DFC: Deep Feature Consistency for Robust Point Cloud Registration

By Zhu Xu, Zhengyao Bai, Huijie Liu, Qianjie Lu, Shenglan Fan
 5 days ago

How to extract significant point cloud features and estimate the pose between them remains a challenging question, due to the inherent lack of structure and ambiguous order permutation of point clouds. Despite significant improvements in applying deep learning-based methods for most 3D computer vision tasks, such as object classification, object segmentation...

Robust deep learning-based semantic organ segmentation in hyperspectral images

Silvia Seidlitz (1 and 2), Jan Sellner (1 and 2), Jan Odenthal (3), Berkin Özdemir (3 and 4), Alexander Studier-Fischer (3 and 4), Samuel Knödler (3 and 4), Leonardo Ayala (1 and 4), Tim Adler (1 and 6), Hannes G. Kenngott (2 and 3), Minu Tizabi (1), Martin Wagner (2 and 3 and 4), Felix Nickel (2 and 3 and 4), Beat P. Müller-Stich (3 and 4), Lena Maier-Hein (1 and 2 and 4 and 5 and 6) ((1) Computer Assisted Medical Interventions (CAMI), German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany, (2) Helmholtz Information and Data Science School for Health, Karlsruhe/Heidelberg, Germany, (3) Department of General, Visceral, and Transplantation Surgery, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany, (4) Medical Faculty, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany, (5) HIP Helmholtz Imaging Platform, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany, (6) Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Heidelberg University, Germany)
3D Siamese Voxel-to-BEV Tracker for Sparse Point Clouds

3D object tracking in point clouds is still a challenging problem due to the sparsity of LiDAR points in dynamic environments. In this work, we propose a Siamese voxel-to-BEV tracker, which can significantly improve the tracking performance in sparse 3D point clouds. Specifically, it consists of a Siamese shape-aware feature learning network and a voxel-to-BEV target localization network. The Siamese shape-aware feature learning network can capture 3D shape information of the object to learn the discriminative features of the object so that the potential target from the background in sparse point clouds can be identified. To this end, we first perform template feature embedding to embed the template's feature into the potential target and then generate a dense 3D shape to characterize the shape information of the potential target. For localizing the tracked target, the voxel-to-BEV target localization network regresses the target's 2D center and the $z$-axis center from the dense bird's eye view (BEV) feature map in an anchor-free manner. Concretely, we compress the voxelized point cloud along $z$-axis through max pooling to obtain a dense BEV feature map, where the regression of the 2D center and the $z$-axis center can be performed more effectively. Extensive evaluation on the KITTI and nuScenes datasets shows that our method significantly outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods by a large margin.
Are Transformers More Robust Than CNNs?

Transformer emerges as a powerful tool for visual recognition. In addition to demonstrating competitive performance on a broad range of visual benchmarks, recent works also argue that Transformers are much more robust than Convolutions Neural Networks (CNNs). Nonetheless, surprisingly, we find these conclusions are drawn from unfair experimental settings, where Transformers and CNNs are compared at different scales and are applied with distinct training frameworks. In this paper, we aim to provide the first fair & in-depth comparisons between Transformers and CNNs, focusing on robustness evaluations.
Graph Robustness Benchmark: Benchmarking the Adversarial Robustness of Graph Machine Learning

Adversarial attacks on graphs have posed a major threat to the robustness of graph machine learning (GML) models. Naturally, there is an ever-escalating arms race between attackers and defenders. However, the strategies behind both sides are often not fairly compared under the same and realistic conditions. To bridge this gap, we present the Graph Robustness Benchmark (GRB) with the goal of providing a scalable, unified, modular, and reproducible evaluation for the adversarial robustness of GML models. GRB standardizes the process of attacks and defenses by 1) developing scalable and diverse datasets, 2) modularizing the attack and defense implementations, and 3) unifying the evaluation protocol in refined scenarios. By leveraging the GRB pipeline, the end-users can focus on the development of robust GML models with automated data processing and experimental evaluations. To support open and reproducible research on graph adversarial learning, GRB also hosts public leaderboards across different scenarios. As a starting point, we conduct extensive experiments to benchmark baseline techniques. GRB is open-source and welcomes contributions from the community. Datasets, codes, leaderboards are available at this https URL.
Robust Deep Reinforcement Learning for Quadcopter Control

Deep reinforcement learning (RL) has made it possible to solve complex robotics problems using neural networks as function approximators. However, the policies trained on stationary environments suffer in terms of generalization when transferred from one environment to another. In this work, we use Robust Markov Decision Processes (RMDP) to train the drone control policy, which combines ideas from Robust Control and RL. It opts for pessimistic optimization to handle potential gaps between policy transfer from one environment to another. The trained control policy is tested on the task of quadcopter positional control. RL agents were trained in a MuJoCo simulator. During testing, different environment parameters (unseen during the training) were used to validate the robustness of the trained policy for transfer from one environment to another. The robust policy outperformed the standard agents in these environments, suggesting that the added robustness increases generality and can adapt to non-stationary environments.
A Spatial-temporal Graph Deep Learning Model for Urban Flood Nowcasting Leveraging Heterogeneous Community Features

The objective of this study is to develop and test a novel structured deep-learning modeling framework for urban flood nowcasting by integrating physics-based and human-sensed features. We present a new computational modeling framework including an attention-based spatial-temporal graph convolution network (ASTGCN) model and different streams of data that are collected in real-time, preprocessed, and fed into the model to consider spatial and temporal information and dependencies that improve flood nowcasting. The novelty of the computational modeling framework is threefold; first, the model is capable of considering spatial and temporal dependencies in inundation propagation thanks to the spatial and temporal graph convolutional modules; second, it enables capturing the influence of heterogeneous temporal data streams that can signal flooding status, including physics-based features such as rainfall intensity and water elevation, and human-sensed data such as flood reports and fluctuations of human activity. Third, its attention mechanism enables the model to direct its focus on the most influential features that vary dynamically. We show the application of the modeling framework in the context of Harris County, Texas, as the case study and Hurricane Harvey as the flood event. Results indicate that the model provides superior performance for the nowcasting of urban flood inundation at the census tract level, with a precision of 0.808 and a recall of 0.891, which shows the model performs better compared with some other novel models. Moreover, ASTGCN model performance improves when heterogeneous dynamic features are added into the model that solely relies on physics-based features, which demonstrates the promise of using heterogenous human-sensed data for flood nowcasting,
Data Augmentation Can Improve Robustness

Adversarial training suffers from robust overfitting, a phenomenon where the robust test accuracy starts to decrease during training. In this paper, we focus on reducing robust overfitting by using common data augmentation schemes. We demonstrate that, contrary to previous findings, when combined with model weight averaging, data augmentation can significantly boost robust accuracy. Furthermore, we compare various augmentations techniques and observe that spatial composition techniques work the best for adversarial training. Finally, we evaluate our approach on CIFAR-10 against $\ell_\infty$ and $\ell_2$ norm-bounded perturbations of size $\epsilon = 8/255$ and $\epsilon = 128/255$, respectively. We show large absolute improvements of +2.93% and +2.16% in robust accuracy compared to previous state-of-the-art methods. In particular, against $\ell_\infty$ norm-bounded perturbations of size $\epsilon = 8/255$, our model reaches 60.07% robust accuracy without using any external data. We also achieve a significant performance boost with this approach while using other architectures and datasets such as CIFAR-100, SVHN and TinyImageNet.
Assessing learned features of Deep Learning applied to EEG

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) have achieved impressive performance on many computer vision related tasks, such as object detection, image recognition, image retrieval, etc. These achievements benefit from the CNNs' outstanding capability to learn discriminative features with deep layers of neuron structures and iterative training process. This has inspired the EEG research community to adopt CNN in performing EEG classification tasks. However, CNNs learned features are not immediately interpretable, causing a lack of understanding of the CNNs' internal working mechanism. To improve CNN interpretability, CNN visualization methods are applied to translate the internal features into visually perceptible patterns for qualitative analysis of CNN layers. Many CNN visualization methods have been proposed in the Computer Vision literature to interpret the CNN network structure, operation, and semantic concept, yet applications to EEG data analysis have been limited. In this work we use 3 different methods to extract EEG-relevant features from a CNN trained on raw EEG data: optimal samples for each classification category, activation maximization, and reverse convolution. We applied these methods to a high-performing Deep Learning model with state-of-the-art performance for an EEG sex classification task, and show that the model features a difference in the theta frequency band. We show that visualization of a CNN model can reveal interesting EEG results. Using these tools, EEG researchers using Deep Learning can better identify the learned EEG features, possibly identifying new class relevant biomarkers.
Simultaneous mixed-integer dynamic scheduling of processes and their energy systems

Increasingly volatile electricity prices make simultaneous scheduling optimization for production processes and their energy supply systems desirable. Simultaneous scheduling needs to account for both process dynamics and binary on/off-decisions in the energy system and thus leads to challenging mixed-integer dynamic optimization problems. In this contribution, we propose an efficient scheduling formulation that consists of three parts: a linear scale-bridging model for the closed-loop process output dynamics, a data-driven model for the process energy demand, and a mixed-integer linear model for the energy system. Process dynamics are discretized by collocation yielding a mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) formulation. We apply the scheduling method to a single-product reactor, with 5.6% economic improvement compared to steady-state operation, and a multi-product reactor, with 5.2% improvement compared to sequential scheduling. While capturing 85% and 96% of the improvement realized by a nonlinear optimization, the MILP formulation achieves optimization runtimes sufficiently fast for real-time scheduling.
Bolivar Commercial

Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market R & D including top key players CipherCloud, McAfee, Trustwave, Check Point Software Technologies

JCMR recently introduced Cloud Data Loss Prevention study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the Cloud Data Loss Prevention market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are CipherCloud, McAfee, Trustwave, Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec, Digital Guardian, Skyhigh Networks, Blue Coat Systems, Cisco Systems, Code Green Networks, Zecurion.
Robust Eigenvectors of Symmetric Tensors

The {\em tensor power method} generalizes the matrix power method to higher order arrays, or tensors. Like in the matrix case, the fixed points of the tensor power method are the eigenvectors of the tensor. While every real symmetric matrix has an eigendecomposition, the vectors generating a symmetric decomposition of a real symmetric tensor are not always eigenvectors of the tensor.
towardsdatascience.com

Training Provably-Robust Neural Networks

Defending against adversarial examples with GloRo Nets. Over the last several years, deep networks have extensively been shown to be vulnerable to attackers that can cause the network to make perplexing mistakes, simply by feeding maliciously-perturbed inputs to the network. Clearly, this raises concrete safety concerns for neural networks deployed in the wild, especially in safety-critical settings, e.g., in autonomous vehicles. In turn, this has motivated a volume of work on practical defenses, ranging from attack detection strategies to modified training routines that aim to produce networks that are difficult — or impossible — to attack. In this article, we’ll take a look at an elegant and effective defense I designed with my colleagues at CMU (appearing in ICML 2021) that modifies the architecture of a neural network to naturally provide provable guarantees of robustness against certain classes of attacks — at no additional cost during test time.
A Robust Deep Learning-Based Beamforming Design for RIS-assisted Multiuser MISO Communications with Practical Constraints

Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) has become a promising technology to improve wireless communication in recent years. It steers the incident signals to create a favorable propagation environment by controlling the reconfigurable passive elements with less hardware cost and lower power consumption. In this paper, we consider a RIS-aided multiuser multiple-input single-output downlink communication system. We aim to maximize the weighted sum-rate of all users by joint optimizing the active beamforming at the access point and the passive beamforming vector of the RIS elements. Unlike most existing works, we consider the more practical situation with the discrete phase shifts and imperfect channel state information (CSI). Specifically, for the situation that the discrete phase shifts and perfect CSI are considered, we first develop a deep quantization neural network (DQNN) to simultaneously design the active and passive beamforming while most reported works design them alternatively. Then, we propose an improved structure (I-DQNN) based on DQNN to simplify the parameters decision process when the control bits of each RIS element are greater than 1 bit. Finally, we extend the two proposed DQNN-based algorithms to the case that the discrete phase shifts and imperfect CSI are considered simultaneously. Our simulation results show that the two DQNN-based algorithms have better performance than traditional algorithms in the perfect CSI case, and are also more robust in the imperfect CSI case.
Speech Emotion Recognition Using Deep Sparse Auto-Encoder Extreme Learning Machine with a New Weighting Scheme and Spectro-Temporal Features Along with Classical Feature Selection and A New Quantum-Inspired Dimension Reduction Method

Affective computing is very important in the relationship between man and machine. In this paper, a system for speech emotion recognition (SER) based on speech signal is proposed, which uses new techniques in different stages of processing. The system consists of three stages: feature extraction, feature selection, and finally feature classification. In the first stage, a complex set of long-term statistics features is extracted from both the speech signal and the glottal-waveform signal using a combination of new and diverse features such as prosodic, spectral, and spectro-temporal features. One of the challenges of the SER systems is to distinguish correlated emotions. These features are good discriminators for speech emotions and increase the SER's ability to recognize similar and different emotions. This feature vector with a large number of dimensions naturally has redundancy. In the second stage, using classical feature selection techniques as well as a new quantum-inspired technique to reduce the feature vector dimensionality, the number of feature vector dimensions is reduced. In the third stage, the optimized feature vector is classified by a weighted deep sparse extreme learning machine (ELM) classifier. The classifier performs classification in three steps: sparse random feature learning, orthogonal random projection using the singular value decomposition (SVD) technique, and discriminative classification in the last step using the generalized Tikhonov regularization technique. Also, many existing emotional datasets suffer from the problem of data imbalanced distribution, which in turn increases the classification error and decreases system performance. In this paper, a new weighting method has also been proposed to deal with class imbalance, which is more efficient than existing weighting methods. The proposed method is evaluated on three standard emotional databases.
thefastmode.com

The Evolution Towards the Right Network Cloud Featured

Network cloud has been gaining considerable momentum in the industry, both by service providers and cloud providers. The benefits it brings are well understood, and include significant cost savings, leading to a more sustainable and profitable business plan for operators; optimal scalability, allowing networks to flexibly and efficiently overcome the never-ending surge in capacity demand; and software-paced innovation, which allows for the rapid introduction and application of new services, resulting in new revenue streams and improved competitiveness.
Point detection through multi-instance deep heatmap regression for sutures in endoscopy

Lalith Sharan, Gabriele Romano, Julian Brand, Halvar Kelm, Matthias Karck, Raffaele De Simone, Sandy Engelhardt. Purpose: Mitral valve repair is a complex minimally invasive surgery of the heart valve. In this context, suture detection from endoscopic images is a highly relevant task that provides quantitative information to analyse suturing patterns, assess prosthetic configurations and produce augmented reality visualisations. Facial or anatomical landmark detection tasks typically contain a fixed number of landmarks, and use regression or fixed heatmap-based approaches to localize the landmarks. However in endoscopy, there are a varying number of sutures in every image, and the sutures may occur at any location in the annulus, as they are not semantically unique. Method: In this work, we formulate the suture detection task as a multi-instance deep heatmap regression problem, to identify entry and exit points of sutures. We extend our previous work, and introduce the novel use of a 2D Gaussian layer followed by a differentiable 2D spatial Soft-Argmax layer to function as a local non-maximum suppression. Results: We present extensive experiments with multiple heatmap distribution functions and two variants of the proposed model. In the intra-operative domain, Variant 1 showed a mean F1 of +0.0422 over the baseline. Similarly, in the simulator domain, Variant 1 showed a mean F1 of +0.0865 over the baseline. Conclusion: The proposed model shows an improvement over the baseline in the intra-operative and the simulator domains. The data is made publicly available within the scope of the MICCAI AdaptOR2021 Challenge this https URL, and the code at this https URL. DOI:10.1007/s11548-021-02523-w. The link to the open access article can be found here: this https URL.
DeltaConv: Anisotropic Point Cloud Learning with Exterior Calculus

Learning from 3D point-cloud data has rapidly gainedmomentum, motivated by the success of deep learning onimages and the increased availability of 3D data. In thispaper, we aim to construct anisotropic convolutions thatwork directly on the surface derived from a point cloud.This is challenging because of the lack of a global coordi-nate system for tangential directions on surfaces. We intro-duce a new convolution operator called DeltaConv, whichcombines geometric operators from exterior calculus to en-able the construction of anisotropic filters on point clouds.Because these operators are defined on scalar- and vector-fields, we separate the network into a scalar- and a vector-stream, which are connected by the operators. The vectorstream enables the network to explicitly represent, evalu-ate, and process directional information. Our convolutionsare robust and simple to implement and show improved ac-curacy compared to state-of-the-art approaches on severalbenchmarks, while also speeding up training and inference.
pfonline.com

Consistency in Curing

Q: I run a small powder coating operation and we are having trouble with getting consistent results from our curing cycle. What are some of the things that might contribute to inconsistent quality?. There are a wide range of variables that might contribute to quality issues post-cure. Oven dwell time...
Learning Scene Dynamics from Point Cloud Sequences

Understanding 3D scenes is a critical prerequisite for autonomous agents. Recently, LiDAR and other sensors have made large amounts of data available in the form of temporal sequences of point cloud frames. In this work, we propose a novel problem -- sequential scene flow estimation (SSFE) -- that aims to predict 3D scene flow for all pairs of point clouds in a given sequence. This is unlike the previously studied problem of scene flow estimation which focuses on two frames.
