose inputs are also shown to be comparable to their high-dose counterparts. However, these metrics do not reveal if the DNN results preserve the visibility of subtle lesions or if they alter the CT image properties such as the noise texture. Accordingly, in this work, we seek to examine the image quality of the DNN results from a holistic viewpoint for low-dose CT image denoising. First, we build a library of advanced DNN denoising architectures. This library is comprised of denoising architectures such as the DnCNN, U-Net, Red-Net, GAN, etc. Next, each network is modeled, as well as trained, such that it yields its best performance in terms of the PSNR and SSIM. As such, data inputs (e.g. training patch-size, reconstruction kernel) and numeric-optimizer inputs (e.g. minibatch size, learning rate, loss function) are accordingly tuned. Finally, outputs from thus trained networks are further subjected to a series of CT bench testing metrics such as the contrast-dependent MTF, the NPS and the HU accuracy. These metrics are employed to perform a more nuanced study of the resolution of the DNN outputs' low-contrast features, their noise textures, and their CT number accuracy to better understand the impact each DNN algorithm has on these underlying attributes of image quality.
Towards Intelligibility-Oriented Audio-Visual Speech Enhancement

Existing deep learning (DL) based speech enhancement approaches are generally optimised to minimise the distance between clean and enhanced speech features. These often result in improved speech quality however they suffer from a lack of generalisation and may not deliver the required speech intelligibility in real noisy situations. In an attempt to address these challenges, researchers have explored intelligibility-oriented (I-O) loss functions and integration of audio-visual (AV) information for more robust speech enhancement (SE). In this paper, we introduce DL based I-O SE algorithms exploiting AV information, which is a novel and previously unexplored research direction. Specifically, we present a fully convolutional AV SE model that uses a modified short-time objective intelligibility (STOI) metric as a training cost function. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that exploits the integration of AV modalities with an I-O based loss function for SE. Comparative experimental results demonstrate that our proposed I-O AV SE framework outperforms audio-only (AO) and AV models trained with conventional distance-based loss functions, in terms of standard objective evaluation measures when dealing with unseen speakers and noises.
